One Of The Largest Commodity Hedge Funds Shuts Down

Less than five years ago, commodity and macro markets trader Stephen Jamison was facing an avalanche of clients desperate to give his Jamison Capital Partners money to manage, ultimately forcing him to close his macro commodity fund to new investors after nearly doubling its capital to $1.5 billion in 2012, making it one of the biggest players in the commodity space. Jamison, a former Morgan Stanley trader, mainly invested in commodities but "would turn to other assets such as treasuries and equities when he sees better opportunities."
Fast forward to today when things are decidedly bleaker for Jamison and his Jamison Capital, because as Reuters reports, the New York-based commodity hedge fund will be shutting its nearly $1.5 billion macro commodity fund and converting to a family office, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
It won't be the first commodity/macro fund to admit defeat in a market in which nothing makes sense. The closure of Jamison, one of the largest commodity-focused hedge funds, comes after several other big names have closed shop in recent months. They include hedge fund manager Andy Hall, who closed his Astenbeck Capital Management last summer, and Texas tycoon T. Boone Pickens, who said this month that he was closing his fund, in part due to declining health.
Performance did not help: Jamison was down 9% last year, Reuters cites sources familiar, partially due to losses on natural gas in the second half of the year.
It was a bad year for many: numerous trading firms and banks reported poor results in 2017 due to muted client activity and wild fluctuations across energy markets. As we reported previously, Goldman Sachs said the second quarter of 2017 was its worst quarter on record in commodities, which was also due to a nat gas bet gone bad:
“Goldman wagered that gas prices in the Marcellus Shale in Ohio and Pennsylvania would rise with the construction of new pipelines to carry gas out of the region, said people familiar with the matter. Instead, prices there fell sharply in May and June as a key pipeline ran into problems.”
It was not immediately clear if, like Pierre Andurand's closure last year, any residual liquidation of asset holdings would impact the market.
Falklands Oil - Worth a punt?
Falkland Oil Project Eyes Green Light This Year as Prices Rise - 11 Jan 2018
An oil project off the tip of South America is on track to get the go-ahead by the end of this year as the companies involved in the development work to secure $1.5 billion in financing.
It’s eight years since Rockhopper Exploration Plc discovered the 220 million-barrel Sea Lion field off the Falkland Islands. A green light for the project -- which is operated by Premier Oil Plc -- would signal renewed confidence in the outlook for the oil industry after a three-year slump in investments due to low prices.
“The project of course is looking a lot better at $68 a barrel,” Tony Durrant, chief executive officer of Premier Oil, which holds 60 percent of Sea Lion, said in an interview on Thursday. “It’s a project that’s very sensitive to oil prices.” (Bloomberg 11 Jan 2018)
Argentinian threats...
Regarding Falklands oil exploration, Argentine Foreign Minister Jorge Taiana stated in February 2010, that his Government would take 'all measures necessary to preserve our rights' and also reiterated that Argentina had a permanent claim' on the islands, saying 'Buenos Aires would complain to the UN over the oil project and might take the case to the International Courts of Justice in the Hague.' (British Drilling For Falklands Oil Threatens Argentine Relations, Pope, F. , 13 Feb 2010 and Potential Drilling off Falkland, Provokes Tension Between Argentina & UK, IRRU News, 17 Feb 2010). Question. Why is it taking so long? Only one answer...
Falklands – Territorial Waters: https://www.academia.edu/10574593/Falklands_Islands_Territorial_Waters
What happened? Did they hire Corsine to run it?
In reply to Performance did not help:… by BritBob
"...in a market in which nothing makes sense"
with all due respect to the writer, everything makes perfect sense ... but it depends how you see it i suppose
they manage one dolla fitty cent?...If I just read the headlines (editors are passe) I'd say managing a company with that little under management probably is not going to be cost effective.....
In reply to "...in a market in which… by Pandelis
that just .01%er slang for $1.5 billion. Buckfiddy=$1.5 billion dollars. Comprende?
In reply to they manage one dolla fitty… by lasvegaspersona
Jamison Blockchain Partners
Hey, I do have $1.5. Maybe I'll start a hedge fund
Not with your own $1.5, seek "investors".
In reply to Hey, I do have $1.5. Maybe I… by saldulilem
"Tough luck, Lonnihan, but that's what you get for playin' with your head up your ass. Couple more like that and we can all go to bed early, huh boys? " ... Henry Gondorff , The Sting
Family Investment Business = Sitting at the computer in a bathrobe
The markets are dead ... the bankers killed them with fraud. No one wants to participate in a rigged market. Hopefully the bankers will destroy their banks next.
That's their first problem trusting Goldman Sachs. When will people learn after they screwed their own clients in 2008 to get the toxic mortgage backed securities of their balance sheets?
Muppets do not have a cerebral cortex...in fact no cortex at all...they love abuse...
In reply to That's their first problem… by YUNOSELL
New resource found. Infrastructure created to move it to market more efficiently. "Hedge Fund Manager" speculates that price will go up, with greater supply.
These people are clowns. Stop giving them your money.
'converting to a family office.."
is that a term for becoming a mobster 'family'?
most of these guys are trading fundamentals and using charting techniques from what i understand
there are quant funds that are killing it out there but they dont manage outside money and they dont need too.
the only good thing hedge funds are good for is collecting their 2%
I would observe another on bites the dust...