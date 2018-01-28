Female Kurdish Fighter Blows Herself Up As Turkish Tank Enters Syrian Village

With the assistance of Al Masdar News,

A female fighter within the Kurdish People’s Protection Units paramilitary group has blown herself up amid an ongoing offensive by Turkey-led forces in Syria’s Afrin regional sources report. Sources following developments on the ground in Afrin are reporting that a Kurdish female fighter by the name of Avesta Khabur committed the suicide attack to in an attempt to turn back an armored assault by the Turkish Army.

The incident is said to have taken place in the village of Hemmam and that it resulted in Avesta Khabur taking the lives of several Turkish troops along with her own as well as the destruction of a battle tank. However, sources are vague about the conditions in which Avesta Khabur carried out the suicide bombing.

It is hard to believe that it was a preempted Islamist-style martyrdom operation in the fashion that jihadist factions carry out such attacks as it is an unusual tactic for Kurdish groups. Rather it is likely the case that Avesta found herself surrounded by enemy forces and–seeing no way out–then committed to the suicide attack against the Turkish Army.

The YPJ-General Command (YPJ is the all-female Kurdish military organization parallel to the YPG)  released an official statement which described Khabur's actions as follows: "she attacked with her grenades a Turkish tank which was trying to enter Hemmam village. As such she exploded her body and destroyed the tank."

Earlier on Sunday, the Turkish Armed Forces managed to capture the strategic mountaintop of Jabal Barsaya in the northeastern part of the Afrin Canton, which overlooks many Kurdish villages.  This was later confirmed the Turkish regime, as their troops continue to move through heavily fortified areas controlled by the predominately Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG/YPJ).

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan used the moment and seized on images of soldiers planting the Turkish flag at the top of Jabal Barsaya to energize his political base during a speech Sunday while claiming "484 terrorists have been killed so far" in reference to US-backed Syrian Kurdish fighters. He stated enthusiastically after proclaiming the death of "terrorists" that, "this will keep getting better!" while adding that thanks to the operation "people have literally found peace"

Footage of both the mountaintop advance and Erdoğan's speech can be seen in the following pro-Turkish media clip:

In other related developments, on Saturday Kurdish activists in northern Syria accused the Turkish Air Force of using internationally banned napalm bombs over the Afrin Canton in northern Aleppo.

“The Turkish army uses the forbidden weapon napalm in Afrin against civilians,” Syrian-Kurdish politician Îlham Ehmed tweeted last night.

While no visual proof has been released, several Kurdish activists in northern Syria took to social media to accuse the Turkish Air Force of using the munitions. In addition to accusing the Turkish Air Force of using napalm, Kurdish activists also claimed that the former bombed archaeological sites inside the Afrin Canton.

Meanwhile, Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA) ground forces continue to advance on villages on the edges of Afrin Canton. Though Turkey claims it is "bringing peace" to the area, several FSA media accounts have released videos showing its Islamist fighters declaring their intent to conduct ethnic cleansing against the "atheist Kurds".

Below is one such widely circulated video released over the weekend:

Though a number of such videos with threats of genocide by invading Turkish and FSA forces have made the rounds over the last week, and though President Erdoğan himself in public speeches of late has used similar language, mainstream media in the West has continued to be mild or completely silent in its criticism of Erdoğan or the Turkish military invasion of Syria. 

Indeed Erdoğan has recently vowed "to give Afrin back to its real owners" while claiming that "55% of Afrin is composed of Arabs with 35% of Kurds coming there later on". Such language of militarily forced "demographic shift" inside another nation's sovereign territory by Turkish leadership has gone relatively unreported in major international press. 

On Sunday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) - a Syrian opposition outlet in England which has long been a favored source for mainstream media - reported 42 civilian casualties among the Kurds, Arabs and Armenians killed by the Turkish shelling of Afrin. As reported by SOHR "about half of them are children and women". 

SOHR further reports a total of 144 killed among soldiers and paramilitary factions on both sides of the fighting, now in its ninth day.

Vote up!
BobEore Blue Steel 309 Jan 29, 2018 1:58 AM Permalink

"Erdogan was put there by Israel. The USA is a vassal state of Israel. No other explanation fits."

And at long last... the truth dawned on zheepledom.

Vassal states. Turkey - as of june 2016/USA-as of november 2016/Russia & Saudistan as of ...forever... the list goes on.

As accurately reported to a disbelieving western world still witlessly ignoring the endgame to all of this process of enfoldment of nation states in the ONE BIG TERROR STATE of talmudic kabbalism.

"The scenario I warned a disbelieving western world about on July 30 2016 - iS about to go live."

Valley of the - Hyenas - Kobane all over again!

bahian BobEore Jan 29, 2018 6:05 AM Permalink

How can some people be so stupid.  Yes Erdogan is a Zionist puppet. That is why he sent a flotilla to break the blockade of Gaza and broke off relations with Israel after Turk activists died in the botched Israeli boarding attempt. Islamist fundamentalists are all big israel fans. These Kabala conspiracy morons twist reason beyond remedy. Plenty of them found a home on ZH.

 

Koba the Dread The_Juggernaut Jan 29, 2018 3:50 AM Permalink

No one let the Kurds into NATO. Oh! You're calling the Turks motherfuckers because the article told you to call Turks motherfuckers. Can you possibly imagine how stupid a human being must be to get all worked up by a piece of cheap propaganda. Shame on you! Shame on you! Shame on you!

Or perhaps it was the motherfucking, father-raping, baby mutilating Americans you were calling motherfuckers. They're in NATO. . .but, you know what? I bet you've never even thought of getting so angry at the Americans because, though war is hideous when committed by others (like Turks), Americans at war never, ever kill anyone they can save and only the very, very bad persons are killed in wars peace-loving America conducts. . .except America has not been at war since late summer 1945. So who the fuck are all those little babies, mothers, children, old folks America has been murdering (if you ain't at war, it's murder) since 1945.

And idiots like you read propaganda pieces like the one above and get your panties in a bunch because you're so very, very stupid. Sheep! Slugs! Garbage!

OverTheHedge Archive_file Jan 29, 2018 2:53 AM Permalink

In what way? The fact that the Turks won? They beat the shit out some very tough British and Anzac troops, who were invading their country. Might be something to consider at this point.

Another point: this little piece of Syria that is being invaded lies between two other little bits of Syria that turkey has already invaded / occupied. If they manage to link up on either side, they will have created a wide buffer on their border. Is this just a bit of "protection" for turkey, or is it part of the US plan to split up, partition and dismember Syria? Everyone is assuming this is an anti-american, russia-backed operation, and Turkey has left the NATO fold, but is it? Wheels within wheels, and it's is not clear what the end result will be. If I was Assad, I would be looking very closely at all this. There seems to be some suggestion that the Kurds are getting reinforcements and supplies shipped via Syrian government areas, which is interesting.

fajensen OverTheHedge Jan 29, 2018 5:09 AM Permalink

In what way? The fact that the Turks won? 

Yes. It is OK for an empire to be hated and feared, it doesn't work so good when Glory slowly fades and he empire instead becomes hated and despised. 

If one is set on running an empire, one simply cannot afford to be seen losing to "inferior 3'rd world tribals" very often, if not they, then others will take notice and get ideas.

Letting one's side down has consequences. Not delivering on the benefits promised for foreigners serving the empire has consequences too. 

Blue Steel 309 Jan 29, 2018 1:41 AM Permalink

The USA was not designed to be an empire , it was designed to be a Republic for, by and of the People. Our international adventurism will be the death of not just us, but possibly the world.

Not a month goes by without a major provocative incident towards Russia. Usually assassinations of Russian diplomats, Oligarchs, or military bellicosity. I wonder if these are in response to disavowed US operatives being killed, or if Russia is exhibiting enormous restraint, because they are the responsible ones who don't want to see the world burn for Israel.

sonoftx Jan 29, 2018 2:22 AM Permalink

Watch the second video. Something hinky. White teeth. Perfectly manicured eyebrows. Just washed and conditioned hair. Military gear without a speck of dirt or sweat. An AK-47 fired right by his ear without a single jerk of his head. The guy in the background firing at imaginary targets as he runs back and forth. WTF!! So, does the Turkish army allow gay men screaming "all in snack bar"? Something is way off here. This is not war. Not even close.

sonoftx Jan 29, 2018 2:29 AM Permalink

The more I watch it the more I see how it was scripted. From the pied piper dough boy to the grenade launcher dude to the "snack bar" 145# dude at stop of video. Maybe I am imagining things.

LightBulb18 Jan 29, 2018 2:39 AM Permalink

So what are we talking 30 million kurds under Turkish rule, with no right to vote in any nation? Don’t worry about the leftist run united nations, what happens because of muslims stays hidden among the muslims. That includes abc, cbs, cnn and the nbc’s as well probably.