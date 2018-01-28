The Davos Warnings: "We Need To Dial Down On The Risk"

Authored by Lance Roberts via RealInvestmentAdvice.com,

The Melt-up Continues

Since the beginning of the year, the acceleration in the markets has continued unabated. As I showed yesterday, the acceleration in the S&P 500 has now gone parabolic.

Of course, market melt-ups are symbolic of the final phases of “capitulation” as investors who feel like they “missed the boat,” finally jump back on board.

Such can be confirmed by the numerous emails from individuals asking me is “now the time to get back in?”  

As shown in the chart below, such is the epitome of the “buy high, sell low” syndrome. Never before in recent history has the market been this overbought and extended from longer-term averages which suggests that a correction that reduces such conditions is highly likely in the near-term.

This doesn’t necessarily mean a “full blown” market crash, but even a correction back to the 200-dma, which is certainly within the scope of normal corrective actions, would currently entail a drawdown of almost -13%.

But let’s step back to a weekly chart and look at previous periods where historically high overbought conditions have existed previously.

On a weekly basis, a correction back to the 52-week moving average would require a bit more than a -14% decline while a correction back to the long-term trending average would be roughly -28% from current levels.

As I have said before, given we are now in the longest stretch in market history without even a 3% correction, 13% to 14% is going to “feel” worse than it is, and 28% will be equivalent to a full-fledged crash. 

But just to keep that in perspective, a 28% decline from current levels only sets investors back to 2015. But, given that most investors are driven largely by emotion, those that have jumped in just recently, will be looking to “bail out” with that kind of a drop.

Buy high. Sell low.

Wash. Rinse. Repeat.

However, there’s nothing to worry about currently as long as the markets keep ratcheting up to new highs. As I penned last week in “The Honey Badger Market,” 

For now, it is hoped that historically high levels of stock valuations will be reduced by an explosion in underlying earnings growth due to the impact of tax reform.

While exuberance is currently ‘off the charts’ bullish, and our portfolios remain inherently long in the meantime, we are extremely cognizant of the risk of something ‘breaking.’

It is what always happens.

Yes, currently, everything is absolutely, positively, optimistic. Economic growth has picked up over the last couple of quarters due to an unprecedented level of natural disasters, oil prices have risen boosting production and corporate earnings, and employment is at historically high levels if you don’t count those out of the labor force.

The positive backdrop for stocks could not be currently better.”

Such is certainly the case for now.

The Davos Warnings

 

Meanwhile, in Davos, the confab of billionaires, world leaders, and the media have gathered for the annual confab in which the fate of the world is determined.

We were fortunate enough to obtain a clip from one of the speeches.

However, not all the views from Davos were of global tranquility and peace.

Barclays CEO Jes Staley, warned that financial markets remind him somewhat of what was seen before the 2008 crash.

“This feels a little bit like 2006. There are lots of reasons to be optimistic.

Global economic growth across the board is doing great at roughly 4%, unemployment rates in the U.K. and the U.S. are at almost record lows. All that is great. But all that comes amid ‘incredibly accommodating’ monetary policy, with interest rates that almost assume we’re still in recession.

If interest rates move too quickly and volatility whips around, things could get ‘interesting’ for markets over the next two years. It’s ‘concerning’ that people are selling short volatility even as it’s historically low, asset values are at all-time highs, and every major industry around the world last year grew by more than 20%.”

Axel Weber, chairman of the board of UBS AG, the Swiss bank, warned:

“Complacency in the markets is a key risk: Valuations are at unprecedented levels. The probability that we’ll encounter an unforeseen crisis on the next part of our journey is high.

André Bourbonnais, chief executive of PSP Investments, which manages close to $112 billion USD of Canadian pension-fund assets, said:

“Everyone feels, despite the exuberance in the market, that we need to dial down on the risk. 

Michael O’Sullivan, chief investment officer for international wealth management at Credit Suisse stated:

“The markets are being driven by a synchronized economic recovery in the U.S., Asia and Europe. Markets are focused on the business cycle rather than politics. Most asset markets are therefore ignoring politics—with the exception of the foreign-exchange market. One possible reason for the lack of market focus on politics may be the growth of automated trading as robots are much less interested in politics than humans.”

Carlyle’s David Rubenstein, who co-founded the private-equity firm more than 30 years ago, warned:
“The biggest concern I have is that most people think there’s no problem of a likely recession this year or early next year. Generally, when people are happy and confident, something wrong happens.’’
Kenneth Rogoff, who co-wrote the definitive history of the financial crisis, expressed the most concern:
“If interest rates go up even modestly, halfway to their normal level, you will see a collapse in the stock market. I don’t know how everything from art and bitcoin to stock prices will react as interest rates go up.”

Of course, with interest rates around the globe at historic lows, companies have binged on cheap borrowing, easy credit terms and “seller’s market” as investor chase yield.

You will notice that each major market peak in history was accompanied by high-leverage ratios.

The biggest risk, as noted last week, is a significant rise in interest rates the “pricks” the debt-bubble.

Every year, I’ve been asking Santa to unleash a few Biblical Avalanches onto Davos while those assholes pat each other on the backs.

I even sent my letters via “Registered Mail, signature required”, so I know Santa got’em and yet… he ain’t done shit.

Next year, I’ll leave a gallon of Moonshine for him, instead of milk and cookies…   ;-)

Looney

Wouldn't be interesting to see people actually invest their money into REAL businesses rather than casino stocks in Boardwalk. Pretending we are investing in companies when their stock has as much intrinsic value as properties on the Monopoly board, is delusion. Buying a 100000 shares of Tesla does nothing for Tesla except make everyone who holds their shares a little richer on paper. Invest the same money in a start-up business and see what it does. Easy money always ends up the same.

A 100% absurd assessment. They can not "dial down" risk as it will result in the great deflationary reset they have been postponing since 2001. Hence they have to try to keep the pedal to the floor and leave those unwilling to gamble at the grand casino sitting on the margins. When the Central Banksters feel comfortable enough to harvest the suckers however, it will be a bloodbath.

A warning that risk is growing, why? Answer, because this is all crazy!

We continue to live under a system geared at getting politicians re-elected and fulfilling the most pressing needs of today.  Things like profit, greed, and quenching our unrelinquishing desire for growth is placed in front of longer term issues and needs. Mapping out a logical and sustainable long-term plan requires delving into some rather hefty philosophical questions like what brings real happiness. More on this subject in the article below.

 http://Planning A Sustainable Future For Mankind.html

Exactly WHY are interest rates at all time lows, propping up the stawk market through buybacks to enhance the managerial options and pumping the money directly into the market?  Could it have anything to do with the Fed and the ESL printing "money" off the books and buying up all the dumped and newly issued treasuries?  Could it, Punk?  For all their charts, graphs, and multi-colored eye candy, these "pundits" never go deeper than a one inch dick.  We are witnesses the biggest multi-year pump and dump in recorded history.  The soon to be Fed chair came out the other day and admitted that they were massively shorting the VIX.  Rigged from stem to stern.

Yeah, I'm gonna need you to move your desk to the basement--and is that my stapler?

 

My key bearish indicator is the day ZH stops posting stupid gloom & doom articles only based on someone's little corner of the economy or market without looking at the big picture.

 

Wait until that repatriation money comes back here and goes to work.  Inflation can affect stock prices as well as commodities.

 

Not saying a selloff never coming, but as long as there are bears shorting there is fuel for higher prices.  Trade the market you have--not the market to want it to be.

 

analysts I follow seem to be issuing warning signs.  Shepwave  has new triggers for monday for gold and stocks. I think there is something big about to happen. I just can't figure out if I should exit my long side gold trades from Dec or not.  Any feed back here would be great I have emailed them but so far no reply. 

All of this leverage and equity price action without achieving their 2% inflation target!  Remarkable.

It seems to highlight just how fragile this whole system is now.

Well done, Ben and Janet.  I'm sure you will both go down in central banker history.

At this rate, the Davos crowd wants to start worrying about what might happen to their very beings.

I can smell, feel, and nigh on taste the fear these cunts be feeling.

You are as close to being peeled alive as is humanly possible you nation wrecking, country fucking destroying, void of ethics cunts.

And if I aint be walking away from this shit, neither be they.

Cunts, Fucking Cunts, to the very man.

Tick tock mother fuckers

;-)

The Zimbaweave stock market kept climbing also..

 I had to giggle at the Line,  Unemployment is Low.. these guys never heard of labor participation i take it

Don't mind if they reign back on the melted up market now because they are never going to lower it.

Now those who have not been able to get into the market and reap the rewards are now so far below the entry point, reigning back and locking the poorest into their current lowly economic position is the populism.

They really do not understand how the hatred for what they have done will not be pacified by just reigning back rate of elevation if you cannot join the party.

Game over.

 

Davos is a highly staged PR event. There is no way to know what these elites are really thinking based just on public statements made at Davos. A fly on the wall in some of the private meetings away from reporters and non-elites would hear what these guys are really thinking, and it is probably something like: "This shit is getting ready to blow sky high. Everybody, let's go through the checklist one more time: 1) Got your stacks of gold and silver? check, 2) Got your quick get away routes and guaranteed transport to your well stocked doom shelter? check, 3) Got all your underlings and everybody under your sphere of influence convinced that now is the time to buy into the stock market? check. OK boys, one last thing: Got your box of Cuban cigars and favorite scotch to sip on when the shit hits the fan so we can all sit back and enjoy the greatest muppet fleecing in the history of mankind? check!

I keep coming back to the FED, and from there, all the other CBs of the world and BIS.

I can not believe that the FED would be content to sit on a bunch of toxic assets on its balance sheet. It would like to dump these somewhere ASAP AND replace these with good assets, like stocks and other hard assets. Not to make it appear that it is getting monetary religion by shrinking its balance sheet, but using it as a cover for a swap.

The Fed has conditioned the public, and indeed much of Wall Street, to take its past overdue promises of interest rate hikes with a grain of salt, specifically their history of not having followed through with interest rate hikes -until recently. (Even these have to be done very slowly so as not to spook the markets.) The same attitude will be used to explain away the FED's failure to shrink its balance sheet. There goes the FED again , saying it will do something and doesn't. The end.

 

The bottom line, it will be no surprise to me if the FED does NOT reduce its balance sheet. People will just write it off as another of the  FED's disinformation campaign, and leave it at that- which is what the FED actually wants you to think.

My question is whether the FED will draw everyone's attention to the fact that it is not shrinking its balance sheet because it never wanted to do this from the start. It wants to secretly to swap out its toxic assets for good assets. It is part of its strategy of owning everything of value. Industry, mining, farming, etc.and dumping the toxic MBS onto some lackeys like pension funds or other sovereign wealth funds.

 

I really want to know if there are any sophisticated financial experts here on ZH who could explain if there is any way to determine whether the FED is secretly swapping out its toxic assets and replacing them with good assets, all the while the public's attention is diverted to  seeing only that the FED is not reducing its balance sheet?  

Does the FED know that the fiat currency will be worthless and it had better own stocks? Even though the stock market is dwarfed by the bond market, the bonds are paper only. It is the hard assets, the factories, the food, pharma, military hardware, the land which will ultimately be of any value.