Weekend Reading: What Could Possibly Go Wrong?

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 01/26/2018 - 16:46

Authored by Lance Roberts via RealInvestmentAdvice.com,

What goes up, eventually comes down.

That is just reality.

The bull market that began in 2009, has now entered the final stage of “capitulation” as investors throw caution to the wind and charge headlong into the markets with reckless regard for the consequences.

Of course, it isn’t surprising given the massive amounts of liquidity continually injected into the financial markets and global Central Banks have now figured out that continually rising financial markets solve much of the world’s ills. Simply, with enough liquidity, you can cover up bad (credit risks) by guaranteeing holders they will never default.

It’s genius.  It’s a “no lose” investment scheme.

Unfortunately, we have seen this repeatedly in the past.

In the 1980’s it was “Portfolio Insurance” – a “no lose” investment program that eventually erupted into the crash of 1987. But not before the market went into a parabolic advance first.

In the 1990’s – it was the dot.com phenomenon which was “obviously” a “no lose” proposition. Even after Alan Greenspan spoke of “irrational exuberance,” two years later the market went parabolic once again.

Then in 2006-2007, banks invented the CDO-squared, a collateralized derivative obligation based on other collateralized derivative obligations. It was a genius way to invest with “no risk” because the real estate market had never crashed in history.

Today, it is once again an absolute “certainty” that markets will rise from here as global Central Banks have it all under control.

What possibly could go wrong?

Here is your weekend reading list.

Economy & Fed

Markets

Cryptocurrency Mania

Research / Interesting Reads

“Strategy without tactics is the longest path to victory; tactics without strategy is the noise before defeat.” – Sun Tzu, The Art of War

Tags
Business Finance

Comments

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
zebra77a Jan 26, 2018 4:49 PM Permalink

All Parabolic functions reverse themselves. All.

For anyone trading crypto on an exchange *PLEASE* if you can get your money out get it out now.

Let me explain.  Bitcoin requires about 6 minutes to transact. 1000's of transactions are formed into a Merkle Hash Tree, to whit millions of TeraHash Miners attempt to find the minimum hash block result. They must compute SHA256(SHA256()) of the entire thing.  That takes time.  It also means that instant trading is VIRTUAL CRYPTO. You are not trading on a blockchain!  That also means that there is NO LIMIT to the number of virtual bitcoin.  Study Bitcoin for yourself with the Princeton Bitcoin Training Guide : https://lopp.net/pdf/princeton_bitcoin_book.pdf

Exchanges Can and ARE:

  • Make Virtual Bitcoin at a leverage of 10:1, 100:1, 1000:1 - nobody knows their not regulated.
  • Make Virtual Bots trading Virtual Bitcoin against your real account, fake volume, we have no idea, again NOT REGULATED!
  • Make Whale Virtual Accounts to move the market at their whim - AGAIN NOT REGULATED!!

Bitcoin had incredible value in that it was cap limited on the blockchain to mathmatically only ever produce 22 million coins. Exchanges however are selling virtual bitcoin not linked to the blockchain instantly.  This works fine as long as net inflow of capital is positive. It gives them the cash base to buy real crypto for blockchain withdrawls, and bank withdrawls.  Once money and blockchain has a negative flow they  usually do the same thing over and over - blame a hacker, and close out the accounts.  Again NOT REGULATED.

CoinCheck Seizes All Accounts

https://cointelegraph.com/news/japan-coincheck-exchange-freezes-all-wit…

Suspicious Activities lead to shutdown of Indian Exchanges

http://bitcoinist.com/alleged-suspicious-activities-lead-suspension-top…

Curious Case of the missing Bitcoin fortune on Mt Gox.

https://www.cyberscoop.com/bitcoin-mt-gox-chainalysis-elliptic/

Any cursory research will show the exchanges are INSTANT to take your money and NEVER REFUND IT BACK!

 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
GotGalt zebra77a Jan 26, 2018 5:46 PM Permalink

zebra - well the old adage goes, 'If you don't hold it, you don't truly own it' remains as true today as ever

 

In Crypto case, holding it means storing it on a private wallet where one has FULL control of private keys.  Anything else is asking for trouble!

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
silverserfer Jan 26, 2018 5:09 PM Permalink

yeah, yeah, yeah , there will be lots of up and down movement, with eventual  market climax explosion all over everybody. It will be well documented and there will be porno movie made about it. got it. 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Dilluminati Jan 26, 2018 5:10 PM Permalink

I got some weekend reading

http://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-5315899/The-home-schooled-chi…

The home-schooled children being taught to fire GUNS: Father-of-four invents his own curriculum - covering Cryptocurrency, the Black Panthers, and how to handle an UZI

  • Derrick Grace, from Florida, teaches daughter Derrica, six, how to use guns
  • Father-of-four launched own curriculum after pulling son out of first grade
  • He says he teaches children about guns as violence happens anywhere in world
Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
innertrader Jan 26, 2018 5:10 PM Permalink

ALL I KNOW is that I have been reading nothing but bearish stock articles on ZH for the last 10 years!  SOME DAY the bearish articles will be right, but they would have to be right for 10 years just to get even!!!

HOWEVER, I heard something on TV, for the first time last night, that "to me" was a REAL WARNING SIGN!!!  I've learned to pay attention to MY SIGNS!

 

SETH RICH???

 

TRIUMPH with TRUMP!!!

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
MusicIsYou Jan 26, 2018 5:14 PM Permalink

Haha rich people are eating other rich people, nobody else has anything to take. Haha 95% of people have a negative net worth. Bwahaha. Heck it doesn't even take a rocket scientist to know athletes make $millions because $billionaires know the $millionaires will waste most of their money at the banks and companies of billionaires. Munch, munch, munch....

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Hubbs Jan 26, 2018 5:43 PM Permalink

I buy very, very  few books, perhaps The Creature from Jekyll Island, but the latest I think am going to buy is Robert "Cody" Snodgres's book about the OKC bombing "Choosing the Light." Listened to him the Hagman report and X22 today. 

Once you understand the FED, 9-11, OKC, Las Vegas shootings etc, you realize how truly fucked most of us really are, and that all this noise on Zerohedge is sound and fury, a tale told by idiots, signifying nothing. Bottom line, there is no way anyone can possibly predict what is going to happen and when.

 

Sorry for the rant. Good luck everyone.

 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
GotGalt Jan 26, 2018 5:43 PM Permalink

Welcome to the weekend bitchez!  Problem with everybody becoming a billionaire at once thanks to stocks is weekend at the Hamptons is all booked up

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
libertyanyday Jan 26, 2018 5:56 PM Permalink

Simply, with enough liquidity, you can cover up bad (credit risks) by guaranteeing holders they will never default.

 

My goodness.....this is nirvana..........happy days are here again