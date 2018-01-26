DoJ Blasts Berkeley: "Will Not Stand Idly By" As College Crushes Free Speech

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 01/26/2018 - 14:41

Authored by Rob Shimshock via The Daily Caller,

The Department of Justice (DOJ) filed a statement of interest Thursday in a campus free speech lawsuit against the University of California, Berkeley.

“This Department of Justice will not stand by idly while public universities violate students’ constitutional rights,” said Rachel Brand, the DOJ’s Associate Attorney General, in the press release announcing the statement.

Young America’s Foundation and the Berkeley College Republicans allege that the university adopted a double standard with regard to free speech and particularly high-profile college speakers, according to a press release obtained by The Daily Caller News Foundation.

 

The plaintiffs claim that Berkeley’s “high-profile speaker policy” gave the university license to arbitrarily set curfews, restrictive security costs, and inconvenient venues.

 

While the DOJ’s statement of interest does not mean that it is taking an official stance on the merits of the case, it does mean that the department will monitor the situation from afar with broad authority.

“The allegations made by the plaintiffs in this lawsuit are unfounded,” Berkeley spokesman Dan Mogulof told TheDCNF.

Berkeley does not discriminate against speakers invited by student organizations based upon viewpoint. The campus is committed to ensuring that student groups may hold events with speakers of their choosing, and it has expended significant resources to allow events to go forward without compromising the safety or security of the campus.”

However, Brand did not exonerate Berkeley in a Thursday Fox News op-ed.

“A new policy at Berkeley, for example, imposes a curfew, security measures, and location restrictions for events that administrators decide are likely to ‘interfer[e] with other campus functions or activities,'” Brand wrote.

It doesn’t require much creativity to turn this policy into a heckler’s veto. If you disagree with a speaker about to visit campus, simply declare his views offensive and threaten to riot, and the speaker will be sidelined.”

 

Comments

knukles Troll Magnet Jan 26, 2018 3:10 PM Permalink

AWESOME!
Go or the jugular, Donald.
A perfect example of the left's abuse of the rights of assembly and free speech.
You have rights of speech and assembly if the left says so as it would agree with their frame of reference.  Right there with PC.
 

Free speech is free speech.
Fee consequences come attached.

And you all thought that Jeff Sessions was sleeping on the job.
They're going for the heart of the malevolence, the "resistance" as they call themselves out here with bumper stickers, etc.  The immigration, pot, etc., all this is a but a direct challenge between DC and Sacramento, much of it out there, being political grandstanding. 

The problem out here on the left coast is that people here think they're royalty.  Accountable only to themselves.  With an attendant we love everybody (Except those who would think differently.)  Honest Injun
It's not always accurate to think you're King

Throat-warbler… Stuck on Zero Jan 26, 2018 3:20 PM Permalink

We never hear anything about the engineering side of Berkeley, probably because an engineer is supposed to be fact based and most don't have time to be SJW.  The department at Berkeley, funded by DARPA invented the Internet (at that time called ARPANET).  I'm old enough to have been on ARPANET a few times.  Oh, what'shisname wasn't even around in those days.

Pool Shark MCDirtMigger Jan 26, 2018 4:01 PM Permalink

Speaking of being 'racsist'...

Berkeley is the least diversified of the 9 UC campuses.

The most recently available figures show their 2016 freshman admits had the fewest African Americans (3%) and Hispanics (14%) of ANY of the 9 UC Campuses. (UCLA admitted 5% African American and 16% Hispanic).

Berkeley also had the 3rd highest percentage of White admits in 2016 at 27% of the incoming freshman class (UCSB had 29% and UCSC had 30%).

https://www.universityofcalifornia.edu/infocenter/freshman-admissions-summary

But, the most important thing is that Berkeley is losing its reputation as an elite engineering institution. It is now tougher even to get into engineering at Cal Poly SLO (a State College) than UC Berkeley. In 2016, UC College engineering major admits in my county were running about 3 to 1 in favor of Berkeley over UCLA. So even though UCLA is a bigger school, it was more selective than Berkeley in engineering majors.

Never One Roach MaxDemon Jan 26, 2018 3:44 PM Permalink

Free speech lawsuit against UC Berkeley dismissed, but plaintiffs get another chance

A far left activist Kornfornicator  judge on Friday dismissed the Berkeley College Republicans’ (BCR) allegation that UC Berkeley suppressed conservative speech by not paving the way for Ann Coulter to talk in April, but gave the group a month to file a new complaint.

A lawyer for BCR and Young America’s Foundation (YAF), which together sued Cal, said leftie Judge Maxine Chesney’s request for an amended complaint was based in part on new developments that have occurred since the suit was filed. Activist Chesney wanted to know whether a new UC Berkeley events policy satisfies some of the group’s demands, and she asked for additional details about how the university privileges liberal speech, said pro-free speech attorney Harmeet Dhillon.

The lawyer said her clients were prepared to craft a new complaint by the Oct. 27 deadline.

A far left UC Berkeley spokesman praised the judge’s dismissal of the original lawsuit.

 

Anyone else notice that the soros-funded ACLU no longer defends civil rights of white people or conservatives?

Ted19731950 gladih8r Jan 26, 2018 5:54 PM Permalink

It would be satisfying to see something a re-do of the feds coming in to Little Rock to enforce school desegregation, only here clearing out these universities of leftist faculty.  Can anyone believe the caliber of some of the "professors" that speak out these days about SJW stuff?  They wouldn't even be accepted into those colleges as a freshman 50-80 years ago.

Antifaschistische knukles Jan 26, 2018 4:26 PM Permalink

PS....hey, Golden Bears

reminder...

Bears are violent...the males routinely take advantage of the females...whenever they want...

...raising the cubs is completely the job of the female for the first 2 to 3 years (as nature intended) males are not involved AT ALL

...there are no fag bears....all the boys...like the ladies...the boys are bigger and stronger and they know it.

...the ladies will "roam", but their territory is not as big as the males (as nature intended)

knukles FORD_FIESTA Jan 26, 2018 3:19 PM Permalink

That is exactly my guess as to how this is gonna happen. 
Straight down a purely defined legal channel so there's no riots about "evil Nazi takeovers" and the like. 
This will be equal application of the law

Which when it comes to the US Constitution looks more and more to be a Originalistic rather than Constructive (Liberally interpreted) approach.
Get ready to watch heads explode in utter confusion.

 

Osmium Gert_B_Frobe Jan 26, 2018 2:53 PM Permalink

Otter: But you can't hold a whole fraternity responsible for the behavior of a few, sick twisted individuals. For if you do, then shouldn't we blame the whole fraternity system? And if the whole fraternity system is guilty, then isn't this an indictment of our educational institutions in general? I put it to you, Greg - isn't this an indictment of our entire American society? Well, you can do whatever you want to us, but we're not going to sit here and listen to you badmouth the United States of America. Gentlemen!

Antifaschistische Osmium Jan 26, 2018 4:19 PM Permalink

" But you can't hold a whole fraternity responsible for the behavior of a few,"

wait a second...I'm still being held responsible for the fact that some light complected people enslaved some dark complected people 300 years ago...even though everyone in my family (up until my fortunate generation) started picking cotton at the age of 6 and lived their entire lives in total poverty.

Killtruck Jan 26, 2018 2:44 PM Permalink

“This Department of Justice will not stand by idly while public universities violate students’ constitutional rights,” said Rachel Brand, the DOJ’s Associate Attorney General, in the press release announcing the statement"

 

Ohhh....okay then. This should be different. Probably won't stand idly by while FBI officials COMMIT TREASON in DC. 