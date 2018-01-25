Why We're Underestimating American Collapse

If you mindlessly imbibe your social-media-sanctioned news feed from the palm of your hand, then you could almost be forgiven for thinking everything is awesome (with perhaps a nod to your implicit feed's bias that things would be 'awesome-er' if "the other side" just got out of the way).
However, if you have your eyes opened matrix-like to the real world surrounding you, the number of divergent and dissonant headlines begins to leave you questioning the reality of exceptional America... record stock prices, record homeless, record wealth, record food stamps, and so on...
But as Umair Haque, via Eand.co, writes the rot goes deeper and is far graver.
When we take a hard look at US collapse, we see a number of social pathologies on the rise. Not just any kind. Not even troubling, worrying, and dangerous ones. But strange and bizarre ones. Unique ones. Singular and gruesomely weird ones I’ve never really seen before, and outside of a dystopia written by Dickens and Orwell, nor have you, and neither has history.
They suggest that whatever “numbers” we use to represent decline - shrinking real incomes, inequality, and so on - we are in fact grossly underestimating what pundits call the “human toll”, but which sensible human beings like you and I should simply think of as the overwhelming despair, rage, and anxiety of living in a collapsing society.
Haque lays out five examples of what he calls the social pathologies of collapse - strange, weird, and gruesome new diseases, not just ones we don’t usually see in healthy societies, but ones that we have never really seen before in any modern society.
America has had 11 school shootings in the last 23 days.
Why are America kids killing each other?
Why would people abuse opioids en masse unlike anywhere else in the world?
How did America’s elderly end up cheated of dignity?
And that is my last pathology: it is one of the soul, not one of the limbs, like the ones above.
Americans appear to be quite happy simply watching one another die, in all the ways above.
As Umair notes, If these pathologies happened in any other rich country — even in most poor ones — people would be aghast, shocked, and stunned, and certainly moved to make them not happen. But in America, they are, well, not even resigned. They are indifferent, mostly.
Haque's ominous view of our world concludes
American collapse is much more severe than we suppose it is. We are underestimating its magnitude, not overestimating it. American intellectuals, media, and thought doesn’t put any of its problems in global or historical perspective — but when they are seen that way, America’s problems are revealed to be not just the everyday nuisances of a declining nation, but something more like a body suddenly attacked by unimagined diseases.
Should the world follow the American model — extreme capitalism, no public investment, cruelty as a way of life, the perversion of everyday virtue — then these new social pathologies will follow, too. They are new diseases of the body social that have emerged from the diet of junk food — junk media, junk science, junk art, junk economics — that America has fed upon for too long.
Comments
Wall Street successfully scavenged the life-blood from the rest of cross-over America, like parasites stealing their wealth and savings at first through fraud, and now through the inflation created from the government continually bailing out Wall Street.
They were also sucking wealth out of other countries especially the emerging markets, but now the world is catching on to the bag of tricks and de-dollarizing especially China and Russia.
America has been attacked and looted by pirates using central banking / central banking.
Robin Williams had it:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JuFnzNsz3sc
In reply to Wall Street by YUNOSELL
America
A dysfunctional consumerist culture
in a state of intellectual collapse.
Americans live in a complex matrix of
alienation, guns and a TV-Hollywood miasma
of endless violence. A world empire
of endless violence and threats of punishment.
God takes no interest in our tiny destinies.
In reply to America has been destroyed… by Pinto Currency
Americans sat back and watched TV and let this happen...sux to be stupid
pass me the popcorn ;)
In reply to America… by Deep Snorkeler
So...you want the popcorn so you can sit back and watch this happen on the internet? That's precisely the predatory lack of concern that the author is citing as the root cause of all this.
In reply to Americans sat back and… by 07564111
Given the Avatar the poster might just be a Russian watching the US disaster from afar and given what the US and banksters have done to his country in the past and are trying to do now, he might be forgiven for having a wry smile.
In reply to So...you want the the… by M O B
The author blames "extreme capitalism"...? Give me a break. We are so screwed..., when the world thinks this system is capitalism and it is the cause of collapse. So Matter of factly, to boot. Ughhhhhhhhhh. Banging my head against the wall.
In reply to America… by Deep Snorkeler
What we see around us is not what we like to consider "Capitalism," that's true. But this is exactly what Capitalism leads to if the obvious fundamental flaws in Capitalism are not attended to.
In Capitalism there are winners and losers. The winners accumulate advantages such that they are less and less likely to lose as time goes on. The system either has to collapse periodically to redistribute the wealth, or conditions progress to the point at the end of a game of Monopoly, when one player owns all the properties, utilities, houses, hotels and money, and nobody else can play.
In real life, that point is when the winners of Capitalism use their accumulated capital to buy political power as well as economic power, and to control the mechanisms of the market for their own benefit.
Why, in the 2007-2008 financial crisis, did the Finance sector walk away with even more wealth and power than they entered the crisis with? Because they had bought the political power to have the wealth of the US diverted through the Finance Sector, and laws re-written to further consolidate their own wealth and power.
This is why Adam Smith recanted most of "The Wealth of Nations," and why Karl Marx deduced that Capitalism simply can't work in the long term.
Capitalism appears to be a transitional state between Feudalism and Fascism. Neither are good for people. And people in fundamental distress act weird.
In reply to The author blames "extreme… by Caloot
What a stinking pile of garbage you and this author both just wrote. Only in a statist orwellian dystopia would a system of government controlled, owned, liscenced and, financed entities, be anything more than fascism and neo psuedo socialism. To call that 'extreme capitalism' or suggest that it is some transition to anything but state tyranny is to fall under the bus of deliberate propoganda. This system is not capitalism or even anything close.
In reply to What we see around us is not… by swmnguy
Damn, you are clueless. Orwell was a socialist and knew state power better than most - he saw states for what they where (and are): constructs by the capitalist class to ensure and expand private property. Yes, states can be taken over by the working class and/or the proletariat - but you have to be more than a US indoctrinated idiot to think the US government is controlled by the working class/proletariat? "Statism" is just another corporate created empty slogan - it says nothing about who controls or benefits from the state. A state is just a tool.
That Orwell warned against the working class taking over the state (the farmers house) it was because he knew the danger of concentrated power.
In reply to What a stinking pile of… by Caloot
What a bunch of Marxist bullshit. I refer only to the double talk in Orwell. While your at it, why don't we call Global oil cartels capitalism. Or how about State monopoly control of money, and legal tender laws, we'll call that capitalism too. How about National financial entities licensed by the government and bailed out with taxpayer Finance, let's call that a free market. Or maybe the militant persecution and criminalization of Narcotics, will call that capitalism too. Fda. Epa. Nsa. They're all extreme capitalism right? Oh let's not forget the military-industrial complex, and the state finance of specific multinational arms dealers, I'm sure that's a free-market to you as well. Or maybe free trade agreements between nations that do nothing but limit trade to special state liscenced entities, that's sure a free market and free trade. Oh how about tariffs and economic sanctions..., that's extreme capitalism too. And of course let's not forget the most capitalistic organization in the entire world the Fed. Because nothing says free market and extreme capitalism like arbitrarily setting interest rates. Ugh
In reply to Damn, you are clueless… by Memedada
The definitions certainly make discussion hard.
Thing is, many proponents of 'capitalism' do not even know fully what it is. For example, every talks about competition, but people also forget cooperation, and freedom of association. A corporation who only has the goal of making profit is much like an AI working the paperclip problem - dehumanizaiton also leads to abuses of humanity.
Maybe there is another word, but allowing people to make their own economic choices has always proved superior to central planning. This side of capitalism is easy to affirm. However, authors such as John Taylor Gatto (more recently, I've been reading Christopher Alexander as well) have fully explained that we live in an era that really isn't about personal economic freedom. Its about a kind of tyranny in which an organism made of of public and select private entities work as one to create incomplete individuals who try to heal that incompleteness by working to earn "shiny sticker" symbols. This in turn screws up families, lives, and of course breeds many other "outlets" like drugs, violence, and "alternative living."
In reply to What we see around us is not… by swmnguy
Absolutely true and well said. I have been saying the same thing for many years. The best comparison of capitalism is to the game of Monopoly. It is a game of greed in the final analysis, and not a game to serve as a goal for humanity.
In reply to What we see around us is not… by swmnguy
It's not capitalism when there are central banks that step in to make all the corporations winners.
It's not capitalism when corporations use the power of the state to eliminate competitors.
When government and central banks work together to eliminate "failures", it will be the system itself that fails.
What we have is not capitalism at all.
In reply to What we see around us is not… by swmnguy
Free enterprise, a/k/a Capitalism hasn't existed in the US since...you know the basic year...1913. Europe for the most part has never known free enterprise. It's perpetual ebb and flow of tyranny has dictated the breath of economic freedom.
In reply to The author blames "extreme… by Caloot
Free enterprise aka nothing to do with capitalism. Free enterprise is not a prerequisite for a capitalist economy - you can easily have free enterprise in a socialist economy. The only relevant distinction between a capitalist and a socialist economy is ownership. Who owns the means of production?
In reply to Free enterprise, a/k/a… by falconflight
The author should blame the real cause.
All eleven happened to be in gun-free zones.
Let's count up all the shootings in gun-free zones and the numbers would be much much higher!
Coincidence? I think not.
In reply to The author blames "extreme… by Caloot
Yes, and (((WHO))) is at the CENTER of:
1. Robbing people through usury?
2. Robbing people of morality, through the promotion of false ideals, false values, and destructive behavior?
3. Peddling drugs?
Need I say more?
THIS was precisely the BULLSHIT that "The Evil Nazis" were fighting against, and why (((THEY))) became the target.
In reply to America… by Deep Snorkeler
And you will bow to the Masters of the Universe.
In reply to Yes, and (((WHO))) is at the… by Croesus
Yeah, not too likely.
In reply to And you will bow to the… by falconflight
You live by their rules...you bow.
In reply to Yeah, not too likely. by Croesus
https://www.newsociety.com/Books/F/The-Five-Stages-of-Collapse
This book will enlighten. While the article states that this is an outlier to the magnitude of a comet striking the dinosaur.... We do have other examples of collapse. What stage of collapse are we in? Read the book.
"Drawing on a detailed examination of post-collapse societies, including the Somali people of Africa, the Pashtuns of Afghanistan, the Roma of Central and Eastern Europe and even the Russian Mafia, The Five Stages of Collapse describes successful adaptations in areas such as finance, self-governance, social organization and culture. These fascinating case studies provide a unique perspective on the characteristics which determine highly resilient communities. Shot through with Orlov's trademark dark humor, this is an invaluable toolkit for creating workable post-collapse solutions."
In reply to America has been destroyed… by Pinto Currency
Business as usual. Over 80 alternative medicine doctors and naturopaths murdered, some by exotic drugs, and total media silence. 250 nursing home residents illegally tossed out of their 45 Rivington Street, Manhattan facility so it can be sold to an investor with close ties to Mayor DiBlasio; no legal action as this investor makes $70 million selling it to a Chinese real estate developer. Cops stationed in schools as human resources officers beating up students with virtual impunity, school principals applauding the beat downs. Degenerates run the USA.
In reply to Wall Street by YUNOSELL
I have been wishing that someone with a lot of creditability would sink their teeth into those doctor killings.
In reply to Business as usual. Over 80… by junction
They'd better have decent body armour to go along with their teeth
In reply to … by Peak Finance
Schoolhouse Rock taught us that men are just animals and the government is great.
In reply to Business as usual. Over 80… by junction
Just increase the size and authority of the state, I'm sure that will fix it
In reply to Schoolhouse Rock taught us… by Ghost of Porky
EDIT: You changed your comment. Why? Your original comment was that US was not extreme capitalism.
Well, it is - and you did not make an argument against the claim.
Capitalism is an economic system based on the private ownership of the means of production. USA is extreme capitalism in the sense that not only the means of production are privately owned but everything is privately owned. Including the monetary system (the FED and the banking sector) and - by all relevant means - the political and judiciary system. Even your prison system is (unethically) being privatized. US have been in the control of capitalist for centuries and their main strategy of control is propaganda (public relations, branding/commercials, manipulation/misinformation, indoctrination and "education"). The comment section on ZH is an interesting case story in the effects of this strategy - your comment for instance.
PS. In response to your edited/new comment: the size of the government is not the most pressing question. Who controls it and whos interest do the government represent is. Right now the US government is owned/controlled by the capitalist class - it is a fascist government and have been for decades. Both parties are controlled by the capitalists and you cannot vote against the interests of the ownership class/the 0,01% (and even if you could the results would be "diebolded").
In reply to The author blames "extreme… by Caloot
So what you're saying is that the Third Reich was "extreme Capitalism?"
In reply to Well, it is - and you did… by Memedada
Yes. Fascism is the end-game of capitalism. It is capital taking complete control over the state apparatus. Nazi Germany invented the term privatization (reprivatization to be precise, but the British just translated it as privatization) to describe their policy of handing public property to their capitalist backers - interestingly starting with the banks...
In reply to So what you're saying is… by falconflight
Fascinating. And we don't get liberty, equality, and justice until the State owns all capital, correct?
In reply to Yes. Fascism is the end-game… by Memedada
I think not. Why do you think that?
I'm a libertarian - so I don't believe in centralization of power (private or public).
In reply to Fascinating. And we don't… by falconflight
That is the end game, different now with the ease of communication. The world is catching on, and so are mom and pop in the USSA.
In reply to Wall Street by YUNOSELL
School shootings are tragic and my heart goes out to those affected. There are glimmers of hope, however. I just spent part of a week working with a mixed group of high school students (White and Hispanic) doing a SHAKESPEARE production and they seemed to enjoy it immensely as did their audiences! Director is a no-nonsense type who demands max effort from everyone around him, especially the kids onstage. It is pretty amazing what they can achieve when motivated...
In reply to That is the end game,… by BlueGreen
imo... our biggest worry is if our current form of government can be saved
In reply to Wall Street by YUNOSELL
I fixed it for ya.
"The Jews successfully scavenged the life-blood from the rest of cross-over America"
In reply to Wall Street by YUNOSELL
Any reason why government isn't even mentioned? Government throughout history has been at the center of oppression.
In reply to Wall Street by YUNOSELL
Survival of self struggling with the oppressive boot of the state taxing anything profitable, legislating anything ambiguous or aesthetic, while the manipulation of cognitive bias and needlessly complex business models extract every dollar that can be ripped from the hands of emotional and whored out women?
Men would rather drink, fight, fuck, and steal than work for nothing, or worse yet be sued, divorced, taxed beyond risk, and called misogynistic cis gender privileged rapist white males?
Who would have thought?
In reply to Wall Street by YUNOSELL
Exactly - "America" ended in 1913
In reply to Wall Street by YUNOSELL
600+ dead, 3200 people were shot in the ghettos of Chicago last year. This is been going on for decades. So don't be so shocked at all these school shootings. We've been dealing with shootings for a long time!!
340 million people, 100 million gun owners, millions of guns. Not bad. Remember OWS? Not a shot fired.
In reply to 600+ dead, 3200 people were… by lester1
We asked God to leave us to our own devices. He obliged. Welcome to the days of Noah.
How could anyone be surprised by America's devaluation of human life? For the past 45 years we've demonstrated just how much value we assign to life by dismembering and vacuuming away 3,000+ of our unborn babies every day. You suppose our youth are oblivious to the meaning of this? The rash of school shootings suggests otherwise.
In reply to We asked God to leave us to… by Cautiously Pes…
The fact our "leaders" are so happy to kill anyone who doesn't agree with them sets a bit of an example.
As above, so below.
In reply to How could anyone be… by Snout the First
I've lived in the US for about 12 years and everyone I have ever met hated going to high school and were bullied there - for being too fat, too small, too tall etc - only one girl I know liked it there (and she is quite dumb although good looking).
Children simply copy their parents and their country's foreign policy (based on stupid bullying by dumb psychopaths). At the same time, I don't think I have ever met a brave person in the US of AIPAC - and I think it's because people did not have healthy childhoods where they were able to safely interact, experiment, make mistakes etc - as they do in normal countries. That's why they all seem stuck in high school mentality for their whole lives (famous producers, directors, Hollywood big shots etc I have met all seem like that). Always ready to slavishly submit to whoever is 'popular'...
The article is probably the best description of US of AIPAC I have ever seen - I agree on every single point as a foreigner who's lived there for more than a decade. And I think DC is the worst, with by far the worst people, biggest cowards and craziest psychopaths (I lived there during Snowden's leaks)
In reply to The fact our "leaders" are… by BigJim
And you hail from which #Shithole?
In reply to I've lived in the US for… by Killdo
I have 4 citizenships and have lived around the world and I guarantee you - there is no bigger and sadder, shittier #shithole than the US of AIPAC
In reply to And you hail from which … by falconflight
Four citizenships? You must be raking in the vested gov't largess.
In reply to I have 4 citizenships and… by Killdo
AIPAC? A few million per annum in funding (Required federal disclosure...you didn't mention the PR funding of the Arab/Muslim world, how come?), well shekels are far far more valuable than trillions of PetroDollars of the oil rich Arab/Muslim world. Mental turd...welcome to the ZH circle jerk of Putzinistas, Ayatollah glory-hole attendants, and Buchenwald Oven Operator Union members.
In reply to I have 4 citizenships and… by Killdo
So true. The USA was founded on the belief of God-given rights and freedom. This formed the entire basis of the social order of the states and nation. A great melting pot where all who believed in the same were integrated into the social fabric. Society functioned and flourished because the overwhelming majority fostered norms stemming from this God-centered paradigm. This all changed with the push for diversity and political correctness. The exceptions to the social order today are all Human-centered, not God-centered. We are now taught that we must not only respect, but accept all differences to the social order. Society has elevated Humans to God-like status, and replaced striving for godlike perfection with acceptance of every human imperfection, even elevating such imperfection as perfection = Diversity is Strength. Is it any wonder why society has broken down in this environment? Society cannot and has never existed as a disparate group of non-conformists. Whenever it has tried, it has always resulted in the breakup of society, either through revolution, civil war, or outside conquest. Such will it be with the USSA.
In reply to We asked God to leave us to… by Cautiously Pes…