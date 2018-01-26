UK Defense Secretary: "Russia Is Ready To Kill Us By The Thousands"

Brits woke up to read the following brazenly fearmongering headline in their daily paper today: "'Russia is ready to kill us by the thousands': Defence Secretary warns that Moscow could cause mass casualties by crippling crucial energy supplies."
Recently installed in office, UK Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson is already beating the drums of a new Cold War while seeking to expand Britain's defense budget, claiming a new 'Russian invasion' of sorts is coming. In an interview with The Telegraph Williamson warned that Russia is actively seeking to bring about Britain's economic collapse by attacking its infrastructure which he said will cause “thousands and thousands and thousands of deaths”. Meanwhile, Russian officials were quick to mock the scenario as "worthy of a Monty Python sketch".
Tory Defence Secretary Williamson, considered by many to be a possible successor to Prime Minister Theresa May described the 'Russian threat' as more subtle than an outright conventional military invasion, saying "The plan for the Russians won’t be for landing craft to appear in the South Bay in Scarborough, and off Brighton Beach." Instead, he explained "the real threat" as term of a cyber and electronic warfare doomsday scenario of "creating total chaos within the country."
"What they [Russians] are looking at doing is they are going to be thinking ‘How can we just cause so much pain to Britain?'. Damage its economy, rip its infrastructure apart, actually cause thousands and thousands and thousands of deaths, but actually have an element of creating total chaos within the country."
And Williamson's evidence for such sensational claims of an impending attack that would bring down nearly overnight civilizational collapse?
He offered the following: "Why would they keep photographing and looking at power stations, why are they looking at the interconnectors that bring so much electricity and so much energy into our country," and said further, "If you could imagine the domestic and industrial chaos that this would actually cause. What they would do is cause the chaos and then step back."
To underscore that in his mind, he's not envisioning this threat of a Russian-induced apocalypse far off in either the medium-term or distant future, nor advancing hyperbole or some imagined war game scenario, he added, "This is the real threat that I believe the country is facing at the moment."
"They are looking at these things because they are saying these are the ways that we can hurt Britain," Williamson said. Thought not stating who "they" are in terms of specific persons or organizations caught or observed in the act conducting such surveillance and war-planning as described (other than the ominously sinister 'Russians'), he went on to delineate some 'what if' scenarios: "If we lost our interconnectors, which would be something that we know that they are looking at, there would be 3 million homes without electricity. In a few years’ time there will be 8 million homes that would be dependent."
UK Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson: "Russia is ready to kill us by the thousands." Image source: AP
Shortly after the interview was published, UK energy and infrastructure experts addressed Williamson's statement about losing electric interconnectors, dismissing the scenario of chaos, mass death, and "millions" without power as absurd and clearly based in scaremongering. One leading energy expert, speaking to The Guardian, admitted candidly, "It does sound a bit like scaremongering really. If you take out one interconnector it’s clear the UK can survive. We saw that last year with the one to France."
Williamson's warning echoed a scenario laid out previously by Air Chief Marshal Sir Stuart Peach in December, who warned that Russia could in an instant end 97 percent of global communications capabilities and disrupt trillions in daily financial transactions, ushering in a "catastrophic" economic collapse, as he claimed Russia has long targeted the roughly 200 international undersea network cables while seeking disruption of Western societies and the global economy (which nonsensically would undermine Russia's economy as well).
Though a pattern of reckless Russia-baiting hysteria now seems to have become the default backdrop for any and all public discourse related to national security in the US and UK, it has remained a rarity for someone of Williamson's rank and office - occupying the highest civilian position over the armed forces - to appeal directly to the common citizenry and Western world in general essentially with words of, "Russia is ready to kill us!"
Well, let's just call it a slightly less sophisticated version of Condoleezza Rice's infamous Saddam scare tactic line, "we don’t want the smoking gun to be a mushroom cloud." Like with the deceptive and failed Iraq war, such statements - now recognized by much of the thinking public as worn-out jingoistic clichés - by design aim to immediately shut down critical thought or inquiry, whipping up a desperate survival mode mentality, as well as of course raising those defense budgets.
Indeed on Monday Defence Secretary Williamson sent the nation’s top general to push for expanded defense spending with Moscow as the primary justification for the change in a speech before the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI). As The Guardian reported early this week:
Military chiefs calling for more spending is almost as regular an event as the first cuckoo call. Usually, the calls are left to retired generals and admirals. It is safer for them to make the case; for serving officers it is harder, with the risk of clashing with political masters....
He [chief of general staff Sir Nick Carter] is making the plea now because the government is about to announce a new defence spending review and the next few months will be dominated by a push by Williamson and the MoD for a rise in the £36bn defence budget.
Moscow was swift to respond, albeit in an appropriately humorous way, with Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov saying Secretary Williamson had "lost his grasp on reason" and that the comments were "worthy of a Monty Python sketch". The Russian Embassy in London quickly tweeted in response, "Some British politicians bear no responsibility for their words," and later in the day issued a formal statement.
The formal statement, issued through the Russian Embassy in London's homepage and social media, slammed Williamson's comments as cheap manipulation of the British public using "confrontational rhetoric" for the sake of getting "a couple of billions of extra pounds from the budget." The statement reads in part:
We can see a wide rift between the opinions prevailing in the British society in favour of repairing our bilateral relations - and those among the military and political elite, who prefer to intimidate their own population just to get a couple of billions extra pounds from the budget.
In the modern world, you just can’t build a respectable policy on confrontational rhetoric. In the long run it will turn out badly for the prestige of the country itself, just like it was after UK actions in Iraq, Libya or Syria.
"Intimidation" is right, as the same build-up of baseless media and politicians' fearmongering and subsequent demand for conformity to the prevailing narrative of 'doomsday is approaching' was used in the lead-up to every direct as well as covert military interventions of recent history - all of which proved disastrous, leaving blood-soaked chaos in the wake.
This time, however, it doesn't appear the public is buying it as we're not seeing too many British citizens rushing for their nearest bunker or prepper store.
Comments
Never go full retard
Pay the frickin oil bill and I bet the Russians are just fine. Just a guess.
In reply to Never go full retard by khnum
"..just like it was after UK actions in Iraq, Libya or Syria."
Knock-out punch.
In reply to Pay the frickin oil bill and… by Fiat Pirate
Quick!! Hide!! Reds under the bed!!!!
Why would Russia want to shoot itself in the foot?
In reply to "..just like it was after UK… by Pinto Currency
But NO ONE says anything when Apartheid Israhell is KILLING by the thousands. WARNING: Graphic Images
In reply to Quick!! Hide!! Reds under… by philipat
while you are there ... blame russians for Brexit as well ... that might stick who knows.
on second thought brexit is most probably the plan to blow up UK ... they do not need it anymore, might as well blame russians on demolition
In reply to But NO ONE says anything… by stizazz
The putz probably doesn't realize the extent to which he just humiliated himself.
"Russia" doesn't need to do a damn thing. Brzezinski knew: the people will eat their own dead.
It's travesty, though, that this kind of idiocy garners a headline. I guess that in itself is a matter of intrinsic interest, like continued "global warming" narrative-rattling.
"[Targeting] the roughly 200 international undersea network cables..." <-- Where have we heard of something like that before?
In reply to while you are there … by Pandelis
Damn Russians have no respect for humanity.
In reply to The poor, sad dolt probably… by Lore
This is no joke, people. A Russian killed me last Thursday.
In reply to Damn Russians have no… by IH8OBAMA
Wouldn't that be excellent if someone finally disposed of UK and Britboobs would be in the first batch to leave this world?
In reply to This is no joke, people. A… by Billy the Poet
The Russians will only kill those humans NOT adapted to living in ice cold weather.
Wait a minute .....
In reply to That would be excellent if… by shitshitshit
Live long & prosper Billy... 😎
BritBob will put this donkey straight... 😒
In reply to This is no joke, people. A… by Billy the Poet
Tell me more about the Brits and the Second Boer War, they also did a number when creating the borders for India and Pakistan, Thousands comparing to the damage of 1M plus through famine
In reply to Damn Russians have no… by IH8OBAMA
Not to say the Soviets were angels, you can also put the Assyrians, Italians, French, Spaniards, Belgians, Celts; they were all animals/barbarians
I guess Shock and Awe has always been a theme.
In reply to Tell me more about the Brits… by ProstoDoZiemi
One it's not really the Soviets any more. Second, do not forget the British colonialists and the conquistadors before that.
On the other hand it almost seems that whoever is "native" somewhere nowadays has basically gotten there by kicking someone else out. So perhaps it is time to stop whining and creating comic hysteria about a country against which you support sanctions.
In reply to Not to say the Soviets were… by ProstoDoZiemi
Sure, if you define “no one” as Billions of emotionally disturbed underinformed creeps like yourself ... then yea, nobody, cricket.
But keep spankin’ it ...
In reply to But NO ONE says anything… by stizazz
Precisely, WHY would Russia want to lose/kill perfectly good Gaz customers?
In reply to Quick!! Hide!! Reds under… by philipat
Europe is running out of oil in the North Sea. Their nuclear plants are either shut down or full of defective French parts. It's either Russian natty piped in or expensive natty sent by ship. Add millions of violent invaders sucking EU tax euros while killing and raping daily. Stir in some really shitty ice-cold weather and a collapsing health care system.
Oh, it's the Russian's fault, so let's have the US start a nuclear WWIII Northern Hemisphere extinction event.
Fucking idiots everywhere.
In reply to Precisely, WHY would Russia… by StychoKiller
Ya, so what. You cunts/ cucks stupid enough to purchase this ... stuff? Boogey men every where!
PEACE, !!! L.
In reply to Europe is running out of oil… by Not Too Important
I feel vindicated. The Brits finally proved, beyond any reasonable doubt, to be dumber than US...
In reply to Ya, so what. You cunts/… by Lucretius
So what one old fucker May have said Maybe in that context is sufficient for you to slander almost 400 million people’s intellect and possibly also character and intentions?
And THEY are the ones who are stupid?
Sounds like you’re lucky to have shoe-lace tying skills.
In reply to I feel vindicated. The Brits… by monk27
To prove the point to not contest them again, just the way they work
In reply to Precisely, WHY would Russia… by StychoKiller
gavin williamstein
In reply to "..just like it was after UK… by Pinto Currency
Same scaremongering BS occurring in Canada: http://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/toronto/north-korean-cyber-attack-metroli…
https://olduvai.ca
In reply to Pay the frickin oil bill and… by Fiat Pirate
Aha, there is a nest out there!
What exactly would Russia want with a depopulated Britain and/or Canada? They do not need more land. There is nothing in Britain or Canada that Russia cannot have at home. The Winter Palace in Petersburg is bigger than Buckingham Palace and Livadia is prettier than Windsor.
In reply to Same scaremongering BS… by skbull44
Plus, the Winter Palace isn't surrounded by hostile Muslims and sullen Niggers. St. Petersburg remains a very European city, unlike London. I encourage all to visit and witness its beauty personally.
In reply to Aha, there is a nest out… by uhland62
And the younger women are slim and more feminine. If the weather was better and the language wasn't so fucked up, I'd think about retiring there
In reply to Aha, there is a nest out… by uhland62
Logically yes, but more is better in their eyes, always has been. Look at Knigsberg, Transnistria, Crimea, Chechnya, etc.
I wouldn't be surprised if the Ruskies try to get back Estonia, Latvia or Lithuania. Estonia has what 800K residents and not much has changed from the Soviet Era.
They do scratch for pieces of Finland, maybe the reasoning behind the sweet talk for the Finns to not join NATO
In reply to Aha, there is a nest out… by uhland62
"Logically yes,"
For me it seems logical, that Scotland wants to join Russia soon.
In reply to Logically yes, but more is… by ProstoDoZiemi
God forbid - Putin and Russia may actually bring Christianity back to the Soro$/Roth$schild UK and EU$$R.
The British newspapers are in a daily fervor about Russia. Pathetic. Another police state like the USA, Germany and the rest.
F YOU UK-Roth$childs. We know who murdered 25 million Christian Russians under YOUR Bolsheviks/Mensheviks zio Khazar scum who also murdered the Russia czar Nicholas, his wife and children.
Revival of the Russian Orthodox Church (and fall of the West) Part 2
Vladimir Putin's Christian Faith - in his own words
Revival of the Russian Orthodox Church (and fall of the West)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zHmJK0ctXMk
In reply to Pay the frickin oil bill and… by Fiat Pirate
good point.
it is not worth about talking this guy, or "we know what you are up to" theresa may, trump and his son in law (this guy might be in an all together different category) ...these guys are all tools not caring for the rest of us.
the real thing is satan is aiming for final wars ... armageddon coming
In reply to God forbid - Putin and… by Freddie
Russians should revive their own indigenous faith instead of some version of those sand dwelling goat fuckers' creation.
In reply to God forbid - Putin and… by Freddie
There is the matter of more climatic disasters hitting England and this time they don't have any enslaved country to take 60 shiploads of great food away.
The English regiments stationed all over watched the starved go into mass graves near each barrack in between extracting food for shipping out.
In reply to Pay the frickin oil bill and… by Fiat Pirate
Move EU headquarters to Moscow
In reply to Never go full retard by khnum
No there are still signs of intelligent life there.
In reply to Who does not want to kill… by AlexCharting
If it is a Russian plot to send the Brits more invaders from shit hole countries and more socialism from the British parliament, then yes, the Russians are killing you already.
In reply to No there are still signs of… by khnum
Oh you mean the US and their allies bombing said countries into shitholes that lead to mass migration?
Excuse me but who has been AT WAR the last sixteen years? Not Russia China or Iran.
In reply to If it is a Russian plot to… by Kidbuck
Islam has been at war for 1300 years. Russia knows the problem all too well.
In reply to Oh you mean the US and their… by CatInTheHat
Hence Chechnya
In reply to Islam has been at war for… by TBT or not TBT
Full soy boy. That’s their Defense Minister?
In reply to Never go full retard by khnum
Dont know how he'd perform under pressure the eyes have that deer in the spotlight look.
In reply to Full soy boy. That’s their… by JB Say
He is one of the people Mattis makes lose their sleep, while he sleeps just fine.
In reply to Dont know how he'd perform… by khnum
He is one of the people Mattis makes lose their sleep, while he sleeps just fine.
In reply to Dont know how he'd perform… by khnum
He kinda sounds like Debbie Wassername, Hillary, four dead-ender "intel agency heads", the Alinsky media and Obama after they found out about Seth Rich leaking all over the DNC...lol...and then they blamed...
...sorta sucks to be them right now ;-)
In reply to Never go full retard by khnum
I never get tired of #winning.
It's been a long dry spell.
In reply to He kinda sounds like Debbie… by nmewn
I like to say...All This Damn-a-bull Winning!!!...with a haughty, snobbish English accent...just for fun.
Its like a stake straight through the heart.
Which is also fun, on vampires ;-)
In reply to I never get tired of … by espirit
I thought these people of that stature would have a free health care program to take care of phobias. He should really seek treatment.
In reply to Never go full retard by khnum
It's projection.
Sociopaths and Narcissistic Personality Disorder people always accuse others of doing what they are either thinking of doing, or actually do all the time themselves.
But only if it's something horrible of course. Plus, ignorant rat-brained and faced robber-baron apologist. :D
In reply to I thought these people of… by Justin Case
Especially on your first day in office!
In reply to Never go full retard by khnum
Thorium.
Most nations can have their own thorium power plants in the near future.
Problem solved.
In reply to Never go full retard by khnum