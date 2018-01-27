Hugh Hendry On "The Arrogance And Conceit Of A Well-Formed Argument"

In his latest interview with RealVision's Grant Williams, former Eclectica asset management co-founder Hugh Hendry delineates what he calls the "arrogance and conceit of a well-formed argument,” using examples from his own career, which has recently taken a difficult turn.
In September, Hendry shuttered Eclectica after 15 years, angrily declaring that “markets are wrong” after a badly timed long-vol bet resulting in some of the worst monthly P&Ls of his career back in July and August...
At the time, the 9.8% YTD loss triggered massive redemptions, which left the fund - which as recently as a few years ago managed billions - with just $30.6 million as of Aug. 31. At the time, an exasperated Hendry declared it wasn’t supposed to be like this...
Eclectica's final P&L:
But a few months distance has clearly helped rejuvenate Hendry. In the interview, he shared some of the lessons he learned from one of the biggest defeats of his career:
He started by recounting a bet on Readers’ Digest magazine, an iconic American brand, Hendry said. He described his thought process at the time thusly: Because of its stature and its utility to working-class people, Hendry said he “bought in to the story” that the magazine would endure...but he was wrong…
“...So Reader’s Digest, you know here’s something where it’d been around forever. Dee Witt and Lionel Wallace had set this up were unbelievably rich, and you were just taking newspaper clippings, putting it together, and there are all these stories about after the Berlin wall came down. For so many people were trapped on the wrong side of the wall, except with communism, Reader’s Digest was like Coca-Cola; if only. I really bought into the story that Reader’s Digest was this iconic everything about America…”
Hendry ended up booking a 50% loss. Later on, the magazine went out of business, prompting Hendry to engage in some valuable introspection...
….Ultimately, Hendry learned to question reductive narratives, instead of letting them guide his investment decisions…
“...What is it like to lose 50% in a position, that’s the one you go back over again and again and that Reader’s Digest was one that I kept going back over again. What did you learn from it? I learned that the... how you become hostage to the clever, you can be hostage to the clever narrative, that the narrative has to have the legitimacy of a downtrend. That things don’t happen just because you’ve come across some wizzy theory, and back to that notion of inventory management, by all means come up with these ideas. You know, monitor them. But it’s the diligence and the wisdom to apply them only when they become relevant. I mean, that thing, it went bankrupt…”
Circling back to the circumstances that precipitated Eclectica’s collapse, Wynn explains that his doomed long-vol trade was the result of putting his faith in an incredibly complex strategy that many of his investors were unfamiliar with.
The experience, Hendry said, reminded him from a famous scene from the movie “Margin Call” (in our opinion, one of the greatest Wall Street movies ever made).
In the scene, actor Jeremy Irons - who plays the CEO of a Lehman Brothers-like investment bank as the first stirrings of the financial crisis began to unfold - advises one of his analysts, who was the first to discover the preciousness of the nearly worthless mortgage-backed assets on the bank’s balance sheet - to explain the problem to him “as if he were a young child, or a golden retriever” adding “it wasn’t brains that got me here, I can assure you of that.”
The trade was a bet that a sudden surge in equity prices could push volatility higher. Of course, Hendry got crushed as volatility slumped over the summer - eventually touching record lows during the early fall.
And we were looking for like a very rough 2000 point move and the vol ramifications, yeah I spent, it was very hard to try and explain the intricacies of what we were doing so it definitely failed the complexity... it was a complex trade, and that was ultimately it's failing, on top of that we ended up being long volatility, long stock volatility, equity stock volatility in a world where quantitative easing, where love it or otherwise, vol comes down. But there was a joy, and that's what I miss, its that but what if we're right? What if Santa comes? What's gonna be under the tree? It's the intellectual challenge of putting this puzzle
Together.
But in an irony that we imagine isn’t lost on Hendry, his thesis proved correct - he was just six months too early - as we explained in a post entitled “This Is What Market Madness Looks Like”.
Vol has risen along with stocks in 2018...
Driven by a euphoric-buying of levered long stock positions...
The urge to swing for the fences - the 50% return, as Hendry puts it - is a powerful one, and it drives traders and analysts to scour trade ideas until they find one that warrants absolute conviction…
“I think we were discussing the... what’s it like, making 50% or whatever, or what’s it like managing money, the great thing, the thing I remember most clearly was, it was like a child on Christmas Eve, like when you create some of these convex trades and you think “what if we’re right? Just... what if we’re right? You’re not the, oh my god we’re going to make 10 million dollars…”
And that’s the game, really. Opening these incredibly convex positions is incredibly gratifying...until it’s not.
And that, really, is the lesson here...
Comments
Thats why I like real estate, because the stock market is always wrong. The real estate market is right.
Right as in out of control, you mean?
Sarcasm, I hope.
Dude doesn't know that even ZH readers don't go 'full retard'.
I walk that back, some do...
The basis for a trade should be obvious, otherwise you're just trying to elaborately construe a bad idea into a good one using complexity. It's not true that the more complex the explanation the more correct it is, indeed, the opposite is more likely to be true. One should not use complexity on oneself, rather, complexity is a weapon to be used against your enemies, banishing them into the one-way labyrinth.
Yes right like it was in 2008, the S&L crisis...and more occasions.
In reply to Thats why I like real estate… by PitBullsRule
The ROOT CAUSE of all the bubbles is a single element - the DEBT-BASED MONEY BUBBLE CREATED BY THE MONEY POWER.
“This Act establishes the most gigantic trust on earth.…When the President signs this Act, the invisible government by the Money Power, proven to exist by the Money Trust Investigation, will be legalized.…The money power overawes the legislative and executive forces of the Nation and of the States. I have seen these forces exerted during the different stages of this bill.…” (Congressman Charles A. Lindbergh, referring to the act which established the Federal Reserve. Congressional Record, Vol. 51, p. 1446. December 22, 1913.)
“The new law will create inflation whenever the trusts want inflation. From now on depressions will be scientifically created.” (Congressman Charles A. Lindbergh, after the passage of the Federal Reserve act 1913.)
========================
"The issue which has swept down the centuries and which will have to be fought sooner or later is the people versus the banks."
~Lord Acton
“When a government is dependent upon bankers for money, they and not the leaders of the government control the situation, since the hand that gives is above the hand that takes. Money has no motherland; financiers are without patriotism and without decency; their sole object is gain.”
~Napoleon Bonaparte
"Let the American people go into their debt-funding schemes and banking systems, and from that hour their boasted independence will be a mere phantom."
~William Pitt, (referring to the inauguration of the first National Bank in the United States under Alexander Hamilton).
How To Be a Crook
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2oHbwdNcHbc
Poverty - Debt Is Not a Choice
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t7BTTB4tiEU
Renaissance 2.0 The Rise of [Debt-Money Monopolist] Financial Empire
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=96c2wXcNA7A
Debunking Money
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5iBSBVew-3Y
Krugman (and each MIT economist professor - THEY KNOW AND THEY OCCULT!) is a Goebbelsian propagandist as he covers the crimes of wolves with his fake sheep suit and lisp.
Krugman to Lietaer: "Never touch the money system!"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q6nL9elK0EY
And It's Gone
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TGwZVGKG30s
"The brave man inattentive to his duty, is worth little more to his country, than the coward who deserts her in the hour of danger."
~Andrew Jackson
mmmmmm....and so liquid and quick and easy to transact
In reply to Thats why I like real estate… by PitBullsRule
I missed the part where the apparatchik of the corrupt markets stood up and said enough is enough.
Love Hugh and how he talks about the markets. As smart as he his it's a shame it took him so long to recognize that the CBs now until the next World War will keep the financial pedal to the metal. There is no easing because the whole world is now a giant Ponzi. US, Russia, China, Japan, Australia, and the EU will completely collapse if there is any significant change in expectations and there is a stock market crash.
You just can feel it's going to toss a cam shaft.
They are raising interest rates. They know what they are doing.
And THAT is why this fucker is broke right now ... BTFD and be done with it.
The error is to believe there are rational consistent processes in the World. Nature operates differently, with survival, not of fittest or smartest, but of the arbitrarily prepared or evolved.
Hendry's far from the only guy clever enough to outwit himself.
Hugh looks so smart and always manages to say nothing that interests me.
Lol, same here. I think he's gonna say something profound and it never happens.
The shittiest thing about financial markets is how experience and wisdom, accumulated over a long and successful career, can suddenly be your greatest enemy. He wasn't wrong to have gone long vol. We all make bad trades. But he was wrong in deriving bet size from subjective conviction.
He should try to buy TAHO😂
The story is simple..
If the company win before the Constitutional Court in Guatemala the stock price will probably go from 4.5$ to 10-12,
If the mafia NGO win there the share will drop 50%, so as usual for Hendry😂
Here the REAL story
http://www.academia.edu/34853754/Making_the_World_Safe_for_Prosperity_S…
Enjoy the reading.
Very informative read, thanks for the link.
DFTF (don't fight the fed)
suspend belief, spread your arms and fly
Margin call was the best of the Wall Street disaster genre.
Reader's Digest?? Is this guy from the 70s via time machine??
Jeremy Irons character was Goldman Sachs CEO. They sold early and got it - and were forced out as a financial services company because of this (explained in movie by the homo).
HEY HUGH, you should of known, ain't no "santa"!...But don't despair, just grab hold of my coat-tail and I'll show you how it's done.
I'm gonna be rich I tell ya!
He sounds and looks like a guy who has just run out of too much hookers and blow. Seriously! He can't complete a thought or sentence...... and his teeth! Jesus.
"angrily declaring that “markets are wrong” "
I stopped reading after that. No, markets is markets
his P&L is a random walk.
Being early is no different from being late.
The problem with all of these guys is that the market allows them for a period of time to believe their own bullshit, but in the end it kills them all, slowly but surely.
Hendry would do well to go and live on an island and read a book on neuroscience for beginners.
And this is the guy who was criticizing Kyle Bass's Japan/China bets?
Bass was publicly gracious about it, but may be smirking privately.
An argument is just a thesis.
Theses need to be tested in reality.