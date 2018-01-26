Nutella Riots Spread Across France Following Steep Discounts

The hazelnut spread Nutella nearly triggered a wave of riots across France this week when Intermarche supermarkets offered a 70% on the popular product, lowering the price of a jar from 4.50 euros to 1.40 euros.
In some cases, police were called when people began pushing and fighting one another trying to get their hands on as many containers as they could carry, the BBC reported.
"They are like animals. A woman had her hair pulled, an elderly lady took a box on her head, another had a bloody hand," one customer told French media.
A member of staff at one Intermarché shop in central France told the regional newspaper Le Progrès: "We were trying to get in between the customers but they were pushing us."
All of that supermarket's stock of Nutella was gone within 15 minutes, while one customer left with a black eye. Similar scenes have been reported across France, with some being described by authorities as "riots."
Serieux ??!! Tout ça pour du Nutella ?! 😮 #Emeute #Nutella pic.twitter.com/UoNTmK78eE— •KENNY LE BON• (@kennyLebon) January 25, 2018
The hunt for discounted jars continued on Friday, with a supermarket near Toulouse rationing one jar per customer.
Nutella was created by the Ferrero family in the 1940s in the Piedmont region of Italy, which is famed for its hazelnuts.
Intermarche said it regretted the violence it had inadvertently caused, saying the discount had been decided at the corporate level.
If nothing else, the phenomenon has been a valuable source of free advertising for the brand...
Comments
This is what stupid people do. Imagine what happens when the lights go out.
I wouldn't eat that shit if it was free. Sugary garbage!
In reply to This is what stupid people… by Baron von Bud
I can't believe people are fighting over something that tastes like it came out of a possum's backside. So much for French cuisine.
In reply to This is what stupid people… by Baron von Bud
unemployment do that in this city ...
In reply to I can't believe people are… by Whoa Dammit
Possum's backside. Hmmm, now that you mention it, I was wondering where I tasted that before.
In reply to I can't believe people are… by Whoa Dammit
Niggers in white.
In reply to Possum's backside. Hmmm,… by Truth Eater
Never had it.
its flavored sugar to spread on simple carbs. ideal for putting fat on your ass
In reply to Never had it. by Fester
for a jar of nutella... ehe...
I don't know...
BUT THAT'S TRUE MARKETING!!
Two years ago today, LaVoy Finicum was murdered.
Fuck your Nutella.
Edit; Today the family filed suit...I hope they win.
http://www.ktvz.com/news/family-of-slain-rancher-finicum-sues-federal-g…
In reply to for a jar of nutella... ehe… by Sudden Debt
Ordinary French people, these are; not imported ones...
When nine hundred years old you become, look this good you will not.
Nutella and circuses...with bread. You are directed to be happy.
Nutella. You'll go nuts
Could be worse. At least the French don't have hordes of Africans flooding their country, raping, living off of welfare, and burning cars for sport.
France has WMT? Who knew?
I dipped my nuts in a jar.. they fought over it.. Ella she did..
People really act like animals for even the most stupid thing...
WAW!!
3 EURO'S AND THEY FIGHT????
YOU PAY THEM 100 EURO'S A DAY AND THEY DO SHIT??!!!
EXPLAIN THAT TO ME!!
Id like a sale like that on pb!
looks like a scene from Dawn of the Dead
Wow, they fight harder for some Nutella than they ever did for their country!
^ this all day.. too funny
In reply to Wow, they fight harder for… by GunnyG
Dont ever want to hear one more Euro talk about the US walmart shopper riots again. France found their inner dindu.
Darwin Award candidates
Chimp out, European style.
Bought a jar a few years ago and it is still sitting in the back of my pantry.
I never understood the appeal. That stuff tastes bland to me.
I never bought the crap. Can't stand hazelnuts.... I even get sick smelling hazelnut coffee. Something really creepy about that flavor to me. Yup- tastes like possum poop after it ate a squirrel's intestines gorged on acorns and then got fried by lightning.
Needless to say, I don't eat possum poop anymore because it tastes like Nutella.
Frenchies.....lol.
It was good in the days when Kobe graced the jar. Then he went and blew his nutella in some outside skank, and it all went downhill from there...
I prefer Frangelico Hazelnut Liquer from the same region.
Makes an extra nice B-52
+1
Good stuff - it needs just a bit more kick...
Sorta like what Kahlua did a few years back when they bumped their syrupy 50 proof up to 70. Now we're talkin'...
In reply to I prefer Frangelico Hazelnut… by wisehiney
Next up, Muslim extremists offer Nutela as a recruiting inducement.