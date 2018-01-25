Watch: Soros Slams Trump, Predicts Democratic Landslide In 2018, Lashes Out At Facebook, Google

With his apparent arch-nemesis President Trump just across town, billionaire globalist investor George Soros is about to sit down for a conversation among the world's elites in Davos...

Here is what Soros said in 2017:

On Trump as president: “Trump stands for a form of government that is a dictatorship or mafioso state. He would be a dictator if he could get a way with it.” On Trump and China: “Trump will do more to make China look respectable in the eyes of the international community than China could have ever done on its own.” On Trump and markets: “Long-term investors don’t like uncertainty. I don’t think the market will do very well [under Trump].”

And Soros begins on a down-note... commenting on the "bleak state of the world"...

Soros says that the survival of our whole civilization is at stake, due to the rise of Kim Jong Un in North Korea and Donald Trump in the United States.

"They both seem to be willing to risk a nuclear war to keep themselves in power."

Bloomberg headlines:

SOROS: OPEN SOCIETIES ENDANGERED IN U.S. AND EUROPE

SOROS: U.S. POLICY MOTIVATES N. KOREA TO BECOME NUCLEAR POWER

SOROS: U.S. SHOULD ACCEPT N. KOREA AS NUKE POWER , NEGOTIATE

SOROS: TRUMP MOVEMENT A TEMPORARY PHENOMENON, TO VANISH BY 2020

SOROS: CONSIDERS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION A DANGER TO THE WORLD

SOROS: EXPECTS DEMOCRATIC LANDSLIDE IN U.S. IN 2018

SOROS: FACEBOOK, GOOGLE ARE OBSTACLES TO INNOVATION

SOROS: FACEBOOK'S NETWORK EFFECT GROWTH UNSUSTAINABLE

SOROS: FACEBOOK WILL RUN OUT OF PEOPLE TO CONVERT IN 3 YEARS

SOROS: FACEBOOK, GOOGLE AS NEAR-MONOPOLIES NEED MORE REGULATION

SOROS: TECH COS. SERVICE BUNDLE, DISCRIM PRICING BAD FOR ECO

SOROS: SOCIAL MEDIA INDUCE CONSUMERS TO GIVE UP AUTONOMY

SOROS: REGULATION, TAXES TO UNDO GLOBAL DOMINANCE OF TECH GIANT

SOROS: EU MEMBERS SHOULDN'T BE REQUIRED TO ADOPT EURO

SOROS: EU NEEDS TO BE REFORMED AT EVERY LEVEL

SOROS: OUTLOOK FOR NEXT 20 YEARS IS BLEAK

If Live Feed below is not working, click here for direct link to Bloomberg Feed.

Live Feed (via Bloomberg)