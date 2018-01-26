This Is What Market Madness Looks Like

2018 has seen something unusual happen...
As stocks have soared, so the implied volatility of the S&P 500 has also - very unusually - risen...
In fact VIX and the S&P are up for 3 straight weeks - the longest streak since Feb 2013.
Typically this is interpreted negatively as it would seem people are paying up for downside protection as stocks go ever higher and ever more parabolic.
But 2018 has been anything but typical: It appears that everyone's buying calls into the rally, accelerating it in the process!
Thus the rise in VIX (which measures the 'around the money' implied vol of the S&P) is being driven higher by exceptional demand for calls - upside levered bets that this crazy melt-up continues - as demand for downside protection slides lower the higher the market goes!
And finally this is what real market madness looks like.
The normally extremely high correlation between upside implied volatility and downside implied volatility has totally and utterly collapsed, confirming that as the market soars the only "protection" being bought is... upside.
So to summarize - investors are now so convinced - by years of volatility suppression by the market's central bank sponsors - that nothing can go wrong, that they are paying up dramatically to own leveraged positions in equity markets like never before... and dismissing any need for downside protection like never before.
Of course, who needs downside protection when there's levered equity risk to buy with both hands and feet.
Comments
That's actually the original logo for MOLON LABE. "Come and take it. No really, here."
BTFD!!!
In reply to That's actually the original… by Akzed
You keep using that word....
In reply to BTFD!!! by TheSilentMajority
Madness? Hardly. This is normal, logical and beautifully harmonious to the Central Banksters in their world of FIAT alchemy.
#EndTheFed
In reply to You keep using that word.... by EmmittFitzhume
Does BTFD actually exist or is it now extinct like a dodo?
In reply to BTFD!!! by TheSilentMajority
Yeah, but when is the bad shit gonna happen, bitch.
2nd half 2018 earliest. Sell in May and go away. Maybe! LOL
In reply to … by BennyBoy
The whole world wonders! At least I do... When the fuck’s gonna happen???
In reply to … by BennyBoy
I just bought some S&P. Bad sign. Watch out below.
I just read the story on the BofA crash indicator, 11/11 minimum 10% drop in three months. Bought some SPY April puts. Not worried, it's just worthless fiat currency anyway. Not like I'm spending any gold or silver ;-)
In reply to I just bought some S&P. Bad… by I Write Code
A stock only goes down when the CEO is fucking hundreds of employees....literally this time.
In reply to I just read the story on the… by Honest John
Actually, the market response is inversely proportional to negative ZH articles. So far a perfect track record for 10 years.
In reply to I just bought some S&P. Bad… by I Write Code
Yep,,,,we be going down the Shitter soon.....
Define soon... I am thinking it will be some years.
In reply to Yep,,,,we be going down the… by FORD_FIESTA
Maybe they are buying calls because they can't force themselves to buy stawks at nosebleed levels.
Shoeshine boy likes tesla and apple
Love the madness. Invest in lead..
What's really madness is still calling these "markets".
In reply to Love the madness. Invest in… by Quantify
Madness would be betting against them absent an established downtrend. Even then...
In reply to What's really madness is… by FreeShitter
Don't forget the lead delivery systems
In reply to Love the madness. Invest in… by Quantify
What is so unusual ? Only you know better , Tyler ? It is called exchange the increasingly worthless paper money for something real to protect ones asset. Have you not seen the dollar dropped like a rock ?
This is a classic blow off top. We still have a way to go until the gizz hits the fan.
Fret for your NASDAQ and. Fret for your Russell and. Fret for your option contracts and. Fret for your S&P. It's a bullshit three ring circus sideshow of freaks
Learn to swim....
Fear not, cause mom's gonna wash it all away...
In reply to Fret for your NASDAQ and… by gm_general
Bilbo says it's at times like these when you must be extra careful. That turned out OK. Sauron was destroyed
Indiana Jones got the relic and it killed the Nazis
FED and the rest created this. They are trapped , and will continue to raise rates until it pops
MCD stock is about to skyrocket !! 😎👍
Reefer Madness! Plenty of mileage yet. Once upon a time I thought the system would blow-up in 2006. I would have sacrificed the children in the belief the markets would blow up no later than the ending of 2006. I was wrong. I seriously under-estimated how rigged the markets were and the money-changers lasted 2 years longer than I predicted.
Fast forward to Jan 2018 and I'm wrong again. My bet was on 2016-17 at the latest. Uncle Scam is in QE 4, or 5, I can't even keep up. How many trillion has she printed and the markets have reacted to the dollar how? Hyper inflation? Not with bogus king dollar. I know economics is not an exact science, but considering what I thought I knew, is not applicable.
I use to laugh when Max Keiser use to claim, that the banksters refered to themselves as "the masters of the universe" I thought it was mega hubris, and the markets would teach them a lesson. Based on the evidence so far, they are the masters of the universe.
How wrong is Max Kesier on market implosion? We are all wrong. From Jim Rickards to you name them. We are all wrong and we are at the sceptical end of the spectrum. My predictions of market Armageddon are wrong, because all normal market fundamentals no longer function as any normal barometer.
Judging the markets and making collapse predictions has made me look a fool. We all know its coming. As for accuracy? Blindfold and pin the donkey. The only ones who know for sure are the money-changers.
"The only ones who know for sure are the money changers".
Yep. They must be absolutely intoxicated on power right now....
In reply to Reefer Madness! Plenty of… by To Hell In A H…
They are masters of fantasy.
Reality is an economy in total collapse. People party by financing a new car for 96 months and splurging on three ply toilet paper.
People would rather work 32 hours for minimum wage instead of a real job because it takes no effort and lets them scam benefits from Uncle Sugar.
When a dropout 23 year old mother can buy a $250k house working for $12 an hour because of low income housing assistance, the country is fucked beyond hope.
In reply to Reefer Madness! Plenty of… by To Hell In A H…
Madness is missing out on this party.
I'm loving the madness. I get laughed at more and more each week by my buddies as being so wrong about Gold. It comforts me !!!
Whenever this blows it will be Black Monday on steroids. There are no shorts left. There will be no one to buy on the way down.
The scenario you outline has already happened in August 2015 they just pull the plug reprice everything then re-open in a very controlled manner
In reply to Whenever this blows it will… by Fiat Burner
I gained nearly 50k today
We'll have a 10% correction that lasts 4.2 milliseconds and the algos will see it as a sign to send the market 20% higher.
It could actually be happening all the time, we just don't see it because the computers have condensed 25 years into half a day.
That's why 350 P/Es make sense, the market has already been trading a five year old company for half a millennium in Algo time.
Oh, I see a miniscule uptick in M2 velocity:
https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/M2V
Wasn't Hanke pointing the righteous finger at Venezuela again yesterday...?
Gawd I wonder what the sage economist professor types are gonna do in a $dollar-shock...
I bought some UVXY at the beginning of the week. I figured if it goes up when stocks go up and it goes up when stocks go down, it's a pretty good bet.