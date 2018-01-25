Mauldin: "Flying Blind At 20x" On The Brink Of Another Housing-Driven Global Crisis

Authored by John Mauldin via MauldinEconomics.com,
Excerpted from "A Fly In The Ointment?"
Repeating History
History never repeats, but sometimes it rhymes. The trigger for our last recession and financial crisis was an excessively leveraged US housing sector. Other factors contributed, but home mortgages and housing speculation were at the core. So it’s easy to assume that the next crisis, whenever it comes and whatever causes it, won’t be about housing.
That may not be right, though. While US homeowners and lenders learned some hard lessons in the last crisis, and while I don’t see that kind of exuberance this time around in the US, I do see signs of it elsewhere. Canada is the most obvious case, but also Australia and parts of Asia and Europe.
Imagine this: Rising interest rates and reduced foreign capital flows combine to push housing prices down in places like Vancouver. Leveraged players who own speculative homes start to liquidate their properties, pushing prices down further. Banks find themselves holding properties they neither need nor want. The dominoes begin to topple.
So we might have another housing-driven crisis, but starting elsewhere. It would still affect the US, but differently from last time. Our healing ointment could turn out to have a fly in it.
Flying Blind at 20X
The housing sector has two characteristics that lead to these problems.
First, it’s highly leveraged. In the US it’s common for people to buy houses with only 5% or 10% of the purchase price in cash, leaving the buyer instantly leveraged 10X or 20X. That’s asking for trouble even if the sale price is fair, and it’s often not.
Price is the other rub. Houses are illiquid because transactions occur infrequently and each property is unique. They aren’t like shares of stock. You can look at tax valuations and appraisals, but those are estimates. You can’t really know a house’s value until you try to sell it.
Flying blind at 20X leverage is not the ideal way to learn about investing, but that’s how many Americans do it. We’ve even convinced some of our closest neighbors and allies to adopt our ways. Last week Josh Steiner of Hedgeye kindly sent me a slide deck he assembled on housing in Canada, Australia, and the US. It was a revelation. Consider the following chart. Note the sidebar: On a relative basis, broker commissions and other ownership transfer fees have now eclipsed levels reached during the US housing peak. Those fees are now 3% of Canadian GDP! Really? How is that producing anything other than income for brokers?
The two lines represent real estate transaction costs in the US (brown) and Canada (black), as a percentage of GDP. We see that the costs peaked in the US in late 2005, then fell rapidly the next couple of years as the economy tumbled into recession.
Canada was less exuberant at the time; but, post-recession, housing in Canada climbed far faster than it in the US. By early 2017, Canadian homebuyers and sellers were spending as much on housing, relative to their economy’s size, as the US did at its 2005 peak. Meanwhile you have the Bank of Canada raising rates, slowly but surely. This seems like an ominous combo.
Now, you could argue that Canada has something the US didn’t: cash-bearing Chinese buyers. Those buyers might make higher interest rates less harmful to home prices. True enough, but other things could discourage prices. We’ll come back to that later.
The situation in Australia is even crazier, at least as Josh describes it. He works with an indicator that never occurred to me: crane count. The number of cranes operating in a city and the kinds of properties they are being used to build turns out to be a pretty good measure of housing activity.
The chart below shows the crane count for Australia’s four largest cities. As of three months ago, Sydney alone had 350 cranes being used to build high-rise residential properties. That’s more cranes than were deployed in all of North America’s twelve largest cities. Construction is booming in Australia. In fact, the comparison is even more stark. On a per capita basis, Australia has 14.6 times as many residential construction cranes working as North America does.
It gets crazier still. Australians engage in “negative gearing.” For tax reasons, people intentionally buy investment property that produces losses. We do that in the US, too, but we have ways to keep cash flow positive even as properties produce tax losses. In Australia, investors get interest-only loans to buy properties, then rent them for less than the loan payments and absorb the difference. They think they will make it up by selling at a profit.
Josh Steiner describes it this way:
Negative gearing is (and should be) a truly bizarre concept to an investor, but it makes perfect sense to most Australians because home prices have only gone up for the last 25 years. There is a pervasive and genuine belief that they can’t lose.
If this is right (and I’m sure my Australian readers will tell me), it will likely end in disaster. But actually, I get why younger Aussies might think this way. Those under 40 have never seen a recession in their adult lives. They have seen a resource-driven boom as Australia exported staggering quantities of raw materials to China. That incoming cash kept the country afloat even as others sank. It’s easy to think that condition is normal if you’ve never known anything else.
Good times never last forever...
* * *
In reply to aw shucks by Sonny Brakes
I know. What can you really say except "oh?"
In reply to aw shucks by Sonny Brakes
Flippers are one big reason houses go up to much. They need to ban the practice.
Its equal to payday loan predators.
In Vancouver, Canada, the scene is dominated by Canadians, often of subcontinental ethnicity, who own 20-30 units a piece, and basically pass them amongst themselves at ever-increasing valuations to manipulate prices and keep their bankers happy with the LTVs.
Participation of foreigners is slim to non-existent in Vancouver.
In reply to Flippers are one big reason… by Francis Marx
sub-continental....
love it
In reply to In Vancouver, Canada, the… by pitz
One justifying this is if the housing takes a tumble again, the flippers will have their rear ends handed to them again ...like before.
In reply to In Vancouver, Canada, the… by pitz
You are kidding right?
In reply to Flippers are one big reason… by Francis Marx
That makes no sense.
In reply to Flippers are one big reason… by Francis Marx
LOL yes, we need to protect speculators and conglomerates from those squirrley-eyed people fixing up old houses.
In reply to Flippers are one big reason… by Francis Marx
“Flippers are one big reason houses go up to much.” Uh, flippers only respond to demand. Your claim is synomous with saying Mexico is responsible for illegal drugs being popular.
In reply to Flippers are one big reason… by Francis Marx
No. The problem has been easy money for the last half century and easy money fosters greed and bad business.
In reply to Flippers are one big reason… by Francis Marx
Only problem is, there's no evidence of foreign money participating in west coast RE, especially not in Vancouver.
Well, the thing is about price, there are so many intangibles. How much more is it worth to own property in a geo-politically stable, well integrated, well educated healthy society, as opposed to say, having to run a gauntlet ever time you need to go outside of your 'enclave' in Shit-cago?
Yes, well, I imagine that from here on in, everything is going to be 'legendary'.
The only real question is who will be left standing at the end of the day.
I'll place all my chips on where I am now, thank you. Spin the wheel.
The best we can have is a market with a just rule of law and a mechanisms for true price discovery...
we are very, very, far away from that situation now...
All the lessons could have been learnt from Japan’s 1980s bust and stagnation since.
The West’s “new normal” of “secular stagnation” is Japan’s “old normal” of “secular stagnation”.
Let’s start at the beginning, how do you blow your economy up in the first place?
US:
https://cdn.opendemocracy.net/neweconomics/wp-content/uploads/sites/5/2017/04/Screen-Shot-2017-04-21-at-13.52.41.png
UK:
https://cdn.opendemocracy.net/neweconomics/wp-content/uploads/sites/5/2017/04/Screen-Shot-2017-04-21-at-13.53.09.png
1929 (US) and 2008 (both) are Minsky Moments.
Japan went through its Minsky moment at the end of the 1980s and China can see it’s Minsky Moment on the horizon. China’s central bank has some idea what’s going on unlike the BoJ, FED and BoE, they have a big advantage as they have seen the Minsky Moment coming and can try and head off the coming crisis.
Richard Werner was in Japan in the 1980s and worked out what happened.
Bank credit (lending) creates money.
https://www.bankofengland.co.uk/-/media/boe/files/quarterly-bulletin/2014/money-creation-in-the-modern-economy.pdf
The three types of lending:
It’s too much of type three lending that blows up your economy in a Minsky Moment.
Financial stability in 15 mins. from Richard Werner, it’s not hard to avoid.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EC0G7pY4wRE&t=3s
Now you have blown up your economy through bad lending practices you stagnate due to the repayments on all the debt built up in the boom.
The West’s “new normal” of “secular stagnation” is Japan’s “old normal” of “secular stagnation” and this is what happens when you blow your economy up in a debt fuelled boom.
Japan has had a twenty year head start and Richard Koo knew what would happen to the West in 2008 as he has been studying Japan for decades.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8YTyJzmiHGk
The money supply ≈ public debt + private debt
When you are paying down private debt, you need to increase public debt to maintain the money supply and this is how Japan’s public debt balloons. Austerity in a balance sheet recession leads to debt deflation as seen in Greece (it’s really bad, don’t do it).
Japan has spent three decades and isn’t out of the woods yet.
Adair Turner has learnt from Japan and come up with something that cures the problem and doesn’t add more debt to a debt problem.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LCX3qPq0JDA
In reply to All the lessons could have… by Batman11
China is this generation's Japan.
All fun, games and lies on the way up, and all about saving face and lies on the way down!
In reply to All the lessons could have… by Batman11
I would observe these are federal reserve manipulated free money corrupt markets and nothing else.....
The way to cure this behavior is for the lenders to take all of the losses that will eventually materialize, meaning no bailouts.
Housing bubbles would never happen if lenders knew that they have no backstop. And this is a condition perpetuated solely by central banks.
Australias belief in housing is on par with the belief by the ETU and CFMEU unions that central planning of wages hasn't destroyed manufacturing jobs. its depressing just how ignorant australians are of basic economics.
