The Flu Is Far Worse Than We're Being Told

by Tyler Durden
Sat, 01/27/2018 - 20:40

Authored by Cat Ellis via The Organic Prepper blog,

We all know that this year’s flu season is bad.

I have been pouring over numbers and reports over the past few days, and it’s actually even worse than we’re hearing about. Tens of thousands of Americans are dying. It’s now worse than the 2009 swine flu outbreak and is on track with the 2014-15 strain. And it’s not showing any signs of slowing down.

Despite this, the media is downplaying the severity of the flu and the government makes the statistics pretty difficult to find. Are they trying to avoid a panic? Do they know something we don’t?

Here’s what you need to know about why this year’s flu is so dangerous.

This Year’s Flu Strain Is More Deadly

The dominant Influenza strain this year is H3N2. This particular strain has a history of causing more hospitalizations and more deaths. According to the CDC:

In the past, H3N2-predominant seasons have been associated with more severe illness and higher mortality, especially in older people and young children, relative to H1N1- or B-predominant seasons. Between 1976 and 2007, for example, CDC estimates that an average of 28,909 people died from flu during H3N2 seasons, compared to 10,648 people during non-H3N2 predominant years.

That’s a difference of 18,261 adults each year. And that’s in a good year.

In addition to H3N2 producing a more serious infection in general, this year’s particular H3N2 influenza virus is particularly virulent. The number of deaths due to influenza or complications to the flu, such as pneumonia (a secondary bacterial infection following influenza), varies from year to year.

An August 27, 2010 MMWR report entitled “Thompson MG et al. Updated Estimates of Mortality Associated with Seasonal Influenza through the 2006-2007 Influenza Season. MMWR 2010; 59(33): 1057-1062.,” provided estimates of the range of flu-associated deaths that occurred in the United States during the three decades prior to 2007. CDC estimated that from the 1976-1977 season to the 2006-2007 flu season, flu-associated deaths ranged from a low of about 3,000 to a high of about 49,000 people.

The Current Flu Has Already Killed 44,116 People

In comparison, the current flu has already resulted in 44,116 deaths this flu season. To give that number some meaning, this year’s flu has already led to more deaths than the average for H3N2 years.

Furthermore, we aren’t even in the middle of cold and flu season yet. At 44,116 deaths and counting, we are already nearly to the high end (49,000 people) of the normal flu-associated deaths range.

Fun With Numbers

You would think the CDC would publish an easy-to-find running tally of influenza mortality. They don’t. They only post that information for pediatric mortality. Currently, that number stands at 37.

A total of 37 influenza-associated pediatric deaths have been reported for the 2017-2018 season.

Additional data can be found at: http://gis.cdc.gov/GRASP/Fluview/PedFluDeath.html.

 

They do, however, provide the information for you to do the math for yourself. On the same page as the above graphic, the CDC provides a chart with the mortality rate presented as a percentage. Here’s that chart.

 

Below that chart is the option to open up the chart data. This opens an Excel file with the number of people who died from both influenza and pneumonia by week dating back to 2015. I added up the total deaths for the flu and for pneumonia starting in Week 40 (October 2, 2017) and ending in Week 1 (January January 7, 2018). This is what those figures came to:

 

If you add those two totals together, you reach a total of 44,146 people dead.

To make matters even more confusing, the CDC does report lab-confirmed cases of influenza at the top of the same web page. This is the chart.

 

This chart is somewhat misleading, as it does not compare apples to apples. It presents only cases of lab-confirmed influenza, but not Influenza-Like Illnesses (ILI). ILI cases are just labeled “Elevated”. Thanks, but I could tell that already by just reading my Facebook news feed.

The chart also does not include pneumonia cases. This leaves thousands of cases off the chart.

To add yet another twist, the pediatric mortality total is posted on this same chart. This compares apples to oranges and gives the impression that there are much fewer people sick and dying than there actually are.

Numbers don’t lie. But, they can mislead. If you do add the lab-confirmed cases of influenza together, you get 19,869 cases. That’s a far cry from the 44,146 deaths recorded so far.

The Flu Vaccine Is Historically Less Effective on H3N2

Not only does this influenza strain produce a more intense and deadly flu, the flu vaccine is less effective against it.  This Centers for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP) article discusses a study published in The Lancet spanning 11 years that demonstrates H3N2 is more resistant to the flu vaccine.

The study, in The Lancet Infectious Diseases, covered more than 11 flu seasons, from Jan 1, 2004, to Mar 31, 2015. The H3N2 strain has been associated with more severe influenza seasons independent of vaccine effect, according to senior author Edward Belongia, MD, of the Marshfield Clinic Research Foundation (MCRF) in Wisconsin. Among the explanations he and his coauthors offered for the lower strain-specific protection were manufacturing-related factors.

Also from the above CIDRAP article, the flu vaccine demonstrates only a 33% vaccine effective (VE) rate with the average H3N2 strain. This is down significantly from the VE rates against other strains.

The research team determined that pooled VE for the 56 studies was 33% (95% confidence interval [CI], 26%-39%) for H3N2, 54% (95% CI, 46%-61%) for type B, 61% (95% CI, 57%-65%) for 2009 H1N1, and 67% (29%-85%) for prepandemic H1N1.

This Year’s Vaccine Is Even Less Effective than Prior Years

To make matters worse, this year’s flu vaccine isn’t even close to the average 33% VE rate of prior years. This year’s vaccine is performing at approximately a 10% VE rate. This report from CBS News explains how we know this.

What’s more, this year’s flu shot may not be up to the task. It is the same formulation that was used during Australia’s most recent flu season — which typically sets a pattern for what the U.S. will face — and it was only 10 percent effective there.

Nonetheless, the medical community and media are still pushing the ineffective flu vax with all their might.

Resources and Services Are At Risk

The other day, I did an informal “Flu Check-In” through my social media accounts. It was a great way to touch base with hundreds of people around the country. There were loads of reports of hospitals reaching surge capacity, school closings due to high numbers of influenza cases, and people being told by their employers to stay home and telecommute if possible.

Hospitals are at capacity.

Hospitals and medical facilities are usually extra busy during flu season. However, this year, many hospitals are reaching what is called “surge capacity”. Surge capacity is the ability to handle a sudden and dramatic increase in the number of patients needing immediate care.

This is happening because there are more patients seeking out emergency care, and they are staying in the hospital longer. This is leading to a scarcity of hospital beds and available staff.

There seems to be quite a few hospitals at capacity. This is just a tiny sample of hospitals that are either full or almost full.

Whether or not you have the flu, hospitals reaching capacity is a risk to everyone. I wrote about this at length in my book Prepping for a Pandemic. When an epidemic or pandemic disease has led to hospitals turning away patients, it doesn’t matter if you get the disease itself.

You could have a heart attack, need an emergency c-section, or need have a burst appendix removed. No beds means no beds. At best, you might be directed to go to another hospital. At worst, they may not have any beds either and send you to another facility at capacity.

School Closings

There are plenty of school closings as well. This is an important step in saving lives, as the H3N2 strain of influenza hits both the elderly and children harder than adults. This can, however, make it tough on parents that cannot get time off of work. Here are just a few places with schools closing. They span all across the country.

Here’s What to Do Right Now

Peak flu season is still to come. Flu season typically begins in October and can run as late as the following May. February is peak flu season. This month historically sees the most cases of flu or influenza-like illnesses.

  • Stay away from enclosed populations with influenza if possible. These can include hospitals, nursing homes, schools, shopping centers, college dormitories, gyms, locker rooms, and anywhere else large numbers of people gather where the air is recirculated.
  • If you are visiting someone who is in a care facility, do not bring young children or aging parents. They are more at risk than the rest of the population.
  • Wash your hands frequently with soap. Soap provides friction which helps to remove pathogens from your hands.
  • Stop touching your face. I know this one is hard, but we don’t need to give the flu any help infecting us.
  • Take extra good care of your immune system. You will need to fight the flu! Get plenty of rest. Avoid unhealthy foods. Stay hydrated. Avoid smoking. Here is a great article from Harvard with ideas to support healthy immune function and one from this website about reducing your risk of catching the flu.
  • Telecommute to work if possible.
  • Disinfect things like doorknobs, handles, phones, and anything that multiple people touch throughout the day.
  • The flu has an incubation period of 1-4 days before symptoms show, and is contagious a day before symptoms are obvious. Tidiness, clean linens, and fresh air help prevent the spread of germs before symptoms appear.
  • If someone at home gets the flu, have them sleep separately, in a room by themselves. Keep your towels separate and your toothbrushes away from the sick person’s items.

This one is deadly.

This virus has the potential to be the worst we’ve seen in a century. You need to take every precaution to keep your family healthy and if someone does get sick, don’t take any risks. Seek medical attention.

How bad is the flu in your area? Share your stories in the comments section.

All Risk No Reward Mango327 Jan 28, 2018 5:51 AM Permalink

The flu shot is basically a hoax.  Never been randomized, double blinded, and placeboed against an actual known disease, nor tested against actual healthy people using physiological methods to fight disease.

Never will be - at least publicly.

Book: Murder by Injection
~Eustace Mullins

https://archive.org/details/pdfy-ZFZWsItIObLzmUUN

Aluminum is added into the placebo of some vaccines during "safety testing,"

German government officials got adjuvant-free vaccines (no aluminum in their vaccines).

Curious about the Money Power agenda behind aluminum yet?

Here's one neurophysioligist's (M.D., etc...) view of how a flocculant can impair blood flow through sub-red blood cell diameter capillaries:

Andrew Moulden MD, PhD: Vaccines cause stroke. 12-1-13
https://archive.org/details/pdfy-ZFZWsItIObLzmUUN

Vaccination Myth 7 Part III: The Work of Dr Andrew Moulden
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MBANjqeT8S4

All Risk No Reward zebra77a Jan 28, 2018 5:54 AM Permalink

A physiologically sound diet is the best defense.

However, when that isn't enough (and that's a subject all on its own), a quality oregano oil is an easy and excellent ameliorating agent in most cases - the sooner ingested the better.

Be careful, though, the pure stuff will leave no doubt as to why "bad guys" don't like it if it comes into contact with sensitive tissue.

Lore MagicHandPuppet Jan 27, 2018 11:30 PM Permalink

My uncle got vaxxed right after Christmas and developed extraordinary flu symptoms that became obvious within 24 hours of getting shot. It has taken him a month to recover.  He used to be a devoted vaxxer, but seems to be waking up finally. 

Emergency wards in Western Canada are seeing extraordinary numbers of flu patients -- predominantly elderly, but also children.  There's no place to put them (all the regular beds are full), so they wheel gurneys into the waiting area and try to keep the patients warm with heated blankets, as the front doors swing wide every time the paramedics wheel in another. There's a farcical aspect to it.  Health care workers are trying their best, but as Canada has a chronic shortage of doctors, emergency wards have become the 'catch-all' for anything and everything from sore fingers to sniffles.  It can be infuriating, if you have a real concern and have to spend many hours waiting while trivialities undergo 'triage.' 

A nurse confided that she actively avoids the vaccine, though all the workers are supposed to have received it. 

HedgeJunkie Lore Jan 28, 2018 2:51 AM Permalink

Last November, at my doctor's office, this pretty little thing came in and asked me if I wanted a flu shot.  Still in daze over my son's suicide, I just nodded and let them do whatever.

I had a week where my arm, site of the flu shot, was sorer than hell; I could barely use it.  The following week I was laid up with a 'psuedo' flu, followed by pneumonia.

I don't normally get flu shots, I consider them a culling mechanism, but I wasn't at full mental faculty at that moment and feel like I was taken advantage of.

The end of December ended my sons' suicide induced depression.

I'm back, Zero Hedge.  I'm fully alert and cognizant.  (Though I may withdraw a bit near the end of June 2018.)

All Risk No Reward MagicHandPuppet Jan 28, 2018 6:01 AM Permalink

One note to anyone taking vitamin D supplements:

1. Take more Mg than Ca.  They are antagonists and D turbocharges CA... which will drive down Mg levels (and Ca doesn't work correctly without Mg to direct it).

2. D is a vitamin A genocidalist...  so make sure you take supplemental A.  A is important because it is required to create ceruloplasmin, a necessary protein that regulates both iron and copper within the body.  Both are toxic in the absence of ceruloplasmin.

3. Vitamin K2, along with Mg, is required to regulate Ca and keep it from calcifying the soft tissues over time.

I believe that drinking 10 ozs. of organic carrot juice a day is sufficient to offset 5,000 IU of vitamin D as long as more Mg is absorbed than Ca.

The best way to get D is via the sun, but note that the conversion of the sunlight to D is magnesium dependent.  I used to burn extremely quickly until I got my Mg levels up.  Now I don't burn nearly as quickly.  Winter obviously makes this difficult, if not impossible.

Pool Shark Kafir Goyim Jan 27, 2018 8:58 PM Permalink

Easy way to avoid the flu:

1) NEVER get the flu shot

2) Wash hands regularly

3) Use hand sanitizer whenever possible

4) Don't touch your face unless you have just washed/sanitized your hands

5) Avoid crowded places

6) Don't shake hands during flu season

7) Avoid anyone who is coughing/sneezing

8) If you must be in crowded places, wear a surgical mask

[These tips are from Dr. Shark, and she and I haven't had the flu in decades despite her treating over a dozen flu patients every day in the winter... she wears a surgical mask instead of getting the flu shot (which is mostly useless and potentially harmful - read the package insert to see what you're injecting into your body,... you won't like it...)]

Most of the disease outbreaks we've had in recent years are due to 3rd world immigrants who don't follow the above tips in their S***hole countries and so bring their poor habits, hygiene and disease to the USA. (Oh, and also the homeless living in encampments where they defecate in the streets..)

DaiRR Pool Shark Jan 27, 2018 9:43 PM Permalink

Thanks for that list of preventive measures.  I have a dermatitis problem (from all the shite-hole countries I've lived in) and effective sanitizers that are 60 percent or more alcohol wreak havoc on my hands.  Here's how to make a good smelling anti-bacterial hand sanitizer without all that alcohol:   6 Ounces water, 2 tablespoons aloe vera, 10 drops each of rosemary, cinnamon, eucalyptus, and clove oil, and 20 drops of lemon oil.  If it smells too much like clove add some orange oil too.  Not imbibing alcohol during flu season is a GREAT help too.   

 

HRH of Aquitaine 2.0 DaiRR Jan 27, 2018 10:34 PM Permalink

There have been studies that show antibacterial soaps make the problem worse! I only use basic soaps. I like plain old Ivory liquid soap for washing my hands. Add hot water, done. Cheap. No scent (I can't stand the smells of most of that crappy antibacterial soap and hand sanitizer).

I hate hand sanitizer so much I avoid it and have trained myself to not touch my face, eyes, mouth, nose while out in public. It works.

bloofer DaiRR Jan 27, 2018 11:37 PM Permalink

Quite a few skin problems are caused by using detergent-based "soaps" and shampoos. Most commercial "soaps" are not soaps at all, but detergent bars (called syndet bars). They are very drying to skin, and many contain SLS, which quite a lot of people are allergic to. I've had a number of people tell me that using real soap cures eczema. Actually it doesn't. The supposed "cure" is because of reduced contact with synthetic detergents. Plain soap is anti-bacterial.

Good stuff for skin problems includes: oils containing gamma-linolenic acid (GLA), such as borage oil, evening primrose oil, and black currant seed oil. Also hempseed oil, which is rather low in GLA, but at least has some. Oils with a lot of linoleic acid, such as flaxseed oil, are also good, but GLA is better.

Skin products that are loaded up with moisturizers are a big help too. Look for glycerin, sodium lactate, polyquat, honeyquat, sodium PCA, amino acids, panthenol, and urea. There are products out there that have all this stuff. 

A lot of skin problems are due to not getting enough omega 3s in the diet, so getting on a high omega 3 diet should help--plus supplements of things like flaxseed oil, borage oil, and chia seed.

Vote up!
Lore DaiRR Jan 27, 2018 11:37 PM Permalink

Your recipe sounds interesting.

I find it noteworthy that in Canada at least, health care facilities have replaced the old alcohol-based sanitizer with a pump-action substitute that deposits a glob of foam in your hand and leaves behind a sticky, gooey residue.  I haven't examined the ingredients, but feel an intuitive sense of dread. 