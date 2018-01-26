Pepe Escobar Puts 'Davos Man' Straight: "It's Inequality, Stupid!"

Authored by Pepe Escobar via The Asia Times,
This is what ‘the great and the good’ in the business world were not discussing during the annual talk-fest at the Swiss luxury resort...
For billions of people, the Groucho Marx rule applies when talking about Davos. This is the exclusive club, which meets in the luxury Swiss resort each year to discuss the global business environment.
Groucho, of course, has been immortalized along with the rest of the Marx Brothers in the zany Hollywood movies of the 1930s, such as A Night a the Opera, A Day at the Races and Animal Crackers.
In one quick-fire response, he joked: “I sent the club a wire stating, ‘Please accept my resignation. I don’t want to belong to any club that will accept me as a member’.”
Well, to start off with those billions of people would not get past the bouncers, because the self-defined World Economic Forum is about exclusion. Yet even if, by divine design, they were handed free passes, what would be the point?
The austerity mantra holds sway over large swathes of Europe. The US remains mired in the fiscal cliff maelstrom and the Japanese are about to unleash an economic tsunami – devaluation of the yen at all costs.
On the other hand, growth does apply to parts of the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) group of emerging nations and selected members of Next 11.
Certainly, Indonesia, Mexico, the Philippines, Turkey, South Korea and Vietnam fall into this category in N-11, a BRICS-like organization.
So, what is the point of spending the GDP of a sub-Saharan country trekking to the Alps to Davos for a mere blabber fest, when basic membership plus access to private sessions at the summit cost a whopping US$245,000?
For instance, the slopes of Jackson Hole, where the annual central bank symposium is held in Wyoming, are way cooler.
In comparison, Davos is essentially double-dip land.
On one side, we have ‘Bad for Labor’, with millions in the West thrown into an unemployment hell or suffering from a wages freeze.
On the other side, we have ‘Good for Capital’, with companies flush with cash.
Yet the result is uncertainty, all over again. Quite simply, more “robust” companies are just not investing. Why? Because there is no demand. That is the “price” of the austerity mantra, and there is no evidence that the business, financial and government suits in Davos will address the drama.
After all, since the 1990s, the summit has always been about hardcore globalization and its prime spin-off – the absolute marketization of everything in life.
To get to the bottom of it, CEOs, bankers and techno-bureaucrats would have to engage in an in-depth discussion of hardcore neoliberalism.
To do that, they would have to bring in David Harvey, the distinguished professor of anthropology and geography at the Graduate Center of the City University of New York, where he has been teaching Karl Marx’s “Capital: Critique of Political Economy” for more than 40 years.
They would have to hold global banking to account. They would also have to consign austerity to the dustbin of history, and level the playing field between capital and labor. Of course, that will not happen.
Still, this year’s Davos theme is “Resilient Dynamism.” As a definition of the current woes of turbo-capitalism, a five-year-old in a favela, or slum, in Rio could come up with something more meaningful.
But then, Davos is a one-trick pony. “Resilience” remains a euphemism for the ever-expanding markets and low pay for workers syndrome. In a nutshell, globalization driven by huge multinational corporations.
We should scrap “Resilience” as the name of their game is “Inequality.” Davos, of course, does not do “inequality.”
In a study released by UC Berkeley, the wealth of the top 1% of Americans accrued by 11.6% in 2010, while for the other 99% it was a mere 0.2%. This is what is at the heart of hardcore neoliberalism and capitalist.
Davos should be discussing how a key segment of elites concocted the Wall Street-provoked financial crash. That was only ‘virtual’ business, but it was not ‘virtual’ national governments that had to intervene afterward to pick up the bill and bail out the banks.
No, I am afraid “Resilient Dynamism” will not do for Davos. But it is a good definition of China. While European and American elites accrue their capital to contain Beijing’s advance in Africa and Asia, China’s interventionism is of the business kind. It is a case of building roads, not wars.
Still, the question Davos refuses to ask remains: Why is it easier to imagine the total destruction of mankind, from nuclear war to a climate catastrophe, than to work on changing the system of relations spawned by capitalism?
Stay tuned for that one.
Comments
there have been some around here on ZH
saying we should thank our Oligarch overlords
for the crumbs (hush money) tossed down
to us from the "tax reform" bill
Getting down to brass tacks, the middle class voters who "broke the tie" between the two Teams went for Trump for four reasons: 1) he was not owned by bankers. He even ran advertisements pointing out that Hillary was cozy with Goldman Sachs; 2) he promised "primarily" a middle class tax cut; 3) he promised an end to globalization and said he would institute serious trade sanctions against China in order to bring back manufacturing jobs; and 4) he promised a no tolerance policy for illegal immigration.
0 for Four is not a winning record.
In reply to there have been some arond… by Bes
The Socialist republic of Kornifornia, run by Far Left Democrat Jerry Brown, enjoys the highest poverty rate per capita of any USA state.
Homeless People in Anaheim, California or Third World Country?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=04Z3Rd0rD_I&t=41s
Kornifornia will be renamed in honor of our former Marxist leader, Comrade Soweeto bin Bama, the "Yes We Can" state!
In reply to Getting down to brass tacks,… by LetThemEatRand
Jews will never get it .
They’re the chosen ones, lol
In reply to The Socialist republic of… by Never One Roach
They also gave us the Greatest Injustice of the 20th Century.
In reply to Jews will never get it … by Richard Chesler
.
In reply to The Socialist republic of… by Never One Roach
Yep, 40M people in this state and all are homeless, nobody owns a home and the homeless people are everywhere so stay your ass out. Mississippi, Indy and Kentucky are doing great I hear, go there! The schools down there teach jeebus in the physics classes so you will get a world class madrassa style edumacation as well. Great for job prospects. You will be able to preach jeebus with the best of 'em, just like VP Pence! Also btw, we have earthquakes here, EVERY day. Stay away, avoid at all costs.
In reply to The Socialist republic of… by Never One Roach
"Drain The Swamp" was pretty big too. Trump was going to sweep aside the entrenched Washington insiders of both political parties the same way he did Jeb Bush and Hillary Clinton. All of Washington was running around with their hair on fire. It was to be the end of Business As Usual.
Instead we got Presidential Tweets about kneeling football players.
0 for 5.
In reply to Getting down to brass tacks,… by LetThemEatRand
The US Government and the NWO are both bigger than a speeding freight train. It takes a long time and distance to slow or speed up.
You don't get to change a deep seated system on your schedule. Stand by for major pop corn events next week.
In reply to "Drain The Swamp" was pretty… by itstippy
I've heard the same bullshit excuses since 1980 when I had the supposed "opportunity" to first vote. What a crock of lying shit it all was and is. Reagan put a bumbling happy go lucky face on the beast, changed nothing, and left with a hefty price tag. All the subsequent lying shits have done exactly the same thing and the bill keeps piling up. I say it's long past hanging time... the time to sit and talk all the while being taxed to death is over. They want you to be civil while taking a generational ass fucking.
In reply to The US Government and the… by lincolnsteffens
Rather uninformed aren't you?
In reply to "Drain The Swamp" was pretty… by itstippy
Since when did campaign promises have anything to do with what happens after the election?
Trump still a far better choice than that criminal woman or the old dude that combs his hair with a balloon. As least Trump makes the left hate themselves and their loathsome lives even more than before.
In reply to Getting down to brass tacks,… by LetThemEatRand
The better of two evils? Is that what people go to the polls for? What a country. Nothing to be proud of.
In reply to Since when did campaign… by Whatta
People are slow to learn. Bet they'll be out voting again and the best liar will win again.
In reply to Getting down to brass tacks,… by LetThemEatRand
Great comment. But I think he's a little better than 0/4.
On your four impeccable criteria, I would rate:
1) Better than Hillary, C+
2) D
3) C-, with signs of interest in improving
4) B-, showing good intentions
In reply to Getting down to brass tacks,… by LetThemEatRand
1) he is not owned by bankers (the news wouldn't be shitting on there own guy if he were)
2) The middle class did get a tax cut ( you can see this because rich peoples taxes went up and poor people don't pay federal taxes.)
3) he has ...Look at resent actions on China and SK
4) He 's done a fuck ton about Immigration you just can't see it because your head is that far up your own ass.
In reply to Getting down to brass tacks,… by LetThemEatRand
Yeah, I'm rich now that I have that extra $13/week!
In reply to there have been some arond… by Bes
Let's be real,
all taxation on labor is theft.
Getting to keep more of your own money isn't such a terrible thing. Some people will complain no matter what, and will find no satisfaction in anything. Their tax savings likely won't even stay in their own pockets, they will voluntarily put that money into an evil capitalist's pocket almost immediately after receiving it, instead of using it to find a way to pay themselves.
Because fifty bucks here, a hundred bucks there, it's just worthless anyways right?
And so inequality will persist. Communism is not the answer.
In reply to there have been some arond… by Bes
Yeah, but a lot more people would be happy with "fair" in place of "obscene" disparity in compensation. Taxes are chump change in stolen wages compared to what the modern C-Suite gets paid compared to the average employee.
In reply to Let's be real,… by tion
"Why is it easier to imagine the total destruction of mankind, from nuclear war to a climate catastrophe, than to work on changing the system of relations spawned by capitalism?"
What a disappointing (and stupid) ending.
ETA: for those still trying to figure it out: you don't have "capitalism" without rule of law.
the writer answered husband own question. It’s easier to hate someone than understand them. It’s easier to escape problems than deal with them. It’s not about white or black or rich or poor. It’s about what’s easiest.
A base ticket to Davos is $62000 so I guess they will be discussing world poverty.
"Why is it easier to imagine the total destruction of mankind, from nuclear war to a climate catastrophe, than to work on changing the system of relations spawned by capitalism? "
Zionism.
Well when reading material that basically slanders everyone you have to see who it does not slander...
And in this case it is the Chinese... who are the number one globalist country in the world... steal jobs, steal tech/ip, sell junk and soon to steal land from their neighbors.
Yes. They build the roads with their own fucking engineers, materials, and workers(who inseminate woman all along the path of the road, leaving bastards all along the way)
This whole article talks about how hypocritical Davos then asks why not build roads like China... GIVE ME A FUCKING BREAK! Did this come right off of the Communist China Printing press... HOLY FUCK!
You cannot steal IP because IP is not real property. It's an abomination of the state. You cannot own information.
No sane country willingly stifles innovation by respecting the arbitrary laws of some other nation. It is information that drives societal progress. The Chinese would be idiots if they didn't "steal" IP.
In reply to Well when reading material… by Zepper
What is real property? It is that which you claim and are willing to fight to keep. Same with IP.
In reply to You cannot steal IP. You… by HillaryOdor
If you want a philosophy (and therefore a reality) founded upon conflict and strife then that is an excellent definition of property. Just excellent. It's hard to do better because it has a speciousness to it that is convincing to people who don't think, which is pretty much everyone. If on the other hand you are sane and favor peace rather than conflict, if you value justice, and if you want prosperity for you and your progeny, then you have to come up with better principles.
In reply to What is real property? It is… by Stuck on Zero
Wi Tu Lo
In reply to Well when reading material… by Zepper
And where do you get your vast knowledge about what goes on inside China?
In reply to Well when reading material… by Zepper
Professor David Harvey must be the stupidest and most malignant clod ever to be given a fake academic chair in the history of civilization.
If Professor Harvey were a real anthropologist, he would know that when all humans lived as tribal (i.e. "socialist") foragers 14,000 years ago, the planet could support a population of only about 25 million people because foraging is so inefficient and there are so few "Eden" spots on the planet that can support foraging.
Only the invention of CAPITALIST PRODUCTION (herding and agriculture) allowed the expansion of the food supply and habitat to support the current human population of 7 BILLION people.
If capitalism were suddenly ended, 7 BILLION people would starve.
There will be survivors, and out of the ashes...
In reply to Professor David Harvey must… by thebigunit
... will come the same sorry shit.
In reply to There will be survivors, and… by fishwharf
What a moron. his stat on the super rich making 11% while the rest make .2% is during the ebb of capitalism, where central banker, central control and rising socialism in all western countries have raped the smaller earners and concentrated the wealth and wealth growth in the most powerful who can win the rent seeking bid.
Roman senators who were too dumb for their own good, while thinking they were the most enlightened.
In reply to What a moron. his stat on… by jmack
The perks were good. Hell who could blame em ..
In reply to Roman senators who were too… by ElTerco
For the philosophically inclined: "Income inequality is a necessary outcome of a free society". Discuss.
When nine hundred years old you become, look this good you will not.
And societal collapse is a necessary outcome of extreme income inequality, except in India for some bizarre reason.
In reply to For the philosophically… by DaBard51
Ok, I'll discuss ..
I have no problem with unequal income for a free society movement ..
It's the unabashed double ass raping that is troublesome ..
In reply to For the philosophically… by DaBard51
If the inhabitants of sub-Saharan Africa had IQs greater than 70, then perhaps their nations would have GDPs greater than $245,000.
It would seem that central banksters have figured out that they can create unlimited amounts of money and still not have an inflation problem. All they have to do is make sure the lions share of that money goes to the wealthy 1 to 10% and keep it out of the hands of the other 90%. Voila! No inflation and deflation is masked just enough so that no one recognizes her.
Correct ..
Think of it as the frog in the pot syndrome for the regular shoppers ..
And by the way, there is an inflation problem ..
Again, I refer you to the frog in the pot ..
And government "statistics" are shit, a fraud .. all of them.
But my all time favorite methodology, Hedonic fucking adjustments, a real hoot ..
In reply to It would seem that central… by Eeyores Enigma
There are lots of issues with Davos but blaming it for Austerity is not one of them. The main issue facing most countries is not Austerity but the unbridled greed of the top 1%. The rest 9% are in an eternal state of panic trying to make sure that they have enough to remain in the 9%. The government spending the money is not the issue, more of the companies profits needs to go to the rank and file. Having one zuckerberg who owns 25% of the equity of the company is one manifestation of the problem. Having the bankers who can give themselves massive bonuses and partake in high risk strategies knowing that the worst thing that can happen is getting fired. There is no proper shareholder participation and the employees should have an equal stake in discussions compared with the CEO/Executives. There should be "max" deviations in total comp from the average worker and the CEO of the company. Once the money spreads organically, there will be more demand and then more investments.
Right now the accumulation is leading to the production and support of fantasy politicians who will "fix" the problem that they cant themselves articulate. Of course the one who will seem stronger and more brutal will eventually win, because there is only one way out of the top 1% controlling 50% of the worlds wealth, someone will think, what happens if they just disappear and then we are off to the races. :-(.
Quite simply, more “robust” companies are just not investing. Why? Because there is no demand.
There would be PLENTY of demand IF the deflationary forces unleashed by technology and globalization were actually ALLOWED to work instead of continuously papered over. Lower prices for all sorts of goods would drive up real wages, and unit demand would skyrocket. Sadly, the over-financialized economy created by the banker/bureaucrat cartel over the past 30 years will not permit it. There's a reason the Fed draws a line in the sand at 2% inflation: It's because deflation is anathema to bankers and bureaucrats. It destroys security value for lenders, and it drives down tax revenue for the paper pushers. Of course, the power nexus of these two groups is the Fed, and they will never permit it.
This looks like the movie Rollerball. Which team will you play for.
Its all really Marxism modified for the 20th / 21st century. When was "Capitalism" last really practiced in the USA?
It really ended in 1965 "Civil" Rights Act ... more power to the Black man, but vastly more power to the money men that could run major deficits and ...then even print $ 13 Trillion out of thin air when the scam was realized.
Repeal of GLass Steagal in 1999 under Clinton (Weill, Rubin, and Summers) was the last speed bump.
