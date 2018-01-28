Cape Town Prays As "Day Zero" Looms; Security Forces To Guard Water-Collection Points

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 01/29/2018 - 04:15

Cape Town's main water supply was from the Theewaterskloof dam outside Grabouw...

But amid its worst drought in more than 100 years...

Cape Town's date with destiny as the world's first major city to run dry, looms.

With the so-called "Day Zero" less than 3 months away, security forces have been drafted to guard water-collection points and Capetonians have turned to prayer sessions for hope.

Just two weeks ago, Cape Town’s mayor Patricia de Lille‏ tweeted:

“I cannot stress it enough: all residents must save water and use less than 87 liters [19 gallons] per day… We must avoid Day Zero and saving water is the only way we can do this.”

Not missing the opportunity to levy extra taxes on the populace, the city mayor has also impeded a “drought charge” in order to fund new water projects, such as constructing desalination plants.

But today, Cape Town's leaders have instructed residents to use only 50 liters of water daily from Feb. 1, down from the current 87-liter limit.

"We have reached the point of no return,” Patricia de Lille, Cape Town’s mayor, warned this month. With anger in her voice she added: “It is quite unbelievable that a majority of people do not seem to care.”

Security guards made sure people took only an allotted amount (25 liters maximum in one line and 15 liters in another 'express' line).

"There are a lot of people who have been in denial and now they suddenly realize this is for real," said Shirley Curry, who waited to fill a plastic container with spring water from one of several taps outside a South African Breweries facility in the Newlands suburb.

As The FT reports, climatologists say that another year of drought cannot be ruled out.

They add that Cape Town’s stark inequalities have exacerbated the crisis. Vast lawns and swimming pools in mainly white suburbs are draining away efforts to conserve resources, they say.

“This has not been a natural disaster,” says Gina Ziervogel, an associate professor at the University of Cape Town, who has been advising the city. “It is entirely man-made.”

This weekend, Cape Town's water and sanitation department said it was investigating reports that some retailers might be illegally selling municipal tap water after people were seen lining up with empty bottles at two malls.

Some residents are supplementing water supply by collecting from natural springs in the city.

"This crisis will demand a whole of society approach, where we all pull together to get through this," the city said in a statement that acknowledged "panic" among residents fretting over the possible difficulties ahead.

'Day Zero' is projected to arrive on April 12 but some fear it could come sooner, while others hope it won't happen if rationing works and rains eventually come.

If 'Day Zero' arrives, many people would have to go to collection points for a daily ration of 25 liters.

css1971 giovanni_f Jan 29, 2018 5:38 AM Permalink

Well. All resources are finite, and the only question is how one allocates finite resources.

Bearing in mind that people tend to consume more of things that they perceive as having a low cost and less of things they perceive as having a high cost.... Whether it's privatized or not, is probably irrelevant. It should probably at least be metered and charged by usage.

Parrotile Panic Mode Jan 29, 2018 4:41 AM Permalink

Friends in Paris tell me they are flooded - they live in Villeneuve-Saint-Georges, however the floods this year are not as bad as in 2016 when they had to evacuate.

There's a painted line on one of the local Government buildings - showing how high the water reached in the Great Flood of 1910. Much worse than this years "feeble effort"  - their words, not mine!

kellys_eye Panic Mode Jan 29, 2018 4:56 AM Permalink

The UK is still operating a policy of water restriction - refusing to implement policies to create the infrastructure (not just water, energy too) to support future demands.

As we know, this is a NWO policy - to create shortage therefore a means of control - and nothing whatsoever to do with weather, climate or cost.

The 'shortage' in Cape Town is the start of a trend.  If you control the essentials of life, you control the people that rely on them.

Gravatomic Jan 29, 2018 4:31 AM Permalink

You gotta be a lucky ducky to have the Great Lakes near you, when I turn on the faucet in Toronto, 1C fresh, tooth numbing cold water comes out. Nestle wants a piece of this action.

Troy Ounce . . . _ _ _ . . . Jan 29, 2018 6:32 AM Permalink

"Cape Town’s mayor Patricia de Lille, added: “It is quite unbelievable that a majority of people do not seem to care.”"

Duh. They also do not care that dumbo's are in charge. Or that money is fiat. Or that the banking system is rigged. Or that the City of Cape town is busy financialising water through a water fund partnership with The Nature Conservancy or "Nature.org" aka "Wall Street." 

Of course the set-up is sold to the same people "who do not seem to care" as favourable for nature, diversity, unemployment, puppies, kittens and whatever you chose is trendy at the moment.

From http://waternews.co.za/city-nature-conservancy-establish-sas-first-wate…

"Water funds have been found to be proven platforms for building the financial and institutional mechanisms needed to unlock the benefits of natural infrastructure and provide significant returns to both public and private investors."

Selling your water resources to Wall Street is a bad, bad idea.

Fuck you, de Lille.

yarpos Jan 29, 2018 4:33 AM Permalink

They have an international cricket match scheduled for March, right when they run out of water.  The "optics" of a green cricket field while people dont have drinking water wont be good.   African planning I guess.

U4 eee aaa Jan 29, 2018 4:59 AM Permalink

If government got out of the way I'm sure the free market would solve this pretty fast. How is it that huge water tanker ships with fresh water are not on the way as we speak?

George Bush League Jan 29, 2018 5:37 AM Permalink

 “It is quite unbelievable that a majority of people do not seem to care.”

"There are a lot of people who have been in denial and now they suddenly realize this is for real,"

“This has not been a natural disaster,” “It is entirely man-made.”

Humans by nature are assholes, in one form or another, the psychopaths and sociopaths just make it worse.

AUD Jan 29, 2018 5:38 AM Permalink

500mm per year median rainfall is not great. They need more &  deeper dams, evaporation in the one pictured must be huge.

Pi Bolar Jan 29, 2018 5:44 AM Permalink

Mismanagement. A white brain drain out the country.Affirmative action. Water leaks. Socialist politics.Corruption. Free water to the poor, South Africa was well on its way to Zimbabwe and Venezuela like status since Mandela. And then God sent a drought. 

overmedicatedu… Jan 29, 2018 5:49 AM Permalink

dry spells and incr population ..waiting for las vegas here in ol amerika to go dry..only a mobster would buy up desert and build a major city..only fools would move there..but it ain't happened yet..Trump just might save steve Wynn's investments there with major water infrastructure work out..but deserts are what they are..got h20? so cal still crying over too dry then too wet?

Davidduke2000 Jan 29, 2018 6:01 AM Permalink

looks like the future of the african wild animals is in doubt , as the humans stole their lands and wasted their water and resources, they are building settlements on these stolen lands until the lands can no longer sustain the humans and the animals. very sad indeed. 