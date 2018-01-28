Gowdy Drops Big Hints About FISA Memo: Dossier Funding, FBI Misuse, And Hillary's Relationship To Chris Steele

by Tyler Durden
Sun, 01/28/2018 - 17:00

While lawmakers have been incredibly mum over the specifics of a four-page "FISA memo" containing allegations of FBI and DOJ malfeasance against then-candidate Donald Trump and his team, Rep. Trey Gowdy appeared on Fox News Sunday where he dropped the most telling breadcrumbs about the contents of the memo to date.

“If you think your viewers want to know whether or not the dossier was used in court proceedings, whether or not it was vetted before it was used, whether or not it’s ever been vetted — if you are interested in who paid for the dossier, if you are interested in Christopher Steele’s relationship with Hillary Clinton and the Democratic National Committee, then, yes, you will want the memo to come out,” -Trey Gowdy

Do you want to know that the Democratic National Committee paid for material that was never vetted, that was included in a court proceeding?” Gowdy asked rhetorically.

“Do you want to know whether or not the primary source in these court proceedings had a bias against one candidate? Do you want to know whether or not he said he’d do anything to keep that candidate from becoming president?”

While it's not clear who the "primary source" is, it's possible that Gowdy is referring to Christopher Steele, the former MI6 spy who assembled the dossier - or "Senior Russian Officials" which the "Trump-Russia" dossier heavily relied on for information. 

a
vanityfair.com

Perhaps the Russians preferred Mrs. Clinton over Mr. Trump, as the former came equipped with a pay-for-play charity that was utilized during the Kremlin's purchase of Uranium One - giving Russia control over approximately 20% of United States uranium. Bill Clinton, notably, also met with Vladimir Putin at his house the same day he gave a Moscow speech for a cool $500k to an investment bank which then upgraded Uranium One stock. 

A close associate of Bill Clinton who was directly involved in the Moscow trip and spoke on condition of anonymity, described to The Hill the circumstances surrounding how Bill Clinton landed a $500,000 speaking gig in Russia and then came up with the list of Russians he wanted to meet.

The documents don’t indicate what decision the State Department finally made. But current and former aides to both Clintons told The Hill on Thursday the request to meet the various Russians came from other people, and the ex-president’s aides and State decided in the end not to hold any of the meetings with the Russians on the list.

Bill Clinton instead got together with Vladimir Putin at the Russian leader’s private homestead.

The friend said Hillary Clinton had just returned in late March 2010 from an official trip to Moscow where she met with both Putin and Medvedev. The president’s speaker’s bureau had just received an offer from Renaissance Capital to pay the former president $500,000 for a single speech in Russia. -The Hill

In comparison to the egregious pay-for-play facility the Clintons offered Russia, the FBI allegedly relied on the unverified 34-page "Trump-Russia" dossier to obtain a FISA surveillance warrant against one-time Trump campaign advisor, Carter Page. Prior to the FISA warrant, GOP Congressional investigators also believe the dossier was used to launch the original investigation into collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign before Robert Mueller was appointed as special counsel. 

Rep. Gowdy, however, declined to confirm whether the dossier was used to obtain the FISA warrant - noting that it was classified at this point and he's not allowed to discuss it. 

Gowdy also said in the interview that he suggested the memo be reviewed by the FBI and the DOJ prior to its release, however he says that the document contains information already provided by these agencies, noting "There's nothing in this memo the Department is not already aware of."

 

11b40 shitshitshit Jan 28, 2018 5:32 PM Permalink

No.  Gowdy is a deep state distraction.  He has 100% faith in Mueller and thinks the FBI should have a chance to study the memo before it is released.  He spent over a year in hearings and over $15,000,000.00 on Benghazi, but somehow never asked the right questions or called the right witnesses.  He was a Fed Prosecutor before becoming a state prosecutor, then running for Congress.

Chupacabra-322 11b40 Jan 28, 2018 5:41 PM Permalink

@ shit,

Agreed.  There is more than enough irrefutable evidence in the Public Square & Open Source Investigations to put these Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopaths behind bars.

 

That absolutely NO one has issued an arrest warrant or indictment is telling.  It’s absolute, complete, open in your Faces Banana Republic 

Tyrannical Lawless.

 

Fuck these Criminals & their Tyrannical Lawlessness.

 

On April 15, #PackaGun&PayNoTax

to their Tyrannical Lawlessness.

dvfco zorba THE GREEK Jan 28, 2018 5:33 PM Permalink

I don't understand why it's just the Strzok e-mails.  They should be releasing all text and e-mails from Comey, Mueller, Yates, Rosenstein all the way down to Preet Bahara.

They'd have more collusion in those documents alone than there was from the JFK murder through Trump's election.

They'd be behind bars, with the Obama, Bush & Clinton families.

I'm praying we hear of many jets leaving the US of A on Tuesday afternoon with their ID beacons off - never to return.

Let the entire extended Bush, Clinton & Obama families and staff leave for the Bush 10,000,000 acre property in South America - just as long as they never, ever return.

Or, maybe we should lock all those cocksuckers in solitary confinement in a foreign embassy in DC for 8 years before we let them go.

Giant Meteor roadhazard Jan 28, 2018 5:07 PM Permalink

Indeed, the mirrored sunglasses, as in house of mirrors ...

What we have here, is a failure to communicate, now you take Luke here, he wants it, he gets it ...

Pickin it up here boss,

You shake that tree Luke ..

I'm shakin that tree boss, I'm a shakin it ..

Fuck ..

Blue Steel 309 Jan 28, 2018 5:05 PM Permalink

Everytime I see that lying frauds faggoty face, I want to punch him. What pisses me off even more is how many cuckservatives fall for his bullshit. Swamp through and through.

 

His job is to run interference and give the impression that "something it being done about it". He would consider actual results and convictions a massive failure, and so would his handlers.

indaknow Jan 28, 2018 5:08 PM Permalink

Hillary set this whole thing up and had her blackmailed henchmen pull it off?

Get the fuck Outta here.

Drumph is getting in peaches any fucking day now ;)

G-R-U-N-T Jan 28, 2018 5:13 PM Permalink

Goudy is just another mouth, with no action and continuing disappointment. They're a club and their employer's (the ever getting the shaft taxpayer) aren't in it. 

 

WillyGroper Jan 28, 2018 5:13 PM Permalink

" The president’s speaker’s bureau had just received an offer from Renaissance Capital to pay the former president $500,000 for a single speech in Russia. "

 

when one thinks about that being about 20 minutes of work, ol' slick is a helluva hi-priced hooker.

hope they all burn.

January Jones Jan 28, 2018 5:16 PM Permalink

A "third rate" dossier...misrepresented to obtain a FISA warrant to spy on the Trump campaign and then leaked to the third rate fake news MSM by Obama hold over double agents after losing text messages... Shocking.

Brazen Heist Jan 28, 2018 5:20 PM Permalink

This is ultimately a Republican vs Democrat shitshow.

The real battle is the shadow government vs the elected government, irrespective of whether the Red or Blue retards are in charge.

I guess its a start, though. Unravel the FBI, CIA and NSA, anything short of that is a pony show.

Peconic Bay Jan 28, 2018 5:23 PM Permalink

Quit the big tease routine already.  The country deserves to know the facts now.  The president has already said he wants the memo declassified.  Release the memo!