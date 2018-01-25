Paul Craig Roberts Warns "The Russiagate Stakes Are Extreme"

Authored by Paul Craig Roberts,
The Republicans’ delay in releasing the summary of the House Intelligence Committee’s Russiagate investigation is giving weight to the presstitutes’ claim that the report is not being released, because it is a hack attempt at a Trump coverup that is not believable. Only Republicans are stupid enough to put themselves in such a situation.
Readers ask me why the summary memo is not released if it is real. There must be some reasons besides the stupidity of Republicans. Yes, that is so. Among the many reasons that might be blocking release are:
1) Republicans are very national security conscious. They don’t want to provide precedents for the release of classified information.
2) Many Republican congressional districts host installations of the military/security complex. Upsetting a large employer and directing campaign financing to a challenger is a big consideration.
3) The George W. Bush/Dick Cheney regime was a neoconservative regime. One consequence is that Republicans are influenced by neoconservatives who stress the alleged “Russian threat.”
4) The Israel Lobby can unseat any member of the House and Senate. The Israel Lobby is allied with the neoconservatives and this alliance intends to keep the US militarily active against perceived threats to Israel’s hegemony in the Middle East and against Russia, which supports Syria and Iran, countries perceived as threats by Israel.
5) Many Republicans are themselves invested in false Russiagate allegations against Trump and would like to replace him with Pence. Other Republicans believe that Trump is undermining Washington’s expensively-purchased foreign alliances and, thereby, undermining US power.
Many Americans do not seem to understand what is at stake. What America is confronted with is a coup conspiracy organized by top officials of the Obama Justice Department, FBI, CIA, the Hillary DNC, and the presstitute media to overturn the result of a democratic election and remove the president from office. The basis of the coup is a fake dossier purchased for money that consists of unsupported allegations against Trump and that was used to obtain warrants from the FISA count to spy on Trump and various associates hoping to find something that can be used against Trump. Regardless, the false allegations could be fed to the CIA’s media assets and used to create a scandal requiring a special prosecutor to investigate Russiagate.
Once the investigation was under way, the presstitutes kept the scandal alive hoping to convince enough Americans that Trump must have done something—“where there is smoke, there is fire”—that justifies his removal. It worked against Richard Nixon, but not against Ronald Reagan, and Trump is no Reagan.
If the highest reaches of the police state agencies can get away with an attempted or successful coup against the president of the United States, then that is the complete end of democracy and all accountability in government. The House, Senate, and judiciary will become as powerless as the Roman senate under the caesars. We will live under a dictatorship ruled by police state agencies.
Many Americans say they don’t need the House Intelligence Report, because they don’t believe the Russiagate BS in the first place. They miss the point. They need the report, because those responsible for this attempt at a coup must be identified, charged, and prosecuted for their act of high treason.
This is not minor stuff. This goes to the heart of whether any form of liberty will exist. We all know that the ability of the people to hold government accountable is not assured by democracy. However, there is no prospect of holding government accountable if it is a police state, a road that the US has been going down for some time. The audacious coup attempt against President Trump is our opportunity to stop the momentum to a police state.
Despite my recent postings, many people do not understand that the somewhat redacted FISA court document that has been declassified and released and explained by myself, William Binney, and former US Attorney Joe di Genova contains admissions by the FBI and DOJ that they improperly spied and obtained warrants from the court under false pretenses. In other words, we have it on the authority of the FISA court itself that the FBI and DOJ have admitted to the court their transgressions. When Department of Justice (sic) congressional liaison Stephen Boyd says the DOJ is “unaware of any wrongdoing,” he is lying through his teeth. The DOJ has already confessed its wrongdoing to the FISA court.
(See Lendman on Boyd’s claim that releasing the memo would harm national security and ongoing investigations. This is always the claim made when government has to cover up its crimes. )
When Admiral Rodgers, director of the National Security Agency, discovered that the FBI and DOJ were misusing the spy system for partisan political reasons, he let it be known that he was going to inform the FISA court. This caused the FBI and DOJ to rush to the court in advance and confess to “mistakes” and to promise to tighten up procedures so as not to make mistakes in the future. It is these “mistakes” and corrections that the FISA court document reveals.
In other words, the information already exists in the pubic domain that proves that Russiagate was a conspiracy organized for the purpose of bringing down the elected president of the United States.
A case can be made that it would be just as well if the coup succeeds as it would bring an end to Washington’s cover as the government of a great democracy with liberty and justice for all. Most other governments, and one would hope certainly the Russian and Chinese governments, would see the coup as America’s final transition into a police state and give up their utopian ideas of reaching accommodation with Washington. The constraints on Washington’s ability to bully the world would be greatly strengthened by the universal perception that the government of the United States had devolved into a police state.
Could Trump not declassify the memo and order it’s release?
They are all the same. Democrats and Republicans, the same, and all shit.
Left Wing, Right Wing, they're still attached to the same bird, or in this case the beast.
Russiagate is the Jewish neocons' way of keeping Trump's feet to the fire, constantly reminding him they bought him the presidency to start World War 3.
The conservative republicans need to leak everything, memos, emails, whistle blowers info. If Trump goes, the conservatives follow.
Anyone who lives under the US system and seeks to"conserve" it, richly deserves what he's going to get.
Why would stopping a coup attempt against a constitutionally elected president be a bad thing in your opinion?
Federal employees get away with murder. Considering all the dramas, comedians cutting the president's head off, celebrities saying they would kill the president, well it sure looks like federal employees were planning to kill the president.
It's proof we don't live in a free country, that democratic rule is a lie, and there are too many times, too many examples of federal employees stepping over the line against the American people and nothing is done. It's now more in the open and it's accepted federal employees rule us.
We don't have a country, it's an empire. And this is how an empire treats it's subjects. This grew out of the post civil war when northern states wanted to maintain martial law on the south and extended that to the western states.
We're not a democracy under the federal government's agency governing system, which is a product of post civil war martial law.
Federal government behavior toward subject states is the same as the treatment of the empire's subjects. The federal government is an extension of the northern war machine, it enslaved not just the southern states and western states, it has gone all over the world following the same exact pattern of the US civil war and with the same control grid used on the southern and western states.
NYC is the capitol of the US and we're directed by NYC, at the expense of our people to do their bidding. It has nothing to do with freedom and American values.
Sounds reasonable but it's possible to play upon the narrative of American freedom for one's own purposes. Why let politicians and media have all the fun of framing the story?
A narrative in which the deplorables elect a wild man in a last chance effort to save America which is thwarted by Deep State actors who stage a coup against the president can only help illuminate the situation for those who don't yet understand and radicalize those who are left with fewer and fewer options to try to make the system work for them.
I used to argue with my brother that all R's are not the same. The Neocon's are just to the right of their fellow travelers on the left. Trump has made it clear that there are two distinctly different R's. The Neocon lowlife variety and the true conservative small govt constitutional republican. Many of these Neocons are not running for reelection. It is up to the people to replace them with the latter. Is there time? Will the Neocons go quietly into the night? Unlikely, but the populace is now more informed than I have seen in my years of watching. I hold out hope still trying to do my bit for freedom, peace and prosperity.
I'm old enough to remember the last time the neocons were disgraced. That happened when the Vietnam conflict ended. They weren't called neocons back in those days. They were a wing of the Democrat party and were pushed out onto the streets, having no credibility. A few years later, they rose from the ashes like a Phoenix into the Republican party of Reagan, by hook and by crook. Then, they started to gain power once again, and consolidated that power under his highness, Bush the First, by being appointed to the highest levels of government. The rest is recent history and brings us to the mess we have today. If they are pushed out again with this Russian BS, they'll just melt into the Democrat party again and start over. They must be perp walked and not allowed to rise again.
Trump, as unlikely a paladin as can be, was chosen to do this job (most likely by the white hats in the Pentagon as they are his only friends). As far as I'm concerned, Frodo had a much higher possibility of success to reach Mt Doom than The Donald has of defeating these Shadow Government clowns. Perhaps a better analogy is Aragorn with his army outside the gates of Mordor. He is outmanned, outgunned, and buying time for Frodo. Perhaps this 4 page memo is our Frodo. The interesting part here is that the 4 page memo is only needed for those with a very short attention span (most Democrats, Republicans and Progressives). Anyone with critical thinking ability and an attention span greater than a gnat already has a 99 page FISA report that spells it all out in detail. These critical thinkers don't need a 4 page summary of the 99 page report. Unfortunately, these people only amount to 7-10% of the voters. Enough to swing an election, but not enough to defeat the Nazgul.
I actually got called a Russian Bot this morning. I LOLed, then took the poor bastard down a notch. I've actually watched the senate hearing where google, facebook and twitter testified about the extent of the influence that Russia had on their platforms, and it was minuscule. But that won't stop the left from bellyaching about it.
The BIG LIE, told often enough...
That's their plan.
Russiagate is also a way to hide the real scandals that are color revolutions:
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2018/01/no_author/russia-officially-accuses…
It seems like amerikana has not even been deterred to try to manipulate opposition groups in other countries, and in particular in Russia...
What could possibly go wrong ?
It is refreshing to see the the first post and follow-up lead off with an essential truth that is still so incredibly lost on people still "full of hope". Gracias bros.
It's going to be leaked sooner or later. Hell, something leaks out of Trump's office once a week.
Now that I'm approaching sixty something leaks out of me more often, too.
still cleaner than Shitington, DC
Something already leaked out. The 99 page FISA report, which says the same thing as the 4 page summary. It's interesting how that document was recently declassified. It highlights the lawlessness of the Obama Regime.
In the US there is only one ruling party, which has real and unrestricted power. This party is called the "Party of Big Money".
Everything else is just scenery for sheeps, - smoke and mirrors.
COME ON: they MUST keep up the act of acting like they are different. You are blowing their cover.
Nope! This memo belongs to Congress. It's their baby and only they can declassify it.
Why Russia is the enemy is found in the historical record that Collins lays out in a series of articles.
https://philosophyofmetrics.com/category/crown-beast-series/
Releasing the reported collusion emails would be a giant enema for the United States.
Giving everybody a red pill, when they want to give you Jim Jones kool aid
Personally, I've never lived under the delusion of "land of liberty and justice for all", so there's that. Okay, perhaps back when I was a boy scout...Shocking, Shocking! Too bad, a US-Russian alliance could have yielded great results for BOTH parties and gone a long ways toward a more peaceable planet.
Peace, L.
if the memo is released the zionazis will go down but not without releasing all sorts of evidence of congressmen diddling little boys and girls.
The Russians and the Chinese have known the state of the U.S. corruption for years and they take full advantage of the situation.
Trump seems happy/determined to string Russiagate out for as long as possible as it provides Leverage over the Dems & RINOs.
He could Nip this Long Running American Soap-Opera in the Bud tomorrow, if he/Administration were so inclined to do so, however, he couldn't then Justify his Good Ole Boys $Trillion WAR BUDGET.
A bigger set of Useful Idiots ( American Public ) you couldn't find Anywhere on the Planet. Live The Dream Suckers, it was a Good Run while it lasted . . . ALAS.
What needs to be done is Conservative and Libertarian people need to mobilize like the Libtards. People need to protest out in the street for the release of the memo. Force your Congress men and women to do something about this. The left does it all the time and apparently to good use.
Looking in from another country, it is getting to be ridiculous the amount of Corruption exposed in plain view and NOTHING. How can people not be totally over the top disgusted in their "representatives"? This is a complete comedy show. I guess the problem is 90% of the population of the world are completely clueless as to what is going on around them. They can quote stat's on any sports team or musical group but they have absolutely ZERO idea of anything Political. Just keep paying them tax's Shit for brains.
Also, how in the HELL have we in the western world continued to let a tiny Middle Eastern Country rule over our Political Leaders? Why do we allow them to have so much power?
Why does the USA allow people of multiple citizenry hold positions of power? One country's allegiance, a sane person would think. Critical thinking is mostly gone I think and ChemTrail spraying (which has been admitted to) is not helping. SPEAK UP FOR FUCK SAKES. This effects the whole world but it is your country, the USA, that is the top power and Your Elected Government is NOT RUN BY your Elected Officials. Revolt is the only answer now I think. Being nice is NOT working.
Most people don't care about the world around them at this point. Sure, people bitch and complain on the internet. Nobody has time to do a damn thing. Everybody has some kind of reason why they are just letting the leftists creep their agenda along. Compassion is one thing. Ignorance will kill this country. Genocide and Democide are not part of a well balanced free society. That is what the left stand for. That is why I hate them. The amount of propaganda spewed into young minds is a crime against humanity. The leftists have had control of education and mass media long enough for them to noticeably make a difference. It is a long term plan. Better minds have already posted the actual info about it here before.
Once you weaponize the way people live and believe, it is all downhill from there. The youth of America are screwed. They hate themselves so much that they are willing to give up their future and the future of their succeeding generations.
The only way forward is to start over. Not enough people are suffering for that. The great swindle will continue until the suffering is too great or the opposition fades away.
Once the four page MEMO is released Russia-gate will become Obama-gate on steroids and if there was any trust left on any federal institutions it will be wiped clean.
The media will call it nothing. Sessions will do nothing. The magic Afro will skate and still be a god. We're being played. I really hope I'm wrong.
My sentiments precisely, and PCR didn't use "insouciant" a single time. It is indeed high treason that has been perpetrated against the American people but it's been done time and again, by many individuals in the government, and no one has been prosecuted as of yet. I'm skeptical that this time will be any different.
'Insoupciant': def.
In the soup with the alphabets.
The US was formerly respected because we had the rule of law and, supposedly, no one was exempt. That is no longer the case. Indictments or perp walks or the US is nothing but another shithole run by oligarchs.
Why is it classified in the first place? Does anybody really think that the Russians don't already know that we have a corrupt government?
Sometimes lies are hard to explain.
The stakes are not nearly so high as Roberts imagines. The U.S. is not on the path to being a fascist police-state. It is a fascist police-state bent on global domination. What is playing out in front of the U.S. public is a conflict within the police state that pits the NSA and military intellgience against the CIA and the FBI. Admiral Michael Rogers, Lieutenant Army General Michael Flynn, Marine Corps General James ¨Mad Dog¨ Mattis, and Marine Corps General John Kelly. This is the Trump government. General David Petraeus was Trump´s original selection for Secretary of State before he selected the former Exxon Mobile CEO. Do you see something here? This is not a civilian government. This is a military junta that now governs the U.S.
It is not that these are Trump´s men. Rather, it is that Trump is their front-man. What happened was that Clinton and her coterie of corrupt gluttons sold U.S. uranium to the Russians. U.S. Military intelligence was well aware of this. Even Inspector Clouseau McCabe of the Federal Bureau of Idiots could not miss the evidence. To make matters worse, the DNC chair, Shultzermann Wasser, had hired Pakistani intelligence agents and placed all the information in the U.S. House of Representatives at their disposal. I assure you that U.S. military intelligence and the NSA were aware of House Sergeant Schultz's sedition long before the public was. If all of this were not bad enough, the CIA was now contracting assassinations in the U.S. to their MS-13 business partners in El Salvodor, murdering entire Navy Seal Teams to conceal their lies about bin Laden's death, and expanding their Afghan drug trade to the point where all the rural young people were addicted to narcotics and the military was having difficulty recruiting anyone who was not in the midst of a gender-change.
The development of the NSA surveillance powers in the wake of the 9-11 false flag revealed to military intelligence the extent of the corruption in DC, in the FBI, and in the CIA. Keep in mind that the NSA does not answer to the CIA or the FBI. The NSA is military intelligence and is governed by the DIA (Defense Intelligence Agency: the one that never is mentioned). The military decided to take control of the country. They chose Trump as their front-man. Rogers and Flynn were the liaisons.
Inspector Clouseau McCabe, Pink Panther Page, Maxwell Smart Strzok, Robert Mulehead, and James Honey-comby are the willing dupes who tried to carry out the plan orchestrated by the CIA against this military take over of the opium-peddling, blackmailing, bribing, regime-changing deep-state that the CIA had run for decades without interference. None of this has anything to do with democracy, Democrats, Republicans, neo-cons, liberals, conservatives, the House of Representatives, or anything of that sort. It is merely a game of thrones between the CIA and the military to determine who controls the U.S. police-state imperium. It is fair to say that the military is "winning." So, the question that the Trump junta supporters should be asking is: are you tired of "winning" yet?
I think you misunderstand Trump supporters. Trump is a figure who signifies dissatisfaction with business as usual. He is a rare Pepe and not a statesman. That's why we voted for him.
Trump's victory shows the extent to which folks are being radicalized by the failures of the system. If the system continues to fail the people due to either Trump's enemies or Trump himself then that radicalization will grow and focus itself in another direction. Those who understand this might have an opportunity to influence what direction that will be.
It is not I who misunderstand Trump junta supporters. It is the Trump junta supporters who misunderstand for what they voted. They voted, in effect, for a military takeover of their government.
You still don't get it and you probably never will. You apparently think that you are the only one who has figured out that politicians rarely do what they say they are going to do. But lots of folks know that. That's why we voted for a jackass instead of any of the "qualified " candidates.
Why not drop your superior attitude and accept the fact that you can't possibly understand the motives of other individuals better than they do themselves?
The motives of the U.S. people are not so different from the motives of others who have elected military juntas while trying to rid their countries of "corruption" and "socialists." It is not I who think that I am somehow superior or different from others.
It is not I who think that I am somehow superior or different from others.
So you voted for a military junta just like all those folks whose minds you think you can read?
this is an interesting new angle. I had thought the CIA long resented the NSA due to their overseas surveillance powers power however the post 9/11 powers would have screwed up the CIA's ability to use the USA as a giant "speak easy" for communicating about their schemes and doing money laundering etc.
Where does your info come from? Pieczenik?
The NSA was "signals intelligence" in World War II and was directed by a man named William Friedman. This is the group responsible for breaking the German enigma machine codes and the Japanese "purple" code, which informed the U.S. that war with Japan was imminent 24 hours before the attack on Pearl Harbor. (This does not signify that the U.S. knew the Japanese would attack Pearl Harbor. Indeed most naval commanders thought such an attack to be either impossible, sheer folly, or incapable of inflicting significant damage to the U.S. fleet).
In 1952, by the executive order of Truman, the signals intelligence division of the U.S. army and navy became the NSA. The NSA was established under the jurisdiction of the military and does not answer to the U.S. congress or any other elected body. Unlike the CIA and FBI, it also has no legal limits to the things that it may do. By both tradition and administrative structure, the NSA is subservient to the military. Whereas both the CIA and the FBI became partners in the monstrous Homeland Security Agency created by Bush the Younger, the NSA remains outside of "Homeland Security," although it does have some committees that coordinate its activities with Homeland Security. However, NSA remains under the exclusive command and control (if it does indeed lie in any chain of command) of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the heads of the U.S. military. The head of the NSA is a military commander in the official U.S. military chain of command.
The NSA can and does share information that it collects with "civilian" intelligence agencies such as the CIA (which has been closely linked with both Wall Street and with the U.S. State Department since its inception at the hands of the Dulles brothers) and the FBI. However, what the NSA chooses to share with the CIA and the FBI is solely at the discretion of the NSA. In effect, what has happened in the U.S. is that the CIA is being replaced as the nexus of the "deep-state" (where Wall Street and other interests form U.S. foreign policy) by the NSA, military intelligence, and the military.
The American people think that they voted for a populist leader who "spoke to the masses." In reality, they voted for a front-man for a military junta. They elected the U.S. version of Augusto Pinochet. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Augusto_Pinochet The people of the U.S. are not the first to fall for this ploy. People around the world have elected military figureheads as part of supposedly populist movements against socialism, only to discover later that they had, in fact, voted for a military dictatorship.
Which of the 2016 presidential candidates would have defied the military industrial complex in your opinion?
Clinton. She was a corrupt deep-state oligarch of the old "socialist" regime. She had already defied them by selling Uranium to Russia to enrich herself.
As to what happens next, I can make a good guess based upon historical precedent. It begins with the indictments (in this case "sealed indictments") of all the corrupt members of the prior "socialist" regime. In most cases, these people are corrupt. However, they have supporters, those who lived off their largesse or who are, at heart, socialists. The indictments of the previous regime figures produce street-level protests and a legitimate "resistance" movement that can be violent and destructive at times.
This resistance movement must be quelled in order to maintain order. The leaders must be apprehended. The groups are infiltrated by the secret police, in this case, those elements of the CIA and FBI who swear allegiance to the new order. The houses of the leaders are "no-knock" raided by armed security forces in the middle of the night. People begin to "disappear." At first, it is only one or two: a rumor. Then, more, until everyone knows of someone who has "disappeared." These things are not discussed in public, of course, and certainly not over the "wires." A pall falls over the whole of the society. The question is mostly one of how far does the regime go and how resilient are the protestors? We shall see, I suspect.
You are aware that the Clintons have used the US military to kill millions of innocent people aren't you?
You are going to try to make a case that Hillary “we came, he died” Clinton, who never saw a war or regime change she didn’t love, little miss “no fly zone” over Syria was the one who was going going to defy the MIC???
Oh my g*d, you are sooooo full of it. Nice try, though. I almost bit.
I think that you misunderstand what I am saying. I do not support Hillary or Trump. Hillary is a creature of the "deep-state:" the nexus of Wall-Street, the State Deparment, Zionist Jews, the U.S. media, and the whole civil administration in Washington. Military juntas do not arise because one day everyone in a nation decides that they want a military dictatorship. In general, they arise in response to corruption in government and the decay of an economy from both corruption and the purchase of votes with social welfare (modern socialism).
I am not stating that voting for a corrupt regime is better than voting for a military dictatorship. What I am saying is that the U.S. population is caught between Scylla and Charybdis: both monsters.
The CIA-led "deep-state" and the junta do not differ substantially in terms of how the U.S. should conduct foreign policy. The realties of the national interest are the realities. U.S. wealth is dependent upon the petrodollar at this point, and the petrodollar is enforced by the military. Whether the CIA or the Junta control U.S. foreign policy is inconsequential. The policy will remain, in rough terms, the same: using military might to force nations to use the USD.
