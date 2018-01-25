Theresa May: We're "Very Seriously" Considering Action On Bitcoin

After the first round of Brexit talks coming to an unexpectedly smooth conclusion, Theresa May entered the new year grappling with members of her own party - notably Boris Johnson, her own foreign secretary - over a brewing crisis at the NHS.
So, in what we imagine was a badly needed getaway, May seized the opportunity for a star-making appearance at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Thursday, where she delivered a speech and met with President Donald Trump.
Famously a Luddite, May surprised observers by focusing on the positive advances in Artificial Intelligence and its possible benefits, while touting the UK's status as a leading innovator (behind China and the US, of course).
Speaking of flying cars and the ability to prevent pandemics, May painted a picture where many of our modern problems are ameliorated by technology.
But she also acknowleged that "as we seize these opportunities of technology so we also shape this change to ensure it works for everyone, be that in people's jobs or their daily lives."
May said "we need to act decisively to help people benefit from global growth now..."
"I was appalled by the reports that I read. What worries me is it's not just about that event it's about this wider issue in society about the progress of women..."
...I'm going to continue to work to ensure that we can get to a point where women are truly accepted and respected as equals."
Later, while responding to a question about regulating bitcoin, May promised to consider clamping down on bitcoin as she raised concerns that cryptocurrencies are being used by criminals, Bloomberg reported.
“In areas like cryptocurrencies, like Bitcoin, we should be looking at these very seriously,” May said in a television interview in Davos with Bloomberg’s Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait. Action on crypto-currencies may be needed “precisely because of the way they are used, particularly by criminals,” she said.
Given the recent volatility in the cryptocurrency market, May said "I think it's something we do need to take a look at."
Of course, May is entirely wrong. As CoinTelegraph recently reported, a recent report from the joint Bitcoin analysis team of FDD and Ellicit, a Bitcoin forensics company, indicates that less than one percent of all Bitcoin transactions involve money laundering.
The report, written to help analyze the flow of funds and the danger of money laundering, has indicated that money laundering isn’t nearly the problem some critics of cryptocurrency believe. The report states:
“The amount of observed Bitcoin laundering [is] small and darknet marketplaces such as Silk Road and, later, AlphaBay are [generally] the source of almost all of the illicit Bitcoins laundered through conversion services.”
May also reiterated that investors should put pressure on technology giants to respond more quickly to extremist content on social networks, a cause she has spoken out about publicly since the the Manchester arena bombing.
Social networks must stop providing a platform for terror, extremism and child abuse, she said, according to the BBC.
Such content ought to be "removed automatically", May added.
Finally, she joined President Trump for a press conference where the president reaffirmed the "special relationship" between the US and the UK.
May added that they'd be working on a trade deal in the future to "both our benefits." Trump promised that the trade "is going to increase many times."
"The discussions that are taking place is going to lead to tremendous increases in trade between our two countries which is great for both in terms of jobs."
Tomorrow is the final day of the Forum, which, thanks to a disruptive snowstorm, produced some memorable images that will no doubt live on for months, if not years...
Only in #Davos you get a sign with “private car pick-up” direction alongside the “A day in the life of a refugee” exhibition. #Davos2018 #tonedeaf @tictoc #tictocnews pic.twitter.com/yFWsN3oLq9— Javier Blas (@JavierBlas2) January 22, 2018
Trump later tweeted his satisfaction with the meeting...
Great bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Theresa May of the United Kingdom, affirming the special relationship and our commitment to work together on key national security challenges and economic opportunities. #WEF18 pic.twitter.com/FPP8aRDAyt— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2018
Theresa May: Bitcoin is more dangerous than musloids.
Can anyone make sense out of that?
Bueller? Bueller?
Inexplicably well-timed Islamic terrorist attack using Bitcoin to fund itself... coming in 5... 4... 3... 2...
In reply to Theresa May: Bitcoin is more… by ACP
"particularly by criminals"
You mean the pedofiles in your cabinet have started to use bitcoin, Theresa?
In reply to Terrorist attack using… by Dindu Nuffins
A few months back I argued that we haven't yet seen the governments of the world taking action against crypto-currencies, and that they are bound to do so as inflation picks up and the national currencies become more and more threatened. This is yet another indicator that the "war on crypto" is coming. Gold will undoubtedly be the big winner of such a war, since it will be the only safe haven left standing. I won't be surprised if the governments will try to clamp down on gold as well, but that will prove a lot more difficult, because gold doesn't simply disappear once you shut down the miners' power supply...
In reply to "particularly by criminals"… by giovanni_f
The biggest crime is that May is Prime Minister.
In reply to A few months back I argued… by Mementoil
Typical nonsense. We are going to make something illegal to stop criminals from using it. Huh?
In reply to The biggest crime is that… by CuttingEdge
May, Merkel, Haley, Nuland, Clinton, Pelosi, Gillard - what the hell is going on in the West? Who created this army of repugnant faces? Who ordered these hungry ghosts to march and destroy what our ancestors had created for us?
In reply to Action on crypto-currencies… by overbet
Right in time for cme futures expiration. Just like Korean news right before cmoe date.
In reply to May, Merkel, Haley, Nuland,… by giovanni_f
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=5&v=vjUWtmYMzr8
In reply to Right in time for cme… by freak of nature
Which is why decentralized networks are neccessary and already in development. You think the tech nerds dont know this? We now have decentralized exchanges content platforms an soon an entirely new internet in sky coin that is completely immune to single and even multiple states attempts at control.
In reply to A few months back I argued… by Mementoil
Japan and South Korea are on board. They won't be able to shut this down
In reply to A few months back I argued… by Mementoil
A lot of new blockchain programmes don't require mining as they are based on Delegated Proof of Stake like steemit and EOS instead of Proof of Work (mining) like bitcoin and ethereum.
In reply to A few months back I argued… by Mementoil
I think the real issue the government's are concerned about is Capital Gains tax. How many crypto traders would declare Capital gains? I bet the answer is zero. They want to be able to track transactions not only to prevent laundering but more importantly get their share of the action.
In reply to Terrorist attack using… by Dindu Nuffins
clear bear market sign, along with this:
http://investmentwatchblog.com/blockchain-stocks-are-collapsing-by-40-t…
Fantastic because once the bear is over chances are McAfee will keep his dick on him, and not in his pocket.
In reply to Theresa May: Bitcoin is more… by ACP
I suspect McAfee's dick is getting a bit nervous.
In reply to clear bear market sign. … by shitshitshit
January is the worst month for crypto in the year. The market will pick up in February.
But those futures.....need to keep an eye on how they could be affecting the spot price, especially if big miners are using them, which could indeed influence the Bitcoin spot price.
In reply to I suspect McAfee's dick is… by Victor999
The market may pick up in February, as it has done in the past.
But it's equally possible that it won't.
We may have already seen the blow-off top in the crypto-market, and in that case a 90% drop is imminent.
In reply to January is the worst month… by Brazen Heist
I'll keep saying it, ' The Kings currency is the only acceptable legal tender to settle debts in the King's courts ' .
All they need do is criminalise it and issue fines payable in ? Not bitcoins but ? The King's only accepted legal tender in his courts. This includes liquidating assets to settle amounts payable Only in the King's own tender.
It's been that way for centuries. Do people really think, The King , will allow uncontrolled competition in The Kings Realm ?
That's just too funny...... 🤗
And then they can watch their nation fall behind as the rest of the world becomes freer and more efficient. The corporations won't allow it. When they start to see their competitor's fees for cross-border transactions drop by 99% they will start cracking the whip
In reply to I'll keep saying it, ' The… by JDFX
Its true, if all the money paid in salaries etc is taxed at source and required by law to be in the king/queens currency, and by law all businesses must accept the kings currency then crypto's will always be a reserve or store of wealth.
Zerohedge describe May perfectly, a Ludite, she's making the perfect encouragement for me to get into bitcoin with the threat of penalties. However, if the benefits of crypto-currencies are supposed to be fast, cheap and secure transactions then we seem to have gotten something wrong with bitcoin being $10,000!
When the insanity stops I guess there will be a use for them, but a store of wealth will always be something that people desire, precious metals, stocks and other items are real assets - crypto's can only work as money for a transaction, they have no intrinsic value.
In reply to I'll keep saying it, ' The… by JDFX
Note to T. May: If you are concerned about money-laundering (and we all know you are!!), perhaps you should be concentrating on the likes of HSBC and their fellow international banking pals. Crypto-currency money-laundering is peanuts against that of the bankers.
(Of course, if you do that, be certain to hire extra security)
HSBC was Government sanctioned money-laundering...
In reply to Note to T. May: If you are… by Victor999
HSBC was fined $1.9bn in 2015 for laundering money for the Sinola narco cartel. Wachovia $378.4bn of drug money laundered and fined some $169m.
JP Morgan sanctioned by FINMA for money laundering and seriously violating supervision law the very same week Jamie Dimon made his infamous comments about Bitcoin.
The list goes on and on... Barclays, RBS, BoA...
Compare that to the estimated $170m/year darknet drug market, which for the most part is marijuana. It's peanuts. Drug money laundering is indeed highly centralised and almost entirely enabled by big Banks.
In reply to Note to T. May: If you are… by Victor999
May is a Bank of England alumnus so she works for them unfortunately. She is part of the cabal.
In reply to Note to T. May: If you are… by Victor999
Sounds a like the only Criminals that are allowed to operate are the ones in Government.
Another stupid politician that thinks anything they can't control needs "to be regulated"
Bitcoin can't be regulated Bitchez !!!
Bitcoin was created as a protection against criminal politicians...
In reply to Another stupid politician… by Yellow_Snow
And criminal bankers
In reply to Bitcoin was created as a… by Yellow_Snow
May sincerely believes that if only they could regulate Islam there would not be any Islamic violence. That's how stupid our politicians are.
In reply to Another stupid politician… by Yellow_Snow
"...I'm going to continue to work to ensure that we can get to a point where women are truly accepted and respected as equals."
Interesting coming from some fugly ass tranny.
https://www.thenational.ae/image/policy:1.663222:1506872664/Britain-s-P…
https://youtu.be/iLKQnzYf-Hg?t=48s
Raised as a girl by a diddler, who himself was diddled in his youth, and put in a position to protect the diddlers, those same ones that killed the Princess.
In reply to "...I'm going to continue to… by fiftybagger
The establishment morons think publicly distributed ledgers are a great way for criminals to transact and keep low. Hahah!
Unless of course that's a pretext for trying to control what the control freaks can't fully control.
I'll bet NHS would gladly accept Bitcoin to pay for non-covered healthcare.
Hope Trump told May that her predecessor David Cameron autherized GCHQ surveillance of 5th and 26th floors of Trump Tower during the election.
Used by criminals? Obozo just took them a truck of US dollars.
I wonder why she dont talk about all the corruption. Just sayin if you want to talk about criminals corruption is the real deal.
They, the elite, travel to Davos using hundreds of private jet flights then lecture us the suckers on the fucking environment!
Hypocrisy has never been a problem for evil
In reply to They, the elite, travel to… by Easyp
The. Maychiavelli is an instinctive authoritarian parroting opinions she doesn't understand when talking about most subjects, especially those involving technology. She is sly but not smart and should not be prime minister (a post she attained by accident not by merit).
Unfortunately the UK opposition is completely bonkers totalitarian as well as economically illiterate, so thinking people (who are not also currupt) in the UK find themselves in the unfortunate position of having nobody to vote for.
Could not have put it better myself.
UKIP would have a real opportunity to gain some seats if they were not a one issue party. It's an important issue but they need to speak to other concerns.
I believe the mood here is to the right. Citizens can see that socialism is not working, our schools are failing, our Uni's are infected with left loonies, our politicians are corrupt and our justice system is politicized. Most folks I speak to here realize that their pensions are gone and many believe we are heading for bankruptcy. I predict civil unrest that will make 2011 riots look like a schoolyard scuffle. This will only happen when they feel the pain which will be when the state has to start paying another 1.5 to 2% on their GILT's
In reply to The. Maychiavelli is an… by MPJones
If Bitcoin and cryptos are such a solid proposition, then how come the market is so susceptible to comments like these. Was it not the case, that those that have been flogging cryptos to the public were very keen to make the point that cryptos were by their very nature immune from regulation. Indeed, when governments have said that they are going to do something about crypt was the cry from the barricades not "Good luck with that."
You cannot have it every which way. Either the cryptos are what they say they are, or they are not.
The simple Mr Benn analogy springs back to mind;
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=8&v=7goleREp884
Cryptos are solid but one has to believe in them.
In reply to If Bitcoin and cryptos are… by P.K.Snosage
Money laundering is the excuse, not the reason, TPTB are setting the stage for a major attack on crytocurrencies. They like the blockchain money concept very much but very much hate it being deployed outside of their control. They are giving bitcoin and other cryptos their head to establish the paradigm in the lumpen mind, then when the time is right, outlaw them and replace them with their own fully auditable and expandable crypto, as global legal tender. Some nations, particularly Russia, China and Iran are a problem to this plan. Perhaps some Ponzi schemes are not scalable, hopefully not, we will have to wait and see. In the meantime City of London plots how to convert this crypto lemon into their lemonade.
If women need government intervention to be accepted as equals, then they aren't equals.
"Action on crypto-currencies may be needed precisely because of the way they are used, particularly by criminals,"
So better crack down on the £€$ super sharp then eh Tess?
Fucking Politicians....shit scared of something ruining their little con game so time to "regulate" it
Attacks on cash, injected price volatility and restrictions on Bitcoin, price fixing on precious metals, manipulation of capital markets, monitoring/documentation of asset movements above certain dollar values, tariffs on goods that threaten petro-dollar hegemony (solar panels), etc.
Does anyone else out there have the feeling we're wearing invisible shackles?
Action on fiat money may be needed “precisely because of the way they are used, particularly by criminals”, I say.
Lol there is no time for this. The end is nigh.
Then Theresa May should do something about the US dollar and Pound Sterling, by far two of the most favored currencies of criminals around the globe, especially for those in London, Washington, New York, Riyadh, and Tel Aviv.
walk to the woods find you own private bush and fucking die already