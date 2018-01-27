The Stock Market Is Setting Records In Levitation

Not only is The S&P 500 at its most overbought in its history...
But as Dana Lyons' exposes below, the stock market is scoring new highs at the fastest clip in history.
In our habitation within the investment-based social media realm, we have noticed a ongoing discussion between market observers related to the present stock rally.
On the one hand, there is a loud chorus from folks (likely many of whom are frustrated non-participants in the rally) pointing out the unusual, and perhaps inorganic, nature of the incessant rally.
On the other hand, you have the assured (condescending?) reminders from the other side (i.e., folks “killing it” at the moment) that an upward trajectory is the “normal” course of action for stocks, historically speaking. So which contingent is correct? They both are, to an extent.
Yes, it has been far more typical for stocks to rise than fall over the past 100-plus years. Thus, we should not be surprised by a rally, even in the face of elevated valuations, sentiment, etc. However, an unwillingness to acknowledge the noteworthy, even historic, nature of the current rally, would be an indication of either willful denial or potentially harmful ignorance.
This week, we take a look at some of the ways in which our current rally is truly unique from a broad historical basis. Today, we note the torrid pace at which the stock market is racking up new 52-week highs. Specifically, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) is in the midst of a historic run of new highs. Over the past 100 days, the index has scored no fewer than 46 new 52-week highs. That is the most new highs the DJIA has ever accumulated over a 100-day stretch.
This new record surpasses the former mark of 45 set in 1954. And looking back over the last 100-plus years, there have now been just 14 unique occasions with even 35 new highs over a 100-year span.
So will the new highs continue from here – or is there nowhere to go but down at this point? Well, we’re not going to pretend that a new high is a bad thing. In fact, it’s about the most bullish thing a security or index can do – no resistance at all-time highs, you know. Furthermore, the momentum often generated by moves to new highs can be a powerful and (at least, temporarily) persisting phenomenon. That is, until the final high of the run. Obviously one high will eventually mark the top and the upward momentum will cease.
Are we at that point now? Are stocks going to come crashing back to earth – or can the market continue its levitation act a little longer?
* * *
In a Premium Post at The Lyons Share, we take a quantitative look at previous prolific streaks of new highs to see what transpired afterward. If you are interested in the Premium version of our charts and research, check out “all-access” service, The Lyons Share. You can follow our investment process and posture every day — including insights into what we’re looking to buy and sell and when. Thanks for reading!
Comments
Where are you parking your fiat currency?
Why is everyone so surprised at this? It's "levitating" on trillions and trillions of QE dollars digitized into thin air over the past 5 years. When this "air" finally loses its pressure is when the shit will hit the fan.
In reply to Where are you parking your… by Quantify
When it goes up fast, it comes down fast. "What about the PPT???"
What about it?
In reply to Why is everyone so surprised… by J S Bach
That's just not correct. You're not processing the current and complete context.
Qe and fed balance sheet etc etc have been on-the-other-side of pumping for 12-18 months. [yes boj and the standard bs manipulation is there yes but the general concept that Qe is still an active intraday daily factor C'Mon]
What is occurring? The obvious accelerated-convergence over the heads of the losing power structure (election'16) and/or globalist-order and/or deepstate faction. The trapping and cornering of the circle of names Podesta Clinton Comey Strzock etc]
The index surges are so-anomalous and so-suggestive of forced programming, in which that prior admin did most likely have control of the indexes, of which that backdrop did-not change on Nov. 9, can you not see it's at least fairly plausible they're parabolic jacking everything more and more, magically, and it gets really more and more closer to the squeezing of the criminality, on them?
Get it?
In reply to Why is everyone so surprised… by J S Bach
Just in general,
Is it really a coincidence,
That the indexes are going textbook cliche vertical,
Just as the game of chicken against the protected-power mobster circle, is getting hot, and very hot ?
[when in all logic consideration the primary indexes had control mechanisms overseen by them over time]
In reply to Why is everyone so surprised… by J S Bach
Where are you parking your fiat currency?
Why , glad you asked...
silver,
gold,
modest single family rentals,
Bitcoin,
Ethereum,
Alt cryptos.
In reply to Where are you parking your… by Quantify
Let me know how that crypto works out for you. I think it will drop far faster than the market will. At least companies produce something. I do own some gold however.
In reply to Where are you parking your… by Michigander
Prediction, the Zimbabwe market will move up faster
More people, more revenue more stuff
Greed is good https://youtu.be/MEaJYeRpl1g
So the CB inflates the economy the desired 2% or tries too ...
Problem is 99% are not longer able to tap into the inflated value % by worth.
Can you see it? ... The wealthiest are being projected to atmospheric levels of wealth where everybody else is forced to stand still like squeezing toothpaste out of a tube.
Until the CB is forced to stop by a violent revolt this will not be stopped.
Its crashing upward, which if you think about it makes perfect sense...... where else could all of that printed money go. Then one day someone will realize that the emporer has no close and 40T or so will vanish in a poof...(no I dont mean into Lindsay Graham).
Goes higher. The same cuts can still be factored in 40 or 50 more times.
Weak dollar, low interest rates, reduced corp. taxes, repatriation of corp. capital and the reduction of the Fed. balance sheet seem like some of the reasons for capital flowing into the equity markets.
Are we at a top? Heck if I know.
credit card balances all time high...credit card defaults all time high...college loans 1.1 trillion, food stamps, labor force...auto loans all time high...health insurance all time high...everything is fine
It's all fine... until it's not. Panic begets panic.
In reply to credit card balances all… by coast1
Corporate debt and buybacks of overvalued stocks. Higher interest rates (somewhat good for banks 'til it ain't). QE runoff (QT). All kinds of debt in amounts beyond imagination.
In reply to credit card balances all… by coast1
All of this is ABNORMAL to say the least.
We are currently observing the highest transfer of wealth from the bottom to the top.
And then all of this will cease leaving the bottom with nothing.
I read an article recently that said by June a one world government will be implemented out if Brussels.
Is that, in fact what we are witnessing?
When the bottom finds out what the top is doing, and it will, via a major crash, there WILL be revolt.
It's a rigged casino, and the house always wins eventually. It's best not to play.
Chart says it all....
Beware the January high.
The world's major central banks, for the first time in history, are all printing money and pulling in the same direction. This is absolutely unprecedented.