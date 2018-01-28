California Councilman Slams Military As "Dumbsh*ts...Lowest Of Our Low"

by Tyler Durden
Sun, 01/28/2018 - 17:30

A California city councilman and high school history teacher at El Rancho High School in Pico Rivera, Calif, was caught on video disparaging the United States military and calling its members “dumbshits” who are not “high-level thinkers.”

 

As The Daily Caller's Derek Hunter reports, Gregory Salcido is a current member of the Pico Rivera City Council.

Three profanity-laced videos surfaced on Facebook Friday of Salcido declaring to his students that members of the military are dumb people who joined because they were poor students and that they are the “lowest of our low” of the country.

“They’re the frickin’ lowest of our low,” Salcido can be heard saying.

Three video of Salcido’s comments were posted to Facebook by a family friend of the student who took it and they quickly went viral. The student, who wished to remain anonymous, is the son and nephew of military veterans and told the local paper, “It was so disrespectful to my dad and my uncles and all veterans and those still in the military.”

Throughout the three videos, Salcido can be heard using vulgar language to describe the military as failed students with no other options but to serve.

We’ve got a bunch of dumbshits over there. Think about the people who you know who are over there — your freaking stupid uncle Louis or whatever, they’re dumbshits.

They’re not, like, high-level thinkers, they’re not academic people, they’re not intellectual people, they’re the freaking lowest of our low. Not morally, I’m not saying they make bad moral decisions, they’re not talented people,”

This is not Salcido’s first brush with controversy.

In 2012, he was accused of smacking one of his students who he said was disruptive.

The school district is investigating the videos and refused to comment on a “personnel matter.”

Salcido is currently on vacation, but posted a vague comment to his Facebook page about the controversy.

Screen capture from Facebook.

Other posts on Salcido’s Facebook pages show he is not a fan of President Donald Trump.

 

Screen capture from Facebook.

On the official webpage for his city council job, Salcido’s bio reads, “Councilman Salcido credits his students for being a constant reminder that keeping a positive and optimistic disposition is necessary for a productive future.”

Tags
Education

Comments

Vote up!
 8
Vote down!
 1
J S Bach stizazz Jan 28, 2018 6:03 PM Permalink

To willingly sign up to fight wars for zionist interests is a bit retarded.  But, we must try to understand that most who do so completely imbibe the jew lies about defending our freedom and democrazy.  We need to put a stop to their propaganda and also end the military industrial complex which has mushroomed out of any proportion with an incessant need for conflict to keep its nefarious flow of funds pumping.  How do we justify that next million dollar block busting bomb unless we use the ones in storage already?

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 6
Son of Captain Nemo larz Jan 28, 2018 5:57 PM Permalink

Hear that?...

That's the sound of a baseball... hitting the metal plate in your head to replace the left hemisphere that got blown out in Kabul!

All I can say is that i hope that you are a burned out whore of a vet preparing to commit suicide though your ritual cocktail of psychotropic drugs and alcohol...

Or

You are preparing for your next "gig" in Afrin/Manbij or the Donbass!

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 1
BigJim americanreality Jan 28, 2018 6:15 PM Permalink

There are/were plenty of high IQ people in every military. And a lot of suggestible youths who were led to believe that to fight for your elites' interests was the same thing as fighting for your country.

But to stay in the US/UK military, year after aggressive year, either means you are too dumb/brainwashed to see the truth... or too psychopathic to care.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
Blackfox RafterManFMJ Jan 28, 2018 6:06 PM Permalink

I am ex army (UK) and I know about the Oded Yinon plan, coudenhove kalergi plan, fractional reserve banking/usury, I understand the Jewish question and I own gold/silver and had a nice pay day with Bitcoin.

I am now retired at 39 years of age, much regards a dumbshit (enjoy the traffic on the way to work tomorrow morning lulz)

 

Oh and Trump is a Zionist.... funny to hear how Trump is going to save the USA from the same people on here who cheered Obama on all those years ago. Now go pay your taxes for Isreal.

 

Goodnight Bitchez...

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 1
YUNOSELL Jan 28, 2018 5:31 PM Permalink

The military will be all that stands between the angry 99% and the Washington politicians and Wall Street banksters that defrauded them in the coming years. The non-dumbshits will align with the 99% against the corrupt oligarchs.

Vote up!
 11
Vote down!
 2
greven40 YUNOSELL Jan 28, 2018 5:42 PM Permalink

The paid killers so-called military are the ones that provide the power by which the US regime exists.  They give them the ability to ignore all law because they have the might to make their own version of "right".  These people are deluded.  They can't even comprehend that the oath they swear is violated the moment they take it.  It's impossible to swear to defend and uphold the Constitution if you're also swearing to obey a regime that exists in daily violation of that same Constitution.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
booboo Jan 28, 2018 5:39 PM Permalink

 Big fucking deal.

what ever freedoms we have let them flourish even if it pisses you off. It would be double plus’s good if the teacher had a Sig strapped to his waist and was smoking a Camel unfiltered.

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 2
greven40 Scornd Jan 28, 2018 5:48 PM Permalink

Those military meatheads will be the ones rounding people up for the Gulag.  They already do it overseas and the globalists who rule the US regime don't care if the peasant is waving a US flag.  They don't recognize nations, just a single global dictatorship.  If they're already violating their oath and serving the beast, don't expect them to have a sudden change of heart when they're told to round up "terrorists" or "insurgents" in Zone B, Sector 3, regardless of where it is.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 4
shimmy Jan 28, 2018 5:39 PM Permalink

Guy sounds like a complete clown whose IQ is probably not much higher than the very people he is slamming. Still, he's fairly correct in what he says about the military folk as most of them are surely pretty damn dumb.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 2
Phil Free Jan 28, 2018 5:45 PM Permalink

Wearing a pastel pink shirt?  Figures.

A real winner.

"..not talented people.."?  This loser wouldn't know talent if it bit him on the ass. Twice.