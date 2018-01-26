Introducing The "Polar Silk Road" - China's Latest Arctic Power Grab

Sat, 01/27/2018 - 21:10

China is expanding its "One Belt, One Road" initiative to satisfy a long-sought geopolitical objective: A claim to the Arctic.

It has been nearly five years since China was granted permanent observer status on the Arctic Council, an international organization set up in the 1990s to protect the Arctic region from the destabilizing exploitation of its resources.

The council has eight permanent members made up of the five coastal Arctic countries, Norway, Russia, Canada, US and Denmark, and three non coastal members, Finland, Iceland and Sweden.

Membership won't help China exploit the Arctic's oil deposits and other natural resources - to do that, it must negotiate extraction concessions on a country-by-country basis.

But it will allow China to have a say when countries try to lay claim to sections of the Arctic, a process that is accelerating as warming temperatures have caused the ice to break apart, opening the region to exploration.

 

As one might expect, China is planning to expand shipping routes as it bolsters its case for a territorial claim.

In a white paper released on Friday, the project's managers said they expect to play a "major role in expanding the network of shipping routes" adding that "as a result of global warming, the Arctic shipping routes are likely to become important transport routes for international trade," according to RT.

According to the White Paper, China would encourage enterprises to build infrastructure and conduct commercial trial voyages, paving the way for Arctic shipping routes that would form a “Polar Silk Road.”

 

The Arctic has about 8 million square kilometers of land and 12 million square kilometers of water where countries share maritime rights and interests under international law.

According to the white paper, China - which already has a stake in at least one large Russian natural gas project in the region - is also eyeing the development of oil, gas, mineral and other non-fossil resources, while also boosting fishing and tourism in the region. The report's authors vowed to work “jointly with Arctic states, while respecting traditions and cultures of the Arctic residents, including the indigenous peoples and conserving natural environment.”

“China, as a responsible major country, is ready to cooperate with all relevant parties to seize the historic opportunity in the development of the Arctic, to address the challenges brought by the changes in the region,” it said.

Focused on boosting trade through infrastructure projects along the path of the ancient Silk Road, the "One Belt, One Road" initiative aims to strengthen China's connections to Europe, the Middle East and beyond.

DownWithYogaPants IH8OBAMA Jan 27, 2018 9:37 PM Permalink

The Earth already started cooling several years back.  Sun spots have been very low indicating low solar activity.  This year we've had snow in the Sahara and in Brazil there has been an inordinate amount of rain all over the country.  The USA has had a large dose of snow.  

If you want to truly be scientific about it you should watch YouTube: The Great Global Warming Swindle

As an engineer / scientist what I see coming out of the left in regards global warming appears to be very much politics and not science.

lew1024 Zero Point Jan 28, 2018 1:14 AM Permalink

Remember when 'nerd' was a bad word? Back before they owned the world and became cool?

History is long, China will again have its day in the sun, and so will the US. Only question for both countries is what form that will take, because I don't see one country as more stable than the other. It doesn't seem to me either one has the more favorable historical-example geopolitical position.

I also don't see any intrinsic conflict between the countries of the world. We live on one planet and should take care not to screw that up.

MK ULTRA Alpha IH8OBAMA Jan 28, 2018 5:27 AM Permalink

It will be interesting to see if the suns period of dimming caused a mini-ice age. There's a lag time for the ocean temp and currents.

Global crop failure would be the result, or that's what happened last time. A mini -ice age wouldn't change the global warming narrative, it's a plank of International Communism. They're now saying this cold period is because of global climate changed caused by the United States, and only the United States and we must pay a carbon tax to the UN for One World Government. Because we need to be controlled because we caused global climate change.

Golden Showers Throat-warbler… Jan 27, 2018 9:30 PM Permalink

My grandpa trained the first Chinese Bomber Squadron in WW2. So does that mean China gets a piece of Army Air Corp?

No.

Oh, and get the fuck out of Tibet you dickless yellow fags. You invented GO but couldn't master it so Japan did. What is China? Like a reverse Rome? China invents EVERYTHING then fucks it up and forgets.

Rome invented nothing but sure did study hard.

CHINA: Hundreds of pyramids and no one gives a fuck. Fuck you China. Keep being the underachievers you never were.

Golden Showers Zero Knowledge Jan 27, 2018 9:43 PM Permalink

No, it's good will towards man.

The only way to open a new trade route is to bomb the fuck out of everyone and take it. You have to feed your own, right?

Just like slinging crack. You roll up in East St. Louis and start killing niggers on the corner.

Of course it is nice to get a post card that tells you what the plan is, but yeah. If you can't hit them up at their crib and kill every last motherfucker there it won't work.

Very basic. The US does this. Iraq, Lybia, Afghanistan... Texas, OKC, New York, whatever.

BobEore Zero Knowledge Jan 27, 2018 10:05 PM Permalink

Dazed and confused by the collapse of their overthetop efforts to bring "obor/silkroad/stairwaytoheaven" storylines into some kind of credibility...

the shill army peddling PANDA POWER on these pages have been pathetically reduced to hewing new routes to SHAMBALA... via the Arctic Circle!

Arctic is for POLAR BEARS, beanie babies! No tender shoots o bamboo for yas there! Back to the drawing board special geniuses.

Golden Showers Jan 27, 2018 9:53 PM Permalink

China: These little islands here all belong to us in South China Sea.

China: The arctic all belong to us in South China Sea.

China: This paper all belongs to us and it says China says...

China: We have big city no one lives in and it's a piece of shit. China wants export shit to world big piece of shit all belong to China now.

China: We make one aircraft carrier now we own world.

China: We are racist socialist idiots we suck our thumbs and have tantrum. We are China. We buy world trade center steel. We are China. We make things fall down go boom. We have papers.

JibjeResearch Jan 27, 2018 10:07 PM Permalink

The Belt Road Initiative is what China uses to gain markets. 

1.  First the road, train route, and sea route (Planned in 2013).

2.  The Polar Silk Road is just an extension of the BRI.  The Polar Silk Road is not China.  Nations bordering the Arctic will be part of the trading route to better efficiency of transportation will be the one taking initiative to make it happen.  China most likely funds the project which it sees fit.

3.  France and some Eastern European nations are already using the BRI for the economy.  The whole EU will support BRI because of business and cultural exchange (tourism business).

4.  Latin Nations are looking forward to join the BRI.

5.  Africa is already supplying resources to China.

 

America is falling behind rather faster than during the Obama era. 

CatInTheHat Jan 27, 2018 11:11 PM Permalink

And the US just bombs and steals other countries resources. 

China and RUSSIAN economies are booming. And we just have an abnormally high stock market...

jcbudmo Jan 27, 2018 11:22 PM Permalink

This is entirely consistent with China's 'make trade, not war' policy. A policy that has been winning China friends and partners at about the same rate as the US's 'make war, make more war' policy has alienated them.