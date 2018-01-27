Steve Wynn Resigns As GOP Finance Chair

Confirming speculation from Bloomberg - which this morning published a piece entitled "Harassment Allegations Could Topple Wynn As GOP Fundraising Chair" - Politico is reporting that Wynn has indeed decided to step aside following reports about his decades-long history of settling dozens of accusations of rape and sexual harassment that was first reported yesterday by the Wall Street Journal.
Las Vegas casino mogul Steve Wynn is stepping down as Republican National Committee finance chair, according to three Republicans familiar with the decision.
The decision follows a Friday report in the Wall Street Journal alleging that Wynn engaged in sexual harassment.
Wynn Resorts shares tumbled yesterday after the report - which featured the story of a manicurist whom Wynn brutally raped on a massage table in his office back in 2005. He eventually paid her a $7.5 million settlement.
As Bloomberg reported earlier, Wynn, who coincidentally turned 76 today, has denied the allegations: “The idea that I ever assaulted any woman is preposterous,” he said in a statement.
The board of directors of Wynn Resorts met and formed a special committee comprised of independent directors to investigate the allegations, according to a statement issued by the board.
“The board is deeply committed to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of all of the company’s employees and to operating with the highest ethical standards,” it said in the statement.
Wynn's departure comes on the heels of an incredibly successfully tenure where he outraised his counterpart at the DNC by a massive margin.
Under Wynn, the RNC set a fundraising record in 2017 for a non-election year. It ended November with $33.5 million more in the bank.
As Bloomberg speculated earlier, losing Wynn is an incredible blow to the party's fundraising machine during a crucial midterm election year where more than 30 Republican lawmakers are retiring, giving Democrats an opening to take back both the House and the Senate, which the GOP controls by a narrow 51-49 margin (assuming you count the chamber's two independents as Democratic votes).
One committee member told BBG that the GOP couldn’t keep Wynn in such a high-profile position given the nature of the accusations.
“Losing him would hurt fundraising. He has been a tremendous asset,” said Dan Eberhart, chief executive officer of oilfield services firm Canary LLC and a Republican fundraiser.
Wynn's scandal is also another issue for President Trump, who personally asked the casino mogul to take the RNC fundraising job.
After repeatedly bashing the Democrats for accepting money from the movie producer Harvey Weinstein - who was also a prolific bundler (a beltway term for the party's regional fundraisers). In response to the allegations of sexual misconduct against Weinstein, RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said returning his money “would be a no-brainer," according to BBG.
Politico later published a full statement on Wynn's resignation, confirming the Politico report...
"Today I accepted Steve Wynn’s resignation as Republican National Committee finance chair," said RNC chair Ronna Romney McDaniel, who spoke about the Wynn situation with the president on Saturday morning, according to a person with knowledge of the conversation. Trump returned from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Friday evening.
Wynn has told several media outlets including Politico, that the story is an attempt by his wife to get back at him
Hillary Clinton famously didn't return Weinstein's donations, claiming that the money "had already been spent."
Which begs the question: Could this be the RNC's Weinstein moment?
Comments
Guilty until irrefutably proven otherwise and even then it wont matter because all that will be remembered are the accusations. Im not a Steve Wynn fan. I could give a fuck what happens to him. This accusations equals guilt shit is reckless and dangerous. Femanazi invincibility
Ehh, not surprised. Have his accusers been reputable otherwise like Clinton's accusers?
In reply to Guilty until irrefutably… by overbet
Don't worry, folks. Weinberg will be fine. (((The Family))) will have another finance spot set up for him in a moment. Please keep feeding the slot machines.
In reply to Ehh, not surprised. Have his… by JimmyJones
Steve Weinberg, Harvey Weinstein and Anthony Weiner should all go into a new venture and call it something clever
In reply to Don't worry, folks. Weinberg… by Yukon Cornholius
The Weinery - Only The Finest Gropes
In reply to Steve Weinberg, Harvey… by YUNOSELL
"Stays In Vegas", Yeah ...?
In reply to The Weinery - Only The… by Yukon Cornholius
"his decades-long history of settling dozens of accusations of rape and sexual harassment"
That's the sexually-deviant, satan-chosen-ones for you.
In reply to ww by BaBaBouy
Queen: Another joo bites the dust.
Ooh, let's go!
[Verse 1]
Steve walks warily down the street
With the brim pulled way down low
Ain't no sound but the sound of his feet
Machine guns ready to go
Are you ready? Hey, are you ready for this?
Are you hanging on the edge of your seat?
Out of the doorway the bullets rip
To the sound of the beat, yeah
[Chorus]
Another joo bites the dust
Another joo bites the dust
And another joo gone, and another joo gone
Another joo bites the dust, yeah
Hey, I'm gonna get you too
Another joo bites the dust
[Verse 2]
How do you think I'm going to get along
Without you, when you're gone
You took me for everything that I had
And kicked me out on my own
Are you happy, are you satisfied?
How long can you stand the heat?
Out of the doorway the bullets rip
To the sound of the beat
Look out
[Chorus]
Another joo bites the dust
Another joo bites the dust
And another joo gone, and another joo gone
Another joo bites the dust
Hey, I'm gonna get you too
Another joo bites the dust
[Bridge]
Hey
Oh, take it
Bite the dust, hey
Another joo bites the dust
Another joo bites the dust, ow
Another joo bites the dust, hey hey
Another joo bites the dust, hey-eh-eh
Ooh
[Verse 3]
There are plenty of ways you can hurt a man
And bring him to the ground
You can beat him, you can cheat him, you can treat him bad
And leave him when he's down, yeah
But I'm ready, yes I'm ready for you
I'm standing on my own two feet
Out of the doorway the bullets rip
Repeating the sound of the beat
Oh yeah
[Chorus]
Another joo bites the dust
Another joo bites the dust
And another joo gone, and another joo gone
Another joo bites the dust(Yeah)
Hey, I'm gonna get you too
Another joo bites the dust
In reply to Steve Weinberg, Harvey… by YUNOSELL
Er, the police reports go back decades mate, but because he's (((tribe)) he gets a decades long free pass in the media as usual so nothing to even forget, even for rape. Who would of thought the (((tribe))) could even shock Colombians? Did you see this story reported in any mainstream papers? No? I wonder (((why))) https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20171129-ex-israel-soldier-heading-ch…
In reply to Guilty until irrefutably… by overbet
So a police report is equivalent to a conviction, enough to ruin your life, and that is acceptable to you as justice? Is that your belief?
In reply to Er, the police reports go… by Muh Raf
There are 2 sets of rules, dumbass- one for you and me and one for the elite- the girls that the Michigan State doctor raped for decades went to the cops, administrators, etc and were blown off, laughed at, ignored, etc. Now if you or I so much as look at our wives funny and she calls the cops and files a domestic battery charge we're fucked.
In reply to So a police report is… by overbet
Those guys were Zwi Migdal. Westerners think that they stopped doing that, or evaporated somehow. Wrong!
In reply to Er, the police reports go… by Muh Raf
How does one get into the tribe?
Do they DNA your mother or just take your word for it? I suppose matriarchal DNA could determine unbroken lineage. Is that what you mean? Or are you just showing off your ability to click around?
In reply to Er, the police reports go… by Muh Raf
It should be noted that it is typical propaganda during wars to accuse the enemy's men of being rapists and child murderers.
Not so amusing when the enemy is the women of your own culture, pissed off they haven't been handed the reigns of society without the effort to understand their purpose or the fight in a meritocracy to get them.
In reply to Guilty until irrefutably… by overbet
Snake eyes, Steve! So,Harvey Weinstein gets outed as a sexual predator to divert attention from the military operation on October 1 to kill the Saudi prince during the Route 91 Harvest Festival near Wynn's casino. Now, full circle as Wynn's reputation is destroyed.
In reply to Guilty until irrefutably… by overbet
Rumor in Vegas is the guy in charge of hiring cocktail waitresses at Wynn has an in his office blowjob requirement for hire. Easy choice I imagine. Be a stripper or a waitress at a lower quality place or 1 blow job for the guaranteed $200+k a year job with great benefits.
Ive also heard the Wynn, unlike most other places, doesnt hire "cocktail waitresses" at the title. They hire "models" as title. This way they can fire them when they get old or fat. Most other places hire them as cocktail waitresses in which case they are stuck with them as they age. Clever bastard.
In reply to Snake eyes, Steve! So,Harvey… by junction
yes, i noticed some of the top clubs in Miami South Beach are doing that now too.
everyone is a Model. employee.
In reply to Lived in Vegas many years… by overbet
I am assuming you felt the same way when it was the libtards being accused of the same stuff and aren't simply taking this stance because he isn't a lefty.
In reply to Guilty until irrefutably… by overbet
Yes, imbeciles have the same rights.
In reply to I am assuming you felt the… by shimmy
So when is a legal agreement(contract) not one?
Anytime fraud (i.e. material misstatement or omission of fact) enters the picture.
In reply to So when is a legal agreement… by LibertarianMenace
HA HA, Typical rapist Trumptard loses job, wonderful.
You're really lame and pathetic.
In reply to HA HA, Typical rapist… by Dratpmurt
Trump lives rent free in your tormented mind. Priceless!
In reply to HA HA, Typical rapist… by Dratpmurt
so, other than casinos being mob run & clickbait sex, what do they have on ol' macdegen?
interesting posts. a muslim named jose! ;D
" Continue to track those who are resigning across all platforms. "
https://8ch.net/greatawakening/res/1.html
good grief, can someone tell me why priscilla presley is/was a memba cfr? elvis' death must have been faked to stimulate record sales of a fading has been.
whores claim another scalp
It's shocking to me how many women of such high character and moral standards hang around rich guys.
Utterly shocking.
Time to hire a Russian.
Steve has another asset stripping the peeps plan.
Mine Cryptos with all that Vegas juice they are burning to dazzel the chump monkeys.
Just before ths Dot Gov sweeps them up.
Techno theft,..........no get away driver required.
Want to keep your Bitcoin......YOURS? ...... You may want to consider this:
A 'Jim Stone Special' Linux OS on a Flash Drive. Jim is a former NSA dude who knows what those NSA (Nefarious Spying Assholes) are constantly up to! =
https://www.ebay.com/itm/173123737522
(Plus it helps support Stone and helps keeping his great inside intel coming at us.)
I won't swear with 100% certainty that a 'booty-able flash drive' will overcome and seal off the Intel built-in backdoor BUT it is a damn sight better than Window$ (Version - Anything) at securing your Crypto Wallet.
Remember time, connection speed and processor cycles are your security nemesis.
You may want to consider using a Linux OS flash drive for JUST your crypto wallet. ...... Lightening In-and-Out ©, just like going to the bank ATM. .. The less time you spend loitering around the ATM with cash in your hand the less chance you have being mugged and robbed.
Obscure your file names, password protect your directories and make a hacker bot crawler jump through multiple hoops getting to your little vault of Bitcoin.
Live Hard, Just Another Dune-Tactical-Tip© In An AI-AL-World© To Help Keep The Criminal Dot Gov And Their Hacker Bandit Butt Buddies From Pilfering Your Hard Earned Assets, Die Free
~ DC v8.6
Vegas casino electric bills are hundreds of thousands of $ a day
In reply to Steve has another asset… by DuneCreature
No doubt, if not millions!
A great place to set-up a massive disturbed crypto mining operation to soak up some off-peak load extra production and not draw attention to your operation.
It throws your costs into the hotel overhead too.
Live Hard, Just Thinking Out-Loud Really, A Possibility Though, Die Free
~ DC v8.4
In reply to Casino electric bills are… by overbet
I use pendrive on flashdrive, can install a Linux partition with it on any computer in a few minutes. Not a computer nerd or anything but do use it to run my CNC plasma cutting with LinuxCNC.
In reply to Steve has another asset… by DuneCreature
What a world innocent or guilty that your reputation is decided by anyone willing or able to get published in the Fake News. A society that has gone to the lowest depths imaginable in my fifty years in every form of entertainment and societal behavior and nowmthis crap is being accepted. This is like the Russia collusion garbage...a wink and a nod as long as the right people get hurt and if proven untrue,..well..we made a ton of copy and Fake News..
The girls tried to report that slimy gymnast doctor for years and it fell on deaf ears.
In reply to What a world innocent or… by MuffDiver69
So I guess fondling your wife and asking for poon-tang is considered sexual harassment?
Depends on how long you've been married.
In reply to So I guess fondling your… by Pure Evil
this will hurt wynn revenue no doubt.
Can anyone tell me when there was a time that gambling was not associate with organized crime?
I'll bet you twenty oz. of gold I can.
In reply to Can anyone tell me when… by FreeEarCandy
More than likely, that joo is having make-up sex with somebody right now.
Probably with a Make-Up Artist !
Hey, might as well.
He ain't gettin' no younger, and he never wuz very purdy.
Today is Steve Wynn's birthday! 76.
In reply to More than likely, that joo… by helloimjohnnycat
There you go !
I told you somebody was blowing-out his candle.
Regardless: HB, to that cockksuckker.
( Yeah, I'm a mensch. )
In reply to Today is Steve Wynn's… by FoggyWorld
Another chosenite. It's almost like I am seeing a pattern with those people.
I’ll let him rape me for 7.5 million...and I’m a straight male.
Remember when he damaged his Picasso?
https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2006/10/23/the-40-million-elbow
LOL.
Trump's buddy.
Waiting for the tweet on this one.
There is good reason to be suspicious that he is innocent or that TPTB went digging into his life to find something to nail him with. This was the only guy in Vegas with clout that came out publicly questioning the Vegas false flag. He also handed private intel on Paddock over to the public and much of it contradicted the mad man personality characteristics that they were trying to portray Paddock as having. Vegas very much tracks customer psychology so this was valuable.
This is a paraphrase but he also said something like "There are approx 3000 cameras in that hotel so where is that?" Then he said that he thought it was BS that Paddock used the service elevator to bring an arsenal up because there is no way in hell that any guest would be in a service elevator without security accompanying them.
Vegas looks completely rotten with globalist scum, to a disturbing extent. Be careful there.
Exactly what happened.
In reply to There is good reason to be… by Ms No
The elite are predators. Doesn't matter which side they're on...
I'm sure Wynn will 'quietly advise' on the sidelines..
Predator of whores?
That deal is done every day, especially in Vegas. (Yawn) Next ....
In reply to The elite are predators… by CatInTheHat