Trump Rescues Dollar From Mnuchin-Massacre, Yield Curve Crashes

Despite Mnuchin's and Trump's best efforts, dollar-owners ended the day like this...
Before we start on the markets shenanigans, two quick things:
First - South Korea's economy reported a contraction last night, its first since the financial crisis - as exports crashed...
And Second - US economic data has been notably disappointing this year (the worst start to a year since 2015)...
Not pretty:
- Retail Sales Miss
- Empire Fed Miss
- Housing Starts Miss
- Philly Fed Miss
- UMich Confidence Miss
- Richmond Fed Miss
- Markit US PMI Miss
- Existing Home Sales Miss
- New Home Sales Miss
But then again, it's a global-synchronized-recovery, right? Just ask stocks... (NOTE the weakness late in the day as the dollar spiked...)
Dow's gains were dominated by Boeing (+56pts), 3M (+27pts), and Goldman (+18bpts)
We wonder whether Trump will want to jawbone the dollar again as it sinks his precious stock market?
On the week though the divergence between Dow's surge and Trannies' slump is dramatic...
Trannies hit by the biggest 2-day drop in Airline stocks since Brexit (-9.6%!)
This is the biggest two-day divergence between DOW/TRAN since September 2011.
VIX and the S&P 500 are both up again this week - the third week in a row - if this continues tomorrow, it will be the first time since Feb 2013 (the only other times in the last 30 years was May 2007, Jan 2004, Aug 1993, and Apr 1991)
As BofA recently noted, such an occurrence is highly unusual as vol and spot returns have a strong inverse relationship. The recent move is even more notable when comparing it to other low vol periods. When limiting exclusively to days when the VIX was below 16 at the beginning of the 10 day window, 18-Jan's 3.1% 10d SPX spot return stands out as exceedingly high relative to its 3pt uptick in vol. In fact, when the VIX was below 16 and increased at least 3pts over the prior 10 days, the S&P had a 10d return that was positive only eleven other times since 2001, and only one day had a better 10d return than what we saw on 18-Jan-17 (4.6% on 9-Jan-1992).
Perhaps unsurprisingly, FX Vol has spiked (to 4-month highs) and rate volatility is also on the rise...
FANG Stocks rolled over in the afternoon as Soros slammed Facebook and Google.. and AAPL kept falling...
It's not just vol that is diverging from stocks, HY bonds have completely decoupled...
While stocks were soaring, early weakness in bonds gave way to aggressive buying of duration as the long-end dramatically outperformed (helped by a very strong 7Y auction)...
10Y yield are back below the Gundlach line of doom...
All of which sparked a dramatic flattening of the 2s30s curve... Today's 4.5bps drop is the biggest flattening day so far in 2018...
Today's 2s30s curve close is the flattest since Oct 2007
Steve Mnuchin did his best to try and walk-back some of his comments from yesterday... but really didn't and the dollar continued its freefall...until President Trump rescued it... But sadly the dollar did not hold onto those gains...
The Dollar Index dropped below 89 intraday.
Notably, options market traders expect this to continue, driven mostly by JPY strength...
As Bloomberg notes, traders are charging more for protection against the dollar weakening versus Japan’s currency over the next month than they are for similar hedging on the pound or euro. The bias in favor of the yen widened since earlier this week when Japan’s central bank signaled it no longer sees inflation expectations weakening.
Commodities were all lower on the day as Trump sparked the dollar spike... silver and gold bounced back as the dollar faded...
Finally, despite George Soros disparaging remarks, cryptocurrencies manage to rebound to close green...
Comments
Come on! This shit is like watching molasses in the winter time.
The DOW should be much closer to 27,000 by now. It is trying my patience.
Go Stawks!
Got to agree, 6500 to 26,000 is 8 years is bullshit, Tired of waiting
In reply to Come on! This shit is like… by wmbz
Indeed, although I do seem to remember someone saying that exponential equations can be a real motherfucker...
In reply to Got to agree, 6500 to 26… by hotrod
Eyeroll. The fucking sarcasm is 3+ years old. Really, can you stfu and move on? Meaning it really makes you look stupid. Normal people would advance past a sarcasm stage. To see it now is like, Mindnumbingly hokey tacky and, Intellectually Insulting
The bullshit is the blatant concerted development of one of the biggest financial system bubbles right in front of your face, which was 'problematic' enough 2 years ago, and stupefying bullshit that you can't middle-finger-it and just go along like a puppet
In reply to Got to agree, 6500 to 26… by hotrod
"Alas," said the mouse, "the world is growing smaller every day … and there in the corner stands the trap I must run into."
"You only need change your direction," said the cat, and ate it up.
(Kafka)
"There is no fool like a careless gambler who starts taking victory for granted."
(Hunter S. Thompson)
In reply to "Alas," said the mouse, "the… by Keltner Channel Surf
Fuck Soros, he's nothing but a Nazi pimp. Meanwhile new "record-er-er" all-time highs in the Dow 30 ... ho hum.
www.traderzoogold.blogspot.com
Squids can make money when the dollar drops if they know one of theirs is going to say something likely to make it happen.
They can make more money if a deeply compromised President follows that up with something to make it rise again.
Makin' money is easy peasy in a rigged game.
Trump is so full of shit. There's nothing he can do to stop the dollar's decline. All that QE/money printing Obama did is working its way through the system, chasing a finite amount of goods. Inflation will rise, causing the dollar to decline.
Anyone buying US Treasuries seriously needs a mental health evaluation. Why on earth would you buy a US Treasury at 2.6%?. Inflation over 10 years is going to be well beyond 2.6%. You're guaranteed to lose money!.. Idiots!!
Obama didn't print the $- the Fed did- they would have printed if Bozo the Clown or Charles Manson was President- the Fed runs the whole fucking show- get it?
In reply to Trump is so full Trump is so… by lester1
I dont think he does
In reply to Obama didn't print- the $… by Juggernaut x2
Obama was an errand boy, sent by grocery clerks, to collect a bill.
In reply to I dont think he does by FreeShitter
They all have been since Nov 22, 1963
In reply to Obama was an errand boy,… by Juggernaut x2
wow, epic
how do I tell my 4 kids under 4 yrs.,
at least my wife gets it, which will help...
and papa drumpf and lefrak owned half of Queens,
In reply to They all have been since Nov… by FreeShitter
What makes you think Trump doesn't want to crash the Fed Dollar?
In reply to Trump is so full Trump is so… by lester1
Consider this, Trump wants to bring manufacturing back to the US. $1 US dollar = $6.33 Chinese Yuan, So either the US dollar has lot farther down to go, or the Yuan is going to increase in value to get to where TPTB need it to complete the plan. Hedge on....
In reply to What makes you think Trump… by HamSolo
TPTB plan isn't the only plan in town.
Watch closely as the reset begins. China holds US debt. They're stacking gold. Reconcile
In reply to Consider this, Trump wants… by NumNutt
Come on, lets be honest here no matter how many times these bonds circle around from Belgium to the IMF to Japan, they all wind on the Feds shadow balance sheet. They are the only ones buying these bonds. They buy them to keep control over interest rates which allows the stock market to continue to climb. The second they stop buying the Markets will tank and interest rates will explode. However by buying this crap they will continue to bury the dollar until it makes its new home next to the Weimar republic. Trump can Jawbone the American people and play games with Wall street, but Mnuchin statement yesterday was a warning that the U.S. knows the dollar is going down that's why he changed the policy from a strong dollar to a stable dollar. That's why China said last week it made no sense for them to continue to buy U.S. treasuries. The dollar will firmly be down to 86 and change by the end of next week. This decline is going to accelerate. No way around it. You sacrifice the dollar to support the Stock market and keep the bond market from imploding. The Fed is boxed in.
In reply to Trump is so full Trump is so… by lester1
What makes you think Trump wants to keep this system going?
In reply to Come on, lets be honest here… by REAL MONEY
Anyone buying US Treasury seriously needs a mental health evaluation. Why on earth would you buy a US Treasury at 2.6%?
Because you can sell it to someone else at a profit once CBs push interest rates down again?
Also... FDIC only covers so much. At least you know you'll get USD back from your USTs even if they're worth less (worthless?).
In reply to Trump is so full Trump is so… by lester1
There is a big difference between thinking about the return on capital versus the return of capital!!
I don know about you, but my business cannot access TRILLIONS at 1.25%, can yours?
If it can, than earning 2.6% PLUS returning 100% of the principal is a big deal you stupid fuck.
In reply to Trump is so full Trump is so… by lester1
Nice action today
Wow somebody must of had a bad day
In reply to Nice action today by BlueHorseShoeLovesDT
blue you say the same shit every day, nice action ... wtf...
yesterday had more "action" ... today was shit even for a low brow day trade scalping guy like you
so, wtf, do you have tourettes like a parrot, "nice action today, squawk"
nice action, nice today, nice birdie, squawk
and the proper english is must have had a bad day...
starting to think you're a fraud...or didn't pass 5th grade, or both.
In reply to Wow somebody must of had a… by BlueHorseShoeLovesDT
Today was actually a potentially extremely hazardous day even for skilled traders, depending on whether you were in anything related to metals/currencies, but also a possible 'windfall' day based on the luck of timing. When sudden news-driven moves occur while in a position, it stands to reason half the time, purely by luck, you'll either make out big or be fucked.
There's neither shame nor great breast-beating necessary on days like today, but it may be useful to review the following:
a) Use of stops (today's very spiky action early may have led to widening of stops, but doing so without adjusting position size can open you up to rare 'big sigma' events); b) Could 'amplitude' measures on charts beyond 15-min alerted you to potential see-saw action, again impacting position size/stops ?; c) Given the evidence, would it have been wise to avoid anything related to currencies/metals on a day when a 'certain person' who speaks off-the-cuff might be interviewed at an int'l event? Has this unpredictability impacted lunchtime doldrums more than 'normal' due to daily ~1:30 press secretary media events, making exits/re-entries at noon/2:00 even more necessary than w/ Obama/Bush?
There's no global right/wrong answers for any of these, obviously depends on how/what you trade, some will make necessary adjustments, others will decide it's a one-in-a-100 day that makes over-reacting more hazardous than simply forgetting about.
(In my case, I was fucked today more by over-reacting to early whipsaw, avoiding post-1:30 action that would have more than made up for the mistakes.)
Good luck to all, and happy trading.
In reply to blue you say the same shit… by Squid Viscous
Poor gold, monkeys swinging hammers around like Thor.
Soros never bad mouths anything unless he wants it cheaper.
That's why he handed Jews over to the Nazis. He got their stuff for nothing.
In reply to Soros never bad mouths… by agNau
It’s Starting To Happen… Cracks Are Showing In China’s Shadow Banking Industry, Hot Housing Market Begins To Cool, Media Told Not To Mention The Debt
http://investmentwatchblog.com/its-starting-to-happen-cracks-are-showin…
All that money George Soros??? maybe you need to look into some plastic surgery? Maybe a young Warren Beatty "Shampoo" vibe or perhaps Richard Gere "Hungarian Gigolo" skinny necktie party look...?
The only thing that would help his looks is lying on a slab at room temperature in the morgue.
In reply to All that money George Soros?… by Peacefulwarrior
I don't see how that would help much. Cremation would do it.
I'll help pay for it.
In reply to The only thing that would… by Pure Evil
The US data was poor at the beginning of last year and look what happened!
We need to find a better name for Transportation stocks than "Trannies"
Why don't we just start calling trannies what they really are... Sorostitutes.
In reply to We need to find a better… by HamSolo
Old ballsack eyes would consider that a compliment
In reply to We need to start calling… by Albertarocks
The Caitlin Jenner Index (CJI) just hit an all-time "awesome."
In reply to We need to find a better… by HamSolo
Trump flip flops based on what side of the bed he woke up out of. Now he wants a strong dollar and supports DACA.
120 years ago Trump would have been a carnival barker or sold snake oil but thanks to TV he is the President
In reply to Trump flip flops based on… by Ricki13th
"but thanks to TV he is the President"
Yeah, all that 90% negative media really helped him.
Fecking retard
In reply to 120 years ago Trump would… by Juggernaut x2
my daddy owned half of Queens,
new reality show, wait for it
In reply to 120 years ago Trump would… by Juggernaut x2
"Trump flip flops based on what side of the bed he woke up out of"
Trump wakes up on the same side of the bed he always has. The right side.
In reply to Trump flip flops based on… by Ricki13th
I absolutely agree that Trump chaotically "appears" to switch sides on issues regularly, as a way of keeping his opponents off guard. Ultimately he cares about winning on the things he actually wants, not about being autistically consistent in all his public statements. What amazes me is that people who don't understand him keep falling for it even now, but I guess no one is so blind as the man who will not see.
In reply to Trump flip flops based on… by Ricki13th
Exactly.
Opposite George.
In reply to I absolutely agree that… by Full Court Lug…
But you guys actually believe this man is running the show. He isn't. He's merely another front puppet for the central bankers and the military Industrial complex...
In reply to I absolutely agree that… by Full Court Lug…
Soros musta had some bets on FB and Goog to bad mouth them so publicly. From the looks of it (charts) it didn't go well (maybe)?
It'll all come crashing down soon.
Did you know that youth tackle football is going to be declared illegal soon in two states followed by most of the country and lacrosse is going to be unplayable in 2019 because of new safety standards that go into effect that make it virtually impossible to produce equipment?
But go ahead and upgrade Dick's Sporting Goods Wall St.
and the NY Fed stick saved stawks at 3:10........
Not many seem to understand basic economics or how our system works. It is the reverse you dummies! You've got it backwards! If The Fed raises interest rates, the USD will go DOWN not UP. It is INFLATIONARY! It makes the cost of money/credit more expensive, and this translates over to all products and services! Economics 101!!!!!!!
The Fed started raising rates in 2015. Look at the USD trend since then. LOOK AT THE EVIDENCE!
Government spending (1.7T for infrastructure, military, etc. etc.) plus Fed Funds rate going up = INFLATION = USD goes down in relation to all the other floating currencies of the world.