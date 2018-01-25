Watch: Soros Slams Trump, Predicts Democratic Landslide In 2018, Lashes Out At Facebook, Google

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 01/25/2018 - 15:01

With his apparent arch-nemesis President Trump just across town, billionaire globalist investor George Soros is about to sit down for a conversation among the world's elites in Davos...

Here is what Soros said in 2017:

On Trump as president: “Trump stands for a form of government that is a dictatorship or mafioso state. He would be a dictator if he could get a way with it.”

On Trump and China: “Trump will do more to make China look respectable in the eyes of the international community than China could have ever done on its own.”

On Trump and markets: “Long-term investors don’t like uncertainty. I don’t think the market will do very well [under Trump].”

And Soros begins on a down-note... commenting on the "bleak state of the world"...

Soros says that the survival of our whole civilization is at stake, due to the rise of Kim Jong Un in North Korea and Donald Trump in the United States.

"They both seem to be willing to risk a nuclear war to keep themselves in power."

Bloomberg headlines:

  • SOROS: OPEN SOCIETIES ENDANGERED IN U.S. AND EUROPE

  • SOROS: U.S. POLICY MOTIVATES N. KOREA TO BECOME NUCLEAR POWER

  • SOROS: U.S. SHOULD ACCEPT N. KOREA AS NUKE POWER, NEGOTIATE

  • SOROS: TRUMP MOVEMENT A TEMPORARY PHENOMENON, TO VANISH BY 2020

  • SOROS: CONSIDERS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION A DANGER TO THE WORLD

  • SOROS: EXPECTS DEMOCRATIC LANDSLIDE IN U.S. IN 2018

  • SOROS: FACEBOOK, GOOGLE ARE OBSTACLES TO INNOVATION

  • SOROS: FACEBOOK'S NETWORK EFFECT GROWTH UNSUSTAINABLE

  • SOROS: FACEBOOK WILL RUN OUT OF PEOPLE TO CONVERT IN 3 YEARS

  • SOROS: FACEBOOK, GOOGLE AS NEAR-MONOPOLIES NEED MORE REGULATION

  • SOROS: TECH COS. SERVICE BUNDLE, DISCRIM PRICING BAD FOR ECO

  • SOROS: SOCIAL MEDIA INDUCE CONSUMERS TO GIVE UP AUTONOMY

  • SOROS: REGULATION, TAXES TO UNDO GLOBAL DOMINANCE OF TECH GIANT

  • SOROS: EU MEMBERS SHOULDN'T BE REQUIRED TO ADOPT EURO

  • SOROS: EU NEEDS TO BE REFORMED AT EVERY LEVEL

  • SOROS: OUTLOOK FOR NEXT 20 YEARS IS BLEAK

If Live Feed below is not working, click here for direct link to Bloomberg Feed.

Live Feed (via Bloomberg)

knukles nope-1004 Jan 25, 2018 3:36 PM Permalink

George has no fucking idea what he just did.

Like the Clintons, when Trump said "I don't wanna hurt them, they're nice people." it was a unilateral declaration of truce.
The Clinton broke it and ... well, the rest is self evident.

George, you just shit on the wrong guy, the one who can and will likely render you permanently neutered

any_mouse NoDebt Jan 25, 2018 3:23 PM Permalink

Begs the question "why would Soros(They) do that?"

Distraction, Deception, Disinformation.

Such as "Trump" is the most dangerous force on the planet.

Not the Central Banks. Not CIA/MI6/Mossad. Not Zionism. Not the global elite. Not the invasion of military aged males opposed to Western European culture into the EU.

Trump is possibly, at the worst, a puppet.

knukles NoDebt Jan 25, 2018 3:43 PM Permalink

Posturing, all posturing.
Apparently all the tech people are being shunned.
I mean if you're a deep state benefactor, right now Google et al matters naught ...... except to further control and propagandize them so truth originates in the denizen of lies

So shit on them to get more control over them.
This is what happens when the Propaganda mechanism fails.

nope-1004 Bigly Jan 25, 2018 3:22 PM Permalink

I think you're missing what he's really saying.  He doesn't dislike GOOG and FB, he dislikes that they are the avenue through which the common folk can comment about him and his societies.  They are the avenues through which truth can be told.  Soros wants media to be a one way street like in the '80's:  TV and newspaper told you what to think and citizens had no way to comment in return.  Well, now times have changed and Soros doesn't like free speech by the commoners.

This is about freedom, not technology.  Soros is the true dictator today.

 

any_mouse Bigly Jan 25, 2018 3:34 PM Permalink

Yes, to anti trust action.

Except the point being missed is that Alphabet and Facebook are products of Deep State intelligence agencies and those who are in control.

No, no, no. No Regulation. Who will be the regulators? Who are the current regulators? Nanny State.

Freedom. Free Speech. Free marketplace of ideas. Let people think critically for themselves.

No Safe Spaces, except in a strong sense of self.

"They" cannot allow free thought, independent thinking, and strong individualism.

Dilluminati DeadFred Jan 25, 2018 3:21 PM Permalink

Soros is proof that these people who convene at Davos to worship money will endure any nonsense as long as there is phenomenal money worship involved.  He thinks that people fed the fuck up with globalism will be over in 2018?  A fad gone by 2020?  Trump is going to talk some common fucking sense about America 1st but not alone  Let's see who history remembers?

 

 