This Is What Market Madness Looks Like

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 01/26/2018 - 16:25

2018 has seen something unusual happen...

As stocks have soared, so the implied volatility of the S&P 500 has also  - very unusually - risen...

In fact VIX and the S&P are up for 3 straight weeks - the longest streak since Feb 2013.

Typically this is interpreted negatively as it would seem people are paying up for downside protection as stocks go ever higher and ever more parabolic.

But 2018 has been anything but typical: It appears that everyone's buying calls into the rally, accelerating it in the process!

Thus the rise in VIX (which measures the 'around the money' implied vol of the S&P) is being driven higher by exceptional demand for calls -  upside levered bets that this crazy melt-up continues - as demand for downside protection slides lower the higher the market goes!

And finally this is what real market madness looks like.

The normally extremely high correlation between upside implied volatility and downside implied volatility has totally and utterly collapsed, confirming that as the market soars the only "protection" being bought is... upside.

So to summarize - investors are now so convinced - by years of volatility suppression by the market's central bank sponsors - that nothing can go wrong, that they are paying up dramatically to own leveraged positions in equity markets like never before... and dismissing any need for downside protection like never before.

Of course, who needs downside protection when there's levered equity risk to buy with both hands and feet.

soyungato Jan 26, 2018 4:33 PM

What is so unusual ? Only you know better , Tyler ? It is called exchange the increasingly worthless paper money for something real to protect ones asset. Have you not seen the dollar dropped like a rock ?

gm_general Jan 26, 2018 4:35 PM

Fret for your NASDAQ and. Fret for your Russell and. Fret for your option contracts and. Fret for your S&P. It's a bullshit three ring circus sideshow of freaks

Learn to swim....

To Hell In A H… Jan 26, 2018 4:57 PM

Reefer Madness! Plenty of mileage yet. Once upon a time I thought the system would blow-up in 2006. I would have sacrificed the children in the belief the markets would blow up no later than the ending of 2006. I was wrong. I seriously under-estimated how rigged the markets were and the money-changers lasted 2 years longer than I predicted.

Fast forward to Jan 2018 and I'm wrong again. My bet was on 2016-17 at the latest. Uncle Scam is in QE 4, or 5, I can't even keep up. How many trillion has she printed and the markets have reacted to the dollar how? Hyper inflation? Not with bogus king dollar. I know economics is not an exact science, but considering what I thought I knew, is not applicable. 

I use to laugh when Max Keiser use to claim, that the banksters refered to themselves as "the masters of the universe" I thought it was mega hubris, and the markets would teach them a lesson. Based on the evidence so far, they are the masters of the universe.

How wrong is Max Kesier on market implosion? We are all wrong. From Jim Rickards to you name them. We are all wrong and we are at the sceptical end of the spectrum. My predictions of market Armageddon are wrong, because all normal market fundamentals no longer function as any normal barometer.

Judging the markets and making collapse predictions has made me look a fool. We all know its coming. As for accuracy? Blindfold and pin the donkey. The only ones who know for sure are the money-changers.

adr To Hell In A H… Jan 26, 2018 5:32 PM

They are masters of fantasy.

Reality is an economy in total collapse. People party by financing a new car for 96 months and splurging on three ply toilet paper.

People would rather work 32 hours for minimum wage instead of a real job because it takes no effort and lets them scam benefits from Uncle Sugar.

When a dropout 23 year old mother can buy a $250k house working for $12 an hour because of low income housing assistance, the country is fucked beyond hope.

adr Jan 26, 2018 5:26 PM

We'll have a 10% correction that lasts 4.2 milliseconds and the algos will see it as a sign to send the market 20% higher.

It could actually be happening all the time, we just don't see it because the computers have condensed 25 years into half a day.

That's why 350 P/Es make sense, the market has already been trading a five year old company for half a millennium in Algo time.

Wasn't Hanke pointing the righteous finger at Venezuela again yesterday...?

 

Gawd I wonder what the sage economist professor types are gonna do in a $dollar-shock...