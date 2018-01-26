"The Honest Poor"? - 1 In 5 Of America's Homeless Live In NYC Or LA

In 2017, over 553,000 Americans were homeless with one out of every five of them living in New York City or Los Angeles.
You will find more statistics at Statista
As Statista's Niall McCarthy notes, 65 percent of the country's homeless population was provided with emergency shelter, according to a report from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The largest number of homeless people was recorded in New York City (76,501), with Los Angeles in second place (55,188).
* * *
And this is what we get for record high stock prices, record high debt, record high central bank balance sheets, and record high complacency?
It is perhaps no coincidence that the density of homeless Americans tends to focus on left-leaning states run by politicians who might lead one to believe that the poor in America are held down solely by the machinations of the rich and connected.
As xRugger writes at Jim Quinn's Burning Platform blog, there seems to be a sentiment out there that the poor are simply not responsible for the state in which they find themselves and that one day they will rise up and throw off the shackles that bind them in poverty and want. Everything has been done to them; therefore, we are obligated to do everything for them.
As xRugger explains - and will be obvious shortly - he disagrees.
Do not put your hope for change in the poor and downtrodden of this country. Your faith in the supposed virtuous poor is badly misplaced. The majority of the American underclass are neither virtuous nor (by any rational standard of true poverty) are they poor. This is not a statement meant to absolve the wealthy and powerful of their sins in that they have done much to degrade and destroy the “disadvantaged” of this nation. They will have their own millstone to deal with. Having said that, let’s chat a little bit about the true state of the American underclass.
First, let’s dispel the notion that the American poor are truly poor. Oh sure, by the standards of the poor in other western industrial nations, the American version may indeed be worse in some ways than, say, the German poor, or the British poor, or the Australian poor. However, when you bring the grinding poverty of Africa, India, or rural China into the calculation, then what it means to be poor in America becomes discernable in its proper context.
If you have central heat and air conditioning in your subsidized housing, or even in the homeless shelter for that matter, then you are far better off than sub-Saharan Africans who burn buffalo dung for heat. If you cook your subsidized meals on an electric or gas stove under an electric light, then you and yours exist at a level of comfort unknown to huge numbers of the truly destitute. If you have the luxury of indoor plumbing, then you have far exceeded the standards of the rural poor in India where the majority of the population still defecate in the open.
If you claim to be poor, yet you own a car, a cell phone, have a TV, a CD player, and a microwave, then to be poor in America is to have won the poverty lottery. The fact is that the vast majority of America’s poor have some, or all, of these things in addition to widely available public safety nets for nutrition, health, job training, etc. Being poor in America is an extremely advantageous position to be in vis a vis the poverty stricken who live and die in the more benighted regions of the globe. To arrive at any other conclusion is intellectually dishonest and is a denial of reality.
So, having established that most of the poor in this country are not actually poor, let’s have a look at whether or not the American underclass are the virtuous, honest, just-need-a-hand-up people that the media would have us believe. After all, touting the supposed good qualities of the poor who just need a bit of help is the constant justification for throwing more money at them. They are really good people at heart, it’s just that poverty and want cause them to behave badly. Allow me to suggest that, in fact, the opposite is true. People do not behave badly because they are poor. They are poor because they behave badly. If the poor are entitled to our help by virtue of their destitution, is it not then incumbent upon the poor to behave responsibly as the price of that assistance?
Lest anyone accuse me of being some uninvolved academic, or an ignorant bigot who has never experienced want and has no right to pass judgement, let me offer this. I have been homeless twice in my life: Once when I lived in a large Canadian city and once when I initially moved here to Montana. I reached that condition both times due to the choices I made and the behavior I engaged in. That’s it. That’s all. I was the reason I was poor. This essay is no academic exercise. These words relate the experience of someone has faced his own demons and recognizes those demons in the minds and hearts of others. I know the truth of what I say because I have seen, and heard, and lived that truth.
When I had descended into that world, I quickly realized how dangerous and soul-destroying it really is. The level of chaos in day-to-day living is barely imaginable to one who has not directly experienced it. There is no honor among thieves. Lying, backstabbing, cheating, and stealing are the order of the day. In my personal experience, whatever virtue survives among the American poor has been eroded to such a degree by dependency as to be almost nonexistent. If the entitled poor of this nation redirected the significant creative effort, labor, and time they devote to gaming the system for freebies and put it into productive pursuits, they would vastly increase their chances of finding a way out of the social station to which they have consigned themselves. Pursuit of a better life with honesty, decency, and self-respect as guideposts would also engender the goodwill of many who now withdraw their hand.
The honest poor do exist.
Cream and scum both rise to the top, and this screed is not meant as a universal indictment of the poor in America, nor is it meant to denigrate those who truly cannot help themselves. It is however, meant as a universal indictment of those who will not help themselves. It is meant as an indictment of the apparatus that profits from and perpetuates itself on the backs of the both the honest and dishonest alike. It is most certainly meant as a universal indictment of a system that fosters dependency, helplessness, and self-pitying indolence. Distinguishing between those who want something better and those who don’t is the trick. The honest poor must struggle every day as they try to extricate themselves and their families from the chaos in which they live. The scum disguise themselves as cream in order to game the system. The cream must constantly prove themselves in order to have any chance of escaping the system. It is a sad reality, but it is reality nonetheless.
The American underclass will indeed rise up one day, but the result will not be what you think. Over the decades, the poor in this nation have willingly accepted a level of dependence and subservience to the god of self-pity that has destroyed much of their humanity. They are vicious, deviant, deceitful, and dangerous. The bread and circuses of the modern American welfare state have done what bread and circuses have always done, created a lazy, violent, and restless mob no different from any other of the past. The rising will not reform the system. It will thoroughly smash the system, but the people who have destroyed it will have neither the intelligence nor the ambition to replace it with anything better. They know no other path. When they have eaten the rich, they will come for the rest. They will boil out of their filthy hovels and advance upon what bastions of decency remain and if they triumph, they will squat amidst the rubble and wonder why no one is coming to save them.
Comments
And the bad news is????
90 millions unemployed, amongst which 500k are homeless. Do the math.
The bad news is that they found only circa 500k "poor" people in Amerika, mostly living in subsidized housing. They must have been extremely busy not looking for real homeless or tent cities in their backyard.
You gotta love the excuse that even homeless got their free shit. How come I still do not have any of this yet?
Only this study doesn't say a word about the ethnicity or nationality of these poor souls. Maybe it's because they come from Denmark or Norway and it would be rayciss to disclose these details. After all it is well known that these are the most dangerous rapefugees Soros' money can find.
If you want to find out more you have to spit out 325 of your precious $$ for the full paper. But that's a bit too expensive for a roll of toilet paper about the future of the subsidized housing industry in Bolshevik Amerika. Maybe Blackwater could indulge?...
In reply to And the bad news is???? by Muppet
best way to get max 'benefits' - claim homeless
the sjw gov workers coach them to check that box. see it here in texas too - at the skoolz
In reply to . by shitshitshit
We're gonna need a bigger boat!
In reply to . by shitshitshit
We are going to make being homeless, great again.
In reply to And the bad news is???? by Muppet
How do you get so many homeless after 8 years of Obama?
Musta happened in the amount of time since Trump's tax cuts to the 1%ers.
In reply to We are going to make being… by FreeShitter
NY and LA are part of the United States failed states. They are ridden with debt and corruption. The very thing their elite rail about, income disparity, is highest in these two locations.
The interesting thing about the poor and homeless is they are mostly people who previously expected far too much out of life, aiming far too high, and got bodyslammed which drove them bonkers. The best way to prevent homelessness is as soon as the baby comes out bodyslam it with little things like making babies smell broccoli and taste spinach or pictures of Hillary Clinton, it's all free wheeling coasting downhill from there pure fcking liberty
Possibly one of the most Ignorant comments I have ever read on Z.H.
They are Homeless because they expected too much from life ? Are you a trust fund baby or something ? Never actually been in the real world ? What the fuck are you talking about ? I could find a more rational path to blaming Homelessness on Aliens or the ghosts of Dinosaurs than your 'These fuckers were just too ambitious with their Hoping for a decent life and all, in exchange for their labor'. This Nation has been flooded with Millions and millions of Illegal border burgling immigrants, for decades. The jobs, the factory's and the Machinery in the Factories, that was Built by the Fathers and Grandfathers of the American homeless, were all sent to China and Mexico. The not Factory or heavy equipment crowd might be hiding among the Homeless too but they only count heads and make no measure between lost potential and a waste of oxygen.
In reply to The interesting thing about… by MusicIsYou
Another good thing about Chicago. The weather keeps the homeless away.
What are the other good things?
In reply to Another good thing about… by brown_hornet
it's a short list
1. the weather keeps the homeless away or,
2. it kills them.
that's the whole list.
In reply to What are the other good… by Umh
I listened to teachers ( I was young ) tell me that we had to many people in the world. I do believe that the teachers had this idea more or less correct. So why do we keep subsidizing poor people to have more children?
Do you want the cold hard truth? God is killing people with the earth.
In reply to I listened to teachers ( I… by Umh
There’s systemic homelessness and temporary homelessness. Systemic are people who have a lot of psychological problems. Drug problems. Health problems. Etc.
temporary homelessness is a lot of times a choice to be homeless. And that’s what because being homeless was probably a better option that staying where they were. It’s hard for people to understand the poor make if they’ve never had to make it themselves. They only consider all of the options they have in a calm, collected state.
For instance, if I was 13 and watched my mother do drugs, get beaten repeatedly by several men and go to bed hungry because someone robs us constantly. I’d have take my siblings with me to be homeless too.
This article sucks. It takes a homeless issue and makes it into a envy-driven wealth disparity discussion
I regret that your logical post was wasted on such a crap article.
In reply to There’s systemic… by Catullus
What Leftists Don't Understand About Economics
Math, psychology, logic ... I still snicker when reminded that some liberals think that taking an economics course will make people conservative. I think that means they have effect and cause all twisted around.
In reply to What Leftists Don't… by davatankool
The homeless are coming! .... The homeless are coming!
How are they getting here?
Repurposed UPS air cargo liners, Soros funded buses, new RVs and Uber.
Live Hard, Homeless Just Means Invaders 'On The Move', Die Free
~ DC v8.6
Technically speaking, everyone on Social security and other forms of welfare like welfare are actually homeless people because if they didn't get that free money they'd be homeless.
if SS is free money, i want my payments back.
In reply to Technically speaking,… by MusicIsYou
Since the US is "supposed" to be a First World Country, comparing the poor of the US with those of Third World Countries is irrelevant.
Compare like with like.
When you do this, the US comes VERY well down the list of how the First World "less fortunate" live.
Being homeless in the US almost requires being insane.
In reply to Since the US is "supposed"… by Parrotile
I'll give you the cold hard truth about why there's overpopulation even though most people can't wrap their mind around it. God is killing your soul with the earth. Not that it matters to tell you, because You're powerless to stop it. That's like people have their understanding of nuclear weapons upside down, but the fact is nukes were created to create overpopulation. And the internet was created to send most people signed, sealed and delivered to hell, by causing people to seek out similar spirits. Because God didn't create the world for you, he created it for man.
How much LSD do you do?
In reply to I'll give you the cold hard… by MusicIsYou
Typical drone person, you can't understand something so it must be that drugs are the cause. I wouldn't expect you to think it's your fault that you can't understand because you love yourself so much that it couldn't possibly be your error.
In reply to How much LSD do you do? by Hyjinx
And this is what we get for record high stock prices, record high debt, record high central bank balance sheets, and record high complacency?
NO. That is what you get for giving away a social support system that dis-incentivizes working. If you can make more on the dole, why work? Simple answer: Why are the most unemployed people in the two most liberal states?
DUH!
Those numbers are way too low.
I volunteered at the Downtown Emergency Services Center (as part of a psychology class requirement) one fall. It is located in an alley near Pioneer Square. I would show up around 6 p.m. and stayed unti 10 p.m. I did this 25 years ago. Am I surprised that Seattle is third on the list? No. Furthermore, I agree with the author. Most of the poor are gaming the system.
In my time at DESC I learned that 30% of the homeless are mentally ill. It was a shock to learn that many of them had been living in the shelter for years, one guy had been there for 7 years. Why wasn't some time of service provided to him? More than a mat on the floor next to a number with a thin blanket? 30% of the people had fallen on hard times and were there temporarily until they could save money for a room and get a job and get their shit together. 40%, meaning the rest, were drug and alcohol abusers and addicts. Many received government checks but spent the money to get high or drunk. They are unwilling to do what is necessary to improve their life.
Places like Seattle cater to the homeless. There are advocacy groups. There are a number of feeding programs, food banks, charities that do nothing to solve the problem of homelessness. I would argue that those are the very reason homelessness has grown in places like Seattle, LA, and NYC.
When the crazy cat lady feeds one stray cat and that cat turns into 100 sick and diseased feral cats, eventually someone has to do the hard thing, tell the crazy cat lady to stop feeding the cats, and they call in pest control.
WTF is the purpose of this rant?
What's the purpose of comparing anyone to 3rd world countries?
Cars and phones? Most people in all demographics, including poor, don't own cars or phones - they own the responsibility of a loan or service program... and most people own electronics because they're cheap.
"Poor" and "homeless" are two entirely different realities and entirely different demographics. Most homeless are mentally ill. It's 2018 - this is not a new phenomenon and goes back to the closure of mental health facilities decades ago, no doubt compounded by the complex and layered challenges to mental health born by every demographic in present day (which hits the economically disadvantaged the hardest as everything else does) because of the overwhelming environmental toxins and pharmaceutical-controlled health care. Thousands of studies have been done on this.
US is a nanny state. In no time in history are more people dependent upon the "government" for their financial livelihood. That's also not news. But it's not just the entitlement program "evil dirty dishonest scammers". Over 50% of the population (who, granted, might still be mentally challenged) are now employed by our government. Thanks to the past few administrations, PARTICULARLY the pretend-republicans, government is obese. Let's talk about the controlled and directed strategies used to encourage dependence on government programs and the benefits in keeping more and more people dependent and reliant upon structured help.
A MUCH more critical conversation: Let's talk about how much private industry has also completely engulfed our government functions in ways 99% of Americans are neither aware of or would believe are legal. Let's talk about the fact that HUD's business, for example, is basically facilitated by Lockheed Martin. Let's talk about the fact that MIC and MIIC contractors are increasingly the proprietary owners of what used to be intellectual value held by the people via the U.S. government.
Perhaps a more honest, not to mention impactful statement can be made by replacing 90% of this article with an examination of WHY the mainstream media has manipulated concern with the disadvantaged to create this psyops, how and why they're doing it so effectively, and WHO BENEFITS. You ALWAYS FOLLOW THE MONEY. AND YOU ALWAYS ASK: CUI BONO?
Start with: 96% of mainstream media is owned by only 5 entities, tied to 3 people mentioned... how this has occurred and what purpose it serves. Maligning people for taking advantage of a system deeply rooted over the past century in EVERY component of American culture and designed specifically to take advantage of them, is just plain lazy. And I really fucking hate lazy.