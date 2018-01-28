Belgium: How Low Can A Low Country Get?

Authored by Bruce Bawer via The Gatestone Institute,
In the 15 years that followed the Napoleonic Wars, a messy series of events -- international conferences, great-power land swaps, treaties, riots, military skirmishes, and, finally, a brief revolution -- resulted in a redrawing of borders in the Low Countries and the establishment of a new country called Belgium. Even in the best of times, it was hardly a country, fatally divided into a French-speaking south and a Flemish-speaking north, whose residents had little sense of shared identity. If, when the European Union came along, the Belgians embraced the idea so ardently -- and welcomed the transformation of their own capital into the capital of the EU -- it was largely because they had far less of a sense of nationhood than their Western European neighbors, and felt, or hoped, that the EU would artificially supply something ineffable that their own history and culture had failed to give them.
Even now, when the citizens of many Western European countries have been brought up to be ashamed of their national flags, some of these Europeans, at least, still exhibit intermittent signs of national pride: witness the crowds across the UK who, every year, sing "God Save the Queen", "Jerusalem", and "Land of Hope and Glory" during the broadcast of the Last Night of the Proms, or the spectacle of the French Parliament breaking spontaneously into "La Marseillaise" after the Charlie Hebdo massacre. Such displays are few and far between in Belgium. It seems appropriate that, while the official proportions of the Belgian flag are 13:15, most of the flags flown over government buildings are 2:3. In other words, they do not even bother getting the proportions of their own flag right.
It has often been pointed out that if Muslims in the West are more passionately devoted to their own religion, culture, and values than Western infidels are to the principles that undergird their own civilization, then that civilization is doomed to fail.
In the face of the Islamic threat, of course, there is reason to be worried about pretty much every nation in Western Europe; but given the strange hollowness of Belgian identity, Belgium is a place of special concern. It is not only the location of the headquarters of the EU; it is, to quote the headline of a March 23, 2016, article by Soeren Kern for Gatestone Institute, "Why Belgium is Ground Zero for European Jihadis." As it happens, Kern's article appeared the day after members of ISIS in Brussels committed three suicide bombings, killing 32 people (not counting three terrorists) and injuring more than 300.
Four months before that, 137 lives were lost in terrorist attacks on the Bataclan Theater and other targets in Paris. The perpetrators were soon traced back to Molenbeek, a majority-Muslim neighborhood in Brussels.
"There is almost always a link with Molenbeek," commented Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel. Stefan Frank noted that Molenbeek "is considered Europe's 'terrorist factory.'" And French journalist Éric Zemmour facetiously suggested that France should forget about bombing Raqqa and should instead bomb Molenbeek.
|
Riot police guard a road in the Molenbeek district of Brussels, after raids in which several people, including Salah Abdeslam, one of the perpetrators of the November 2015 Paris attacks, were arrested on March 18, 2016. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)
Even the New York Times, of all places, ran an exposé about the ineffectiveness of Belgium's anti-terror efforts, pointing up the chronic laxity, buck-passing, and turf confusions that characterize every level of its government.
Of course, terrorism is only the most sensational aspect of the Islamic influx into Belgium. In December, Belgian author Drieu Godefridi wrote of Brussels as a city "rapidly descending into chaos and anarchy." November alone saw "three separate outbreaks of rioting and looting on a major scale," exposing the fact that "lawlessness... is the new normal in Brussels." Soldiers patrol the streets, but dare not act: "should a soldier actually hurt a looter, he would probably be publicly chastised, pilloried by the media, put on trial and dishonorably discharged."
When, during a TV debate, one of the nation's few straight-talking politicians tried to address the obvious connection between this rampant disorder and immigration, "the moderator literally yelled at him that 'Migration is not the subject.... MIGRATION IS NOT THE SUBJECT, STOP!'" and then handed the floor over to a "slam poet" in an Islamic veil who attributed the city's problems to its failure to welcome people like herself with open arms. "The audience was then instructed to applaud her."
Given all this, it should not be surprising that one of the more prominent voices in Belgium today is that of a foundation, established in 2014, that goes by the name Ceci n'est pas une crise (CNPC, "This is not a crisis" -- a deliberate reference to the famous painting Ceci n'est pas un pipe by Belgium's most famous artist, René Magritte.) Is Belgium in trouble? Is Brussels a hellhole? Is Molenbeek the ninth circle of hell? Au contraire. As CNPC blithely puts it, "We are facing a transition to a new social model rather than a temporary phase of dysfunction." Yes, recent societal changes "have destroyed many of the structures that shaped our daily lives and formed the foundation of our identities, leading to a loss of bearings and a sense of anxiety." But while the "simplistic rhetoric" of "populists" represents this transition as involving "confrontation" between "us" and the "other," thereby turning us into nationalists and xenophobes and them into an "enemy," what we should be doing is letting go of the last vestiges our old society, with traditional "social roles" and "ways of thinking" and "accepted standards," and learning to cultivate "open identities" and to "perceive diversity as an enrichment that contributes to the improvement of our societies."
One CNPC founder, Le Soir cartoonist and TV commentator Pierre Kroll, put it this way:
"We are living in a time when a constant feeling of crisis, upheaval and deep-seated change looms large, giving rise to a widespread tendency to mourn the past and fantasize about a 'comforting' return to rigid values, closed borders and simplistic rhetoric. Those who know that this 'crisis' is not really a crisis, that the world will never revert to what it was before (and thankfully so!), must make these people understand that we need more Europe and not less, that instead of avoiding each other we must learn to live together, that we have to be optimistic and determined."
Well, it is always easy to believe that the crisis is not really a crisis when you are a cultural-elite figure who lives in a safe upscale neighborhood and whose path never crosses those of women forced into burkas, girls subjected to FGM and cousin marriages, or "youths" who beat up Jews, bash gays, and harass their teachers and classmates. How easy it is for privileged folk to preach diversity to those who live with such mayhem every day!
Who is behind CNPC? Its president, Jean-Pascal Labille, is a former government minister and professor. Hilariously, despite all the rhetoric about diversity and even "superdiversity" (a trendy term of which the CNPC is exceedingly fond), Labille and the twenty other members of CNPC's executive committee are all ethnic Europeans. Their backgrounds are in sociology, philosophy, economics, zoology, architecture, business, broadcasting, theater, and politics. A couple of them are members of the European Parliament. One of them is the brains behind Belgium's horrific euthanasia law -- the world's most "liberal."
Last year, CNPC conducted an exhaustive survey on Islam, immigration, and related topics; among the representative findings included in its 141-page report was that 63% of ethnic Belgians consider Islam a menace to their national identity, while only 12% see it as a "cultural enrichment." CNPC's conclusion: Belgians are increasingly fearful, xenophobic, hostile to the "other," and pathologically awash in "anti-Muslim paranoia."
CNPC does not just carry out studies. It also publishes a magazine which goes by the simple name Revue. One early article served up a sanguine message: stopping immigration is not "realistic." Closed borders "undermine...the dream of universal and inalienable human rights." Believing in nationalism is a "dangerous fiction." The nation-state? An "anachronism." Revue registered shock at the Brexit vote. After the election of Donald Trump, whose "eyes look to the past," Revue found comfort only in the notion that his presidency compels Europe to "take its destiny into its own hands." In the latest issue, Fatima Zibouh, a Moroccan-Belgian politician scientist, actually celebrates Molenbeek, arguing that those who focus on its role as a terrorist factory "misunderstand" its "many facets," especially its cultural life, which is "characterized as much by its effervescence as by its diversity." Cultural events, she further notes, are not just cultural events -- they are "subversive... political tools" that can help advance the desired societal transition.
Revue has also featured countless articles about "anti-immigrant" and "anti-Islam" parties in Europe. The one subject it appears never to have seriously addressed is Islam itself. The cover of one 2016 issue of the magazine features a four-panel comic strip that is worth pondering.
It features two girls. In the first panel, Girl A says "I'm not racist," then adds "But," whereupon Girl B covers Girl A's mouth and says: "Shh." In the last panel, still covering Girl A's mouth -- quite forcibly, it appears -- Girl B says: "Nothing good comes after that." Apparently, Girl A was about to point out something she had observed about her society, even though she knew that some people, fairly or not, would consider her racist for mentioning it. Whatever that something was, CNPC agrees with Girl B: best to stay silent.
Shut up. Zip it. It is a pathetic and cowardly way of responding to reality, but it is, alas, a widespread behavior pattern in Western Europe today -- and, at least in certain milieux in poor little Belgium, it has been all but raised to a sacrament.
Comments
The flow of immigration to and from every country into Europe:
http://thesoundingline.com/flow-asylum-seekers-towards-europe/
"there is reason to be worried about pretty much every nation in Western Europe"
Not in Polska.
In reply to The flow of immigration to… by Four Star
Poland will be fine. Those who fight back here in Germany are typically either Polish or Russian. Those two ethnic groups even hold marches and vigils when members of their community are killed or hurt, something Biodeutsche would never do.
In reply to "there is reason to be… by Rubicon
How fitting to use Belgium in the misinformation war carried out against (especially) the US plebs (but also, with lesser impact, against the EU-plebs – the EU plebs are not, yet, as dumbed down as the US plebs). Belgium was the center of the last major psyop-spree named “Operation Gladio”/the strategy of tension – the CIA/NATO/MI6/the alphabet soup that carried out – or used their useful right-wing idiots to carry out - terror attacks/false flags and blamed them on the left-wing (the red scare of that time). It is all public record and not more than 30 years ago.
Today it is “Operation Gladio II”/the sequel – the tactics are the same: false-flag operations and other psyops/hoaxes to scare the plebs and keep their attention away from the real terrorists (the capitalist states/the US/EU – the international MIC and the banksters it serves). The only difference is the new boogieman is “Islamic extremists”. And the ZH-crowd eats all the BS with pleasure – what a farce…
In reply to "there is reason to be… by Rubicon
I read your post, and I wonder how does it serve the globalist oligarchy (especially the hidden oligarchy - the owners of The Fed) to allow Western countries to deteriorate? They are who ultimately is running the show - by buying politicians and, consequently, the alphabet agencies of .gov. Then I realize that they have no allegiance to any country, culture, or people. The American and European oligarch feels more comfortable with the Saudi billionaire prince than his fellow countryman. Perhaps sociopaths recognize each other. The American and European oligarchs visit KSA and see how an Islamic nation is basically a society of control. They realize that the religion of Islam (which means submission) can be an effective tool toward creating a society of control/submission in the Western nations - partly through false flags justifying a police state. Also, being friends with the Saudi's ultimately props up the petrodollar system - the basis of their financial system. Ultimately, it is about cementing their positions of power by creating a society of control. The common man in Western countries is in a struggle with his own oligarchs, as well as the Muslims brought in to be used as a tool of oppression. The banned speech of Tommy Robinson video on YouTube is a great example of how the oligarchs will use .gov to oppress native citizens.
In reply to How fitting to use Belgium… by Memedada
“…to allow Western countries to deteriorate”.
The Western world is not deteriorating because of “Muslim” immigration or refugees but because of misplaced power (in the hands of the capitalists), Ponzi-economics (the privately owned central bank- and commercial bank-system of debt peonage), excessive consumerism/materialism (a much larger cultural influence than any immigrants/refugees can muster), corporate propaganda (all MSM are owned by the same private actors that owns everything else – i.e. the capitalists/the 0,01%), militarism and warmongering for the banksters wars of pillage etc. etc. TPTB always needs a scapegoat – the Muslim is just the choice of today. It serves a dual goal for the ownership class/the oligarchs: misdirects anger, fear and focus domestically and acts as justification for more wars of expansion/pillage externally (and just bloating up the MIC and solidifying the police state).
I don’t buy the premise of “Islam” being a threat – not more than any other form of institutionalized religion (Catholicism, Protestantism, Buddhism, Hinduism etc. etc.). Most of the countries the US (and its willful allies in Europe) have invaded and destroyed were originally secular but turned “extremist” as a response to the Imperialism (look at Iran, Iraq and Afghanistan in the 1950-1970’s)…
In reply to I read your post, and I… by 7thGenMO
You keep on claiming that actual 1970 - 80's left wing terrorism was in fact "right wing", although most of the construct around the so called "strategy of tension" has been already debunked, especially concerning Italy or Germany.
Now you seem to claim islamic terrorism doesn't exist.
Well ...
In reply to How fitting to use Belgium… by Memedada
Gladio was a state operation.
The CIA, MI6 are arms of the state.
NATO is an alliance of states.
So. More state? Less state? Strengthen government? Weaken government?
In reply to How fitting to use Belgium… by Memedada
As will Magyarország
In reply to "there is reason to be… by Rubicon
Gatestone "Institute"?
They have been forced to retract more than once. Bolton's outfit.
In reply to "there is reason to be… by Rubicon
IT'S A TRAP!!!!!
OH NO!!
FAGGOT JEWS!!
In reply to The flow of immigration to… by Four Star
The US task is to destabilize Europe. The US sees its economic competitors in the countries of Europe. And their vassals, of course.
This is very simple: The worse the situation in the EU countries, the greater the flow of capital and brains in the US and the better the situation in the US itself.
Europe is becoming a fertilizer that is destined for the growth and prosperity of the United States.
In reply to The flow of immigration to… by Four Star
As somebody from the US said here on ZH years ago: "The US would not hesitate to turn Europe into a smoking pile of ruble in order to save its empire". That is what empires do.
In reply to The US task is to… by silvermail
"three separate outbreaks of rioting and looting on a major scale,"
Just wait until they start looting the EU buildings in Brussels !!!!
Well nothing will happen of course they will just move to Strasbourg permanently.
It also sheds some light on wy they need an European army.
It has to protect HQ.
But they could also move to Warsaw, less migrants there. :-)
you don't understand the way they think yet
the plan was to staff this "European" army with Muslims
In reply to "three separate outbreaks of… by SpanishGoop
Great "make work" project. A job may there would not want ( mandetory in Switzerland )
It will work out well until they turn the guns on their employers.
In reply to you don't understand the way… by Sanity Bear
In the USA, we've lost our main driving force. Work hard and be polite.
The media and education system has destroyed American culture to institute a Marxist Leninist Dictatorship. The Puritan work ethic and Victorian era manners are no longer the guiding principle of our nation and families. These American values passed down through generations has been programmed out of the mind of our youth.
Right now, regardless of the risk to national security, the media and the Democratic Party (still being controlled by Clinton because of funding from the Clinton Foundation) is openly calling for a race war to overthrow a freely elected government.
It doesn't matter that MSM is radicalizing foreign immigrates to conduct terrorist acts of genocide against white America. It doesn't matter MSM is radicalizing ethnic African Americans to kill their fellow Americans for a communist led race war.
Nothing matters but the genocide of the whites to be replaced by wave after wave of foreigners who are driven by a massive ramp in global population.
We're being replaced, our most important values, the Puritan work ethic which built this nation and the polite gentle manner, a code of conduct, a concept of right and wrong, of fair play, passed down from the Victorian era has been completely eradicated from the American mind.
Forget all that. The Christian religion has been denigrated and debased. Christianity is why the morals and work ethic developed. All people believe in today is the here and now. They are short term thinkers. There is no sense of the eternal and that there will be a reckoning for the way we live our lives.
In reply to In the USA, we've lost our… by MK ULTRA Alpha
This is true, the underlining role Christianity played in developing our former values is apparent in the term - Protestant work ethic. And was instrumental in developing our former manners and code of conduct, a standard for social function, as was practiced by English society. It became a universal standard during the Victorian era.
These values were taught generation by generation until today, the education and media system was taken over by the communist to program Christianity and our values out of our culture.
Obama's policies and his armies of communist, homosexuals, and pedos worked hard to restructure the mind of the nation, it was a major driver in the final decay of our nation, it's values and the destruction of our culture.
The final phase is the genocide of the white middle class Christians. Just like the Communist did in 1917 Russian Communist take over, over 20 million white middle class Christians were murdered in the early days of the communist take over. Today, that would be like the genocide of over a 100 million white people in the US.
It's so bad, the Democrats are openly calling for a race war, and now, Congresswoman Pelosie is angry because white people aren't being replaced fast enough. She went with the white male is bad routine. A mind mantra programmed into the nation's mind by the communist controlled media and education system.
And the FBI was plotting a coup to remove the newly elected president and when it failed, the assassination of the newly elected president.
RELEASE THE FBI ASSASSINATION TEXTS.
In reply to Forget all that. The… by Pollygotacracker
Sounds like it's almost time for white people to lock magazines and assemble.
In reply to This is true, the… by MK ULTRA Alpha
The results of the century of corporate propaganda on the US plebs are astounding. You’re an illustrious example of the level of stupidity it can result in.
US are a clear-cut example of a capitalist economy: an economy based on the private ownership of the means of production. That the capitalists – the private owners of capital – have taken over the political and judiciary institutions (together with everything else: including the monetary system, the media, the prison complex, the surveillance institutions etc. etc.) does not make it less capitalistic.
I know you’ve been brainwashed to think “state” is equal “left-wing” or “communist” but it takes a minimum of intellectual effort to realize the stupidity of that. But I’ll help since you seem intellectually challenged with some examples to illustrate my point:
A feudal state – controlled by and work for the feudal class. Examples of legislature: “the divine rights of Kings”, “the [lack of] rights for vassalages”, “only a man of noble birth has the right to own land” etc. etc.
A capitalist state – controlled by and work for the capitalist class. Examples of legislature: “the sanctity of private property”, “only privately owned corporations are allowed to make profit”, “a corporation has the same rights as an individual” etc. etc.
To call anything in the US mainstream political establishment for “communist” is just ridicules: why would the owners of your economic and political system want it to be expropriated/handed over to the public? Where have you seen policy proposals to expropriate the banks/the FIRE-sector, the industries, the lands, the resources or anything? Everything in US is privately owned – and more and more is handed over to the capitalists. Now they’ve put their eyes on the last public resources: the natural parks. But I look forward to your response – I love “debating” (often the responses are just ad hominem and empty, but you might surprise me) with US indoctrinated plebs. But to start it of: what is your definition of "Marxist" and "communist"?
In reply to In the USA, we've lost our… by MK ULTRA Alpha
Ill read (((Gatestone))) when they start ripping into all the European laws against questioning the holahoax.
We are not going to war for this misbegotten entity ever again.
Belgium, the traitor training factory of the world.
It is where politicians go to fine tune their betrayal skills and fine tune their pedophile skills.
In Belgium if you see something, SAY NOTHING !
Damn shame, nice beer too...
"The Brussels Business": an excellent documentary worth finding/watching.
(Sorry, my link to it is dead.)
The UK press is preparing the cuckening too. Fucking Katherine Viner. I fucking hate that bitch!!
Gatestone institute. Run by neocon John Bolton. The same guys that benefitted immensely from 9/11, destabilizing the Middle East and Libya, the same guys that supplied arms to IS and related jihadi groups that zerohedge has documented over the years, the same guys who let the mass migration happen as a result. This is a psy-op, designed to hide the real power behind the throne: the zio-con collective.
Wife 2
But surely the Nazi government was the most repressive regime in history. Surely people HATED it. Didn’t the Germans have a saying; ‘Speak through a flower?’ Perhaps they just liked the government officially, because they daren’t say anything else?
Husband 2
I think that’s true. As soon as he became Chancellor Hitler got the Enabling Act letting him pass any law he wanted, and within a year he’d abolished all the opposition parties, imprisoned the Communists, set up the Nazi ‘People’s Courts’, abolished the Trade Unions, sacked teachers who weren’t Nazis ... even massacred the SA. Even if someone DID disagree, what could they do? All they’d get would be a visit from the Gestapo.
http://www.bbc.co.uk/schools/gcsebitesize/audio/history/pdf/nazi_german…
Pensions, healthcare, crèches, guaranteed work, welfare. etc
The National Socialists, well, were national Socialists, as well as being National socialists.
The Nazis painted ordinary Germans as victims of Liberalism, Capitalism and particularly of the evil, predatory, parasitic Jews. It's how you can justify genocide. You paint yourself as a victim of the evil oppressor, and so you're completely justified in wiping them out.
The main problem they and all fascists and socialists have, is that their social welfare systems can't be paid for only by the rich because there aren't enough of them. So nationally they tended to be expansionist.
The West managed to get away with it as long as the native population was growing, because by far the heaviest users of welfare are the old. But, you know how that has turned out.
In reply to Wife 2… by Suicyco
Gatestone Institute: how low can a low corporate propaganda institute get?
I notice you haven't addressed any points, or made any argument.
In reply to Gatestone Institute: how low… by Memedada
Of course, in typical European fashion, they'll eventually rely on someone else to fix their problems for them.
The problem is, it takes both side to want and work towards true diversity, multiculturalism and integration. Fact is, many of the migrants/immigrants are hell bent on not only retaining their own culture/religion but forcing it on us.
While national populations have been violently oppressed with political correctness, draconian laws, imprisonment, threats to employment etc., the migrants/immigrants have been given unfair legal status, welfare payments, free healthcare, free education, and social housing at the expense of the national working classes who are expected to pay up and shut up. This is true throughout Europe, not once did any of the politicians ask the people if they wanted this to happen.
Look, it simply doesn't work. Ever.
Mass migration always results in the same situation. Immigration can work, but only on an individual level where the individuals take on the culture of the country they have moved to.
You can't bring in cities worth of people and have any hope of integration.
In reply to The problem is, it takes… by SaudiMail
The Roman Empire was multi ethnic and multi cultural and lasted centuries. It occupied south and Central Europe, the U.K., turkey and North Africa and at some point parts of Iran. And all those muslims were fleeing terrorists armed by US gov.
In reply to Look, it simply doesn't work… by css1971
Belgium was created as a buffer zone between the major powers in Europe, In the North there is the Flemish tribe who speak Dutch and are Germanic related this is 67% of the entire Belgian population. In the South its the Frankish tribes more related to the French.
Brussels used to be a Flemish speaking city but the old bourgeoisie of french speaking industrials moved there escaping Charleroi as their metal industry began to fail.
Flemish people until the 1960's were prohibited from joining the political body in the country unless they could speak french so you either had to be French or not join. In 1962 the Flemish got the right to receive a higher education in their own language instead of in French. The politicians in the city of Brussels took a lot of measures to make sure the Flemish people were literally bullied uit by not giving them voting papers, letting the police harass them etc so most Flemish people started to move out. What happened next was that the city was running empty and this was a problem because they needed tax income. This was during the same time period of Guest workers who were largely from former french colonies (Morocco, Tunisia, Algeria). The French politicians of Brussels decided to give them cheap housing because they spoke french and favored them over their Dutch speaking counter parts.
This is a problem that has plagued the city until now even the entire country.
Belgium is a defacto split democracy. The Flemish north have their own government so does the south and so does have the city of Brussels. Yes the city has a government. Now you would think the French occupied city of Brussels would get a long with the French speaking Walloon country side. On the contrary they hate each other. The main political parties as of the latest polls are in Wallonia PTSB which is a flat out communist party gaining about 22% of the total votes the mainstream socialist party who has been in power since the late 70's has around 17% of the votes. In the Flemish north the picture is the exact opposite the Nationalistic NV-A gains 33% and the very extreme right "Vlaams Belang" is around 17%. Their main selling point are the one sided cash flow from the North of 6 billion Euros to the south who can't sustain themselves.
The current underemployment in Belgium (Brussels 18%, Wallonia 11%, Flanders 4.4%)
Both Nationalistic Flemish parties have agreed that if they get 50% of the voting base combined they will split the country.
But who does Brussels go to? It is a city that can't sustain itself, it's like Washington DC except that all the poorest areas of Belgium are in that city mixed with some very rich aristocratic french families.
All of the jihadists who operated in Brussels came from Either molenbeek or schaarbeek. Both areas have been operated by a socialist mayor who refused to tackle the problem early on. The anti crime unit is run by the Flemish government because the French speaking part doesn't believe in pro active policing (I wish I was joking). Almost all of the police in Brussels are Flemish people who come from outside of Brussels. Except for the higher up police captains they are French speaking.
This all combined with political games and poor communication makes an ideal breeding ground for extremist groups. Brussels is one of the last places where you can live with out any form of identity. You can rent houses without proving identity and most communities are very hostile towards the police. Brussels is a city of 1 million people and has 19 mayors and 16 police zones. New york has 1.
In my opinion the only solution is to split the country that has 6 different governments 300.000 public workers.
Please write your local congressman as support to split Belgium :^)
I'm a former Belgian who currently lives and works in NYC.
edit: Belgium is a social construct there is no such thing as a Belgian.
Multiculturalism.
If even Flemish/Frankish and Scottish/Irish doesn't work, what the fuck made them think bringing in millions of North African muslims could possibly work either?
In reply to Belgium was created as a… by Cesare de Borgia
Northern Ireland. 400 years after mass migration and imposition of multiculturalism.
Gangs, bombings, killings, beatings, rapes, ethnic attacks. This is a permanent state of affairs ladies and gentlemen. It's literally going to take hundreds of years to fix.
You now understand how "ethnic cleansing" happens?
Europe had a period 1618-1648 without real borders or states History calls it The Thirty Years War
those who focus on its role as a terrorist factory "misunderstand" its "many facets,". LMAO.
Most people who embark from North Africa have migrated there, driven by poverty, repression or a lack of opportunity in their home countries. Nine sub-Saharan nations — Nigeria, Eritrea, Sudan, Gambia, the Ivory Coast, Guinea, Somalia, Mali and Senegal — contribute the vast majority of the human traffic along the routes. Border guards who are easy to bribe and borders that are difficult to secure conspire to enable migrants to make the arduous and expensive trek north to the coast.
https://worldview.stratfor.com/article/north-africa-other-side-europes-…
Nice to know the nine are so much more understood, diverse and faceted than shittly old Belgique.
secular governments have spent the last 70 years de-spiritualizing the west. The problem is that, at our core, we are spiritual beings. This is why Islam is winning. Though a spiritual counterfeit, it offers a seemingly rational (to many) spiritual fraud that gets sucked into the vacuum in our souls that secularism has created