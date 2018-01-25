Watch: Soros Slams Trump, Predicts Democratic Landslide In 2018, Lashes Out At Facebook, Google

With his apparent arch-nemesis President Trump just across town, billionaire globalist investor George Soros is about to sit down for a conversation among the world's elites in Davos...
Here is what Soros said in 2017:
On Trump as president: “Trump stands for a form of government that is a dictatorship or mafioso state. He would be a dictator if he could get a way with it.”
On Trump and China: “Trump will do more to make China look respectable in the eyes of the international community than China could have ever done on its own.”
On Trump and markets: “Long-term investors don’t like uncertainty. I don’t think the market will do very well [under Trump].”
And Soros begins on a down-note... commenting on the "bleak state of the world"...
Soros says that the survival of our whole civilization is at stake, due to the rise of Kim Jong Un in North Korea and Donald Trump in the United States.
"They both seem to be willing to risk a nuclear war to keep themselves in power."
Bloomberg headlines:
-
SOROS: OPEN SOCIETIES ENDANGERED IN U.S. AND EUROPE
-
SOROS: U.S. POLICY MOTIVATES N. KOREA TO BECOME NUCLEAR POWER
-
SOROS: U.S. SHOULD ACCEPT N. KOREA AS NUKE POWER, NEGOTIATE
-
SOROS: TRUMP MOVEMENT A TEMPORARY PHENOMENON, TO VANISH BY 2020
-
SOROS: CONSIDERS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION A DANGER TO THE WORLD
-
SOROS: EXPECTS DEMOCRATIC LANDSLIDE IN U.S. IN 2018
-
SOROS: FACEBOOK, GOOGLE ARE OBSTACLES TO INNOVATION
-
SOROS: FACEBOOK'S NETWORK EFFECT GROWTH UNSUSTAINABLE
-
SOROS: FACEBOOK WILL RUN OUT OF PEOPLE TO CONVERT IN 3 YEARS
-
SOROS: FACEBOOK, GOOGLE AS NEAR-MONOPOLIES NEED MORE REGULATION
-
SOROS: TECH COS. SERVICE BUNDLE, DISCRIM PRICING BAD FOR ECO
-
SOROS: SOCIAL MEDIA INDUCE CONSUMERS TO GIVE UP AUTONOMY
-
SOROS: REGULATION, TAXES TO UNDO GLOBAL DOMINANCE OF TECH GIANT
-
SOROS: EU MEMBERS SHOULDN'T BE REQUIRED TO ADOPT EURO
-
SOROS: EU NEEDS TO BE REFORMED AT EVERY LEVEL
-
SOROS: OUTLOOK FOR NEXT 20 YEARS IS BLEAK
If Live Feed below is not working, click here for direct link to Bloomberg Feed.
Live Feed (via Bloomberg)
Comments
Why?
Soros is lecturing people on the bleak state of the world that he fucking ushered in
Tony Soprano would kneecap you for shit like that.
In reply to Why? by tyberious
I think if Soros gets within 10 miles of Trump the Secret Service should shoot him for threatening the President.
In reply to Soros is lecturing people on… by knukles
Jesus wept. George Soros is evil incarnate.
In reply to I think if Soros gets within… by IH8OBAMA
Because old George was so right about the 2016 election and its effects on the stock market...
How much did that brilliant call cost him?
In reply to Jesus wept. George Soros is… by Ramesees
That little currency whore is whistling past the graveyard.
Soros, you and your BOSSES' days are numbered.
Extreme wealth NEVER trumps pure military power focused with a will to use it.
In reply to Because old George was so… by The_Juggernaut
Lib/Progressive/Globalist Soros slamming Facebook and Twitter which are both owned, run and staffed with nothing but Lib/Progressive/Globalists that exist only to serve "the cause" at every turn, and have done so reliably for a long time now.
Mind boggling.
In reply to That little currency whore… by SilverRhino
Did Soros bring his antifa thugs with him to davos to beat up anyone who disagreed?
In reply to Lib/Progressives slamming… by NoDebt
"Manny, choot that piece of chit....."
Always amusing when they start to turn on each other.
In reply to Did Soros bring his antifa… by Handful of Dust
Since when does a free market capitalist want more gov regulation?
He kinda proved by his own tongue that he's a crony government lackey.
In reply to "Manny, choot that piece of… by jcaz
George Soros, the man you love to hate. For God's sake, will someone put a bullet between his eyes. The world will be a much better place when this piece of shit is 6 feet under. For good measure, put a wood stake in his heart, if he even has one, before you put him in the ground.
In reply to Since when does a free… by nope-1004
Die, you liver-spotted perversion.
In reply to George Soros, the man you… by zorba THE GREEK
He looks like the demented fuck on Hannibal
In reply to Die, you liver-spotted… by Ghost of Porky
There must be somebody in the DC Swamp willing to pay him a call and tell him to voluntarily shut up.
In reply to He looks like the demented… by Hotapplebottoms
....he has sons to carry on his "work".
In reply to George Soros, the man you… by zorba THE GREEK
George has no fucking idea what he just did.
Like the Clintons, when Trump said "I don't wanna hurt them, they're nice people." it was a unilateral declaration of truce.
The Clinton broke it and ... well, the rest is self evident.
George, you just shit on the wrong guy, the one who can and will likely render you permanently neutered
In reply to Since when does a free… by nope-1004
Agree. Don't fuck with Trump. He didn't get where he is by playing nice.
In reply to George has no fucking idea… by knukles
Uhm, why is this statanic demon creature still alive?
One thing is for certain, the damage this bastard is doing will continue long after he croaks. Kind of like Marx, Lenin and eventually Merkel.
In reply to Agree. Don't fuck with Trump… by CultiVader
The POS owns a factory which manufactures voting machines which will be used in the elections he is referring to.
In reply to "Manny, choot that piece of… by jcaz
I wonder if all this US Dollar jawboning was to screw over Soros' speculative deals
In reply to "Manny, choot that piece of… by jcaz
Way above your pay grade.
In reply to I wonder if all this US… by Pure Evil
"Dem landslide in 2018"
And Hillary had a 98% chance
In reply to "Manny, choot that piece of… by jcaz
Soros says that "the survival of our whole civilization is at stake"
Yes it is George, but you are the threat.
In reply to "Manny, choot that piece of… by jcaz
Whe he said "our" he meant his plans for civilization, not ours. He is pissed that Trump is creating difficulties for him.
In reply to Soros says that "the… by Bush Baby
Begs the question "why would Soros(They) do that?"
Distraction, Deception, Disinformation.
Such as "Trump" is the most dangerous force on the planet.
Not the Central Banks. Not CIA/MI6/Mossad. Not Zionism. Not the global elite. Not the invasion of military aged males opposed to Western European culture into the EU.
Trump is possibly, at the worst, a puppet.
In reply to Lib/Progressives slamming… by NoDebt
No puppet....no puppet.
In reply to Begs the question "why would… by any_mouse
Posturing, all posturing.
Apparently all the tech people are being shunned.
I mean if you're a deep state benefactor, right now Google et al matters naught ...... except to further control and propagandize them so truth originates in the denizen of lies
So shit on them to get more control over them.
This is what happens when the Propaganda mechanism fails.
In reply to Lib/Progressives slamming… by NoDebt
I actually agree with soros on one....shocker! Google, fb need more regulation. So much more they need to be broken into pieces.
In reply to Because old George was so… by The_Juggernaut
I think you're missing what he's really saying. He doesn't dislike GOOG and FB, he dislikes that they are the avenue through which the common folk can comment about him and his societies. They are the avenues through which truth can be told. Soros wants media to be a one way street like in the '80's: TV and newspaper told you what to think and citizens had no way to comment in return. Well, now times have changed and Soros doesn't like free speech by the commoners.
This is about freedom, not technology. Soros is the true dictator today.
In reply to I actually agree with soros… by Bigly
Speaking of dictatorships didn't Soros say he was an admirer of the Chinese political system?
Of course, if Hillary had won the election he'd have no problem with her dictatorship.
It seems to me these forums are just indoctrination seminars for the super rich.
Not much has changed since kindergarten.
In reply to I think you're missing what… by nope-1004
You remind of a Polish brain transplant, you know where the brain rejects the body.
In reply to Speaking of dictatorships… by Pure Evil
Yes, to anti trust action.
Except the point being missed is that Alphabet and Facebook are products of Deep State intelligence agencies and those who are in control.
No, no, no. No Regulation. Who will be the regulators? Who are the current regulators? Nanny State.
Freedom. Free Speech. Free marketplace of ideas. Let people think critically for themselves.
No Safe Spaces, except in a strong sense of self.
"They" cannot allow free thought, independent thinking, and strong individualism.
In reply to I actually agree with soros… by Bigly
I would have thought George Soros would LIKE Google? They are the ones that can eventually transfer his essence into a Robot...? Maybe a version like "MODOK" for the Marvel comic enthusiasts on ZH
In reply to I actually agree with soros… by Bigly
Who put this Nazi collaborator in charge of the United States? Can we just take this malevolent vampire and boil him alive? I am in favor of whatever it takes to make him disappear forever.
In reply to Jesus wept. George Soros is… by Ramesees
Boiling alive is ineffective against malevolent vampires. A stake to the heart (small target) or a double tap are the recommended methods. Both have their own aesthetic appeal
In reply to Who put this Nazi… by Distant_Star
Soros is proof that these people who convene at Davos to worship money will endure any nonsense as long as there is phenomenal money worship involved. He thinks that people fed the fuck up with globalism will be over in 2018? A fad gone by 2020? Trump is going to talk some common fucking sense about America 1st but not alone Let's see who history remembers?
In reply to Boiling alive is ineffective… by DeadFred
Wood chipper feet first
In reply to Boiling alive is ineffective… by DeadFred
Don't forget beheading.
In reply to Boiling alive is ineffective… by DeadFred
Mr Trump, order the extradition of this seditious atheist back to Hungary.
A little clawback is also in order. Make that a big clawback.
In reply to Who put this Nazi… by Distant_Star
I understand that the Russians really would love to have him visit their country first!
I understand that they are planning a fantastic homecoming for him should he ever stop by.
In reply to Mr Trump, order the… by brianshell
Don't worry there is one power that he can not purchase or escape from, it is called 'Time'.. and from the looks of it he is running out of it
In reply to Who put this Nazi… by Distant_Star
Maybe so, but they just turn their wealth over to a foundation and the misery continues cause the foundation is run by the same leftists, birds of a feather so to speak.
In reply to Don't worry there is one… by NumNutt
Pure Evil you're a bad bad man 'cept you can't get it up. Says you that's who.
In reply to Maybe so, but they just turn… by Pure Evil
His sister,Debbie Wasserman Schultz
In reply to Who put this Nazi… by Distant_Star
I think they should drone him and all his "associates" as a matter of principle, but hey, that's just my impeccable survival instincts thinking for me.
In reply to I think if Soros gets within… by IH8OBAMA
Soylent Green?? Nah he's probably "too Shalty" for a protein cracker
In reply to I think they should drone… by Rex Andrus
I hope one of those sealed indictments has his name on it. What a piece of shit this guy is. He desperately deserves to die along with his spawn.
In reply to I think if Soros gets within… by IH8OBAMA
Trump doesn't use SS
In reply to I think if Soros gets within… by IH8OBAMA
There is a very clear reason why no nation has offed the sob swamp rat.
In reply to I think if Soros gets within… by IH8OBAMA
"With his apparent arch-nemesis President Trump just across town" ...
you cant be serious ... you guys must believe your own crap and think we are all morons ... whatever
btw, ask trump's son in law how does he get along with soros ...you know the one running the show in the white house
In reply to Soros is lecturing people on… by knukles