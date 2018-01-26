Introducing The "Polar Silk Road" - China's Latest Arctic Power Grab

China is expanding its "One Belt, One Road" initiative to satisfy a long-sought geopolitical objective: A claim to the Arctic.
It has been nearly five years since China was granted permanent observer status on the Arctic Council, an international organization set up in the 1990s to protect the Arctic region from the destabilizing exploitation of its resources.
The council has eight permanent members made up of the five coastal Arctic countries, Norway, Russia, Canada, US and Denmark, and three non coastal members, Finland, Iceland and Sweden.
The Arctic
Membership won't help China exploit the Arctic's oil deposits and other natural resources - to do that, it must negotiate extraction concessions on a country-by-country basis.
But it will allow China to have a say when countries try to lay claim to sections of the Arctic, a process that is accelerating as warming temperatures have caused the ice to break apart, opening the region to exploration.
As one might expect, China is planning to expand shipping routes as it bolsters its case for a territorial claim.
In a white paper released on Friday, the project's managers said they expect to play a "major role in expanding the network of shipping routes" adding that "as a result of global warming, the Arctic shipping routes are likely to become important transport routes for international trade," according to RT.
According to the White Paper, China would encourage enterprises to build infrastructure and conduct commercial trial voyages, paving the way for Arctic shipping routes that would form a “Polar Silk Road.”
The Arctic has about 8 million square kilometers of land and 12 million square kilometers of water where countries share maritime rights and interests under international law.
According to the white paper, China - which already has a stake in at least one large Russian natural gas project in the region - is also eyeing the development of oil, gas, mineral and other non-fossil resources, while also boosting fishing and tourism in the region. The report's authors vowed to work “jointly with Arctic states, while respecting traditions and cultures of the Arctic residents, including the indigenous peoples and conserving natural environment.”
“China, as a responsible major country, is ready to cooperate with all relevant parties to seize the historic opportunity in the development of the Arctic, to address the challenges brought by the changes in the region,” it said.
Focused on boosting trade through infrastructure projects along the path of the ancient Silk Road, the "One Belt, One Road" initiative aims to strengthen China's connections to Europe, the Middle East and beyond.
How many Chinese explorers were lost in exploring the area. None. To try laying claim now is a travesty. Don't get me started on Russia.
This is fake news, the earth is flat everyone knows that.
There's a guy on youtube with a little airplane and a globe.
In reply to How many Chinese explorers… by Throat-warbler…
Despite what you may read here and other places, global warming is over. Solar science indicates that it is going to start getting colder, much colder.
In reply to This is fake news, the earth… by NoDecaf
The Earth already started cooling several years back. Sun spots have been very low indicating low solar activity. This year we've had snow in the Sahara and in Brazil there has been an inordinate amount of rain all over the country. The USA has had a large dose of snow.
If you want to truly be scientific about it you should watch YouTube: The Great Global Warming Swindle
As an engineer / scientist what I see coming out of the left in regards global warming appears to be very much politics and not science.
In reply to Despite what you may read… by IH8OBAMA
China is like that annoying fat kid that's always talking loudly about stuff that was cool last month, and showing up at parties he's not wanted at.
In reply to asdf by DownWithYogaPants
No, friend. China's ALL business. While America is ALL warmongering for Israhell.
So guess who's gonna win? Hint: not America.
In reply to China is like that annoying… by Zero Point
The only reason people let fat kid China hang around is because his dad owns a bitchin yacht, and we can party on it sometimes.
In reply to No, friend. China's ALL… by stizazz
Dream on, whiney little obfuscator.
Can’t even spell that which you, on behalf of the AllMightyCreator I presume, attribute to Dante’s creation, goofy.
In reply to No, friend. China's ALL… by stizazz
Remember when 'nerd' was a bad word? Back before they owned the world and became cool?
History is long, China will again have its day in the sun, and so will the US. Only question for both countries is what form that will take, because I don't see one country as more stable than the other. It doesn't seem to me either one has the more favorable historical-example geopolitical position.
I also don't see any intrinsic conflict between the countries of the world. We live on one planet and should take care not to screw that up.
In reply to China is like that annoying… by Zero Point
Nerd's probably the wrong word, coz this fat annoying turd picks on the little kids when he thinks no-one else is looking. And, yeah, no shit Sherlock, I get that Chad Jockstrap US, is even worse a bullying fuckstick, but at least he hangs around with hot chicks, and makes me laugh sometimes.
In reply to Remember when 'nerd' was a… by lew1024
" If you want to truly be scientific about it you should watch YouTube "
Quote of the year so far
In reply to asdf by DownWithYogaPants
As millions including Al Gore and his useful idiots scream out in terror that the con was exposed...and are suddenly silenced.
In reply to Despite what you may read… by IH8OBAMA
Looks like a great disturbance in the farce
In reply to As millions including Al… by holdbuysell
The polar ice was so thin in 1959 the first nuclear submarine, the Nautilus, surface near the North Pole, breaking through the ice without damaging the tower. Did they have Global Warming then?
https://www.ihatethemedia.com/photo-north-pole-submarine
In reply to Despite what you may read… by IH8OBAMA
They built 'em better back in the day.
In reply to The polar ice was so thin in… by roddy6667
It will be interesting to see if the suns period of dimming caused a mini-ice age. There's a lag time for the ocean temp and currents.
Global crop failure would be the result, or that's what happened last time. A mini -ice age wouldn't change the global warming narrative, it's a plank of International Communism. They're now saying this cold period is because of global climate changed caused by the United States, and only the United States and we must pay a carbon tax to the UN for One World Government. Because we need to be controlled because we caused global climate change.
In reply to Despite what you may read… by IH8OBAMA
flat, or not, this is not the Q, at this time, no?
what have the elites set up china as, real-ly? Ponder that.
Not a permanent council member, but... hummmmm!
In reply to This is fake news, the earth… by NoDecaf
When a flat-earther comment is getting upvoted you know ZH is teeming with throwback retards.
In reply to This is fake news, the earth… by NoDecaf
My grandpa trained the first Chinese Bomber Squadron in WW2. So does that mean China gets a piece of Army Air Corp?
No.
Oh, and get the fuck out of Tibet you dickless yellow fags. You invented GO but couldn't master it so Japan did. What is China? Like a reverse Rome? China invents EVERYTHING then fucks it up and forgets.
Rome invented nothing but sure did study hard.
CHINA: Hundreds of pyramids and no one gives a fuck. Fuck you China. Keep being the underachievers you never were.
In reply to How many Chinese explorers… by Throat-warbler…
You seem to be in a competition with yourself to make your latest post even more moronic than the last.
You're succeeding.
In reply to My grandpa trained the first… by Golden Showers
How many throat warblers dressed in clown costumes were arctic explorers?
In reply to How many Chinese explorers… by Throat-warbler…
Please do start, I would like to be illuminated.
In reply to How many Chinese explorers… by Throat-warbler…
Chemtrails are part of the teraforming of Earth. Keep heating it up and we can kill overpopulated coastal areas and open up the North to resource removal...
Or perhaps (in futility) trying to thwart the effects of an imminent maunder minimum that would push the globe into a mini ice age.
In reply to Chemtrails are part of the… by apocalypticbrother
Or perhaps not a mini. A mile of ice over Chicago should fix that.
In reply to Or perhaps (in futility)… by holdbuysell
The scale does go up and down.
In reply to Or perhaps not a mini. A… by BiggestLoser
The meds, remember? they are on your bedside table
In reply to Chemtrails are part of the… by apocalypticbrother
If opening new trade route is power grab, then what is bombing other countries into ruin? Peace on earth?
No, dumb ass. It is a Nobel Peace Prize - if you qualify as a Magic Negro....................
In reply to If opening new trade route… by Zero Knowledge
No, it's good will towards man.
The only way to open a new trade route is to bomb the fuck out of everyone and take it. You have to feed your own, right?
Just like slinging crack. You roll up in East St. Louis and start killing niggers on the corner.
Of course it is nice to get a post card that tells you what the plan is, but yeah. If you can't hit them up at their crib and kill every last motherfucker there it won't work.
Very basic. The US does this. Iraq, Lybia, Afghanistan... Texas, OKC, New York, whatever.
In reply to If opening new trade route… by Zero Knowledge
The mail moves slowly in East St. Louis, Illinois.
In reply to No, it's good will towards… by Golden Showers
I hate the words you type. It is like rap musical without the rhyming.
In reply to No, it's good will towards… by Golden Showers
Dazed and confused by the collapse of their overthetop efforts to bring "obor/silkroad/stairwaytoheaven" storylines into some kind of credibility...
the shill army peddling PANDA POWER on these pages have been pathetically reduced to hewing new routes to SHAMBALA... via the Arctic Circle!
Arctic is for POLAR BEARS, beanie babies! No tender shoots o bamboo for yas there! Back to the drawing board special geniuses.
In reply to If opening new trade route… by Zero Knowledge
The Axis of Kindness. USA-Israel-City of London.
In reply to If opening new trade route… by Zero Knowledge
Thank you for noting that "power grab" crap. ZH will do anything for a few clicks more. Even raised the blood pressure on that clown, throat warbler.
In reply to If opening new trade route… by Zero Knowledge
Marine Expeditionary Forces, US Marine Corps, is limited in scope and utility.
Now a Silk Road is like what the Romans did. Now you got something.
Change the name. Too many silk roads starting to get boring.
Nuke the zips before they eat everything on the planet.
The long term plan is build new islands on the melting ice. Good luck to 'em.
Everyone knows the Artic has been a Chinese vassal state for thousands of lunar years.
Happy New Year- the Dog.
In reply to Everyone knows the Artic has… by williambanzai7
China: These little islands here all belong to us in South China Sea.
China: The arctic all belong to us in South China Sea.
China: This paper all belongs to us and it says China says...
China: We have big city no one lives in and it's a piece of shit. China wants export shit to world big piece of shit all belong to China now.
China: We make one aircraft carrier now we own world.
China: We are racist socialist idiots we suck our thumbs and have tantrum. We are China. We buy world trade center steel. We are China. We make things fall down go boom. We have papers.
The Belt Road Initiative is what China uses to gain markets.
1. First the road, train route, and sea route (Planned in 2013).
2. The Polar Silk Road is just an extension of the BRI. The Polar Silk Road is not China. Nations bordering the Arctic will be part of the trading route to better efficiency of transportation will be the one taking initiative to make it happen. China most likely funds the project which it sees fit.
3. France and some Eastern European nations are already using the BRI for the economy. The whole EU will support BRI because of business and cultural exchange (tourism business).
4. Latin Nations are looking forward to join the BRI.
5. Africa is already supplying resources to China.
America is falling behind rather faster than during the Obama era.
Thank you for explaining that to the reactive numbskulls who have commented without thought one in their heads.
In reply to The Belt Road Initiative is… by JibjeResearch
Measured by what? your assertions?
In reply to The Belt Road Initiative is… by JibjeResearch
And the US just bombs and steals other countries resources.
China and RUSSIAN economies are booming. And we just have an abnormally high stock market...
Yeah EVERYONE wants to move to Russia. Right.
In reply to And the US just bombs and… by CatInTheHat
Wow, how scary! Threat to US, definitely!
Yeah! Once China and Russia corner the snowball market. watch out!
In reply to Wow, how scary! Threat to US… by ilovetexas
This is entirely consistent with China's 'make trade, not war' policy. A policy that has been winning China friends and partners at about the same rate as the US's 'make war, make more war' policy has alienated them.