Stocks Storm To Best Start Since 1987 Amid Dollar-Devastation

Fri, 01/26/2018 - 16:01

After that week, we suspect more than a few FX traders feel the same way...

 

Let's get a little context before we start - this is the most overbought (by a bloody mile) that US equities have ever been...

And...98% of global equity markets trading above 50 & 200 day moving averages.

 

This is the best start to a year for the Dow and the S&P 500 since 1987...

While Nasdaq is 2018's big winner, this is only its best start to a year since 2004. S&P, Dow, & Nasdaq have only seen 4 down days in 2018

On a side note, China's H-share index broke its record daily streak this week, but...with its seventh week of gains, the Chinese index reaches its longest run of gains since October 2010.

Today was pure panic-buying euphoria...

 

On the week, Trannies suffered as Airlines crashed (Transports worst week in over 3 months)...

This is the 4th weekly gain in a row for the S&P 500, Dow, and Nasdaq (and 9th of the last 10 for Dow and S&P)

Having surpassed Goldman's 2018-Year-End Target of 2850, at 2863, the S&P becomes the 2nd largest US equity bull market of all-time, and BofA's Q1 target.

For a brief few panic-buying minutes there, NASDAQ actually went vertical on massive volume as the machines ran it up to 7500!!

 

A VIX Close above 11.27 for the week would be the 3rd week in a row of gains for both VIX and the S&P 500 (something that hasn't happened since Feb 2013 and has only happened 5 times in history before - always followed by equity weakness)...

Everyone's buying calls...

 

As the usually extremely high correlation between upside and downside implied volatility has collapsed...

 

 

A stunning week for Tech with AAPL plunging and FANGs surging... (NOTE this is the biggest weekly divergence between the two since FANGs started trading - bigger than April 2016)

 

In FX Fantasy-land... Trump's Rescue Bid failed and the dollar pressed down towards cycle lows... (NOTE the dollar is down 7 weeks in a row - the longest streak since Aug 2010) The Mnuchin Massacre managed the worst week for the dollar in 8 months

 

 

One could be forgiven for thinking this is a Trump-driven dump...

 

This is the worst start to a year for the dollar since 1987...

 

And the ultimate correlation has broken...

 

Treasuries were very mixed on the week. Despite the bloodbath in the dollar, the Long Bond rallied (-2.25bps on the week) as 2Y yields spiked almost 6bps...

 

10Y Yields bumped up against 2.67% three times and rallied lower in yield each time...

 

And the yield curve continued to crater... today is the first time that the 2s30s spread has closed below 80bps since Oct 16th 2007...

 

Away from the Dollar Index, today saw more chaos in USDJPY as Kuroda spoke then The BoJ reportedly clarified his comments... but it seems FX traders weren't buying the denial... Of course asymmetrically echoed the sudden spike in USDJPY (ignoring its demise)...

 

A weak dollar helped send all major commodities higher on the week...

 

 

Gold continues to lead The Dow since The Fed hiked rates in December...

 

Another not-very-pretty week for cryptos amid South Korean crackdowns and Japanese exchange hacks...Ethereum managed to hold on to a 1% gain while the rest fell led by a 21% plunge in Ripple...

Bitcoin stabilized around $11,000...

 

 

Finally, we leave you with this... for no good reason...

Bonus Chart: From Tom McClellan - Bitcoin as a leading indicator for The Dow...?

overbet Truther Jan 26, 2018 4:05 PM Permalink

Anybody know whats up with that opening on MRTN? Reported numbers werent out of the range of normal. Opening print size was not huge relative to the average volume. Stock opened way up and went straight down. Somebody got prison raped on that opening. Did some dumbass just send a market on open order and get totally fucked or what?

D.r. Funk The_Juggernaut Jan 26, 2018 5:24 PM Permalink

It's not an irrational bull market, that [notion] was killed quite awhile ago

It's command and control programmed. Why does it matter? I hope it would be somewhat-obvious.

If it's completely-100%-programmed, even if you don't agree with that, does that not change the profile or rationality and/or directly make as invalid?

If it's programmed, the level may be irrational but the movement and mechanism placing it there is vacant of irrationality-whatsoever.

Irrational bull market refers to the frenzy and fever among the buying sentiment [obviously] etc. If you want to argue whether it's controlled or not fine, but Lol it has been pretty well substantiated over the last 5 years, that it is. It is.

This is rhetorical argument obviously not a debate over this individual posting.....  Why do I proclaim like a 'madman' 'quack' so often about having 'them' get the indexes higher? Uh. If you can't figure that out after what I just wrote.

andfinally, thisistotheprogrammers, andmanipulators, youknowthisfuckswithyou, becauseitsexactlywhatyouredoing, andimfuckingcallingitout, 100%accurate, andyoucantstandit, youhave100%controlledprogrammingontheindexes, fuckyouandbiteme

D.r. Funk ejmoosa Jan 26, 2018 5:27 PM Permalink

Have been correct that there is a scripted arrangement for 2 100+ 200+ dow closes each week, for the start of year 2018. The nonanomalyous anomalyous 200+ dow closes the first week were fairly detectable as such.

There is a central control mechanism on the united states stock market. If you can't detect that you're either in denial, or ignoramus. As I surmised 5+ years ago and also said, you guys were giving away your financial system, now one of the biggest boombust timelines in history.

Those control mechanisms were under Obama.
still obamas market, the public is extensively deluded,
and will be proven wrong, that Trump’s market is stellar. It’s
obama’s market bubbling mountain-after-mountain over trump

D.r. Funk QE4MeASAP Jan 26, 2018 5:35 PM Permalink

When will regular stock bloggers acknowledge there’s an irreversible collapse?
How much higher? 6000 dow? 9? How much longer in denial.
How many more glaringly artificial induced clearly prescribed, fake, closes

How long
can they
continue to be viable
without identifying the systemic
susceptibility

Along with the public, looking like the joke of the close today.
Will they start calling out what is happening or continue to
look like a joke
as the indexes head toward oblivion the only result of current trajectory

Keltner Channel Surf Jan 26, 2018 4:10 PM Permalink

A great new Alexa app is available for the AMZN Echo, “Draghi Sheep-Counter,” offering a surefire cure for mild insomnia.
The app drones audio from ECB meetings for 30 min., or until you either say “Alexa, for Christ’s sake, STOP !”, or she hears shallow breathing, snoring, or evidence you might be dreaming (e.g. “Dow futures down 1000 pts!” “Browns win!”  “Would you like more wine, Scarlett?”).
For severe insomnia, the “Draghi Coma” setting will spew up to 8 ½ hours of his mellifluous ramblings in an endless loop, slowed down to half-speed and placed atop a 70s EuroDisco backing (think Barry White with a Ph.D. in economics).
To counteract the deep Keynesian slumber this engenders, users will be blasted awake at their morning alarm time with the peppy music of Korean K-Pop girl groups (with your choice of Twice, Girls Generation or Laboum).  No chance of sleeping through all that wholesome, positive energy!
As an added bonus, those with the Echo Show or Spot will be shown the associated music videos and can see the gals’ splendid dance choreography (e.g.: Twice - Heart Shaker )  My goodness, aren’t they talented?  Fully refreshed, you’ll spring out of bed to meet the new day, ‘rest assured’.
As the app’s still in Beta, it might not be available in your zip code, but clearly, this could be a potential game-changer for the overall home assistant market ...

Keltner Channel Surf mkkby Jan 26, 2018 5:28 PM Permalink

For cash-to-cash daytraders, the issue is getting the proper entry: 1/3 of the time overnight gaps are filled, 1/3 you get a VWAP retrace in the first 30, the final third it's off to the races.  I've got a few 'below the chart' indicators that help, but it's often a crap shoot.

I've moved away from broad index trading, no RUT trades yet this year, so I've missed all the fun.  It's been very spiky, huge wicks on nearly every candle, so I don't yet miss it.

CoinBug21 Jan 26, 2018 4:10 PM Permalink

This is just the beginning of this rally. The big institutional money still hasn’t even gotten in yet.  I could see S&P at 4K very soon.  Most of the Crypto guys are getting out of Crypto and getting into stocks.  This rotation has a long way to go.

Snaffew Jan 26, 2018 4:10 PM Permalink

 tyler couldn't keep up with the melt-up....he referred to the S&P at 2863 and the nas at 7500....S&P closed just shy of 2873 and nas at 2505.  Here's to hoping for a Black Monday...I rolled the dice at the close for next week.  I'd love to see a market shock, but am wondering if they are only for the history books.

Snaffew lester1 Jan 26, 2018 4:25 PM Permalink

$7 for a shitty ass burger...they are pricing out their bread and butter clientele.  I can get a handmade 1/2 lb grass fed burger made fresh with sides for $7 at the local bar.  McD has peaked...sell or short into any earnings pop. 12 percent earnings growth and the stock is up 50 percent the last year.  put a fork in them.

wmbz Jan 26, 2018 4:12 PM Permalink

Another fabulous Friday in stawk land! These 200+ days just feel so right.

Only a couple days away from 27,000. Assuming we stay on the proper course. I used to think it took a little effort playing this stawk game, but boy was I wrong. 

It may take a little longer than hoped but by golly 30,000 here we come!

I am so damn glad the old days of "market" corrections are far behind us now!

D.r. Funk wmbz Jan 26, 2018 5:32 PM Permalink

=This looks like a propaganda entry to me=

=just= =saying=

uh because a 200+ closes like the one that just occurred, would not be occurring, unless there was a master level control forcing it, if the logic is examined of which no one does, (so surprising. not) There's no interpretation of

"THESE 200+ DAYS JUST FEEL SO RIGHT" being correct

It makes no sense, whatsoever, that that is correct,

WITHOUT THE PERSON SAYING IT BEING DELUDED

How about that fucking analysis. Anyway the statement itself is a direct representation the 200+ circuslike close is not normal/authentic/organic. ESPECIALLY WHEN YOUVE HAD SEVERAL IN SUCCESSION PRIOR, HAHA, LIKE THE OTHER FIRST FEW WEEKS OF THE NEW YEAR, HAHA, SO DETECTABLY BULLSHIT LAUGHABLE,

fake

you manipulators are fake

and you cant change that label because of my actual identification of it

and you fuckin know it