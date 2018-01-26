Weekend Reading: What Could Possibly Go Wrong?

Economy & Fed
- The Fed Should Listen To The Market’s Message by Caroline Baum via MarketWatch
- The Fed Needs To Read This Economics Book by Simon Constable via US News
- DAVOS: Something Wicked This Way Comes by Tyler Durden via ZeroHedge
- Could We Be About To Break Out Of Low Growth “New Normal” by Mohamed El-Erian via FT
- Does Trump Deserve Credit For Good Economy? by Larry Summers via Washington Post
- Kashkari: Robust Immigration Vital For Economy by Pedro Da Costa via BI
- Economy’s Success Is About The Math by Jonathon Trugman via NY Post
Comments
All Parabolic functions reverse themselves. All.
For anyone trading crypto on an exchange *PLEASE* if you can get your money out get it out now.
Let me explain. Bitcoin requires about 6 minutes to transact. 1000's of transactions are formed into a Merkle Hash Tree, to whit millions of TeraHash Miners attempt to find the minimum hash block result. They must compute SHA256(SHA256()) of the entire thing. That takes time. It also means that instant trading is VIRTUAL CRYPTO. You are not trading on a blockchain! That also means that there is NO LIMIT to the number of virtual bitcoin. Study Bitcoin for yourself with the Princeton Bitcoin Training Guide : https://lopp.net/pdf/princeton_bitcoin_book.pdf
Exchanges Can and ARE:
Bitcoin had incredible value in that it was cap limited on the blockchain to mathmatically only ever produce 22 million coins. Exchanges however are selling virtual bitcoin not linked to the blockchain instantly. This works fine as long as net inflow of capital is positive. It gives them the cash base to buy real crypto for blockchain withdrawls, and bank withdrawls. Once money and blockchain has a negative flow they usually do the same thing over and over - blame a hacker, and close out the accounts. Again NOT REGULATED.
CoinCheck Seizes All Accounts
https://cointelegraph.com/news/japan-coincheck-exchange-freezes-all-wit…
Suspicious Activities lead to shutdown of Indian Exchanges
http://bitcoinist.com/alleged-suspicious-activities-lead-suspension-top…
Curious Case of the missing Bitcoin fortune on Mt Gox.
https://www.cyberscoop.com/bitcoin-mt-gox-chainalysis-elliptic/
Any cursory research will show the exchanges are INSTANT to take your money and NEVER REFUND IT BACK!
All Central Bankster wars are based on deception - Sun Tzu
In reply to a by zebra77a
"You know it's time to get out of the market when everyday ZH authors and commenters are offering tips on which stocks to buy" -- Tyler Durden
In reply to All bankster wars are based… by UndergroundPost
דורך וועג פון אָפּנאַר איר וועט טאָן מלחמה
by way of deception thou shalt do war
In reply to All bankster wars are based… by UndergroundPost
Hang on, the Exchanges are rehypothecating BitCoin?
Say it ain't so!
In reply to a by zebra77a
zebra - well the old adage goes, 'If you don't hold it, you don't truly own it' remains as true today as ever
In Crypto case, holding it means storing it on a private wallet where one has FULL control of private keys. Anything else is asking for trouble!
In reply to a by zebra77a
So where does one put their money? In a mattress? In a mineral? Or in a company that produces.
I guess hard drives aren't safe anymore. They won't survive at the bottom of a lake.
In reply to So where does one put their… by Quantify
End the FED
The US dollar represents a claim on the asset of the American people. It is backed up by the hard work and innovation of the people. Why should the Fed have the right to the dollar ? The Fed should be abolished immediately, the "debt" cancelled and they be sued to refund all the interest paid to them.
In reply to All bankster wars are based… by UndergroundPost
I've got a feeling the party is going to go on until it just cannot physically go any further. Beyond the point of being an obvious farce. Circus and bread, the emperor has no clothes...
Im not looking forward to 4.00 gas, thats for damn sure.
In reply to I've got a feeling the party… by Praetorian Guard
No doubt. That' why I bought a cheap ass Hyundai that gets 30+ miles to the gallon with a 10 year warranty, for cheap while all my acquaintances laughed while buying big ass gas guzzlers on cheap credit... my opinion is cash or nothing, fuck the banks...
In reply to Im not looking forward to 4… by FreeShitter
Well played.....well played.
In reply to No doubt. That' why I bought… by Praetorian Guard
I bought a Pious myself. It runs on smug!
In reply to No doubt. That' why I bought… by Praetorian Guard
none of those charts matter because they track human behavior. how do/can you chart for bot behavior?
yeah, yeah, yeah , there will be lots of up and down movement, with eventual market climax explosion all over everybody. It will be well documented and there will be porno movie made about it. got it.
I got some weekend reading
ALL I KNOW is that I have been reading nothing but bearish stock articles on ZH for the last 10 years! SOME DAY the bearish articles will be right, but they would have to be right for 10 years just to get even!!!
HOWEVER, I heard something on TV, for the first time last night, that "to me" was a REAL WARNING SIGN!!! I've learned to pay attention to MY SIGNS!
SETH RICH???
TRIUMPH with TRUMP!!!
Haha rich people are eating other rich people, nobody else has anything to take. Haha 95% of people have a negative net worth. Bwahaha. Heck it doesn't even take a rocket scientist to know athletes make $millions because $billionaires know the $millionaires will waste most of their money at the banks and companies of billionaires. Munch, munch, munch....
I buy very, very few books, perhaps The Creature from Jekyll Island, but the latest I think am going to buy is Robert "Cody" Snodgres's book about the OKC bombing "Choosing the Light." Listened to him the Hagman report and X22 today.
Once you understand the FED, 9-11, OKC, Las Vegas shootings etc, you realize how truly fucked most of us really are, and that all this noise on Zerohedge is sound and fury, a tale told by idiots, signifying nothing. Bottom line, there is no way anyone can possibly predict what is going to happen and when.
Sorry for the rant. Good luck everyone.
Welcome to the weekend bitchez! Problem with everybody becoming a billionaire at once thanks to stocks is weekend at the Hamptons is all booked up
Simply, with enough liquidity, you can cover up bad (credit risks) by guaranteeing holders they will never default.
My goodness.....this is nirvana..........happy days are here again