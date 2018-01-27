The Flu Is Far Worse Than We're Being Told

Authored by Cat Ellis via The Organic Prepper blog,
We all know that this year’s flu season is bad.
I have been pouring over numbers and reports over the past few days, and it’s actually even worse than we’re hearing about. Tens of thousands of Americans are dying. It’s now worse than the 2009 swine flu outbreak and is on track with the 2014-15 strain. And it’s not showing any signs of slowing down.
Despite this, the media is downplaying the severity of the flu and the government makes the statistics pretty difficult to find. Are they trying to avoid a panic? Do they know something we don’t?
Here’s what you need to know about why this year’s flu is so dangerous.
This Year’s Flu Strain Is More Deadly
The dominant Influenza strain this year is H3N2. This particular strain has a history of causing more hospitalizations and more deaths. According to the CDC:
In the past, H3N2-predominant seasons have been associated with more severe illness and higher mortality, especially in older people and young children, relative to H1N1- or B-predominant seasons. Between 1976 and 2007, for example, CDC estimates that an average of 28,909 people died from flu during H3N2 seasons, compared to 10,648 people during non-H3N2 predominant years.
That’s a difference of 18,261 adults each year. And that’s in a good year.
In addition to H3N2 producing a more serious infection in general, this year’s particular H3N2 influenza virus is particularly virulent. The number of deaths due to influenza or complications to the flu, such as pneumonia (a secondary bacterial infection following influenza), varies from year to year.
An August 27, 2010 MMWR report entitled “Thompson MG et al. Updated Estimates of Mortality Associated with Seasonal Influenza through the 2006-2007 Influenza Season. MMWR 2010; 59(33): 1057-1062.,” provided estimates of the range of flu-associated deaths that occurred in the United States during the three decades prior to 2007. CDC estimated that from the 1976-1977 season to the 2006-2007 flu season, flu-associated deaths ranged from a low of about 3,000 to a high of about 49,000 people.
The Current Flu Has Already Killed 44,116 People
In comparison, the current flu has already resulted in 44,116 deaths this flu season. To give that number some meaning, this year’s flu has already led to more deaths than the average for H3N2 years.
Furthermore, we aren’t even in the middle of cold and flu season yet. At 44,116 deaths and counting, we are already nearly to the high end (49,000 people) of the normal flu-associated deaths range.
Fun With Numbers
You would think the CDC would publish an easy-to-find running tally of influenza mortality. They don’t. They only post that information for pediatric mortality. Currently, that number stands at 37.
A total of 37 influenza-associated pediatric deaths have been reported for the 2017-2018 season.
Additional data can be found at: http://gis.cdc.gov/GRASP/Fluview/PedFluDeath.html.
They do, however, provide the information for you to do the math for yourself. On the same page as the above graphic, the CDC provides a chart with the mortality rate presented as a percentage. Here’s that chart.
Below that chart is the option to open up the chart data. This opens an Excel file with the number of people who died from both influenza and pneumonia by week dating back to 2015. I added up the total deaths for the flu and for pneumonia starting in Week 40 (October 2, 2017) and ending in Week 1 (January January 7, 2018). This is what those figures came to:
If you add those two totals together, you reach a total of 44,146 people dead.
To make matters even more confusing, the CDC does report lab-confirmed cases of influenza at the top of the same web page. This is the chart.
This chart is somewhat misleading, as it does not compare apples to apples. It presents only cases of lab-confirmed influenza, but not Influenza-Like Illnesses (ILI). ILI cases are just labeled “Elevated”. Thanks, but I could tell that already by just reading my Facebook news feed.
The chart also does not include pneumonia cases. This leaves thousands of cases off the chart.
To add yet another twist, the pediatric mortality total is posted on this same chart. This compares apples to oranges and gives the impression that there are much fewer people sick and dying than there actually are.
Numbers don’t lie. But, they can mislead. If you do add the lab-confirmed cases of influenza together, you get 19,869 cases. That’s a far cry from the 44,146 deaths recorded so far.
The Flu Vaccine Is Historically Less Effective on H3N2
Not only does this influenza strain produce a more intense and deadly flu, the flu vaccine is less effective against it. This Centers for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP) article discusses a study published in The Lancet spanning 11 years that demonstrates H3N2 is more resistant to the flu vaccine.
The study, in The Lancet Infectious Diseases, covered more than 11 flu seasons, from Jan 1, 2004, to Mar 31, 2015. The H3N2 strain has been associated with more severe influenza seasons independent of vaccine effect, according to senior author Edward Belongia, MD, of the Marshfield Clinic Research Foundation (MCRF) in Wisconsin. Among the explanations he and his coauthors offered for the lower strain-specific protection were manufacturing-related factors.
Also from the above CIDRAP article, the flu vaccine demonstrates only a 33% vaccine effective (VE) rate with the average H3N2 strain. This is down significantly from the VE rates against other strains.
The research team determined that pooled VE for the 56 studies was 33% (95% confidence interval [CI], 26%-39%) for H3N2, 54% (95% CI, 46%-61%) for type B, 61% (95% CI, 57%-65%) for 2009 H1N1, and 67% (29%-85%) for prepandemic H1N1.
This Year’s Vaccine Is Even Less Effective than Prior Years
To make matters worse, this year’s flu vaccine isn’t even close to the average 33% VE rate of prior years. This year’s vaccine is performing at approximately a 10% VE rate. This report from CBS News explains how we know this.
What’s more, this year’s flu shot may not be up to the task. It is the same formulation that was used during Australia’s most recent flu season — which typically sets a pattern for what the U.S. will face — and it was only 10 percent effective there.
Nonetheless, the medical community and media are still pushing the ineffective flu vax with all their might.
Resources and Services Are At Risk
The other day, I did an informal “Flu Check-In” through my social media accounts. It was a great way to touch base with hundreds of people around the country. There were loads of reports of hospitals reaching surge capacity, school closings due to high numbers of influenza cases, and people being told by their employers to stay home and telecommute if possible.
Hospitals are at capacity.
Hospitals and medical facilities are usually extra busy during flu season. However, this year, many hospitals are reaching what is called “surge capacity”. Surge capacity is the ability to handle a sudden and dramatic increase in the number of patients needing immediate care.
This is happening because there are more patients seeking out emergency care, and they are staying in the hospital longer. This is leading to a scarcity of hospital beds and available staff.
There seems to be quite a few hospitals at capacity. This is just a tiny sample of hospitals that are either full or almost full.
- Oklahoma City has several hospitals which are full.
- New Jersey hospitals are seeing “patients in the ICU for days and days with influenza”.
- A hospital in Syracuse had to turn people away from the emergency room.
- This Florida hospital had to set up beds in conference rooms.
- All of Augusta, GA hospitals are full with flu patients.
- The LA Times calls the situation local hospitals are facing a “war zone” as they put up tents for the surge of flu patients.
Whether or not you have the flu, hospitals reaching capacity is a risk to everyone. I wrote about this at length in my book Prepping for a Pandemic. When an epidemic or pandemic disease has led to hospitals turning away patients, it doesn’t matter if you get the disease itself.
You could have a heart attack, need an emergency c-section, or need have a burst appendix removed. No beds means no beds. At best, you might be directed to go to another hospital. At worst, they may not have any beds either and send you to another facility at capacity.
School Closings
There are plenty of school closings as well. This is an important step in saving lives, as the H3N2 strain of influenza hits both the elderly and children harder than adults. This can, however, make it tough on parents that cannot get time off of work. Here are just a few places with schools closing. They span all across the country.
Here’s What to Do Right Now
Peak flu season is still to come. Flu season typically begins in October and can run as late as the following May. February is peak flu season. This month historically sees the most cases of flu or influenza-like illnesses.
- Stay away from enclosed populations with influenza if possible. These can include hospitals, nursing homes, schools, shopping centers, college dormitories, gyms, locker rooms, and anywhere else large numbers of people gather where the air is recirculated.
- If you are visiting someone who is in a care facility, do not bring young children or aging parents. They are more at risk than the rest of the population.
- Wash your hands frequently with soap. Soap provides friction which helps to remove pathogens from your hands.
- Stop touching your face. I know this one is hard, but we don’t need to give the flu any help infecting us.
- Take extra good care of your immune system. You will need to fight the flu! Get plenty of rest. Avoid unhealthy foods. Stay hydrated. Avoid smoking. Here is a great article from Harvard with ideas to support healthy immune function and one from this website about reducing your risk of catching the flu.
- Telecommute to work if possible.
- Disinfect things like doorknobs, handles, phones, and anything that multiple people touch throughout the day.
- The flu has an incubation period of 1-4 days before symptoms show, and is contagious a day before symptoms are obvious. Tidiness, clean linens, and fresh air help prevent the spread of germs before symptoms appear.
- If someone at home gets the flu, have them sleep separately, in a room by themselves. Keep your towels separate and your toothbrushes away from the sick person’s items.
This one is deadly.
This virus has the potential to be the worst we’ve seen in a century. You need to take every precaution to keep your family healthy and if someone does get sick, don’t take any risks. Seek medical attention.
How bad is the flu in your area? Share your stories in the comments section.
Comments
Instead of flying 600 miles to see my elderly parents, I drove. No airports.
Instead of getting vaccinated, we ate fresh vegetables we bought at a local farmer’s market, and cooked it ourselves at home.
No restaurants.
In reply to … by 38BWD22
I'm betting that in 75 years, none of us here will care.
In reply to Instead of getting… by Lost in translation
It may be a bad flu. But we should expect "record flu deaths" every year for quite awhile, as the baby boomer bubble works it's way through their final years. Flu is more fatal to older people, so as the number of old people increases, flu deaths will increase.
In reply to I'm betting that in 75 years… by erkme73
Getting injected with shit tons of mercury surely won't help.
In reply to It may be a bad flu. But we… by Kafir Goyim
Aluminum here! Get your aluminum here!
Shit ton of heavy metals, straight to your brain!
98% ineffective in old people and children!
Can't think straight for the rest of your life, but fucking get it now or you might get the sniffles!
Aluminum here! Get it while it's hot!
In reply to Getting injected with shit… by Common_Law
Agree. FLU SHOTS are KILLING them.
In reply to Aluminum here! Get your… by Killtruck
I sanitize my internals by ingesting healthy quantities of single malt scotch.
I only pick my nose while wearing a condom.
I avoid crowded grocery stores, and sneak food out of the neighbor's pantry while they are at work.
In reply to Agree. FLU SHOTS are KILLING… by stizazz
A quality Bourbon works just as well.
But on the other points I wholeheartedly agree.
In reply to I sanitize my internals by… by Automatic Choke
"We got a drug
We're gonna try it out on you
Won't make you die
It'll getcha just a little bit sick "
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gnVJO3dbX0w
In reply to A quality Bourbon works just… by espirit
You guys don't trust the flu shot? Oh man, I guess ZH doesn't believe in science. Old man Rockefeller sold raw petrol oil to idiots as a cure for disease, and now his progeny continue the Grand tradition...
Q: WHY the FLU VACCINE is BULL$H!T
https://youtu.be/_Ww1EPgPi7g
In reply to "We got a drug… by runswithscissors
Lots of zinc, and vitamin D complex from (wild caught) cod liver oil (enough to satisfy daily requirement of ANIMAL omega-3 fatty acid).
Covering up and washing, etc. is USELESS -- you can get flue JUST by breathing infected air!
In reply to You guys don't trust the flu… by Mango327
And sodomy.
In reply to Lots of Zinc, and vitamin D… by bluez
Hey, if it works for you...
In reply to And sodomy. by shovelhead
And for any zhedgers out there who are unaware. C6H7NaO6 is the shit for immunity.
Also known as Sodium Ascorbate.
Hey, maybe that's what the Lois lefty's were ingesting.
In reply to Lots of Zinc, and vitamin D… by bluez
Actually that is incorrect. It has been proven in many studies to cure cancer, but the doses are intravenous and extremely large. Like in the tens of thousands of mg equivalent.
In reply to And for any zhedgers out… by Flamin Rhoid
Yes, mega doses of Vitamin C - read Dr. Klenner's research.
In reply to And for any zhedgers out… by Flamin Rhoid
The flu shot is basically a hoax. Never been randomized, double blinded, and placeboed against an actual known disease, nor tested against actual healthy people using physiological methods to fight disease.
Never will be - at least publicly.
Book: Murder by Injection
~Eustace Mullins
https://archive.org/details/pdfy-ZFZWsItIObLzmUUN
Aluminum is added into the placebo of some vaccines during "safety testing,"
German government officials got adjuvant-free vaccines (no aluminum in their vaccines).
Curious about the Money Power agenda behind aluminum yet?
Here's one neurophysioligist's (M.D., etc...) view of how a flocculant can impair blood flow through sub-red blood cell diameter capillaries:
Andrew Moulden MD, PhD: Vaccines cause stroke. 12-1-13
https://archive.org/details/pdfy-ZFZWsItIObLzmUUN
Vaccination Myth 7 Part III: The Work of Dr Andrew Moulden
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MBANjqeT8S4
In reply to You guys don't trust the flu… by Mango327
1918 flu killed young people. We can always hoped the SJWs are hit hard.
In reply to A quality Bourbon works just… by espirit
Nothing blocks viral replication like a strong dose of Selenium - Nothing! China blocked an Ebola outbreak in 1982 dosing 2 mg a day.. Far far less probably 4-5 standard Walmart selenium will superboost the immune system to tromp this..
In reply to 1918 flu killed young people… by DownWithYogaPants
Several things need to be done in combination.
The wisecracks about booze are unwise. Alcohol is an immunosuppressant.
In reply to Nothing blocks viral… by zebra77a
A physiologically sound diet is the best defense.
However, when that isn't enough (and that's a subject all on its own), a quality oregano oil is an easy and excellent ameliorating agent in most cases - the sooner ingested the better.
Be careful, though, the pure stuff will leave no doubt as to why "bad guys" don't like it if it comes into contact with sensitive tissue.
In reply to Nothing blocks viral… by zebra77a
I've found Crown Royal to be a suitable elixir.
In reply to A quality Bourbon works just… by espirit
If you like crown royal perhaps you’d appreciate pinch / dimple.
In reply to I've found Crown Royal to be… by TheRunningMan
To be able to pick your nose that way...are you from Nantucket by chance??
In reply to I sanitize my internals by… by Automatic Choke
I once knew a chick from Nantucket...
In reply to To be able to pick your nose… by GatorMcClusky
I once knew a man from Nantucket
who's dick was so long he could suck it
when he said, with a grin, as he licked off his chin
If my ear were a cunt
I could fuck it.
In reply to I once knew a chick from… by TheRunningMan
I'm confused...is the condom on your finger, or..do you pick your nose with..........nevermind, forget I asked.
In reply to I sanitize my internals by… by Automatic Choke
Oh, fuck me. Are you telling me this piece of shit spammer (and his 10 accounts) that incessantly plasters every new article on ZH with his fucking biblicism website with obscured bit.ly links can now create text-only links. WTF. why not let him post pics too. JFC... this place is going to shit.
Quick internet search has deoxed stizzaz
In reply to Agree. FLU SHOTS are KILLING… by stizazz
The healthiest thing one can do is come down with the flu.
In reply to Oh, fuck me. Are you… by erkme73
True, that. A healthy immune system is one that is well nourished and tested. We don't do our children any favours by trying to keep them in a canned, sterile environment.
In reply to The healthiest thing one can… by Reality Creator
Lol.
He much handsomer than I imagined.
In reply to Oh, fuck me. Are you… by erkme73
Speaking of jizzazz, what is the purpose of 'hide replies'? At first I thought Tyler had given us an 'ignore user' button. It seems to do nothing though.
In reply to Oh, fuck me. Are you… by erkme73
And flu shots are Making a killing.
In reply to Agree. FLU SHOTS are KILLING… by stizazz
And, if you have to go outside be sure to put a plastic bag over your head! See you in the next life. LOL
Just kidding. Get an n95 mask to wear if you are in a possible infectious area.
In reply to Aluminum here! Get your… by Killtruck
Mask? Then I'll look like the crowds at sumo wrestling.
In reply to And, if you have to go… by IH8OBAMA
I take 5,000 IU of Vitamin D a day during the winter and rarely get sick as a result. Even if I feel like I'm fighting something off, I'm better the next morning. Before I started this, I used to get the flu and colds regularly, sometimes multiple times a year.
I'd never take the flu vaccine. I've seen people get extremely ill from it.
In reply to Getting injected with shit… by Common_Law
My uncle got vaxxed right after Christmas and developed extraordinary flu symptoms that became obvious within 24 hours of getting shot. It has taken him a month to recover. He used to be a devoted vaxxer, but seems to be waking up finally.
Emergency wards in Western Canada are seeing extraordinary numbers of flu patients -- predominantly elderly, but also children. There's no place to put them (all the regular beds are full), so they wheel gurneys into the waiting area and try to keep the patients warm with heated blankets, as the front doors swing wide every time the paramedics wheel in another. There's a farcical aspect to it. Health care workers are trying their best, but as Canada has a chronic shortage of doctors, emergency wards have become the 'catch-all' for anything and everything from sore fingers to sniffles. It can be infuriating, if you have a real concern and have to spend many hours waiting while trivialities undergo 'triage.'
A nurse confided that she actively avoids the vaccine, though all the workers are supposed to have received it.
In reply to I take 5,000 UI of Vitamin D… by MagicHandPuppet
Last November, at my doctor's office, this pretty little thing came in and asked me if I wanted a flu shot. Still in daze over my son's suicide, I just nodded and let them do whatever.
I had a week where my arm, site of the flu shot, was sorer than hell; I could barely use it. The following week I was laid up with a 'psuedo' flu, followed by pneumonia.
I don't normally get flu shots, I consider them a culling mechanism, but I wasn't at full mental faculty at that moment and feel like I was taken advantage of.
The end of December ended my sons' suicide induced depression.
I'm back, Zero Hedge. I'm fully alert and cognizant. (Though I may withdraw a bit near the end of June 2018.)
In reply to My uncle got vaxxed right… by Lore
One note to anyone taking vitamin D supplements:
1. Take more Mg than Ca. They are antagonists and D turbocharges CA... which will drive down Mg levels (and Ca doesn't work correctly without Mg to direct it).
2. D is a vitamin A genocidalist... so make sure you take supplemental A. A is important because it is required to create ceruloplasmin, a necessary protein that regulates both iron and copper within the body. Both are toxic in the absence of ceruloplasmin.
3. Vitamin K2, along with Mg, is required to regulate Ca and keep it from calcifying the soft tissues over time.
I believe that drinking 10 ozs. of organic carrot juice a day is sufficient to offset 5,000 IU of vitamin D as long as more Mg is absorbed than Ca.
The best way to get D is via the sun, but note that the conversion of the sunlight to D is magnesium dependent. I used to burn extremely quickly until I got my Mg levels up. Now I don't burn nearly as quickly. Winter obviously makes this difficult, if not impossible.
In reply to I take 5,000 UI of Vitamin D… by MagicHandPuppet
Those shots are part of a greater plan brought on by the lawless:
https://sumofthyword.com/2017/01/18/the-mystery-of-lawlessness/
In reply to Getting injected with shit… by Common_Law
I'm a natural medicine physician, and I agree. All vaccines are dangerous and cause far more harm than good. They screw up the immune system, so people get sicker.
In reply to Getting injected with shit… by Common_Law
Not only that, but insurance companies refuse to insure the manufacturers against liability. What does that tell you. This applies to childhood shots as well
In reply to I'm a natural medicine… by TedFarr
Military planes spraying chem trails filled with viral and bacterial infections to kill its own people.
In reply to Getting injected with shit… by Common_Law
Yes Mfl - and the cull begins. If you have good DNA and a rH - blood type, you will be okay.
In reply to Military planes spraying… by MFL5591
Easy way to avoid the flu:
1) NEVER get the flu shot
2) Wash hands regularly
3) Use hand sanitizer whenever possible
4) Don't touch your face unless you have just washed/sanitized your hands
5) Avoid crowded places
6) Don't shake hands during flu season
7) Avoid anyone who is coughing/sneezing
8) If you must be in crowded places, wear a surgical mask
[These tips are from Dr. Shark, and she and I haven't had the flu in decades despite her treating over a dozen flu patients every day in the winter... she wears a surgical mask instead of getting the flu shot (which is mostly useless and potentially harmful - read the package insert to see what you're injecting into your body,... you won't like it...)]
Most of the disease outbreaks we've had in recent years are due to 3rd world immigrants who don't follow the above tips in their S***hole countries and so bring their poor habits, hygiene and disease to the USA. (Oh, and also the homeless living in encampments where they defecate in the streets..)
In reply to It may be a bad flu. But we… by Kafir Goyim
Thanks for that list of preventive measures. I have a dermatitis problem (from all the shite-hole countries I've lived in) and effective sanitizers that are 60 percent or more alcohol wreak havoc on my hands. Here's how to make a good smelling anti-bacterial hand sanitizer without all that alcohol: 6 Ounces water, 2 tablespoons aloe vera, 10 drops each of rosemary, cinnamon, eucalyptus, and clove oil, and 20 drops of lemon oil. If it smells too much like clove add some orange oil too. Not imbibing alcohol during flu season is a GREAT help too.
In reply to Easy way to avoid the flu:… by Pool Shark
There have been studies that show antibacterial soaps make the problem worse! I only use basic soaps. I like plain old Ivory liquid soap for washing my hands. Add hot water, done. Cheap. No scent (I can't stand the smells of most of that crappy antibacterial soap and hand sanitizer).
I hate hand sanitizer so much I avoid it and have trained myself to not touch my face, eyes, mouth, nose while out in public. It works.
In reply to Thanks for that list of… by DaiRR
Quite a few skin problems are caused by using detergent-based "soaps" and shampoos. Most commercial "soaps" are not soaps at all, but detergent bars (called syndet bars). They are very drying to skin, and many contain SLS, which quite a lot of people are allergic to. I've had a number of people tell me that using real soap cures eczema. Actually it doesn't. The supposed "cure" is because of reduced contact with synthetic detergents. Plain soap is anti-bacterial.
Good stuff for skin problems includes: oils containing gamma-linolenic acid (GLA), such as borage oil, evening primrose oil, and black currant seed oil. Also hempseed oil, which is rather low in GLA, but at least has some. Oils with a lot of linoleic acid, such as flaxseed oil, are also good, but GLA is better.
Skin products that are loaded up with moisturizers are a big help too. Look for glycerin, sodium lactate, polyquat, honeyquat, sodium PCA, amino acids, panthenol, and urea. There are products out there that have all this stuff.
A lot of skin problems are due to not getting enough omega 3s in the diet, so getting on a high omega 3 diet should help--plus supplements of things like flaxseed oil, borage oil, and chia seed.
In reply to Thanks for that list of… by DaiRR
Your recipe sounds interesting.
I find it noteworthy that in Canada at least, health care facilities have replaced the old alcohol-based sanitizer with a pump-action substitute that deposits a glob of foam in your hand and leaves behind a sticky, gooey residue. I haven't examined the ingredients, but feel an intuitive sense of dread.
In reply to Thanks for that list of… by DaiRR