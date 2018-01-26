Trump Successfully Infuriates Both Republicans And Democrats With "Dreamer" Proposal

Just one day after the White House reversed its position on naturalizing young illegal immigrants, unveiling a proposal late on Thursday to double the number of Dreamers the US would accept in exchange for billions in Wall funding, President Trump said on Friday that Republican senators - even those who have taken a tough approach to immigration such as Tom Cotton, John Cornyn and David Perdue - could agree to the unexpected proposal to offer citizenship within 10 to 12 years to so-called “Dreamers.”
“They’ve really shifted a lot, and I think they’re willing to shift more, and so am I,” the Republican president told CNBC in an interview from Davos. “We’re going to see. If we make the right deal, I think they will.”
The problem is that while a handful of republicans were happy with Trump's plan, many more were not even as the elephant in the room - or rather the donkey - remained the democrats. As we said yesterday, the fate of Trump's proposal - and by extension whether or not the government is shut down again on February 8 should there be no immigration deal - "depends on the Democrats' response which is yet to come."
And, as it turns out, early indications are not looking good, because as The Hill reports, Trump's immigration plan has slammed into heavy opposition on and off Capitol Hill, suggesting the much-anticipated framework has failed to move the needle as a bipartisan group of senators try to negotiate a deal.
While Trump is hoping the Senate will draft legislation based on his blueprint (it can be seen here)and introduce it by Feb. 5, just three days before funding for the government runs out, the day-old plan is already taking heavy fire from both the right and the left.
In some ways, it may now be even worse than before: for the bipartisan gang of 20 senators trying to hammer out an agreement to protect the "Dreamers," it’s clear the Trump outline — intended as an olive branch to Democrats — gets them no closer to a deal. One of the key negotiators of the group, Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), warned that Trump’s plan places the White House’s "hardline immigration agenda … on the backs of these young people."
Charles Schumer, the Senate Minority Leader who will need to sign off on any deal for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) to pass the upper chamber, echoed those sentiments on Twitter on Friday. Trump is using DACA recipients as “a tool to tear apart our legal immigration system and adopt the wish list that anti-immigration hardliners have advocated for for years,” he wrote.
What is more surprising is how much pushback the Trump plan got from his own party.
In all, while Trump’s plan did get an endorsement from a pair of key conservatives, i.e., David Perdue and Tom Cotton, for the most part conservative outside groups, members of the House Freedom Caucus and other vocal immigration hard-liners all panned the White House plan, saying providing a path to citizenship for 1.8 million “Dreamers” amounted to “mass amnesty” for law breakers.
“Illegals have No Right to be here & have ALL violated our laws. This #Amnesty deal negotiates away American Sovereignty,” Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa), an immigration hawk, tweeted Friday.
The American People have a Right to enforcement of our laws & a Right to a sealed border. Illegals have No Right to be here & have ALL violated our laws. This #Amnesty deal negotiates away American Sovereignty.— Steve King (@SteveKingIA) January 26, 2018
Roy Beck, president of NumbersUSA, a group that advocates for reduced immigration, had embraced an immigration proposal by House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte (R-Va.). That bill includes a path to legalization for nearly 700,000 DACA recipients — the first time since 1986 that NumbersUSA has supported any proposal along those lines.
But the White House proposal goes too far for Beck.
"NumbersUSA has no choice but to oppose what is being suggested as the White House 'framework' for a mass amnesty," Beck said.
The pile up continued:
The outside conservative group Heritage Action described Trump’s plan as a “nonstarter” because it “expands the amnesty-eligible population,” while the head of the Center for Immigration Studies, an immigration restrictionist group, suggested Trump had betrayed the conservative base that had propelled him to the presidency.
“Time to start burning your #MAGA hats. Send pictures and I'll retweet,” Mark Krikorian tweeted.
And former Freedom Caucus Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), appearing on Fox News on Friday, said he had “concerns” about the Trump plan.
The Ohio Republican said he favors the Goodlatte bill, which places greater emphasis on border-enforcement measures like mandating that all employers use E-Verify, ending chain migration, also known as family reunification, and cracking down on sanctuary cities.
If there is a “focus on DACA first and then a little pretend security and pretend border wall and pretend chain migration,” Jordan said, “that’s a different animal, and I won’t be for that, and neither will lots of conservatives, more importantly, lots of Americans.”
* * *
Meanwhile, predictably, Democrats threw up all over Trump's plan. On the other end of the political spectrum, Democratic leaders, liberal groups and pro-immigration advocates accused Trump of holding Dreamers hostage while demanding draconian policies that would greatly curb legal immigration.
The plan calls for a $25 billion trust fund for border security — many times more than what Durbin and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) had entertained in their bipartisan negotiations. It also would scrap the visa lottery system and severely limit family-based immigration, which Republicans call “chain migration.”
Frank Sharry, executive director of America's Voice, an advocacy group that works closely with progressive members on immigration, said the White House plan "comes nowhere close to finding the sweet spot" for a bipartisan agreement.
"It is a far-right restructuring of our entire immigration system in trying exploit the crisis that was created by Trump ending DACA," he said.
Greisa Martinez Rosas, a DACA recipient and policy director for United We Dream, a youth network of Dreamer advocates, said Dreamers — even those benefited by the proposal — would not accept its price.
"The immigration proposal presented yesterday by the Trump White House is nothing more than a white supremacist ransom note. A 'Sophie’s choice' by an immoral and horrible man whose aim is to wipe immigrant families from this country," she said.
Like the Goodlatte bill, the White House proposal would cut legal immigration and change the methods by which immigrants are selected. John C. Yang, president and executive director of Asian Americans Advancing Justice, said the proposal "decimates the family immigration system that has made this country so dynamic."
Democrats, wary of their base's reaction to the short-lived shutdown, took a similar tone.
"We cannot allow the lives of young people who have done everything right to be used as bargaining chips for sweeping anti-immigrant policies," said Congressional Hispanic Caucus Chairwoman Rep. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D-N.M.) in a statement.
"The White House is using Dreamers to mask their underlying xenophobic, isolationist, and un-American policies, which will harm millions of immigrants living in the United States and millions of others who want to legally immigrate and contribute to our country," she said.
* * *
In short, with one short proposal Trump managed to infuriate both Democrats and Republicans.
And while the White House proposal follows a well-worn formula in immigration negotiations — trading enforcement measures for legalizing blocs of immigrants in the country illegally, Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) on Thursday warned, before the White House made its proposal public, that Republican enforcement demands were far outweighing their offer in terms of legalizations.
"It’s not reasonable to say that for a group of 700,000-800,000 students in this country, to ask what was negotiated for comprehensive immigration reform," he said.
Finally, with the White House unlikely to move much on its original proposal, Trump's gambit is that the Democrat will cave entirely lest they be blamed for the next government shutdown in exactly two weeks. The problem is that Schumer won't agree to a capitulation, and the most likely outcome is another government shutdown, only this time with no possibility of an olive branch, it will extend deep into February if not March.
Which is a problem, because as we discussed last week, should the shutdown extend into the debt ceiling X-Date period, expected to hit around mid-March, then not only are all bets off, but a US technical default suddenly looks especially likely.
Stop Selling Out to the Libertards!
He is not. So hopefully you mean in-general.
In reply to Stop Selling Out to the… by synergize
Amigos!
Tijuana Suffers Five Cartel Murders Per Day, Say Mexican Authorities
http://www.breitbart.com/texas/2018/01/26/tijuana-suffers-five-cartel-m…
"Honey, lets go to Thailand for the dental work instead of across the border. What do ya say?"
In reply to He is not. So hopefully you… by null
So, the trick here is if the Dems do NOTHING - then those dreamers are gone-baby-gone.
So, good luck with that shutdown...
Regards,
Cooter
In reply to Amigos!… by Never One Roach
I prefer law and some order, but I am also ok with no law. I could make that work. What I cant reconcile is arbitrarily enforced laws and laws that apply to some folks and not others.
In reply to So, the trick here is if the… by CrazyCooter
People GIVE Trump too much credit. The MEXICAN WALL thing is a SCAM.
In reply to I prefer law and some order,… by overbet
Had to swing the machete to clear out some brush and bamboo for my folks. About four hours of backbreaking work and a bunch of blisters later I realized that Trump needs the illegal workforce for his golf courses and hotels and kitchens as does the rest of corporate America.
This final fix of immigration lingo has been around every twenty some odd years with Reagan and then Clintons/Bush/Obummer and now Trump where they give amnesty to a bunch of illegals. This is done so that they can attract more illegals who know that if they come to this country and do the backbreaking work they will get rewarded with citizenship in twenty years time. Its a well orchestrated political opera by both parties and corporate America.
Dreamers, THE WALL, Cartel Land, NAFTA, etc are just Opuses for the American public. The American taxpayer is subsidizing the profits of corporate America since the middle class taxpayer has to pay for the schools and healthcare for these illegals who work for peanuts to fatten up profits for folks who then get bigger tax breaks than the middle class.
In reply to People GIVE Trump too much… by stizazz
Sometimes I like arbitrary laws and sometimes I don't but I can't really say why.
In reply to I prefer law and some order,… by overbet
Amnesty for criminal aliens?
What is Amnesty, and who really deserves it?
According to the pocket Websters dictionary, the word amnesty is defined as: an act of pardon by the government, or authority. Absolving offenders, or groups of offenders.
THIS...is what the communist democrats want for all the invading criminal communist illegal aliens. A big fat free pardon. Are there not millions of Americans with criminal histories that could be pardoned also? Those whose crimes are so far in the past, no one even has records. Surly, there are millions of Americans who have out lived the crimes and have become better people. Why is there no one fighting for their right to receive an instant unquestioned pardon, or an absolving of old records?
If an American wants to clean up or seal old records, or seeks a pardon of old petty crimes committed, they have to go through lots of paperwork, years of waiting, and tons of hassles and questions to get a pardon for 50 year old crimes committed as a kid. Most of the time the pardon is NOT GRANTED after all that BS hassle. Gov gerry brown would never ever give a pardon to a conservative, yet he would give any ol illegal alien a pardon in an instant.
It is ludicrous, and you communist democrats want to give these illegal aliens an instant free ride right past millions of Americans who should get a pardon first, before any illegal aliens that receive one? Unpardoned Americans are a large minority that have no rights to vote, or carry any self-defense. You want to give illegal alien criminals that right before reformed Americans get theirs back? Where is the justice in that? You might as well be saying, since it is OK to give one kind of criminal a pardon, you might as well give all criminals a free ride to commit crimes knowing they will get amnesty too. How about everybody gets a scot-free pardon. What’s good for one, is good for ALL. Right?
And the more important issue with this amnesty thingy is, what about the feelings and efforts of the millions of legal aliens that went through the long vetting process to become legal immigrants? Is it right to let the illegal aliens, all 40 million of them, go to the head of the line in front of those who are even today waiting to come into the country through the legal process? Might just as well say the entire world gets amnesty and anyone can come on in to finish off the destruction of America using the weaponized multiculturalism commie trick to divide and conquer the Culture of America. If you give amnesty to one, or 800,000, you may as well give the same amnesty to all 40 million illegal aliens. Yes, it is a mix of people from all around the world, but the one thing they all have in common is they are ALL illegal aliens, mostly communists that have come to cause chaos and a marxist revolution to destroy the USA country from within. That shat stops right here, and NOW! Do not think for one minute this invasion of communists will be allowed. All aliens requesting entry into America MUST be pro-American, or there shall be NO ENTRY. PERIOD!
So, here’s the ONLY deal. Again.:
For the pardoning, for the amnesty of the illegal alien adult children, the 6-800,000 or so ONLY, they may get a path towards citizenship for the following agreed to terms. These terms will not be amended at all and they do not extend to the other 40 million illegal aliens.
Amnesty/pardon/a path towards citizenship agreed to for the daca 6-800,000 adult children ONLY will be given for:
1. The total funded cost of a right-worthy border wall(s) to be built in only a few years. Night crews in the summer and 24/7 crews in the winter time. Get’er done.
2. A total end of h1B visas, lottery, and chain migration, RIGHT NOW!
3. An e-verify system to prevent hiring of illegal undocumented aliens.
4. An end of public assistance benefits for all illegal aliens, or only given for work in trade.
5. An immediate end of sanctuary cities with very stiff jail penalties and fines for not helping the fed govt enforce immigration laws.
As an added understanding, this amnesty does NOT apply to the other 40 million undocumented illegal aliens. They will all eventually be rounded up, or allowed in by being sent to the back of the line of all those who are even now doing the right thing to become a producing contributing American, going through the necessary vetting process of time to become a citizen. There are no moar free rides for those who do not follow the legal means of immigrating to America. There will be no deviations from immigration law. The new maxim is: WHAT DO YOU HAVE TO OFFER AMERICA AND HER PEOPLE?
DO NOT DOUBT FOR ONE MINUTE THAT THIS IS NOT THE MANDATE OF THE MAJORITY OF AMERICAN VOTERS. THE COMMUNIST DEMOCRAT POLITICAL SUPPORTERS OF THE ILLEGAL ALIEN BREAKERS OF LAW HAVE ALL BEEN SINGLED OUT FOR DE-ELECTION THIS COMING FALL. EVERY TRUMP SUPPORTER WILL BE CALLED OUT, OFF THE COUCH, FROM UNDER EVERY ROCK AND BUSH TO VOTE THESE ANTI-AMERICANS OUT. BET ON THAT.
All Americans are dreamers. It IS American, to dream. What makes any other dreamer, better than another? If any congress critter or senate toad is not in alignment with the mandate of the American people, as expressed in the last election, you are placing yourself in line to be fired this coming November 2018 election. That time will be here sooner than you know it and the people will not forget the transgressions against them by placing the needs of illegal aliens before the needs of Americans, the military, and America. Everybody already knows WHO all was blocking the Tax reform, and WHO has been pushing the illegal soterobama health care plan. Who, is anti-American.
Be forewarned now...be as wise as an owl. Americans want American leadership, not communist/zionist/satanic/luciferic/jesuit/rothschild bankster puppet leaders. America elected a real American for President, not another lying criminal communist. That roll is running on and on and it will continue. Americans want, American Leadership. Upon this trestleboard, it is written.:
READ THE WRITING ON THE WALL=>IF YOU ZIOCOMMIECRATS AND RINO ZIOREPUGNANTS SUPPORT AMNESTY FOR ILLEGAL ALIENS WITHOUT REAL AND RIGHT-UP IMMIGRATION REFORM, YOU WILL ALL BE FIRED. START PACKING YOUR BAGS NOW FOR TRULY, YOU ALL HAVE NO RIGHTS TO NEGOTIATE FOR ILLEGAL ALIEN CRIMINALS WITHOUT THE SAME REPRESENTATION FOR ALL THE OTHER REFORMED CRIMINALS IN THE USA. YOU BETTER TAKE WHAT YOU CAN GET, OR FORGET IT ALL. THERE ARE OTHER WAYS TO RESOLVE THE ILLEGAL ALIEN INVASION OF AMERICA. PLACE A HUNDRED DOLLAR BOUNTY ON ALL ILLEGAL ALIENS AND IT WILL ONLY TAKE A YEAR TO ROUND THEM ALL UP TO SEND BACK SOUTH OF THE BORDER, OR TO WHERE EVER THEY CAME FROM. THINK OF THE MASSIVE MONEY SAVED FOR AMERICA BY PLACING THE SMALL BOUNTY ON THE INVADING LEACHES WHO WILL LEACH NO MOAR FROM THE AMERICAN TAX PAYERS. BILLIONS. COULD BE REALLY GOOD FOR THE ECONOMY AND AMERICA.
Here is but one new coming Political Slogan: Democrats=The anti-American party that supports the rights of illegal aliens, over those of the American People. Vote and recall them all out in 2018.
THE PEOPLE ARE WATCHING AND KNOW WHO IS NICE, AND WHO IS NAUGHTY.
ALL ARE KNOWN BY THE FRUITS THEY BARE...THE WORDS THEY SPEAK...THE ACTIONS THEY TAKE.
PLEASE...FOR AMERICA...NOT SATANIC COMMUNISM OR BANKSTER WORLD DOMINATION AND POPULATION ELIMINATION BORSTSHAT...DO THE RIGHT-UP THING.:
.:.Comes time soon to cleanse the Lodges of satanic/luciferic/jesuit/zionist/commie cockroaches-THEY HAVE HIDDEN THERE UNARRESTED FOR LONG TO MANY CENTURIES-->Out demons, Out.:.
Extra Credit.: Addendum. It has always been common knowledge that evil will always be evil, and no matter how many lies and deceptive actions try to obfuscate this truth, evil is always gong to do something evil to save itself. This will always be true until the evil is completely vanquished. Kaput. No mas. Zippidy-doo-dah!
So Mote It Be.
IHSV
+
In reply to So, the trick here is if the… by CrazyCooter
wait until it happens. Which I doubt.
In reply to Stop Selling Out to the… by synergize
The Chess game begins....
In reply to Stop Selling Out to the… by synergize
What’s wrong with lawful “tools”? Or outright lawful leverage? Why the stigma?
87D chess man!
Only deport the dreamers on welfare or have criminal convictions. That should take care of 99% of them.
The 1% are hardworking young people in the military - so the dems say.
Welfare? Careful, you don’t want to lose the next Hawkins ... gotta be one in there somewhere who cannot do manual labor and is even currently illiterate, but has amazing potential. Slippery slope.
In reply to Only deport the dreamers on… by homebody
you want foreign entities infiltrating the military? They are more loyal to their heritage than their adopted countrymen. Bad idea
In reply to Only deport the dreamers on… by homebody
Rome made it work.
In reply to you want foreign entities… by afronaut
The Logical Fallacies at the Heart of the Left
Fuck these open boarder liberals. They could carless about America they just care about free handouts and votes. Let these no good sucks live with them.
But Democrats say these are just dreamer kids .....
Mexican President Cancels Visit to Border City Under Cartel Siege
http://www.breitbart.com/texas/2018/01/26/mexican-president-cancels-vis…
In reply to Fuck these open boarder… by Bill of Rights
"Successfully Infuriates Both Republicans And Democrats"
kinda why he got elected.
And for sidelining Charles Schumer, in particular.
Trumpism
Taking America backwards into
a reactionary world of feudalism,
coal and military conquest.
Christo-Corporatism, God's right hand.
Coal! He's taking us into coal damn it!
In reply to Trumpism… by Deep Snorkeler
And loving every minute of it.
In reply to Trumpism… by Deep Snorkeler
they grind it up into powder and spray it in like fuel injection with a water mist. makes more heat less consumption. goes thru a big cat. residue is used for driveway sealer
In reply to And loving every minute of… by Bill of Rights
only when natural gas and oil get expensive again. Clean Coal is good. Scrub the particulate. Great source of ancient solar power.
In reply to Trumpism… by Deep Snorkeler
Thousands of Democrats are feverishly reading "The Art of the Deal" right now.
"Trump Successfully Infuriates Both Republicans And Democrats"
Maybe that's because there is no real difference between the average elected Republican and the average elected Democrat.
Genius Trump.
No one is going uproot and ship out long time and established residents.
Just ain't going to happen.
So continue to kick out those not born here.
Cut off new immigration.
Build the wall to help stop them.
Kill chain migration.
Make it a long and difficult path for dreamers to become citizens/voters.
Make impossible for anyone to vote against.
PERFECT.
no other south american country in close proximity is allowed to pass (via) through mexico without fear of losing their life.
"And while the White House proposal follows a well-worn formula in immigration negotiations — trading enforcement measures for legalizing blocs of immigrants in the country illegally, Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) on Thursday warned, before the White House made its proposal public, that Republican enforcement demands were far outweighing their offer in terms of legalizations."
Since those enforcement measures have repeatedly failed to materialize in past deals, why does it matter how "draconian" they are? We should see enforcement first and anything on DACA only put on hold until the wall is complete and illegal invasion is under control.
The dreamers are going nowhere. When was the last time there was a mass expulsion of people from the US? *crickets*. Trump gives the amnesty, secures borders with wall funding deal, which won't stop immigration but will reduce the flow. Nothing's gonna stop the move to the leftward end of the spectrum.
What are you fucken 12?
March 8, 1932. Look it up junior.
https://www.npr.org/sections/codeswitch/2015/09/08/437579834/mass-depor…
In reply to The dreamers are going… by VK
FDR, huh?
In reply to What are ypu.fuckrn 12?… by Bill of Rights
Also the 1950's under Eisenhower.
In reply to What are ypu.fuckrn 12?… by Bill of Rights
Lets see the Americans build a wall on their northern borders with Canada. Please include really far north too.
Great idea! stop the flow of those criminals that headed north into canaduh. Once you go back to rino or dem president they will flow back south. Canaduh has terrible weather for mestizos and Haitians and middle easterns.
In reply to Lets see the Americans build… by Herdee
1.8 million Dreamers to get the wall and many other restrictions? It's a fair compromise from what I see. I don't buy the faux Republican outrage, they would not be talking immigration reform at all if not for Trump. As for the Democrats, cut a deal or else eventually get punished because America wants to end illegal immigration by a super-majority.
If they are infuriated, I'm a happy camper. Piss in their Wheaties Trump. Besides, a ten-year path for Dreamers to become legal, and only if they are productive, not criminal - and likely a host of other hurdles - then, fantastic. Make it so convoluted nobody can succeed. Art of the deal: I'll give you TWICE your Dreamers, raise you a wall, and call.. watcha got? Shizzle? Thought so.
The value of such a deal is not in what either side gets from it, it is in SETTLING the issue once and for all, with FINALITY, and driving on.
This is no longer about immigration, or the 'Dreamers'...it is about destroying a weapon that BOTH sides have been using quite effectively for awhile now to get their bases agitated. Both sides are DELIBERATELY refusing to resolve it for this very reason. Therefore, arguing the specifics of this deal or that is irrelevant, it simply does not MATTER anymore. since there is no intention by either side of letting this get resolved.
Think about that...they are deliberately allowing a dangerous situation to exist in order to use it as LEVERAGE in their political negotiations...
If Trump laid this down on purpose to force both sides to reveal themselves, then, good move. If it was done just out of frustration, and a desire to give both sides a gratuitous kick in the balls, well that's fine too.
But MAKE AN END OF IT!
I've talked to many legal immigrants from generations back dated with anchor babies from SA (not Mexico!) that have paid the legal fees and have gone the route of naturalization.
it cost them thousands $s and cont. ed. classes just studying and read (the American language and speaking it fluently) up to pass the test, [and] they say it was worth every cent to become a proud American!
these people I talk of come from all of SA,.. not our neighbor (mexico's FOX on Bloomberg BS! today) that thinks they are entitled to free money/ housing/ food stamps/ etc., etc., and work [always] under the table, [or], when they work in in a state without a state tax and claim max. dependents giving them the most ($$$) revenue (never filing a W-4).
Ps. has anyone had your SS# stolen and having to find out you've audited by the IRS...---and a guy named jose or girl named maria has fucked your life-up!
Trump should start building the wall with private donations, then place strict terms on dreamers that are working with out a record. Deport the rest. Take the democrats out of the equation, they will obstruct anything, that's all they can do.
My best guess is it's a tactic that will end up making both Schumer & Pelosi look like idiots ... not that they need any help to do that, but in the end President Trump will win and keep his pledge, and in the process roll Libtards once again.
Haha yeah because they're "Dreamers." Haha yeah so are the migrant teens running around Europe with Kalashnikovs, grabbing your daughter's butts. Bwahaha.
All I know is I want to see the day when murica kicks out all the illegals and bans immigration in general. That way I can then see who all the muricans blame for all the problems in that shithole.
This whole illegal immigration drama is hilarious to me. It's one thing to say you feel they should be allowed to stay and another to actually trash the president and others who are trying to enforce the country's laws. Does this work for rapists and thieves and other people who break the law? Should they get sympathy and be treated and viewed the same as law abiding citizens? The hilarious thing is supporting the illegals is basically a slap in the face of legal immigrants. I would imagine legal immigrants are pretty pissed at all this lefty support for illegals.
How come so many ostensibly smart people still don't get Trump?
In truth here, for which I know I'll be hammered, I feel badly for these kids/adults. They have lived here their entire lives. They know nothing but America. Most of them WORK here, if not all of them and they are doctors, nurses, teachers.
I don't do the dog whistle stuff. I look at the bigger picture. The GOP exploits racism and bigotry to get policies of mass surveillance and police state passed, further eroding our freedoms and rights. What we have left of them anyway.
The Democrats exploit identity politics to get policies of mass surveillance and police state passed. They have also been the instigator in curbing free speech, wars in 'secret' (Barry's 7 to Bush's 2 and now Trump at least one but expanding war on 2/3 of the planet, threatening China, Iran and Russia)...
This isn't about racism or bigotry for the Zionists. Racism and bigotry, just like identity politics is just a means to an end: keep everyone divided and cheerleading their for fascist policy.
Having said that, this is more expanding the police state. That's what the wall is about. And closing our borders. Keeping us TRAPPED. I don't get how people don't clearly see this. It's like a pack of wolves circling PREY...
W e have a government, literally occupied by Israel. Ironically most Democrats, like Slimey Schumer and Frazzled Feinstein. And Sanders. I don't get how people don't see that Americas policies are much like Israel.
And America's immigration crack down on immigrants, specifically countries on Trump's ban that our WARS have turned into shitholes, is eerily similar to ISRAEL'S treatment of the Palestinians.
This venom is not reserved for just brown people for whom we have turned their countries into shitholes but also brown and black US citizens too.
While Israel is in process of causing Gaza to collapse, in it's ethnic cleansing of brown people, with help from US, engaged in massive war crimes, the US is doing the same thing here. This is not about immigration, goyim this is about FASCISM.
I heard some idiot on NPR (discussion was immigration- NEOliberal Public Radio), who had the audacity to say that whites are a superior race. This is the epitome of narcissism. But it's a projection too from a bunch of Psychopathic fascists.
We are teetering on the edge of disaster and our own human rights record here now is ABYSMAL.
So when they are done ethically cleansing our country then what??
The only special race belongs to 'Gods Chosen People' and to the elite psychopaths that's exactly what they are. And we will be 'eliminated' too...
Be careful what you cheer for and that you're not just being exploited for more nefarious purposes....
H-1B, OPT, and L-1 visas need to be cancelled.
Haha, societies that must depend on immigration in order to survive disappear anyway, it's a historic fact that will never change no matter how smart you think you are.