Kunstler On What Happens Next: Blow-Off Orgies & Financial Smash-Ups

Authored by James Howard Kunstler via Kunstler.com,
The blow-off orgy in the stock markets is supposedly America’s consolation prize for what many regard as the electoral bad acid trip of the Trump presidency.
Sorry to tell you, it’s just another hallucination, something you’re going to have to come down from. Happy landings!
While the markets have roared parabolically up, in Technicolor, with sugar-on-top; that ole rascal, Reality, is working some hoodoo in the other rings of this psychedelic circus: namely the dollar and the bond market. The idiots on NPR’s Marketplace and the Cable TV financial shows haven’t noticed the dollar tanking the past several months or the interest rates creeping up in the bond markets. Well, isn’t that the point of living as if anything goes and nothing matters, the mantra of the age?
Alas , things are connected and consequences await. It would be rich if a flash crash ripped the Dow, S & P, and the Nasdaq to shreds twenty minutes after the Golden Golem of Greatness finished schooling the weenies of Davos on the bigly wonderfulness of his year in office. In fact, it would be a crowning comic moment in human history. I can imagine Trump surrounded by the fawning Beta Boys of Banking as the news comes in. Poof! Suddenly, he is alone in the antechamber backstage, nothing left of his admirers but the lingering scent of aftershave. The world has changed. The dream is over. In the mirror he sees something that looks dimly like Herbert Hoover in a polka-dot clown suit, with funny orange wig….
A financial smash-up is really the only thing that will break the awful spell this country is in: the belief that everyday life can go on when nothing really adds up. It seems to me that the moment is close at hand. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin told the Davos crowd that the US has “a weak dollar” policy. Is that so? Just as his department is getting ready to borrow another $1.2 trillion to cover government operations in the year to come. I’m sure the world wants nothing more than to buy bucket-loads of sovereign bonds backed by a falling currency — at the same time that the Treasury’s partner-in-crime, the Federal Reserve, is getting ready to dump an additional $600 billion bonds on the market out of its over-stuffed balance sheet. I’d sooner try to sell snow-cones in a polar bomb-cyclone.
When folks don’t want to buy bonds, the interest rates naturally have to go higher. The problem with that is your country’s treasury has to pay the bond-holders more money, but the only thing that has allowed the Treasury to keep borrowing lo these recent decades is the long-term drop of interest rates to the near-zero range. And the Fed’s timid 25-basis-point hikes in the overnight Fed Fund rate have not moved the needle quite far enough so far. But with benchmark ten-year bond rate nosing upward like a mole under the garden toward the 3.00 percent mark, something is going to give.
How long do you think the equity indexes will levitate once the bond market implodes? What vaporizes with it is a lot of the collateral backing up the unprecedented margin (extra borrowed money) that this rickety tower of financial Babel is tottering on. A black hole is opening up in some sub-basement of a tower on Wall Street, and it will suck the remaining value from this asset-stripped nation into the vacuum of history like so much silage.
Thus will begin the harsh era of America screwing its head back on and commencing the salvage operation. We’ll stop ricocheting from hashtag to hashtag and entertain a few coherent thoughts, such as, “…Gee, it turns out you really can’t get something for nothing….” That’s an important thought to have when you turn around and suddenly discover you’ve got nothing left.
Comments
Jump you fuckers
It is all coming apart. I see it everyday, all around me.
Today, it was a man that is angry with my company because we will not provide him with a service he wants for free.
He is unemployed and broke.
He lost his affirmative-action paycheck when the organization went out of business, but he still has his monthly payments and hip hop lifestyle.
I am seeing a flood of such consequences, caused by incompetent people being given jobs solely because of the color of their skin or gender.
He threatened that if we did not give him free work, then he would go on the internet and give us a bad review.
I told him to knock himself out, because we don't do business at the point of a gun, and only fools believe internet reviews.
In reply to Jump you fuckers by shitshitshit
From where I sit, the smell is also in the wind.
In reply to … by hedgeless_horseman
Had a fellow FROM MEXICO tell me how big of a shithole California is becoming. The homelessness, disrepair, lack of any sense of community compassion etc...
He was calling because he wanted to buy a weedeater I had listed because his got stolen at knife point. Yes....homeless crackheads are now stealing mow-n-blow equipment at knife point to pawn.
#thewheelsarecomingoff
In reply to From where I sit, the smell… by Throat-warbler…
None of us knows what's going to come next but methinks the funny thing about Ponzis that EVERYONE is invested in is that they MUST keep on keeping on...none dare admit the emperor has no clothes on.
https://olduvai.ca
In reply to Had a fellow FROM MEXICO… by in4mayshun
Like this fucktard has a great record of being right.
In reply to None of us knows what's… by skbull44
Cuntler gibberish
In reply to Like this fucktard has a… by The_Juggernaut
Kunstler writes magnificently beautiful prose that is absolutely meaningless.
Of course, Lewis Carroll is (and always will be) the master of meaningless prose and poetry. Kunstler runs a very distant second.
From the master: Jabberwocky
In reply to Cuntler gibberish by cobra1650
Kunstler as the master of meaningless prose is a good take.
I almost always enjoy reading his stuff, but I can't say that Kunstler's writings have in any way helped improve my financial or personal life. This trait reminds me of many modern writers of fiction - they can produce some form of clever, stylish - even delightful - prose, but at the end of the day most have very little of significance to say.
Still, like Peter Schiff and many, many others, Kunstler will one day look like a wise prophet of America's economic unraveling, which will be upon us soon enough....
In reply to Kunstler writes… by TwoHoot
"something is going to give."
You bet ya. Get ready for the greatest, bloodiest financial cataclysm ever.
In reply to Kunstler as the master of… by August
The Speech Heard Around the World/Trump Puts Davos On Notice. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aDhuih41A_M
In reply to None of us knows what's… by skbull44
the guy with the weedeater should've won that fight.....
greater reach & all,just sayin'.
In reply to Had a fellow FROM MEXICO… by in4mayshun
I lived in So. California for 17 years. It already was a shithole when I left in 2002.
In reply to Had a fellow FROM MEXICO… by in4mayshun
the swamp gas of the bottomless pit
In reply to From where I sit, the smell… by Throat-warbler…
Actually it will end up like India the elite live behind walled enclaves in luxury with their toys and their bodyguards whilst outside there is the filth and squalor of the masses,feudalism is coming but with a technological twist,think Bladerunner but with stupider people.
In reply to … by hedgeless_horseman
So shitting in the street will become the norm then?
In reply to Actually it will end up like… by khnum
Denver just made defecating in the streets legal so as to not offend its precious culturally diverse population others will follow
In reply to So shitting the in street… by FreeShitter
Gotcha. Thanks.
In reply to Denver just made defecating… by khnum
And a Health Crisis will follow that .... thin the herd
In reply to Denver just made defecating… by khnum
Pretty common in the streets of NYC and Philly already.
In reply to So shitting the in street… by FreeShitter
You might be misinterpreting what you see. Are you sure it's not something related to freedom of expression? I frankly don't give a Scheiße about most things in these cities. Maybe this is just people from NYC and Philly showing that they actually do give a Scheiße and that they are very generous about it.
In reply to Pretty common in the streets… by curbyourrisk
They shit on the beaches in Liberia...
https://youtu.be/OMwI5unlK9M?t=13m45s
In reply to So shitting the in street… by FreeShitter
LaShawnda don't surf.
In reply to … by hedgeless_horseman
In San Francisco they shit all over the place but mainly in the Bart stations
In reply to … by hedgeless_horseman
Liberia, Costa Rica?
In reply to … by hedgeless_horseman
U da Man!
In reply to So shitting the in street… by FreeShitter
Mexico is already like this. Rich people have lived in walled community compounds for 50+ years with broken glass embedded in the concrete walls, razor wire on top, and armed security. It's less friendly than even the compounds in the middle east.
In reply to Actually it will end up like… by khnum
But in India and Mexico the masses are not armed and dangerous.
In reply to Mexico is already like this… by canisdirus
So....like Bladerunner and Idiocracy? Might make a great flick.
In reply to Actually it will end up like… by khnum
feudalism will only come if we allow it to come.
In reply to Actually it will end up like… by khnum
Cutting taxes on the super rich and increasing military spending to $720b/yr. Rising rates will further kill the budget (if we still had one) and that $21t deficit will soar. It is indeed all coming apart.
In reply to … by hedgeless_horseman
Hedgeless, I just picked up a couple of bottles of Yuu Baal Anejo in south Phoenix the other day and last night I had a bit. Very, very nice. Thank you for the recommendation.
In reply to … by hedgeless_horseman
You're welcome. I continue to appreciate your comments.
In reply to Hedgeless, I just picked up… by Mustafa Kemal
Used my knife corkscrew...gave me wrist tendonitis later while playing tennis...now I stick to Night Train
In reply to Hedgeless, I just picked up… by Mustafa Kemal
Good to hear from you hedgeless, nice to know you're paying attention. First will come the deluge of demands, then the tsunami of rage, and finally, the subduction of repudiation.
After that, mourning, gnashing of teeth, regrets, and possibly murderous intent. I'm sure you can decipher the tea leaves, good luck.
In reply to … by hedgeless_horseman
trump’s trip to davos was worth it, new ath, make america greater greaterest.....marketwise
Print!
In reply to trump’s trip to davos was… by PontifexMaximus
there will be no catastrophic melt down. the dollar won't go to zero. gold won't go to 2000 oz.. the bond market won't collapse.
those in control of such things won't let it happen to them. all the prognostication is BS.
working stiffs will continue to take it in the shorts. nothing changes except the faces of those spewing the BS and pulling the levers.
In reply to trump’s trip to davos was… by PontifexMaximus
Seems that I heard someone in the Weimar Republic saying something very similar, once upon a time.
In reply to there will be no… by astroloungers
They will come out with a shitty jobs report next Friday.
Due to "weather".
Voila!
Lower rates.
This ain't the first rodeo for these jackasses.
Bob Shiller sent out a tweet today that had a motorbike going over a cliff like Evil Kinevel. Can Trump get to the other side?
All fiats are doomed. But we have a few years before it all melts down.
Agree, its on its way but not here yet.
In reply to All fiats are doomed. But we… by Quantify
"We didn't lose the game; we just ran out of time."
- Vince Lombardi
In reply to All fiats are doomed. But we… by Quantify
This whole blow-off promise is like Zeno's paradox. (Achilles and the Tortoise)
Antelope Freeway, 1/32nd mile.
Antelope Freeway 1/64th mile....
In reply to This whole blow-off promise… by Throat-warbler…
Yeah, that whole 'the chickens are coming home to roost', 'we'll pay for this someday', 'Wallstreet's really going to get theirs' sounds good and all, but the reality is, the guys in charge have rigged it. They will never pay, and everybody else already has.
Thus things proceed in their circle;
And thus the empire is maintained.
In reply to Yeah, that whole 'the… by Al Huxley
Who cares about Cleptoeconomics Cleptocurrencies Rigged Markets etc etc!!!Kim Kardashian has a name for her baby girl!!!
Best article I've read in months.