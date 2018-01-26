Pat Buchanan Warns Trump: "Beware The Perjury Trap"

Authored by Patrick Buchanan via Buchanan.org,
Asked if he would agree to be interviewed by Robert Mueller’s team, President Donald Trump told the White House press corps, “I would love to do it … as soon as possible. … under oath, absolutely.”
On hearing this, the special counsel’s office must have looked like the Eagles’ locker room after the 38-7 rout of the Vikings put them in the Super Bowl.
If the president’s legal team lets Trump sit for hours answering Mueller’s agents, they should be disbarred for malpractice.
For what Mueller is running here is not, as Trump suggests, a “witch hunt.” It is a Trump hunt.
After 18 months investigating Trumpian “collusion” with Putin’s Russia in hacking the DNC’s and John Podesta’s emails, the FBI has hit a stone wall. Failing to get Trump for collusion, the fallback position is to charge him with obstruction of justice. As a good prosecutor can get a grand jury to indict a ham sandwich, the tactic is understandable.
Mueller’s problem: He has no perjury charge to go with it. And the heart of his obstruction case, Trump’s firing of FBI Director James Comey, is starting to look like something Trump should have done sooner.
Consider what is now known of how Comey and the FBI set about ensuring Hillary Clinton would not be indicted for using a private email server to transmit national security secrets.
The first draft of Comey’s statement calling for no indictment was prepared before 17 witnesses, and Hillary, were even interviewed.
Comey’s initial draft charged Clinton with “gross negligence,” the requirement for indictment. But his team softened that charge in subsequent drafts to read, “extreme carelessness.”
Attorney General Loretta Lynch, among others, appears to have known in advance an exoneration of Clinton was baked in the cake. Yet Comey testified otherwise.
Also edited out of Comey’s statement was that Hillary, while abroad, communicated with then-President Obama, who had to see that her message came through a private server. Yet Obama told the nation he only learned Hillary had been using a private server at the same time the public did.
A trial of Hillary would have meant Obama in the witness chair being asked, “What did you know, sir, and when did you know it?”
More information has also been unearthed about FBI collusion with British spy Christopher Steele, who worked up — for Fusion GPS, the dirt-divers of the Clinton campaign — the Steele dossier detailing Trump’s ties to Russia and alleged frolics with prostitutes in a Moscow hotel.
While the Steele dossier was shopped around town to the media, which, unable to substantiate its lurid and sensational charges, declined to publish them, Comey’s FBI went all in.
Not only did the Steele dossier apparently trigger a wider FBI investigation of the Trump campaign, it served as the basis of FBI requests for FISA court warrants to put on Trump the kind of full-court press J. Edgar Hoover put on Dr. King for the Kennedys and LBJ.
Amazing. Oppo-research dirt, unsourced and unsubstantiated, dredged up by a foreign spy with Kremlin contacts, is utilized by our FBI to potentially propel an investigation to destroy a major U.S. presidential candidate. And the Beltway media regard it as a distraction.
An aggressive Republican Party on the Hill, however, has forced the FBI to cough up documents that are casting the work of Comey’s cohorts in an ever more partisan and sinister light.
This cabal appears to have set goals of protecting Obama, clearing Hillary, defeating Trump, and bringing down the new president the people had elected, before he had even taken his oath.
Not exactly normal business for our legendary FBI.
What have these people done to the reputation of their agency when congressmen not given to intemperate speech are using words like “criminal,” “conspiracy,” “corruption” and “coup” to describe what they are discovering went on in the FBI executive chambers?
Bob Mueller, who inherited this investigation, is sitting on an IED because of what went on before he got there. Mueller needs to file his charges before his own investigation becomes the subject of a Justice Department investigation by a special counsel.
As for Trump, he should not sit for any extended interview by FBI agents whose questions will be crafted by prosecutors to steer our disputatious president into challenging or contradicting the sworn testimony of other witnesses.
This a perjury trap.
Let the special counsel submit his questions in writing, and let Trump submit his answers in writing.
At bottom, this is a political issue, an issue of power, an issue of whether the Trump revolution will be dethroned by the deep state it was sent to this capital to corral and contain.
If Trump is guilty of attempted obstruction, it appears to be not of justice, but obstruction of an injustice being perpetrated against him.
Trump should be in no hurry to respond to Mueller, for time no longer appears to be on Mueller’s side.
Comments
Fake News.
Just fire the deep state shithole of a special prosecutor Mueller already
In reply to Fake News. by Fundies
Don't do it Uncle Don. It's a trap!!
Tell Mueller to shove his head up his ass.
In reply to Just fire the deep state… by UndergroundPost
To serve Mueller.
It's a cookbook !
In reply to Don't do it Uncle Don. It's… by IH8OBAMA
Trump's arrogance could possibly get him trapped. He's his own enemy.
In reply to To serve Mueller… by Giant Meteor
Well to be fair, most of humanity is it's own worst enemy, but point taken ..
In reply to His arrogance could possibly… by stizazz
Just use Hillary(!)'s standard playbook:
"I don't recall."
And/or:
"At this point what difference does it make!!!!"
Actually, stay with the second "answer" for all questions. No perjury there. Every once in a while ask "Do you mean wipe it with a cloth?" Or, "Excuse me, I have to wipe it with a cloth."
In reply to Well to be fair, most of… by Giant Meteor
Maybe he should tell Mueller to pull his head out of his ass. This is the only hope Mueller has for saving his own ass.
In reply to Don't do it Uncle Don. It's… by IH8OBAMA
You have that all wrong:
Your supposed to ask Mueller is he pissed that you lied and said you would talk, if he wants a fight?
When he says well if it's a fight you want...
Then cut him off and say: why don't you stick your head up a dogs ass and fight for air..
lololol and then walkout
In reply to Don't do it Uncle Don. It's… by IH8OBAMA
Release the Memo!
Who wrote the memo?
In reply to Just fire the deep state… by UndergroundPost
Or the Kraken, whichever comes first !
In reply to Just fire the deep state… by UndergroundPost
#ReleaseTheKraken !
https://youtu.be/7SqC_m3yUDU
In reply to Or the Kraken, whichever… by Giant Meteor
Best thing to take to this interview is a rope.
" Let the special counsel submit his questions in writing, and let Trump submit his answers in writing. "
This!
Not under oath. Must bring Dick Cheney.
In reply to " Let the special counsel… by Secret Weapon
"For what Mueller is running here is not, as Trump suggests, a “witch hunt.” It is a Trump hunt.
Bah... It's normal, everyday quantum chess...
Again, Trump needs much smarter lawyers. Trump should say NOTHING. I know Trump is just "woofing" now, but these Justice department toads will charge him for "process crime" for not dotting the i's and crossing the T's.
Talking to Mueller is the most obvious trap I've ever seen!!
If Trump talks to Mueller then gets indicted for a process crime, then it's his own damn fault !!
Why does Trump want to dignity this "investigation" ? Moron !
Ego ..
But don't worry, his statement regarding testifying under oath may change in a moments notice and fury of tweets ... ya just never know, you know?
In reply to Why does Trump want to… by soyungato
I am beginning to realize that the reason that the democrats won't accept Trump is the fact that they rigged the entire election soup to nuts for Hillary -- in their mind he must have had Russian help because it is the only explanation that fits due to their belief that they had it so completely sewed up.
Their outrage is a measure of their malfeasance.
But, but is was Hillary's turn, and she was the bestest candidate ever, with an impeccable record of public service, no self serving in her past, no dead bodies, diligent, honest in all her dealings, gracious and loved by all, left, right, left behind, and getting ahead on the necks of others, obviously healthy beyond compare, a poised and credible public speaker and the deliverer on universal health care in the '90s.
In reply to I am beginning to realize… by Gadocat99
If Trump is impeached I'm convinced the shit will hit the fan. It will be the last straw.
Straw?! $1000 fine for you!! ...sez CA
In reply to If Trump is impeached I'm… by Angry White Guy
yep, it means voting no longer effective. havent seen no peacefull transfer of power either . its not lost on many that the left are budding pol pots looking for a onion field
In reply to If Trump is impeached I'm… by Angry White Guy
Well, I didn’t expect the Spanish Inquisition...
"I don't know, I can't remember, I don't recall"
"I don't know, I can't remember, I don't recall"
"I don't know, I can't remember, I don't recall"
"I don't know, I can't remember, I don't recall"
If he says anything else he has idiots for lawyers.
and the fbi can lie to you to get you to lie. they can charge you for lying if you misremembered something or omitted information because you forgot to mention it.
Its Bullshit - meant for distraction and base-mobilizing, nothing more. Its been at least 14 months since we have known about corruption among top levels of the FBI. Where are the warrants? The only special investigator is still Mueller, looking for entrapment charges under the pretense of chasing Russian ghosts. I assure you - we may get some more salacious details about FBI people taking money or fucking mistresses, but absolutely nothing fundamental will be changed.
His first words to Mueller should be:
"you are under arrest for treason. US Marshals are waiting outside"
"Like, with a cloth?"
That worked once before, I recall...
When nine hundred years old you become, look this good you will not
He has been with the government for over a year now. By now its prolly not even possible to get a straight answer out of him.
I decline to answer that question on the grounds that it may incriminate me.
Repeat until the Oval Office door slams.