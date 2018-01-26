Kunstler On What Happens Next: Blow-Off Orgies & Financial Smash-Ups

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 01/26/2018 - 15:07

Authored by James Howard Kunstler via Kunstler.com,

The blow-off orgy in the stock markets is supposedly America’s consolation prize for what many regard as the electoral bad acid trip of the Trump presidency.

Sorry to tell you, it’s just another hallucination, something you’re going to have to come down from. Happy landings!

While the markets have roared parabolically up, in Technicolor, with sugar-on-top; that ole rascal, Reality, is working some hoodoo in the other rings of this psychedelic circus: namely the dollar and the bond market. The idiots on NPR’s Marketplace and the Cable TV financial shows haven’t noticed the dollar tanking the past several months or the interest rates creeping up in the bond markets. Well, isn’t that the point of living as if anything goes and nothing matters, the mantra of the age?

Alas , things are connected and consequences await. It would be rich if a flash crash ripped the Dow, S & P, and the Nasdaq to shreds twenty minutes after the Golden Golem of Greatness finished schooling the weenies of Davos on the bigly wonderfulness of his year in office. In fact, it would be a crowning comic moment in human history. I can imagine Trump surrounded by the fawning Beta Boys of Banking as the news comes in. Poof! Suddenly, he is alone in the antechamber backstage, nothing left of his admirers but the lingering scent of aftershave. The world has changed. The dream is over. In the mirror he sees something that looks dimly like Herbert Hoover in a polka-dot clown suit, with funny orange wig….

A financial smash-up is really the only thing that will break the awful spell this country is in: the belief that everyday life can go on when nothing really adds up. It seems to me that the moment is close at hand. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin told the Davos crowd that the US has “a weak dollar” policy. Is that so? Just as his department is getting ready to borrow another $1.2 trillion to cover government operations in the year to come. I’m sure the world wants nothing more than to buy bucket-loads of sovereign bonds backed by a falling currency — at the same time that the Treasury’s partner-in-crime, the Federal Reserve, is getting ready to dump an additional $600 billion bonds on the market out of its over-stuffed balance sheet. I’d sooner try to sell snow-cones in a polar bomb-cyclone.

When folks don’t want to buy bonds, the interest rates naturally have to go higher. The problem with that is your country’s treasury has to pay the bond-holders more money, but the only thing that has allowed the Treasury to keep borrowing lo these recent decades is the long-term drop of interest rates to the near-zero range. And the Fed’s timid 25-basis-point hikes in the overnight Fed Fund rate have not moved the needle quite far enough so far. But with benchmark ten-year bond rate nosing upward like a mole under the garden toward the 3.00 percent mark, something is going to give.

How long do you think the equity indexes will levitate once the bond market implodes? What vaporizes with it is a lot of the collateral backing up the unprecedented margin (extra borrowed money) that this rickety tower of financial Babel is tottering on. A black hole is opening up in some sub-basement of a tower on Wall Street, and it will suck the remaining value from this asset-stripped nation into the vacuum of history like so much silage.

Thus will begin the harsh era of America screwing its head back on and commencing the salvage operation. We’ll stop ricocheting from hashtag to hashtag and entertain a few coherent thoughts, such as, “…Gee, it turns out you really can’t get something for nothing….” That’s an important thought to have when you turn around and suddenly discover you’ve got nothing left.

Tags
Business Finance

Comments

Vote up!
 30
Vote down!
 1
hedgeless_horseman shitshitshit Jan 26, 2018 3:14 PM Permalink

 

It is all coming apart.  I see it everyday, all around me.

Today, it was a man that is angry with my company because we will not provide him with a service he wants for free. 

He is unemployed and broke.

He lost his affirmative-action paycheck when the organization went out of business, but he still has his monthly payments and hip hop lifestyle.

I am seeing a flood of such consequences, caused by incompetent people being given jobs solely because of the color of their skin or gender.  

He threatened that if we did not give him free work, then he would go on the internet and give us a bad review.

I told him to knock himself out, because we don't do business at the point of a gun, and only fools believe internet reviews.

Vote up!
 16
Vote down!
 0
in4mayshun Throat-warbler… Jan 26, 2018 3:25 PM Permalink

Had a fellow FROM MEXICO tell me how big of a shithole California is becoming. The homelessness, disrepair, lack of any sense of community compassion etc...

He was calling because he wanted to buy a weedeater I had listed because his got stolen at knife point. Yes....homeless crackheads are now stealing mow-n-blow equipment at knife point to pawn. 

#thewheelsarecomingoff

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
August TwoHoot Jan 26, 2018 5:33 PM Permalink

Kunstler as the master of meaningless prose is a good take. 

I almost always enjoy reading his stuff, but I can't say that Kunstler's writings have in any way helped improve my financial or personal life.  This trait reminds me of many modern writers of fiction - they can produce some form of clever, stylish - even delightful - prose, but at the end of the day most have very little of significance to say.

Still, like Peter Schiff and many, many others, Kunstler will one day look like a wise prophet of America's economic unraveling, which will be upon us soon enough....

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 7
astroloungers PontifexMaximus Jan 26, 2018 3:28 PM Permalink

there will be no catastrophic melt down. the dollar won't go to zero. gold won't go to 2000 oz.. the bond market won't collapse.

those in control of such things won't let it happen to them. all the prognostication is BS.

working stiffs will continue to take it in the shorts. nothing changes except the faces of those spewing the BS and pulling the levers.

Vote up!
 10
Vote down!
 0
wisehiney Jan 26, 2018 3:12 PM Permalink

They will come out with a shitty jobs report next Friday.

Due to "weather".

Voila!

Lower rates.

This ain't the first rodeo for these jackasses.

Vote up!
 14
Vote down!
 0
Al Huxley Jan 26, 2018 3:15 PM Permalink

Yeah, that whole 'the chickens are coming home to roost', 'we'll pay for this someday', 'Wallstreet's really going to get theirs' sounds good and all, but the reality is, the guys in charge have rigged it.  They will never pay, and everybody else already has.