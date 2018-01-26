Economic Collapse And Dollar Hegemony - How Did This Start?

Authored by Federico Pieraccini via The Strategic Culture Foundation,
In the previous article I explained why bitcoin should be considered a reaction to US dollar hegemony and how other nations and central banks are facing the crisis of the dollar brought on by de-dollarization. In this article I will go into how we came to this point and what mechanisms helped to bring about a debt-based society. In the third and last article we will examine the nature of the future geopolitical and geo-financial transition as well as the signals we need look out for in the immediate future.
From Gold to Paper
To understand what is happening today we must look back to simpler times, back when people bartered with each other. The utility and availability of commodities determined their value. Gold in particular represented a finite good that was difficult to find and was useful in various fields. For this reason gold has always been considered the highest example of a valuable good, together with diamonds, platinum, silver and other elements that are difficult to find but have a common or daily use. For example, the importance of utility transformed uranium, an otherwise worthless element, into a valuable commodity following the discovery of atomic energy. Returning to gold, one can understand how in the era of barter, gold was the reference element with which to price the value of everything. Little by little, gold was joined by silver and then bronze in simplifying the exchange of goods and increasing convenience of use.
Gold had its own intrinsic value and was valid in every empire around the world; the same with silver and bronze. Gold had become not only a means of exchange and a measure of value but also a reservoir of value to be bequeathed to heirs. Above all it was a means of payment. When silver coins began to become scarce, payment with currency printed on leather was introduced. However, they were often refused due to lacking the basic principles that gave gold, silver and bronze their measure and reservoir of value. The skin of this currency could wear out, and though it was a means of payment, it was not as solid and trustworthy as precious metals.
The real revolution began in the 1700s when the French central bank began to take gold bars from its citizens in exchange for pieces of paper with the corresponding value written on it. This change would have enormous repercussions on the world economy over the next 300 years.
The most important aspect of this change was psychological, whereby the ordinary person is willing to deliver his physical gold to the French bank in exchange for a piece of paper indicating the amount of gold owned. There are two fundamental reasons that have led to this choice, both relating to human nature: the simplicity of use, and trust in the system. The French state, through its central bank, withdrew from the public gold, silver and bronze and exchanged it for physical paper currency without any intrinsic value. But the paper currency offered a high degree of portability and ease of use, aiding in its use as a means of payment and exchange of goods. Capitalism was thereby born and the transfer of wealth complete. The world was transitioning from a real economy based on intrinsic value, such as with that represented by gold, silver and bronze, to a fictitious one anchored to pieces of paper.
World Reserve Currency
The British Empire, and then the American one, have thrived enormously on this arrangement, thanks to the accumulation of gold in their central banks. The Bank of England had accumulated huge reserves of gold, and so was able to issue massive amounts of pounds, building up the concept of a world monetary reserve. The pound had slowly replaced the French currency as the main medium of exchange around the world, leaving Britain in a privileged position as a result of London’s central role in the global economy. Throughout history, the rise of major empires has coincided with their currency being the global reserve currency. Up until the British Empire, currency had always been a mix of valuable currencies and substitute currencies. But with sterling, gold was completely replaced with the pound, giving Britain and its colonies a disproportionate power to manipulate the global economy. To make the system sustainable, the obligation was to print currency only in relation to the quantity of gold actually owned. Each pound issued corresponded with a gold fee that was only borrowed from the British central bank. Each currency holder, first in France and now in England, could theoretically have asked for his gold back instead of sterling or French florins. This arrangement relied on the trust placed in central banks and the state, liberating the average citizen from having to transport and protect the precious coins.
At the end of the Second World War the United States emerged as the biggest winner in the West and Washington soon replaced London as the premier global power, with the dollar taking the place of the pound as a global reserve currency. The real negative change came when Nixon decided in 1971 to drop the dollar from the corresponding gold value that had been established at the Bretton Woods Agreement. The Fed was no longer required to have the gold price printed on its paper money. The 1973 oil crisis further fixed the value of the dollar as a result of this oil shock, bringing Saudi Arabia and the OPEC countries to sign a secret agreement with Washington. This agreement provided that in exchange for Washington’s political and military protection, the OPEC countries would be required to sell oil only in dollars. The petrodollar was thus born, being a replacement for the gold-linked standard that existed prior to Nixon.
Over the space of a few years, the world economy experienced a dramatic and catastrophic shift. American military and economic power had prevailed, and the FED was free to print endless amounts of dollars without worrying about its sustainability or credibility, relying on war, the media and consumerism to prop up the facade. The world began to send consumer goods to the United States in exchange for waste paper with no relationship to gold. The scam of the century was now complete. It is a farce that relies on the collusion between banks, federal agencies, rating agencies and governments to create the illusion that US government bonds are the safest asset in the world, even more so than gold itself, which began to slowly disappear from the radar as a store of intrinsic value.
Fast forward to the end of the 1980s and the situation began to worsen with the transition to a digital reality regulated by Wall Street and financial speculation. Central banks could create money simply by transferring money to banks digitally.
This phenomenon brought about an enormous divergence between real assets and the value of currencies. Many countries lacking a certain level of international credibility could see inflation rise in a matter of hours as a result of strong financial speculation, devaluing the value of their currency with disastrous consequences for the real economy.
Twenty years later, the crack revealed by Lehman Brothers suddenly amplified all the existing problems. The risk was that citizens would lose trust in the dollar or the euro, undermining the understanding that had existed since the 1700s, where citizens would exchange gold for paper safe in the knowledge that the integrity of this process was guaranteed by the central bank of their country. Rather than heal the financial system, the solution devised sought to increase the power of the banks and financial institutions, and to above all flood the market with money to save the banks that were too big to fail. The ordinary taxpayers all of a sudden found themselves saddled with an $800 billion debt with a simple mouse click, the Fed working through the night to create money from nothing in order to increase the liquidity of banks.
Thanks to a continuous stream of mainstream-media propaganda, the average citizen was little concerned by these actions and the global economy avoided going downhill. The central banks found themselves in an unprecedented situation, forcing them to admit that the only way to save the economy was to create more money out of thin air. Such an absurd situation has led Deutsche Bank in 2018 to accumulate such toxic financial instruments as derivatives worth approximately $46 trillion, twice the American economy. This is degenerating into meaningless madness, as we will see in the next and final article of the series.
In the next and last article of the series I will explain how cryptocurrency could save the whole financial system in the event of a new crisis and why this means the end of the unipolar moment for the USA.
The absence of a measurement tape defining value like a gold or silver standard, the anaesthetization of risk as well as relentless money printing by Central Banks has confused people for such a long time that their offspring is now mentally compromised by this fake reality and living in a risk-free la-la-land thereby supporting "das gesundes Volksemfinden" of Cultural Marxism and identity politics without realising that they are being set-up.
You're right! Over the past 300 years, the economy has accumulated such a huge amount of lies and manipulations in terms that is not present in all other sciences combined.
In the minds of ordinary people, the boundaries between the fundamental concepts of "money" and "currencies" were purposely erased. This was necessary for bankers. Bankers made people believe that their banking "currencies" that they can make out of thin air - this is real "money."
To achieve this goal, bankers need to back their lies, with different scientific academic justifications.
Thus appeared the quack and the pseudoscientist John Keynes. Earlier, before Keynes, the bankers were erected on a pedestal, just as charlatan and pseudo-scientist, named Thomas Gresham.
-------------------
The law of Gresham is just a lie, - manipulation of terms and consciousness.
If the law contained the term «currencies» and its definition instead of the term «money», it would`ve been absolutely right and it would have reflected the truth. However, the formulation of Gresham's/Copernicus law, containing the term «money», is an antiscientific and unhistorical alogism, that is out of all relation both to economy and historical reality.
Let us depict the chain of creation, setting priorities in chronological order. It looks like this:
1. Energy begets life -> Life gives birth to reason -> Reason generates goods -> Goods entail commodity exchange -> Commodity exchange generates money -> Money begets currencies
This chain is absolutely clear, let`s lay it down as an axiom and remember it well as we will definitely need this postulate later.
2. Let us define the «Goods»: The goods represent the energy, embodied in various commodity forms using reason and labor. You can find more detailed information here.
3. Let`s take a look at the classical definition of «Money»: Money is primarily a commodity. Moreover, it`s a universal commodity. All participators of commodity exchange agree to accept it as a payment for their goods.
4. Now let us give the «Currency» an axiomatic definition: the world`s currencies represent the money, guaranteed by some emitters of these currencies.
5. Let us remember the expression, used by J.P. Morgan during his speech in the United States Congress on the 19-th of December 1912: «Gold is money and nothing else. Everything else is credit».
6. Now let us add and define «The Value», another essential term:
The value of an object is defined by the correspondence of the price the buyer is ready to pay for it and the payment the seller is ready to accept.
7. We should also pay attention to the fact, that the concept of money, presented in item 3, and the concept of currency, presented in item 4, can`t be equated. These phenomena have different economic and juridical nature. Money is primarily a commodity, while currencies represent the money, promised or guaranteed by somebody. This is the main difference between money and currencies: the relative value of money is determined by the market exclusively, during the commodity-money exchange, while the relative value of currencies is determined by the emitters` decrees.
If you equate money and currencies in economic laws, it is the same as equating your parents and children in legal documents.
Good money has always driven out and replaced bad money. Money (the universal commodity) was represented by various goods, depending on the historical epoch: small rocks with apertures, sea shells, sheep, sacks of grain etc. However all these kinds of bad money were eventually replaced with good money. Consequently, mankind gradually recognized gold as the best kind of money. Due to its properties, gold insensibly drove out all the bad money that had been used earlier.
This generally known historical fact contradicts the common formulation of Gresham's/Copernicus law and refutes it completely.
The above mentioned information is quite enough to draw a preliminary conclusion, that Gresham's/Copernicus law is wrong, at least its literal formulation, that is used very widely and learnt by students. It`s obvious that both Gresham and Copernicus were talking about currencies, not about money. In other words, the law contains a silly mistake or a deliberate juggling of facts and concepts. In either case the common formulation of Gresham's/Copernicus law is antiscientific and utopian, this thesis is confirmed by both elementary logic and the monetary history of mankind.
https://www.kdggold.com/en/content/zakon-greshema-eto-nelepaya-oshibka-…
In reply to The absence of a measurement… by Troy Ounce
I'm not an economist and I'm not a historian, but even I can see there are so many mistakes in this it would take ten times the space to list them all.
Let's start - Gold, diamonds, platinum and silver had no practical use, except as ornaments, until electricity and machining were invented. People wanted them because they were rare and beautiful, just like an extremely beautiful woman.
Bronze, copper and iron were and are exceptionally useful. They should not be lumped into the category of gold, diamonds, platinum, silver. You can make weapons and plows out of them. Read the Odyssey. Iron was the most valued gift. Bronze, copper and iron are like the plain to ugly woman who can suck chrome off a bumper.
You can be 100% certain the French government issued far more currency than they had gold.
Nixon didn't just wake up one day and decide to leave the gold standard. His spendthrift predecessors printed so many dollars the US didn't have enough gold to cover all its promises to other countries, who were supposed to be able to redeem US dollars for gold. The French figured this out (see the point above) and began a run on US gold. I keep asking: What other choice did Nixon have? Anybody?
I could go on but I'm tired and I need to mix another drink.
What other choice did Nixon have? Anybody?
- Dollar devaluation. The prices of silver and gold should have risen as they printed and spent all those paper "dollars", but noooo.
The truth would have pissed people off and the people would have put a stop to all that inflation. One way or another.
In reply to I'm not an economist and I'm… by Pernicious Gol…
stop the redemption by non us citizens...............he really had no choice. LBJ spent way more money than we had
In reply to What other choice did Nixon… by Conax
oil. did i say oil. petro dolla to be moar specific. watch the ball bouncing. yup-simple shit maynard.
no mention of the commodity that is the lifeblood of almost everything we do consume and live by.
hmmmm, gold aint but a measure of it all, and that is weak. cause in the end it just sits and does shit.
the military madness is what prevails. biggest stick til the stick can't be financed. that is the point of chaos...
In reply to I'm not an economist and I'm… by Pernicious Gol…
Little by little, gold was joined by silver and then bronze in simplifying the exchange of goods and increasing convenience of use.
Stop it.. Silver and copper were not late comers nor also-rans, they were right there in the beginning. In fact I'd argue that silver was in more widespread use as money since it was easier to acquire and less valuable, thus used in more transactions. Copper coins are mentioned in the Bible, I see no references to bronze there. Bronze coinage was rare (Roman Empire) then fell from common use in ancient times, but the guy drags it up.
Gold was the most valuable, not the first metal used widely as money. Every article I see, even those sympathetic to monetary metals, keeps silver in last place. They hate that silver, yessir.
In Chinese the word for "Bank" translates to Silver House. The Hebrew term 'shekel' described a piece of silver. Silver is the true money. Gold was also, but not like silver. The constitutional US Dollar was a measure of silver, not gold. Silver, bitchez.
Damn all the liars.
www.goldenjackass.com is Jim Willie giving the hard core data that ZHers like. Extremely informative.
How did this start?
In 1947, Albert Hunold, a senior Credit Suisse official looked for nutjobs on the Right to form the Mont Pelerin Society.
Neoliberalism started to take shape.
Why did globalisation go so wrong, what’s missing from neoliberalism’s, neoclassical economics?
1) The effect of debt on the economy. Leading to Japan 1989, US 2008, Irish and Spanish real estate collapses, Greece’s collapse with austerity and the new normal of secular stagnation.
Today’s neo-classical economics was around in the 1920s and it had exactly the same problem. Debt based consumption and speculation led to the roaring 20s and the debt deflation of the Great Depression.
The build up to 1929 and 2008.
https://cdn.opendemocracy.net/neweconomics/wp-content/uploads/sites/5/2017/04/Screen-Shot-2017-04-21-at-13.52.41.png
2) The difference between “earned” and “unearned” income. Leading to parasitical rentier economies, now spotted by one of today’s Nobel Prize winning economists “Income inequality is not killing capitalism in the United States, but rent-seekers like the banking and the health-care sectors just might” Angus Deaton.
A flawed model of global, free trade that doesn’t consider the minimum wage is set by the cost of living. Western labour is priced out of global labour markets by the high cost of living in the West exacerbated by rentier activity.
3) Bank credit should be directed into productive investment in business and industry, not blowing asset bubbles (e.g. real estate) and other financial speculation.
The experts are:
Steve Keen - Minsky moments and affects of debt on the economy
Richard Koo - After the Minsky Moment, studied 1929, Japan 1989 and 2008.
Richard Werner - Money and debt, bank credit and how it must be allocated for economic success, studying Japan around 1989
Michael Hudson - The history of economics, the difference between earned and unearned income
In brief.
They resurrected really bad 1920s neoclassical economics that has the same flaws it’s always had.
In reply to How did this start?… by Batman11
The central bankers disabled their monetary policy, levers of control.
Japan did it first back in the 1980s, by blowing up a huge real estate boom and pushing their economy through a Minsky Moment.
With endless QE and ultra low interests rates the BoJ demonstrated it had lost control and could not get the Japanese economy going again with their monetary policy, levers of control.
Richard Koo has been studying this for decades and knew what would happen to the West in 2008.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8YTyJzmiHGk
US:
https://cdn.opendemocracy.net/neweconomics/wp-content/uploads/sites/5/2017/04/Screen-Shot-2017-04-21-at-13.52.41.png
UK:
https://cdn.opendemocracy.net/neweconomics/wp-content/uploads/sites/5/2017/04/Screen-Shot-2017-04-21-at-13.53.09.png
1929 (US) and 2008 (both) are Minsky Moments.
Japan went through its Minsky moment at the end of the 1980s and China can see it’s Minsky Moment on the horizon. China’s central bank has some idea what’s going on unlike the BoJ, FED and BoE, they have a big advantage as they have seen the Minsky Moment coming and can try and head off the coming crisis.
Richard Werner was in Japan in the 1980s and worked out what happened.
Bank credit (lending) creates money.
https://www.bankofengland.co.uk/-/media/boe/files/quarterly-bulletin/2014/money-creation-in-the-modern-economy.pdf
The three types of lending:
It’s too much of type three lending that blows up your economy in a Minsky Moment.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EC0G7pY4wRE&t=3s
When you have blown up your economy through bad lending practices, you stagnate due to the repayments on all the debt built up in the boom.
The West’s “new normal” of “secular stagnation” is Japan’s “old normal” of “secular stagnation” and this is what happens when you blow your economy up in a debt fuelled boom.
The central bankers monetary policy, levers of control have been disabled.
The money supply ≈ public debt + private debt
When you are paying down private debt, you need to increase public debt to maintain the money supply and this is how Japan’s public debt balloons. Austerity in a balance sheet recession leads to debt deflation as seen in Greece (it’s really bad, don’t do it).
Japan has spent three decades and isn’t out of the woods yet.
Adair Turner has learnt from Japan and come up with something that cures the problem and doesn’t add more debt to a debt problem.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LCX3qPq0JDA
Adair Turner is well aware the central bankers have disabled their monetary policy, levers of control.
The Richard Koo video shows the enormous bank reserves the BoJ, ECB, BoE and FED have built up in their desperate attempt to look as though they are doing something, but this money can’t enter the real economy when people aren’t borrowing in a balance sheet recession.
The central bankers didn’t know what they were doing before the crisis and made themselves redundant.
The West can’t afford to massage the central bankers egos any longer, China is steaming ahead as we flounder around in the mess (balance sheet recessions) we created ourselves.
The concept of “elective affinities” has been around for a very, very long time and can be pretty generally applied across a whole range of phenomena, from the chemical to the biological to the social.
In a sociological context, elective affinity means that a datum (for example, someone’s success at becoming a professional athlete) must be explained as, and indeed requires, the confluence of three factors: First, there must be an inherent potential adequate to reach the result; second, the circumstances must afford an opportunity; and third, the result must be electively pursued.
Once it is explained so clearly, elective affinity seems like a transparently obvious and indeed almost unnecessary “just so” story, a sort of post hoc rationalization for whatever occurs—which it is. But it does a good job of explaining why the complex and manifold cleavages of social organization and the destinies of individuals seem to follow a recognizable pattern in spite of the riot of incidents that generally reigns in the life of each.
For instance: I’ve often heard prominent libertarians attempt to exposit their views by using examples drawn from athletics. They will say something like, “The reason Peyton Manning makes millions of dollars is because he has a very rare set of skills that, due to their scarcity, command a high market value.” This may be true as far as it goes, but it is not even one half of the full picture. If this were proffered as a complete explanation of Manning’s net worth, it would fail in several ways.
In the first place, the rare skills that Manning possesses are only really useful in the context of a professional football game. Not that general athleticism isn’t useful in a variety of contexts, but nobody gets paid millions of dollars just for being generally athletic. The skills for which Peyton Manning is so handsomely rewarded are particularly those of the NFL quarterback.
Therefore, it requires the existence of the NFL as the occasion that makes those skills remunerative. If there were no professional football, Peyton Manning would just be a tall, strong guy with good hand-eye coordination. He might be working as an accountant somewhere and burning up the inter-office softball league, but he wouldn’t be making his millions.
The other occasion of Manning’s wealth is the existence of the money with which to pay him. The libertarian argument also fails on this count, viz. the League was not always rich enough to bear such exorbitant costs. Johnny Unitas also had the rare skills of the NFL superstar quarterback, but he was never compensated at same insane rate Peyton Manning was, not even adjusted for inflation.
So we see that success requires certain prerequisites in the person, but it also requires a context or circumstance in which to be successful. By selecting a particular set of circumstances, you also implicitly select for the criteria that will determine success within those circumstances. When social conditions change (a natural experiment of this type), some people who were not well rewarded before will suddenly find themselves much more valuable in the new order, and vice versa.
But, even when you have both the prerequisites and the opportunity for success, you still have to find some way to capitalize on it. What if, as has been known to happen a time or two before, the college all-star quarterback, with NFL scouts beating down his door, suddenly falls in love with Plato and decides he would rather spend his life as a professor of philosophy? He will never be successful as an athlete if he does that, although he would be a very commendable man. This is a noble and sublime instance of “failing,” but many other instances are often simply unfortunate. One man might have a great mind for organization and would be a natural businessman or investor; but, lacking the sophistication of the middle classes due to a mean birth, such a path seems psychologically out of reach for him—he cannot capitalize on his mind. Another man might be handsome and good-natured and often receive attention from desirable women; but, due to some tragic family circumstance or a lack of money, he finds himself socially disenfranchised and has great difficulty marrying—he cannot capitalize on his good looks.
That extra bit of prudence or wherewithal needed to actual convert on a realizable opportunity, the means for which are technically present, is usually something cultural or psychological and rooted in class or group identity. Here nurture very much comes to the fore and becomes dominant. A weight of shame may stay your feet; a proscription may block you; or, for reasons you could think about in Sapir-Whorf terms, you might simply be unaware of whole dimensions of social life. Plus, the actualization of one specific goal means the neglect and abandonment of many others which are left forever merely potential. Thus explains the major role that Nietzsche attributed to “ignorance” in the affairs of men. For various reasons we simply shut our eyes to most of what’s possible. But if this were not the case, there would be no identity at all, and neither much achievement.
Elective affinities filter us through a complex, interdependent, and sometimes intransitive matrix of innate nature, circumstances, and and our own decisions and actions. It is something of a vague and almost infinitely capacious means of classification, but as such it corresponds to the subject matter, human life itself, which defies any attempt at simplification.
Keynes's ideas were a solution to the problems of the Great Depression, but we forgot why he did, what he did.
They tried running an economy on debt in the 1920s.
The 1920s roared with debt based consumption and speculation until it all tipped over into the debt deflation of the Great Depression.
No one realised the problems that were building up in the economy as they used an economics that doesn’t look at private debt, neoclassical economics.
Keynes looked at the problems of the debt based economy and came up with redistribution through taxation to keep the system running in a sustainable way.
The cost of living = housing costs + healthcare costs + student loan costs + food + other costs of living
Disposable income = wages – (taxes + the cost of living)
High taxation funded a low cost economy with subsidised housing, healthcare, education and other services to give more disposable income on lower wages.
Keynesian ideas went wrong in the 1970s and everyone had forgotten the problem of the debt based economy that he originally solved.
We bought back 1920s neoclassical economics that doesn't consider debt and had another go.
1920s/2000s – high inequality, high banker pay, low regulation, low taxes for the wealthy, robber barons (CEOs), reckless bankers, globalisation phase
1929/2008 – Wall Street crash
1930s/2010s – Global recession, currency wars, rising nationalism and extremism
Well here we are again.
https://cdn.opendemocracy.net/neweconomics/wp-content/uploads/sites/5/2017/04/Screen-Shot-2017-04-21-at-13.52.41.png
1929 and 2008 are pretty much the same and debt blind economists couldn't see the trouble ahead.
In reply to Keynes's ideas were a… by Batman11
All this gobbly goop for what? The value of the dollar is not going down because of lower demand, or the world losing faith in the American system. The Fed keeps expanding the money supply More dollars equals less value per dollar, not less total value. And yet, foreign investment in this county over the last 20 years, continues to expand. I expect we will see inflation at some point because of the Fed's theft and due to Trumps deregulation and competitive taxing changes an exponentially increasing rate of foreign investment into this country.