XFL Is Coming Back; Two Hour Games; 10 Week Season; Kaepernick Welcome But No Kneeling

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 01/25/2018 - 16:45

Vince McMahon is relaunching the XFL football league.

McMahon originally introduced the league on NBC in 2001. It lasted one season, but this time will be different says the wrestling impresario. Instead of flashy cheerleaders and gimmicks, the new XFL - set to launch in January 2020, will have eight teams around the country playing on a 10 week schedule.

“I think the most important thing we learned with the older XFL and now the new XFL is the quality of the play,” he said. “We have two years to really get it right.”

McMahon said he didn’t know whether teams would allow nicknames on the backs of jerseys, as Rod “He Hate Me” Smart made famous. He also said he didn’t know which eight cities would get teams. “We’re way away from announcing (that),” he said.

The initial cash outlay for the project is expected to be around $100 million - which is coincidentally how much WWE stock McMahon sold last month and transferred to his new endeavor for the project, Alpha Entertainment.

"I wanted to do this since the day we stopped the other one," McMahon told ESPN in an exclusive interview. "A chance to do it with no partners, strictly funded by me, which would allow me to look in the mirror and say, 'You were the one who screwed this up,' or 'You made this thing a success.'"

The original XFL opened to great fanfare in 2001 with pro wrestling-style intros, salaciously outfitted cheerleaders, mic’d up coaches, fewer rules to protect player safety (described as “real” football) and an “opening scramble” rather than a coin toss. The X in XFL stood for “extra fun,” McMahon said at the time.

But it fizzled quickly, lasting only one season. Ratings plummeted and a double-overtime game caused “Saturday Night Live” to be delayed, angering officials at league co-owner NBC.

McMahon called the league a “colossal failure.”

* * *

Another difference between the NFL and the XFL will be compensation; players will make more for winning. "To me that's common sense," McMahon said. "Everyone in America lives when they perform, they get a raise or bonus. That's capitalism."

In a documentary about the XFL entitled "30 for 30," McMahon and his partner in the 2001 endeavor - former NBC Sports chairman Dick Ebersol, pondered the possibility of relaunching the league once promoted as having fewer rules and rougher play than other leagues. 

“I don’t know what it would be,” McMahon told Ebersol, adding “I don’t know if it’s gonna be another XFL or what it may be or how different I would make it. It seems like in some way it would tie in either with the NFL itself or the owners.”

As Mike Florio of PFT wrote in December:

Arguably, the time may be right for the XFL or something like it. A November 2016 Sports Illustrated article regarding the current state of football in America created the distinct impression that fans want old-school football, with all the big hits and none of the obsessions over safety.

Those attitudes from fans coupled with the messages that invariably will be sent by the incoming Commander-in-Chief,” we wrote on November 16, 2016, “suggest that the time may be right for someone to roll the dice with $250 million or so in the hopes of launching a football league that would essentially operate like a modern-day XFL — loud, proud, violent, brutal, bloody, and everything that the NFL was before political, legal, and social sensitivities forced the league to change.”

 

Tags
Sports
Luxury Apparel Retailers

Comments

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
heavens-door Gap Admirer Jan 25, 2018 5:25 PM Permalink

Vince is a master of Marketing.  There will be flashy cheerleaders, guaranteed.  You can't reveal everything at once, you have to hold something back.  When the fans demand cheerleaders, there will be flashy cheerleaders.

I hope they keep the players inside the locker room during the time the required state/military worship is going on, so that no bed wetting pussies get offended this time around.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
heavens-door duo Jan 25, 2018 5:37 PM Permalink

So you believe the XFL is government run?

No, that's not how it works.  If the capitalist owners of the XFL teams determing they can make profits in a city, they will.

You personally don't have to support that particular team. The great Hero Hulk Hogan is nothing without the great Villain Andre the Giant.

 

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 0
John McCloy Jan 25, 2018 4:50 PM Permalink

Vine Mac is such a competitor...he still hasn't been able to get over it failing before...I wish him luck and this time he actually has a great chance at is succeeding...He is doing this primarily because Trump is a great friend of his and will have no problem doing PR for the the anti-kneeling XFL...McMahon is a genius...Watch how quickly the NFL responds to this by enforcing standing for the anthem unofficially....Vince learned a lot of lessons from the first go around and he could give a fuck less if he burns through another 100 million trying to get this off the ground again LOL...

Vote up!
 7
Vote down!
 0
RedDwarf Jan 25, 2018 4:51 PM Permalink

A league of their own.  Just kidding, I'm all for breaking up monopolies, and of course he's doing this because the window is now open thanks to the NFL's stunningly bad choices.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
silverserfer Jan 25, 2018 4:56 PM Permalink

I would watch if they used prison inmates that played for reduced sentences I. e. free

 

proceed would have to go toward jail costs tho. that would be a must.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
Mineshaft Gap Jan 25, 2018 4:59 PM Permalink

"That's boring. I think fans want it shot in a totally different way, and I think there's an immersive opportunity that's more interactive to the game."

Ah, the “immersive” Internet.

Chearleader Thong Cam ftw.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
nukedc Jan 25, 2018 5:01 PM Permalink

The flag-and-anthem worshipers have no idea how laughable they sound. Authoritarian attitudes are incompatible with reason and logic.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 1
More_sellers_t… Jan 25, 2018 5:03 PM Permalink

Hmmm a guy with his own money, that failed spectacularly before...wants to give it a go again.... he has made his money entertaining people and he loves America.  Probably not for me but I say go for it man.  Something tells me he will knock it out of the park this time

 

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
gearjammers1 Jan 25, 2018 5:05 PM Permalink

I'll watch it. So long as there aren't any negros. Negros are why I fled Illinois, I ran away from negro violence. Every time I see a negro on television, it reminds me of the pack of negros who surrounded my mother at a Lake Michigan Community Event - terrorizing my mother. And the grinning negro who pointed a gun at me while I was talking on a pay phone at a Waukegan Illinois gas station. All the seniors up in Illinois were too afraid to go out shopping because of the negro gangsters. I sure as hell am not going to watch them on TV.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
jago Jan 25, 2018 5:14 PM Permalink

look for the Donald to endorse.

no kneelng

no crooks

no aliens

i bet he has been pulling the strings behind the scenes.

he and vince are buddies too. #makefootballgreatagain

 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
just the tip Jan 25, 2018 5:18 PM Permalink

a really bad idea, but one i would use if i were and XFL owner, all the players had to have played at area high schools to be considered for the city's team.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
shimmy Jan 25, 2018 5:21 PM Permalink

Well, I'll probably check this out if/when it launches. The criminal record part seems a bit overboard given what trivial shit like smoking weed can count as that. 