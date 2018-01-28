Cape Town Prays As "Day Zero" Looms; Security Forces To Guard Water-Collection Points

Cape Town's main water supply was from the Theewaterskloof dam outside Grabouw...
But amid its worst drought in more than 100 years...
Cape Town's date with destiny as the world's first major city to run dry, looms.
With the so-called "Day Zero" less than 3 months away, security forces have been drafted to guard water-collection points and Capetonians have turned to prayer sessions for hope.
Just two weeks ago, Cape Town’s mayor Patricia de Lille tweeted:
“I cannot stress it enough: all residents must save water and use less than 87 liters [19 gallons] per day… We must avoid Day Zero and saving water is the only way we can do this.”
Not missing the opportunity to levy extra taxes on the populace, the city mayor has also impeded a “drought charge” in order to fund new water projects, such as constructing desalination plants.
But today, Cape Town's leaders have instructed residents to use only 50 liters of water daily from Feb. 1, down from the current 87-liter limit.
"We have reached the point of no return,” Patricia de Lille, Cape Town’s mayor, warned this month. With anger in her voice she added: “It is quite unbelievable that a majority of people do not seem to care.”
Security guards made sure people took only an allotted amount (25 liters maximum in one line and 15 liters in another 'express' line).
"There are a lot of people who have been in denial and now they suddenly realize this is for real," said Shirley Curry, who waited to fill a plastic container with spring water from one of several taps outside a South African Breweries facility in the Newlands suburb.
As The FT reports, climatologists say that another year of drought cannot be ruled out.
They add that Cape Town’s stark inequalities have exacerbated the crisis. Vast lawns and swimming pools in mainly white suburbs are draining away efforts to conserve resources, they say.
“This has not been a natural disaster,” says Gina Ziervogel, an associate professor at the University of Cape Town, who has been advising the city. “It is entirely man-made.”
This weekend, Cape Town's water and sanitation department said it was investigating reports that some retailers might be illegally selling municipal tap water after people were seen lining up with empty bottles at two malls.
Some residents are supplementing water supply by collecting from natural springs in the city.
"This crisis will demand a whole of society approach, where we all pull together to get through this," the city said in a statement that acknowledged "panic" among residents fretting over the possible difficulties ahead.
'Day Zero' is projected to arrive on April 12 but some fear it could come sooner, while others hope it won't happen if rationing works and rains eventually come.
If 'Day Zero' arrives, many people would have to go to collection points for a daily ration of 25 liters.
Comments
The irony is too bloody wet in UK.
it is time to globally privatize water (even where it is abundant, e.g. Middle Europe, Japan, many parts of the US) so that the free market will ensure the best prices and best allocation for all of us.
Ask Jim Rickards.
In reply to The irony is too bloody wet… by Panic Mode
Meh. If there ever was a country that is going to collapse it's SA.
The sooner the better.
In reply to it is time to globally… by giovanni_f
Not sure if the remaining whites will fare well when the government looks for a scapegoat
In reply to Meh. If there ever was a… by Haus-Targaryen
they are already testing the racist waters. that quoted professor all but said "it's a white made problem."
here i am worrying about those poor people and many there are apparently glibly unaware or uncaring.
long water tankers. all payments in gold Rand please
In reply to Not sure if the remaining… by giovanni_f
Racist weather! Too many Nigerians.
Can I say this shithole is constipated?
In reply to they are already testing the… by wildbad
Agreed. This is like Venezuela -- the leading edge.
In reply to Meh. If there ever was a… by Haus-Targaryen
Commie shithole!
In reply to Meh. If there ever was a… by Haus-Targaryen
Well. All resources are finite, and the only question is how one allocates finite resources.
Bearing in mind that people tend to consume more of things that they perceive as having a low cost and less of things they perceive as having a high cost.... Whether it's privatized or not, is probably irrelevant. It should probably at least be metered and charged by usage.
In reply to it is time to globally… by giovanni_f
how is that in any way ironic?
In reply to The irony is too bloody wet… by Panic Mode
Friends in Paris tell me they are flooded - they live in Villeneuve-Saint-Georges, however the floods this year are not as bad as in 2016 when they had to evacuate.
There's a painted line on one of the local Government buildings - showing how high the water reached in the Great Flood of 1910. Much worse than this years "feeble effort" - their words, not mine!
In reply to The irony is too bloody wet… by Panic Mode
I was watching Chinese guys fishing the Seine over there, it's like the idiots over here fishing out of the Toronto Don River, cleaner somewhat more than nasty Paris but ya it's disgusting nonetheless.
In reply to Friends in Paris tell me… by Parrotile
The UK is still operating a policy of water restriction - refusing to implement policies to create the infrastructure (not just water, energy too) to support future demands.
As we know, this is a NWO policy - to create shortage therefore a means of control - and nothing whatsoever to do with weather, climate or cost.
The 'shortage' in Cape Town is the start of a trend. If you control the essentials of life, you control the people that rely on them.
In reply to The irony is too bloody wet… by Panic Mode
So happy to live in beautiful Oregon... where I hope / predict that I wont have to ever deal with this type of situation!
No, in Oregon you get to deal with other 'man made' water issues like not being able to collect rain water on your property because it's not yours.
In reply to So happy to live in… by OregonGrown
You gotta be a lucky ducky to have the Great Lakes near you, when I turn on the faucet in Toronto, 1C fresh, tooth numbing cold water comes out. Nestle wants a piece of this action.
you drink water from the tap?
brave man.
hope your supply is cleaner than the folks across the lake in michigan
In reply to You gotta be a lucky ducky… by Gravatomic
Not sure about Chicago but I know it's cleaner here than there, the intake pipe is deep at the bottom of the lake, Ontario is the deepest of the Great Lakes. However, my indoor garden revealed that added aluminum leaves yellow spots if the water is not filtered or left to sit for 24 hours.
In reply to you drink water from the tap… by stacking12321
i always filter it, i just don't trust city water...
In reply to Not sure about Chicago but I… by Gravatomic
Superior is the deepest lake. Just saying.
In reply to Not sure about Chicago but I… by Gravatomic
Also the cleanest. When I sailed the lakes many years ago, we used to fill the ship's fresh water tanks directly from the middle of the lake. Huron was good back then as well. Don't know about today though.
In reply to Superior is the deepest… by DeaconPews
This is the best reason for Canada to pull out of NAFTA.
But rationing to 87 l/day/person ?? How much was being used before the rationing?
Who needs that much water?
We'll be down to 50l per day in 3 days time. You'd be surprised how little 87l is, if you shower, wash clothes, wash dishes and flush your toilet.
Collecting 25l a day, per person is going to be crazy here. I expect absolute chaos. I expect for once I'll be glad to see men in military uniform sent by the government to keep the peace.
In reply to This is the best reason for… by . . . _ _ _ . . .
Ever had a shower? Washed your clothes? Do you flush your toilet or just let it there?
Less than 20 Gallons per day - how much fuel does your car take anyway?
In reply to This is the best reason for… by . . . _ _ _ . . .
"If it's yellow, let it mellow. If it's brown, flush it down."
In reply to Ever had a shower? Washed… by World Cash Day
Ever gone camping?
"Who needs that much water?"
I meant besides Americans.
Anyhow, everybody knows that over 95% of water use is industrial/agricultural.
But the people will die of thirst before industry faces any serious cutbacks.
In reply to Ever had a shower? Washed… by World Cash Day
Duh. They also do not care that dumbo's are in charge. Or that money is fiat. Or that the banking system is rigged. Or that the City of Cape town is busy financialising water through a water fund partnership with The Nature Conservancy or "Nature.org" aka "Wall Street."
Of course the set-up is sold to the same people "who do not seem to care" as favourable for nature, diversity, unemployment, puppies, kittens and whatever you chose is trendy at the moment.
From http://waternews.co.za/city-nature-conservancy-establish-sas-first-wate…
"Water funds have been found to be proven platforms for building the financial and institutional mechanisms needed to unlock the benefits of natural infrastructure and provide significant returns to both public and private investors."
Selling your water resources to Wall Street is a bad, bad idea.
Fuck you, de Lille.
In reply to Ever gone camping? by . . . _ _ _ . . .
They have an international cricket match scheduled for March, right when they run out of water. The "optics" of a green cricket field while people dont have drinking water wont be good. African planning I guess.
...crickets.
In reply to They have an international… by yarpos
If government got out of the way I'm sure the free market would solve this pretty fast. How is it that huge water tanker ships with fresh water are not on the way as we speak?
Time to leave.
Global Day Zero is when the White Man is the minority.
“It is quite unbelievable that a majority of people do not seem to care.”
"There are a lot of people who have been in denial and now they suddenly realize this is for real,"
“This has not been a natural disaster,” “It is entirely man-made.”
Humans by nature are assholes, in one form or another, the psychopaths and sociopaths just make it worse.
500mm per year median rainfall is not great. They need more & deeper dams, evaporation in the one pictured must be huge.
They need some of those plastic balls.
In reply to 500mm per year median… by AUD
Climate change is a conspiracy by the Chinese.
Actually, it's a Mongolian conspiracy.
In reply to Climate change is a… by martygraw
Mismanagement. A white brain drain out the country.Affirmative action. Water leaks. Socialist politics.Corruption. Free water to the poor, South Africa was well on its way to Zimbabwe and Venezuela like status since Mandela. And then God sent a drought.
dry spells and incr population ..waiting for las vegas here in ol amerika to go dry..only a mobster would buy up desert and build a major city..only fools would move there..but it ain't happened yet..Trump just might save steve Wynn's investments there with major water infrastructure work out..but deserts are what they are..got h20? so cal still crying over too dry then too wet?
Commie shithole!
How many problems could mankind solve if Profit was not the deciding factor
All of them.
In reply to How many problems could… by Dragon HAwk
looks like the future of the african wild animals is in doubt , as the humans stole their lands and wasted their water and resources, they are building settlements on these stolen lands until the lands can no longer sustain the humans and the animals. very sad indeed.
lol african wild animals..like the ones imported to amerika?? you know the street apes?
In reply to looks like the future of the… by Davidduke2000
For sale...Arctic and Antarctic icebergs. Must be towed to location at buyer's expense. Bitcoin accepted.
This should work...https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=svKq044qrYU
In reply to For sale...Arctic and… by UmbilicalMosqu…