Female Kurdish Fighter Blows Herself Up As Turkish Tank Enters Syrian Village

With the assistance of Al Masdar News,
A female fighter within the Kurdish People’s Protection Units paramilitary group has blown herself up amid an ongoing offensive by Turkey-led forces in Syria’s Afrin regional sources report. Sources following developments on the ground in Afrin are reporting that a Kurdish female fighter by the name of Avesta Khabur committed the suicide attack to in an attempt to turn back an armored assault by the Turkish Army.
#YPJ fighter Avesta Khaboor blows herself up and destroys a Turkish tank in Jandaris district, #Afrin. January 28, 2018. pic.twitter.com/rnuqIGBe9x— Rojava Defense Units | YPG (@DefenseUnits) January 28, 2018
The incident is said to have taken place in the village of Hemmam and that it resulted in Avesta Khabur taking the lives of several Turkish troops along with her own as well as the destruction of a battle tank. However, sources are vague about the conditions in which Avesta Khabur carried out the suicide bombing.
It is hard to believe that it was a preempted Islamist-style martyrdom operation in the fashion that jihadist factions carry out such attacks as it is an unusual tactic for Kurdish groups. Rather it is likely the case that Avesta found herself surrounded by enemy forces and–seeing no way out–then committed to the suicide attack against the Turkish Army.
The YPJ-General Command (YPJ is the all-female Kurdish military organization parallel to the YPG) released an official statement which described Khabur's actions as follows: "she attacked with her grenades a Turkish tank which was trying to enter Hemmam village. As such she exploded her body and destroyed the tank."
Earlier on Sunday, the Turkish Armed Forces managed to capture the strategic mountaintop of Jabal Barsaya in the northeastern part of the Afrin Canton, which overlooks many Kurdish villages. This was later confirmed the Turkish regime, as their troops continue to move through heavily fortified areas controlled by the predominately Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG/YPJ).
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan used the moment and seized on images of soldiers planting the Turkish flag at the top of Jabal Barsaya to energize his political base during a speech Sunday while claiming "484 terrorists have been killed so far" in reference to US-backed Syrian Kurdish fighters. He stated enthusiastically after proclaiming the death of "terrorists" that, "this will keep getting better!" while adding that thanks to the operation "people have literally found peace".
Footage of both the mountaintop advance and Erdoğan's speech can be seen in the following pro-Turkish media clip:
In other related developments, on Saturday Kurdish activists in northern Syria accused the Turkish Air Force of using internationally banned napalm bombs over the Afrin Canton in northern Aleppo.
“The Turkish army uses the forbidden weapon napalm in Afrin against civilians,” Syrian-Kurdish politician Îlham Ehmed tweeted last night.
Kurds Accuse Turks of Dropping Napalm https://t.co/NexTpjUf2E pic.twitter.com/u9IBnCQPjB— The Voice of America (@VOANews) January 28, 2018
While no visual proof has been released, several Kurdish activists in northern Syria took to social media to accuse the Turkish Air Force of using the munitions. In addition to accusing the Turkish Air Force of using napalm, Kurdish activists also claimed that the former bombed archaeological sites inside the Afrin Canton.
Meanwhile, Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA) ground forces continue to advance on villages on the edges of Afrin Canton. Though Turkey claims it is "bringing peace" to the area, several FSA media accounts have released videos showing its Islamist fighters declaring their intent to conduct ethnic cleansing against the "atheist Kurds".
Below is one such widely circulated video released over the weekend:
"Allah o Akbar we are gonna kill atheist Kurds"— SЯOD (@SrooooD) January 27, 2018
Not ISIS but #Turkey backed jihadist attacking #Afrin and now they are part of NATO!#DefendAfrin#NoFlyZone4Afrin pic.twitter.com/JAe389rkRo
Though a number of such videos with threats of genocide by invading Turkish and FSA forces have made the rounds over the last week, and though President Erdoğan himself in public speeches of late has used similar language, mainstream media in the West has continued to be mild or completely silent in its criticism of Erdoğan or the Turkish military invasion of Syria.
Indeed Erdoğan has recently vowed "to give Afrin back to its real owners" while claiming that "55% of Afrin is composed of Arabs with 35% of Kurds coming there later on". Such language of militarily forced "demographic shift" inside another nation's sovereign territory by Turkish leadership has gone relatively unreported in major international press.
On Sunday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) - a Syrian opposition outlet in England which has long been a favored source for mainstream media - reported 42 civilian casualties among the Kurds, Arabs and Armenians killed by the Turkish shelling of Afrin. As reported by SOHR "about half of them are children and women".
SOHR further reports a total of 144 killed among soldiers and paramilitary factions on both sides of the fighting, now in its ninth day.
Comments
Who let these motherfuckers into NATO?
She was a brave girl.
In reply to Who let these motherfuckers… by The_Juggernaut
Yes but 'no bastard ever won a war by dying for his country.He won it by making some other poor dumb bastard die for his country',comes to mind.
In reply to She was a brave girl. by Putrid_Scum
Damn, was just going to say that.
There's gotta be a way of taking these tanks out without blowing yourself up.
Stickies, layers of concertina wire, time to get creative against the turkish rats.
In reply to Yes but 'no bastard ever won… by khnum
Two books that are available The Partisans companion,the Red Army's do-it-yourself Nazi bashing guerilla warfare manual and SS Werewolf combat instruction manual.
In reply to Damn, was just going to say… by ACP
https://wrathoftheawakenedsaxon.wordpress.com/
In reply to Two books that are available… by khnum
In 2011 the Kurds asked for NATO against Assad.
In 2017, Assad and Russia offered the Kurds their help. The Kurds rejected.
In 2018 the Kurds got what they wished for in 2011.
Two weeks later, the Kurds asked for Assad against NATO.
In reply to Damn, was just going to say… by ACP
CIA and the empire of chaos were probably advising kurds.
You might want to ask "Which kurds were asking?"
In reply to In 2011 the Kurds wanted the… by giovanni_f
"You might want to ask 'Which kurds were asking?'"
--> Ask the Kurds who get paid by Israel and the US.
In reply to CIA and the empire of chaos… by DownWithYogaPants
The serbs used high caliber sniper rifles agains the viewports. It sucks sitting in a tank and not see the road, having to reverse straight back.
In reply to Damn, was just going to say… by ACP
WHO GIVES A FUCK HOW MANY SAND NIGGAS ARE KILLED, SHE DID US A FAVOUR BY NOT HAVING OFFSPRING
In reply to She was a brave girl. by Putrid_Scum
Turkey has been a part of NATO for a long time. They used to have a fairly stable, mostly secular goverment. Then Erdogan came along. Now he thinks he's going to rule the ME in the name of Allah.
In reply to Who let these motherfuckers… by The_Juggernaut
Erdogan was put there by Israel. The USA is a vassal state of Israel. No other explanation fits.
In reply to Turkey has been a part of… by An Shrubbery
Seeing as Im in movie quote mode,'some men just want to watch the world burn',Erdogans massive purges should tell you what die he's cast from
In reply to Erdogan was put there by… by Blue Steel 309
"Erdogan was put there by Israel. The USA is a vassal state of Israel. No other explanation fits."
And at long last... the truth dawned on zheepledom.
Vassal states. Turkey - as of june 2016/USA-as of november 2016/Russia & Saudistan as of ...forever... the list goes on.
As accurately reported to a disbelieving western world still witlessly ignoring the endgame to all of this process of enfoldment of nation states in the ONE BIG TERROR STATE of talmudic kabbalism.
"The scenario I warned a disbelieving western world about on July 30 2016 - iS about to go live."
Valley of the - Hyenas - Kobane all over again!
In reply to Erdogan was put there by… by Blue Steel 309
Is the world ready for Kabbalistan?
In reply to "Erdogan was put there by… by BobEore
How can some people be so stupid. Yes Erdogan is a Zionist puppet. That is why he sent a flotilla to break the blockade of Gaza and broke off relations with Israel after Turk activists died in the botched Israeli boarding attempt. Islamist fundamentalists are all big israel fans. These Kabala conspiracy morons twist reason beyond remedy. Plenty of them found a home on ZH.
In reply to "Erdogan was put there by… by BobEore
only thing that fits is a straight jacket for a nut like you.
In reply to Erdogan was put there by… by Blue Steel 309
the genoicide moustache
In reply to Who let these motherfuckers… by The_Juggernaut
No one let the Kurds into NATO. Oh! You're calling the Turks motherfuckers because the article told you to call Turks motherfuckers. Can you possibly imagine how stupid a human being must be to get all worked up by a piece of cheap propaganda. Shame on you! Shame on you! Shame on you!
Or perhaps it was the motherfucking, father-raping, baby mutilating Americans you were calling motherfuckers. They're in NATO. . .but, you know what? I bet you've never even thought of getting so angry at the Americans because, though war is hideous when committed by others (like Turks), Americans at war never, ever kill anyone they can save and only the very, very bad persons are killed in wars peace-loving America conducts. . .except America has not been at war since late summer 1945. So who the fuck are all those little babies, mothers, children, old folks America has been murdering (if you ain't at war, it's murder) since 1945.
And idiots like you read propaganda pieces like the one above and get your panties in a bunch because you're so very, very stupid. Sheep! Slugs! Garbage!
In reply to Who let these motherfuckers… by The_Juggernaut
Stupid's not the half of it, retarded, delusional and cowardly should be used.
In reply to No one let the Kurds into… by Koba the Dread
Yes cheezy propaganda but who for???
Only one country on planet Earth would recognize Kurdistan which this cheap story is all about. ??????
http://www.kurdistan24.net/en/feature/7cb7106e-0698-4520-a9fc-eb20073e2…
The US state Dept should pull digs at foggy bottom and open up in Trumps new Jerusalem office. ZOG Zato Salute
In reply to No one let the Kurds into… by Koba the Dread
Strange comment, yet gets a 100% up-vote!
You have to be a MOTHERFUCKER to be in NATO, silly!
In reply to Who let these motherfuckers… by The_Juggernaut
Considering, thanks to the internet we now KNOW the true history of NATO and it's banking overlords, Turkey fits right in with it.
In reply to Who let these motherfuckers… by The_Juggernaut
When do they run out of people for this...
So now Turkey's invading Syria, too?
Curiouser and curiouser...
Remember Gallipoli!!
another fuck-up by Churchill
In reply to Remember Gallipoli!! by Archive_file
Churchill...the homo pedophile drunkard!
In reply to another fuck-up by Churchill by Juggernaut x2
In what way? The fact that the Turks won? They beat the shit out some very tough British and Anzac troops, who were invading their country. Might be something to consider at this point.
Another point: this little piece of Syria that is being invaded lies between two other little bits of Syria that turkey has already invaded / occupied. If they manage to link up on either side, they will have created a wide buffer on their border. Is this just a bit of "protection" for turkey, or is it part of the US plan to split up, partition and dismember Syria? Everyone is assuming this is an anti-american, russia-backed operation, and Turkey has left the NATO fold, but is it? Wheels within wheels, and it's is not clear what the end result will be. If I was Assad, I would be looking very closely at all this. There seems to be some suggestion that the Kurds are getting reinforcements and supplies shipped via Syrian government areas, which is interesting.
In reply to Remember Gallipoli!! by Archive_file
In what way? The fact that the Turks won?
Yes. It is OK for an empire to be hated and feared, it doesn't work so good when Glory slowly fades and he empire instead becomes hated and despised.
If one is set on running an empire, one simply cannot afford to be seen losing to "inferior 3'rd world tribals" very often, if not they, then others will take notice and get ideas.
Letting one's side down has consequences. Not delivering on the benefits promised for foreigners serving the empire has consequences too.
In reply to In what way? The fact that… by OverTheHedge
it was reported that Assad allowed kurdish reinforcements through Syrian army lines into the Afrin area.
In reply to In what way? The fact that… by OverTheHedge
So is it, The enemy of my enemy is the enemy of my enemy?
The USA was not designed to be an empire , it was designed to be a Republic for, by and of the People. Our international adventurism will be the death of not just us, but possibly the world.
Not a month goes by without a major provocative incident towards Russia. Usually assassinations of Russian diplomats, Oligarchs, or military bellicosity. I wonder if these are in response to disavowed US operatives being killed, or if Russia is exhibiting enormous restraint, because they are the responsible ones who don't want to see the world burn for Israel.
Good analysis the Kurds were offered a part in the Russian coalition,they backed Globalist forces instead.Russia is quite happy to sit this one out but yes overall the provocations have been continuous for 2 years.
In reply to The USA was not designed to… by Blue Steel 309
Hang Merde-Dog-an!
This sounds much too similar to the 'Angel of Kobane' hoax.
Yep, and this caught my eye from the Kurds account:
"she attacked with her grenades" In other words she ran up to the tank and pull pins on the hand grenades she had on her jacket and poof the big tank blew up. Not buying it. And they seem to have plenty of cell phone video's when they want to but there is not of this or the result.
In reply to This sounds much too similar… by . . . _ _ _ . . .
Watch the second video. Something hinky. White teeth. Perfectly manicured eyebrows. Just washed and conditioned hair. Military gear without a speck of dirt or sweat. An AK-47 fired right by his ear without a single jerk of his head. The guy in the background firing at imaginary targets as he runs back and forth. WTF!! So, does the Turkish army allow gay men screaming "all in snack bar"? Something is way off here. This is not war. Not even close.
Spoiled rich kid playing war.
In reply to Watch the second video… by sonoftx
My first impression was that he was a member of KISS.
The more I watch it the more I see how it was scripted. From the pied piper dough boy to the grenade launcher dude to the "snack bar" 145# dude at stop of video. Maybe I am imagining things.
You're on drugs
In reply to The more I watch it the more… by sonoftx
if you are in a combat situation there is no way you are taking selfie videos and jumping around like a bunch of Kansas City faggots
In reply to You're on drugs by Erwin643
So what are we talking 30 million kurds under Turkish rule, with no right to vote in any nation? Don’t worry about the leftist run united nations, what happens because of muslims stays hidden among the muslims. That includes abc, cbs, cnn and the nbc’s as well probably.
...... I'm not sure women have got the hang of this war thing yet. .....
then we have hilLIARy who simulates an explosion by her constant farting.
In reply to "Female Kurdish Fighter… by css1971
And you didn't think WW3 was already on.....
so what, mericans killed millions in iraq and syria... you didn't cry then.
hopefully merica and turkey will get into a big war...and not let those mericans off the hook...