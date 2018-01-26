USAF Begins Massive GPS Blackouts In The Western US During Largest Ever Air War Drill

The United States Air Force is launching its largest-ever three-week premier set of air war drills, called Red Flag 18-1, starting on Friday and will conclude February 16, said the 99th Air Base Wing Public Affairs.
On January 26, the air war drill, known as Red Flag, officially kicked off at Nellis Air Force Base, 20-miles outside of Las Vegas. Base officials have warned residents of increased military aircraft activity due to aircraft departing from Nellis Air Force Base twice-a-day to conduct war drills on the Nevada Test and Training Range.
“We’re trying a few new and different things with Red Flag 18-1,” said Col Michael Mathes, 414th Combat Training Squadron commander. “It’s the largest Red Flag ever with the largest number of participants, highlighting the balance of training efficiency with mission effectiveness.”
The drill involves a variety of attack, fighter and bomber aircraft as well as participants from the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, U.S. Army, and Marine Corps. Foreign participants include Royal Australian Air Force and the Royal Air Force.
A video from the 2015 Red Flag drill is shown below.
“Red Flag 18-1 primarily is a strike package focused training venue that we integrate at a command and control level in support of joint task force operations,” said Mathes. “It’s a lot of words to say that we integrate every capability we can into strike operations that are flown out of Nellis Air Force Base.”
According to The Drive, the air war drill is the largest of its kind in the 42-year history, as the United States prepares for a possible conflict on the Korean Penisula.
Further, the USAF is going to “blackout GPS over the sprawling Nevada Test and Training Range,” said the Drive, which will provide realistic war-like conditions to challenge aircrews.
Flying.com reports the drills at the Nevada Test and Training Range will cause rolling GPS blackouts for the vast portions of the Western United States from January 26 through February 18. All GPS-equipped aircraft operating in the Western United States should be prepared for possible navigation failure in the region.
The NBAA Command Center reports the U.S. military will begin training exercises on the Nevada Test and Training Range between 0400Z until 0700Z daily. Training maneuvers will impact vast portions of the Western U.S. including California, Nevada, Oregon, Wyoming, Arizona, Utah, Colorado, Montana and New Mexico. FAA enroute ATC centers affected include Albuquerque (ZAB), Denver (ZDV), Los Angeles (ZLA), Salt Lake (ZLC), Oakland (ZOA) and Seattle (ZSE). Operations in R-2508 and R-2501 may also be impacted.
"Arrivals and departures from airports within the Las Vegas area may be issued non-Rnav re-routes with the possibility of increased traffic disruption near LAS requiring airborne re-routes to the south and east of the affected area. Aircraft operating in Los Angeles (ZLA) center airspace may experience navigational disruption, including suspension of Descend-via and Climb-via procedures. Non-Rnav SIDs and STARs may be issued within ZLA airspace in the event of increased navigational disruption. Crews should expect the possibility of airborne mile-in-trail and departure mile-in-trail traffic management initiatives.”
The Drive explains why the USAF is determined to use GPS spoofing and jamming technology but offers no insight into what a GPS blackout might mean for the millions of civilians who live in the Western region of the US.
GPS denial is a becoming a huge issue for American military planners. Peer states, especially Russia, are already putting GPS spoofing and jamming tactics to work during various training events near their own borders. We have discussed this situation in great depth before, and I would suggest you read this article to understand just how deeply the loss of reliable global positioning system data can mean for the U.S. and its allies during a time of war, as well as what is being done to overcome such a monumental hurdle.
The Pentagon has mysteriously tested technology that can jam GPS over a wide area before, and it is likely that this same capability will be put to use in the Nellis Test and Training Range for this Red Flag 18-1. Line-of-sight and distance impact the way in which GPS users, especially other airplanes, operating far outside the training area will be affected. Here is an article on those tests, which emanated from Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, which is located on the western edge of the Mojave Desert in California, in June of 2016.
Below is a released image showing the impact of a GPS jammer unleashed on the Western United States in a June 2016 test:
If there is a concrete reason why the Department of Defense is quietly preparing a massive air war drill in Nevada now, while simultaneously forcing a gigantic GPS blackout for the Western part of the United States, it has not been disclosed aside from the obvious, of course.
We know one thing: this exercise will last a lengthy three weeks and could pose significant risks and threats to devices that rely on GPS signals, which according to the DHS chart below, is pretty much anything with electronics in it these days.
Let’s hope that nothing goes wrong in the Western part of the United States if so, we will know whom to blame…
Comments
The Joomanji is upon us. The "Great Event" is coming.
Maybe so.
But the US military is a spent force; 17 years of war have depleted it. War against China or Russian Federation has no chance of victory for AmeriKa.
OTOH, the Pentagram may finally be ready to apply the many lessons learned during occupation abroad, and launch its final war against We The People, here at home.
In reply to The Joomanji is upon us. The… by WTFRLY
the drums are beating
the MIC needs $718,000,000,000+
#thankstrump
In reply to Maybe so… by Lost in translation
.
Here is a Drill Gone... Wrong... Dr. Strangelove...
.
Edgey
In reply to the beat is on by Bes
USAF is training itself and its LGBT peeple to lose a war knowing that they will not have any GPS signal or radio uplink if they dare trying to fuck up with reunited Korea.
They want to know what a good spanking feels like because they hope defeat will be less harsh. Somehow this gives me the feeling they copied the French military tradition of surrendering and sinking their battleships before the fight actually begins.
Maybe is it the result of too much diversity?
In reply to . by Sir Edge
We may lose some millennials forever if their smart phone GPS doesn't tell them how to get back home.
In reply to H by shitshitshit
The LEECHES are coming. The LEECHES are coming.
In reply to We may lose some millennials… by Whoa Dammit
Don't cell phones actually rely on triangulation, rather than GPS? Cell phone "GPS" doesn't work in the middle of the forrest, nor on top of certain mountains.
In reply to The LEECHES are coming. by stizazz
Good observation! Cell phones use both GPS and triangulation from cell towers. Boats use to use this technique before GPS. It was called LORAN. In the middle of the forest, there may be no cell towers.
My marine radio has a built in signal detector that tells you where the transmission came from.
In reply to Don't cell phones actually… by Joe Trader
Don't tell anyone but this is really an operation called FAZE 1. They are targeting the snowflake's and illegal immigrant's phones.
Before they know what's happening they'll be driving along some shitty road in Mexico and wondering why their phones are telling them they are in a Home Depot or Chipotle parking lot.
In reply to Good observation! Cell… by wally_12
Why don't we just turn the southern border up to 25 miles inland into an Air Force bombing range? We do that anyway and we could stop the illegal aliens from wanting to walk through the range to get here.
In reply to Don't tell anyone but this… by ufos8mycow
Use a map. I still do, was trained in the army.
In reply to Don't tell anyone but this… by ufos8mycow
... or just get a device that uses GLONASS.
In reply to Good observation! Cell… by wally_12
Thanks UR.. first time I've heard of it, tho I'm hardly surprised the russians have their own sys.
In reply to ... or just get a device… by Urban Roman
It's no secret the Russians didn't want to rely on an American system for navigation in times of war hence they have launched satellite after satellite to improve this Glonass system.
Many people feel the Seal team captured in Iranian waters in the 2 boats were the result of the GPS system being compromised with systems available in Russia. The was a story circulating that a couple Black Sea cargo ships reported their GPS was compromised and their readouts said they were 20 miles inland. If something happens with war in Europe you can best assume GPS won't work.
In reply to Thanks UR.. first time I've… by Eyes Opened
the beauty of vector maps and apis is the panoramic views of the contour. you can always get a visually match of your position leaving you with zero doubt of your position. soon all you'll have to do is take a 360 panoramic shot around you and let the vector map make a match.
.mil probably uses mobile units with lidars to fingerprint their position without gps and beams the position to subunits over the omni tower. gps is totally yesterday.
In reply to Good observation! Cell… by wally_12
I hated LORAN. Getting your signal and then trying to find that on a map in 20’ seas in a 25’ boat fucking sucks.
In reply to Good observation! Cell… by wally_12
Just say NO to LORAN. Better than nothing, but not much.
In reply to I hated LORAN. Getting your… by Fishkiller
No worse than any other hyperbolic navigation system, such as the DECCA system.
If very approximate location plotting is your thing - Consol. VERY long range, but for a small-ish boat owner, really only good for a "rough guesstimate" of location
In reply to Just say NO to LORAN. … by Badder Santa
Not to mention that you need three stations for a correct fix -- only two and you could be in either the Northern or Southern hemisphere. Not ideal.
In reply to I hated LORAN. Getting your… by Fishkiller
At home, it relies on both...here in the EU, with my USA Based Samsung Smart phone, with CACHED data from WIFI in our apartment, I can use downloaded maps (cached) to navigate using GPS data...it is SLOWER to find our location,but once the GPS is found, it navigates flawlessly.
In reply to Don't cell phones actually… by Joe Trader
Since every iPhone from about 2013 has supported Russia's GLONASS, along with cell tower and WiFi hotspot triangulation, limiting GPS is a complete waste of time. Now they listen to Europe's Galileo too.
The geolocation system is fault tolerant and the operating system does all the calculations. No GPS signal will be totally irrelevant, in fact you could now switch off GPS altogether and GLONASS, Galileo and China's excellent BeiDou could easily pinpoint you anywhere on the planet.
Samsung and other Android licensees have supported GLONASS even longer - 2011. Then again the top level military is so stupid they probably don't even know that.
In reply to We may lose some millennials… by Whoa Dammit
It’s the perfect plan!
Unless the enemy has a map....
In reply to Since every iPhone from… by ombudsmanrules
You're right, just checked the specs of my sammy S7 edge and under navigation it lists: A-GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, GPS. Interesting snippet from the BeiDou Wiki "The current third generation of BeiDou claims to reach millimetre-level accuracy (with post-processing), which is ten times more accurate than the finest level of GPS.
In reply to Since every iPhone from… by ombudsmanrules
Worse than that, some Baby Boomers lost their Facebook connections! There will be hell to pay.
In reply to We may lose some millennials… by Whoa Dammit
Tide Pods are cheaper than MRE's !
In reply to We may lose some millennials… by Whoa Dammit
Mom said that if I lied or cussed she would wash my mouth out with soap. Tide must have listened to her.
In reply to Tide Pods are cheaper than… by I am Groot
Some one down thread may have mentioned this, but the Chinese and the former Soviets Have their own geo location systems, that are have no compatibility with ours.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/GLONASS
(Watsa map, daddy?)
In reply to H by shitshitshit
Jim Willie puts it so eloquently:
The rise of the non-USD platforms is very powerful and gaining enormous momentum. While the United States is busy igniting wars like in Ukraine, Syria, Djibouti, Yemen, with furtive efforts to engage armed conflict in more nations like Iran, North Korea, and the South China Sea, the Eastern Hemisphere has gone on strike with respect to the King Dollar Court and its not so hidden war of terror in the currency defense. Clearly the United States is using war to defend the USDollar. Today’s presidents are fully committed to predatory wars, fascist political structures, narcotics trafficking, currency pegs, banker privilege, and bond fraud.
The rebellion from the East will be coordinated, broadbased, and severe in its effect. The paper mache armor constructed by the fascist tag team of the USFed and USDept Treasury cannot stop a bullet, cannot avoid fire, and cannot serve in the financial war. The rise of non-USD platforms is the battle cry waged against the King Dollar, whose financial war takes place in the global seas of false liquidity poured out by the banker cabal and subservient central bank franchise system.
In reply to Some one down thread may… by Arnold
Meanwhile, Trump is celebrated like he is a rock star in Davos. Trump is the US dollar, and he is making America first on his agenda.
If Mueller wants to take down a currency and a nation, all he has to do is bring charges against Trump. Then we can have our civil war II.
In reply to … by Chupacabra-322
My list of targets is Yuuge. I need more ammo.
In reply to Meanwhile, Trump is… by neilhorn
This is to practice USAF operations without US GPS system.
Hopefully, DOD has figured how to spoof GPS, like someone has done with cargo ships in the Pacific.
USAF needs to test how to detect spoofing and countermeasures. Inertial Guidance Systems FTW.
Maybe Elon should deactivate self drive in the Western US during Red Flag 2018.
In reply to Some one down thread may… by Arnold
The French have won more battles than....well, every other countries since history.
In reply to H by shitshitshit
General Jack D. Ripper: Mandrake, have you ever seen a commie drink a glass of water?
In reply to . by Sir Edge
Precious bodily fluids!
Sounds like a perfect opportunity for a false flag or attack on US infrastructure during this USAF drill. No? Something similar occurred during 9-11
In reply to General Buck Turgidson: … by TeamDepends
The operation Red Flag 18-1 should be renamed False Flag 18-1.
The Hawaii "false alarm" was just a precursor to a "contained" nuclear war with NK but will most likely result in war with China after the US nukes make half of China inhabitable from fallout.
In reply to Precious bodily fluids!… by waterwitch
Purity Of Essence. POE.
In reply to Precious bodily fluids!… by waterwitch
POE purity of essence
peace on earth
In reply to Precious bodily fluids!… by waterwitch
POE
In reply to General Buck Turgidson: … by TeamDepends
#thankstrump
I heard that Hillary was going to give up killing millions and declare world peace. Sad.
In reply to . by Sir Edge
So GPS jamming eh?
In reply to #thankstrump … by Billy the Poet
When NATO plays war games in Scotland,a certain area depending on where they are block GPS signals.This has been going on for a few years now, so it's nothing new.
In reply to So GPS jamming eh? by NidStyles
More so that if this isn't current tech, that means the police have access to it.
Which also means they can likely do GPS spoofing.
In reply to When NATO plays war games in… by nicinackynoonoo
I'm OK, I just wrapped my head with tin foil. I still know where I'm going.
In reply to So GPS jamming eh? by NidStyles
Only if you have the shiny side out.
In reply to I'm OK, I just wrapped my… by Got The Wrong No
Ja... Wir mussen meir machen (more making).
In reply to . by Sir Edge
Yeah - the USAF did such a good job on 9-11. What a joke. The F-35 is junk. The Pentgram and USSA Military's job is to steal money from taxpayers.
The second plane that hit the towers was a 767 USAF cargo plane with no windows. What a joke.
Operation Dying Petro Dollar. This is shit to just scare Americans and get them ready for the collapse.
In reply to Ja... Wir mussen meir machen… by TeethVillage88s
Why do people in government so often behave like children?
In reply to . by Sir Edge
.
Fear Porn + Pop Corn... Can't Miss
.
Edgey
In reply to the beat is on by Bes
No match for a Boy scout compass and night vision. Just thinking...
In reply to … by Sir Edge