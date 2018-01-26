California Considers $1,000 Fine For Waiters Offering Unsolicited Plastic Straws

Authored by Christian Britschgi via Reason.com,
Ian Calderon wants restaurateurs to think long and hard before giving you a straw.
Calderon, the Democratic majority leader in California's lower house, has introduced a bill to stop sit-down restaurants from offering customers straws with their beverages unless they specifically request one.
Under Calderon's law, a waiter who serves a drink with an unrequested straw in it would face up to 6 months in jail and a fine of up to $1,000.
"We need to create awareness around the issue of one-time use plastic straws and its detrimental effects on our landfills, waterways, and oceans," Calderon explained in a press release.
This isn't just Calderon's crusade. The California cities of San Luis Obispo and Davis both passed straws-on-request laws last year, and Manhattan Beach maintains a prohibition on all disposable plastics. And up in Seattle, food service businesses won't be allowed to offer plastic straws or utensils as of July.
The Los Angeles Times has gotten behind the movement, endorsing straws-on-request policies in an editorial that also warned that "repetitive sucking may cause or exacerbate wrinkles on the lips or around the mouth." Celebrity astronomer Neil DeGrasse Tyson (always up for a little chiding) and Entourage star Adrian Grenier have appeared in videos where an octopus slaps them in the face for using a plastic straw.
The actual number of straws being used is unclear. Calderon, along with news outlets writing about this issue—from CNN to the San Francisco Chronicle—unfailingly state that Americans use 500 million plastic straws a day, many of them ending up in waterways and oceans. The 500 million figure is often attributed to the National Park Service; it in turn got it from the recycling company Eco-Cycle.
Eco-Cycle is unable to provide any data to back up this number, telling Reason that it was relying on the research of one Milo Cress. Cress—whose Be Straw Free Campaign is hosted on Eco-Cycle's website—tells Reason that he arrived at the 500 million straws a day figure from phone surveys he conducted of straw manufacturers in 2011, when he was just 9 years old.
Cress, who is now 16, says that the National Restaurant Association has endorsed his estimates in private correspondence. This may well be true, but the only references to the 500 million figure on the association's website again points back to the work done by Cress.
More important than how many straws Americans use each day is how many wind up in waterways. We don't know that figure either. The closest we have is the number of straws collected by the California Costal Commission during its annual Coastal Cleanup Day: a total of 835,425 straws and stirrers since 1988, or about 4.1 percent of debris collected.
Squishy moderates on the straw issue have pushed paper straws, which come compostable at only eight times the price. Eco-Cycle skews a bit more radical, with their "Be Straw Free" campaign—sponsored in part by reusable straw makers—that urges the adoption of glass or steel straws. Because we all know how good steel smelting is for the environment.
In any case, criminalizing unsolicited straws seems like a rather heavy-handed approach to the problem, especially since we don't actually know how big a problem it is. But don't take my word for that. Ask Milo Cress.
"If people are forced not to use straws, then they won't necessarily see that it's for the environment," he tells Reason. "They'll just think it's just another inconvenience imposed on them by government."
* * *
Update: Reason spoke with Voleck Taing, a senior assistant to Assemblyman Calderon, who said they intend to amend the bill to remove the fines.
Comments
As if I needed another reason to not go to California...
McDs there already charges you an extra 10-20 cents for the bag in a take-pout order.
But who needs straws? Place your tender mucous membranes on dat glass. ... Hepatitis from Pedro, the dish washer, can be a fun life experience for a Kornifornikator!
In reply to As if I needed another… by AnonymousCitizen
The straw that broke the commie's back.
In reply to McDs there already charges… by Never One Roach
If use a straw, you suck.
In reply to The straw that broke the… by Yukon Cornholius
The Jakarata Pandemic author, Steven Konkoly, has some pretty interesting predictions about life in California in his Fractured State series...
https://stevenkonkoly.com/the-fractured-state-series/
Entertaining reading.
In reply to If use a straw, you suck. by Bastiat
...unless the waiter in question is an Undocumented American, then everything’s cool.
In reply to … by hedgeless_horseman
Keep voting for those enlightened DemTards, baristas. It's what's best for you...
In reply to ...unless the waiter in… by TeamDepends
What do you expect from the Democratic People's Republic of Kalifornia?
In reply to Keep voting for those… by Gap Admirer
I can remember dentists recommending straws because it moved the sugar past the teeth. This sounds anti-dentite to me.
In reply to What do you expect from the… by rcintc
#me2strawed
for those who were verbally abused by a waiter (certainly male) who asked if they wanted a straw.
In reply to I can remember dentists… by RAT005
I guess the fruits can reuse straws for shrimping else theyll have to stick to old fashioned felching.
https://www.urbandictionary.com/define.php?term=shrimping&page=2
https://www.urbandictionary.com/define.php?term=felching
Youre welcome for that unwanted disturbing knowledge and mental scarring.
In reply to #me2strawed… by Antifaschistische
How about paper cups and paper straws?
NO?
Too easy, huh?
In reply to I guess the fruits can reuse… by overbet
I wonder if the California eco terrorist running the government have considered the environmental impact of annual straw usage against that of say a dozen or so illegal immigrants.
Patriots around the country should unite and mail there used straws to these officials offices with no return address.
In reply to … by macholatte
Patriots, you say? That's the BIGGEST delusion of all.
In reply to I wonder if the California… by overbet
What are you? Some kind of nut?
We're trying to hyperventilate here, don't offer simple, common sense solutions to our non-issues.
In reply to … by macholatte
I logged on to comment but I have no words anymore. I almost vomited. I might still do so...
In reply to I guess the fruits can reuse… by overbet
Ha ha. Punishing curiosity.
Had a flaming gay neighbor in my condo when I was younger. He was very vocal about his lifestyle.
In reply to I logged on to comment but I… by Countrybunkererd
Instead of gently and neatly sipping a drink customers will spill all over themselves ruining clothing and creating an environmental catastrophe contributing to global warming. The soap used to clean the soiled clothes will flush to the oceans and kill all the dolphins and penguins. Spilled drinks will reach the floor and cause falls among the elderly, widows, orphans, and particularly minorities.
This legislation is racist!
In reply to What do you expect from the… by rcintc
When are the hypocrites in government going to pass a law fining businesses for unsolicited mail. It goes from the mailbox to the trash! I guess the billions of dollars of JUNK MAIL keeps the US Postal Service alive. Funny how businesses have no problem sending out junk mail, but if you were to go with their service, they immediately want you to go green with electronic email to save the environment.
In reply to Instead of gently and neatly… by Stuck on Zero
Yes! Another law would be perfect!
In reply to When are the hypocrites in… by jimmy c korn
The law presupposes that the customer will dump the straw into a federally protected marine sanctuary or its equivalent. I'd venture to guess that 99.9999% of all those plastic straws go right where they are supposed to, in the trash can, which is lined by a plastic bag.
A $1,000 fine and time in jail is a more severe penalty than many real and serious crimes get in CA. Who will enforce this? Burglary and a host of other crimes are now misdemeanors, police wont respond to vehicle burglaries anymore, nor auto accidents unless there is an injury, hourdes of illegals from every sh*thole country in the world run the streets committing every variety of property and violent crimes.
So who will enforce this, what resources will be pulled away from the law enforcement department and where will we jail all these straw pushing reprobates?
Seriously?
In reply to Yes! Another law would be… by He-He That Tickles
Are these straws "illegal" or "undocumented" straws?
In reply to The law presupposes that the… by divingengineer
Since they are here illegally, anything goes. Only a truly classless person would allow their straw to go down a drain and end up in the bay. Why is this guy not demanding that everything that goes down the sewer be filtered somehow? Think about the water shortage!
In reply to ...unless the waiter in… by TeamDepends
Environmental impact of washing utensils.
This was similar to my ethics class project at Rensselaer on diapers. Back then, it was a big push to eliminate disposable diapers. But when you do the REAL MATH on it: you get 9.2 times more damaging and wasteful to do reusable cloth diapers. Laundry services, vehicles, production chain events,... a fucking 9 year old is ignorant, but an adult who believes him and gives him a platform is a RETARD.
In reply to … by hedgeless_horseman
Yep....just ignore all that.
California should eliminate all disposable products. Return to the glass bottles with $1.00 deposits on EVERYTHING. That will create a cottage industry for the homeless like the good ole days. Look only at the plastic facilities that get shut down and have a rainbow parade.
Ignore all the diesel fuel that is spent hauling around empty bottles. Ignore the water used to wash them. Ignore the soapy residue dumped into the treatment plants....and by all means, enjoy your new $5.00 bottle of coke.
In reply to Environmental impact of… by E5
What about a $1,000 fine on single use tampons. They are filling up our landfills and I find the applicators all over the beach!!!!!
Cummon girls, lend a hand!
In reply to Yep....just ignore all that… by Antifaschistische
Re-useable tampons!
Can I get an investor?...Anyone?
In reply to What about a $1,000 fine on… by divingengineer
Homeless People in Anaheim, California or Third World Country?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=04Z3Rd0rD_I
In reply to Re-useable tampons!… by Bemused Observer
If you are worried about water to wash out a cotton diaper(hose and boiled works just fine, with nothing but a small amount of borax), then look no further than the golf courses with fountains, and the plenitude of pools baking in the dry air with wind and no one swimming. Car must be shiny every day? Warsh it here, and it goes straight in the bay.
In reply to Environmental impact of… by E5
Speaking of interesting reading, h_h, you and others might enjoy Miles Mathis' essay on Marfa! The Marfa Lights and the Taos Hum.
http://mileswmathis.com/marfa.pdf
Thanks for your comments, always spruces up a thread here on ZH.
In reply to … by hedgeless_horseman
this shrewd measure will curb the influence of straw men working for the Russian masters who want to hide their election meddling activities
In reply to If use a straw, you suck. by Bastiat
If someone asks for a straw they will probably be added to NSA watchlist as a cokehead.
In reply to If use a straw, you suck. by Bastiat
What about Bongs?
New California law: One needle per 1000 junkies.
In reply to McDs there already charges… by Never One Roach
Unsolicited straws, bad. Intentionally infecting someone with HIV, that's OK.
In reply to As if I needed another… by AnonymousCitizen
Encouraged, even.
In reply to Unsolicited straws, bad… by Overfed
California Reamin'...
I think this has the makings of a new hit song.
In reply to Encouraged, even. by Gap Admirer
California sucks!
In reply to As if I needed another… by AnonymousCitizen
Can I get a count on the number of condoms that end up in the landfills and waterways for comparison?
In reply to As if I needed another… by AnonymousCitizen
If you see something, say something
In reply to As if I needed another… by AnonymousCitizen
Maybe the governor desperately tries to stop California being sucks.
In reply to As if I needed another… by AnonymousCitizen
Well, this is the last straw.
Nothing new about California can be said that hadn’t already been clearly outlined by Jello Biafra maybe 2 decades ago.
California - Uber Alles
“Diane Bitch Butt-licker Feinstein”
Jello Biafra
In reply to Nothing new about California… by RumpleShitzkin
Atlas shrugged x idiocracy
And of course rapefugees will not have to go to jail for raping waitresses.
What could be better?
How about the billion pounds of garbage created by fast food industry including starbucks?
In reply to Atlas shrugged by shitshitshit
Wait until the great garbage avalanche
In reply to How about the billion pounds… by cobra1650
The garbage created by fast food is nothing compared to the labor, energy, hot water and soap required to serve and clean up reusable table ware. Don't ever take up chess. You don't look more than 2 moves ahead.
In reply to How about the billion pounds… by cobra1650
"billion pounds of garbage"
Are you referring to the food or the containers?
In reply to How about the billion pounds… by cobra1650
Yes.
In reply to "billion pounds of garbage"… by Bastiat
meat straws only for cali