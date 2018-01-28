Gowdy Drops Big Hints About FISA Memo: Dossier Funding, FBI Misuse, And Hillary's Relationship To Chris Steele

While lawmakers have been incredibly mum over the specifics of a four-page "FISA memo" containing allegations of FBI and DOJ malfeasance against then-candidate Donald Trump and his team, Rep. Trey Gowdy appeared on Fox News Sunday where he dropped the most telling breadcrumbs about the contents of the memo to date.
“If you think your viewers want to know whether or not the dossier was used in court proceedings, whether or not it was vetted before it was used, whether or not it’s ever been vetted — if you are interested in who paid for the dossier, if you are interested in Christopher Steele’s relationship with Hillary Clinton and the Democratic National Committee, then, yes, you will want the memo to come out,” -Trey Gowdy
“Do you want to know that the Democratic National Committee paid for material that was never vetted, that was included in a court proceeding?” Gowdy asked rhetorically.
“Do you want to know whether or not the primary source in these court proceedings had a bias against one candidate? Do you want to know whether or not he said he’d do anything to keep that candidate from becoming president?”
While it's not clear who the "primary source" is, it's possible that Gowdy is referring to Christopher Steele, the former MI6 spy who assembled the dossier - or "Senior Russian Officials" which the "Trump-Russia" dossier heavily relied on for information.
Perhaps the Russians preferred Mrs. Clinton over Mr. Trump, as the former came equipped with a pay-for-play charity that was utilized during the Kremlin's purchase of Uranium One - giving Russia control over approximately 20% of United States uranium. Bill Clinton, notably, also met with Vladimir Putin at his house the same day he gave a Moscow speech for a cool $500k to an investment bank which then upgraded Uranium One stock.
A close associate of Bill Clinton who was directly involved in the Moscow trip and spoke on condition of anonymity, described to The Hill the circumstances surrounding how Bill Clinton landed a $500,000 speaking gig in Russia and then came up with the list of Russians he wanted to meet.
The documents don’t indicate what decision the State Department finally made. But current and former aides to both Clintons told The Hill on Thursday the request to meet the various Russians came from other people, and the ex-president’s aides and State decided in the end not to hold any of the meetings with the Russians on the list.
Bill Clinton instead got together with Vladimir Putin at the Russian leader’s private homestead.
The friend said Hillary Clinton had just returned in late March 2010 from an official trip to Moscow where she met with both Putin and Medvedev. The president’s speaker’s bureau had just received an offer from Renaissance Capital to pay the former president $500,000 for a single speech in Russia. -The Hill
In comparison to the egregious pay-for-play facility the Clintons offered Russia, the FBI allegedly relied on the unverified 34-page "Trump-Russia" dossier to obtain a FISA surveillance warrant against one-time Trump campaign advisor, Carter Page. Prior to the FISA warrant, GOP Congressional investigators also believe the dossier was used to launch the original investigation into collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign before Robert Mueller was appointed as special counsel.
Rep. Gowdy, however, declined to confirm whether the dossier was used to obtain the FISA warrant - noting that it was classified at this point and he's not allowed to discuss it.
Gowdy also said in the interview that he suggested the memo be reviewed by the FBI and the DOJ prior to its release, however he says that the document contains information already provided by these agencies, noting "There's nothing in this memo the Department is not already aware of."
Comments
Sneaky Obama Expanded Surveillance Powers Days Before Trump Took Office – BUSTED!
"John McStain could not be reached for comment on his involvement with the dossier."
Perhaps on his death bed filled with regrets he will spill the beans.
In reply to Sneaky Obama Expanded… by davatankool
Gowdy for Attorney General
There is no Justice (Dept.) at the moment
In reply to "McStain could not be… by Son of Loki
RELEASE THE DAMN MEMO, FOR GOD"S SAKE ,and while you're at it, RELEASE THE STRZOK EMAILS.
In reply to Gowdy for AG by IntercoursetheEU
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hB9mwk7XSQA
In reply to RELEASE THE DAMN MEMO, FOR… by zorba THE GREEK
Could it be that Trey Gowdy is a white hetero like Vlad the Imperator?
In reply to https://www.youtube.com… by SethPoor
Fuck all this back and forth. Now that the cat’s out of the bag, will these “extremely troubled” GOP lawmakers work to shut down the NSA?
In reply to X by shitshitshit
Hell no ..
In reply to Fuck all this back and forth… by Troll Magnet
We just lost one of the good guys.
Robert Parry, editor and publisher of Consortiumnews.com, died peacefully Saturday evening. In this tribute, his son Nat Parry describes Robert’s unwavering commitment to independent journalism.
https://consortiumnews.com/2018/01/28/robert-parrys-legacy-and-the-future-of-consortiumnews/
In reply to Hell no .. by Giant Meteor
Thank you for that. Reading from your link now .
In reply to We just lost one of the good… by Lumberjack
Stop this mealy mouthed shit. DeClassify EVERTHING and RELEASE.
In reply to Hell no .. by Giant Meteor
No. Gowdy is a deep state distraction. He has 100% faith in Mueller and thinks the FBI should have a chance to study the memo before it is released. He spent over a year in hearings and over $15,000,000.00 on Benghazi, but somehow never asked the right questions or called the right witnesses. He was a Fed Prosecutor before becoming a state prosecutor, then running for Congress.
In reply to X by shitshitshit
@ shit,
Agreed. There is more than enough irrefutable evidence in the Public Square & Open Source Investigations to put these Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopaths behind bars.
That absolutely NO one has issued an arrest warrant or indictment is telling. It’s absolute, complete, open in your Faces Banana Republic
Tyrannical Lawless.
Fuck these Criminals & their Tyrannical Lawlessness.
On April 15, #PackaGun&PayNoTax
to their Tyrannical Lawlessness.
In reply to No. Gowdy is a deep state… by 11b40
When he let Hillary roll him it was obvious he was a plant. I don't trust him.
In reply to No. Gowdy is a deep state… by 11b40
He seems to be all talk. Makes a a lot of noise and heat, but nobody ever seems to go to jail or be charged. He is proving to be all show.
In reply to No. Gowdy is a deep state… by 11b40
DRAIN THE SWAMP and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN.
In reply to RELEASE THE DAMN MEMO, FOR… by zorba THE GREEK
I think somebody promoted that idea about a year ago and you see how far it's gotten.
In reply to DRAIN THE SWAMP and MAKE… by zorba THE GREEK
100 percent ! Bigly
In reply to DRAIN THE SWAMP and MAKE… by zorba THE GREEK
I don't understand why it's just the Strzok e-mails. They should be releasing all text and e-mails from Comey, Mueller, Yates, Rosenstein all the way down to Preet Bahara.
They'd have more collusion in those documents alone than there was from the JFK murder through Trump's election.
They'd be behind bars, with the Obama, Bush & Clinton families.
I'm praying we hear of many jets leaving the US of A on Tuesday afternoon with their ID beacons off - never to return.
Let the entire extended Bush, Clinton & Obama families and staff leave for the Bush 10,000,000 acre property in South America - just as long as they never, ever return.
Or, maybe we should lock all those cocksuckers in solitary confinement in a foreign embassy in DC for 8 years before we let them go.
In reply to RELEASE THE DAMN MEMO, FOR… by zorba THE GREEK
That's a GREAT idea why didn't I think of that!!!!
In reply to Gowdy for AG by IntercoursetheEU
You didn't think of that because you don't think up great ideas.
In reply to That's a GREAT idea why didn… by sacredfire
I am a Napolitano fan, but I must give him extra points for the modernized 'Cool hand Luke, Chain gang boss man sunglasses in the photo.'
Full Video: Cool Hand Luke - Shaking The Bush Boss - The ...
player.mashpedia.com/player.php?q=G7QwTTn3FIk
In reply to Gowdy for AG by IntercoursetheEU
If you listen to the interview, Goudy is speaking in suppressed terms, also what appears to be hyperbole. "If your looking" for this or that then you....Still bullshit. Sorry, Goudy is all talk and no action just like most of the Congressional deep state/shadow government grunts.
In reply to Gowdy for AG by IntercoursetheEU
Gowdy thinks Mueller is doing a good honest job...gowdy is a loser.
In reply to Gowdy for AG by IntercoursetheEU
Gowdy is all bluster and never any action.Name 1 thing he has achieved in Congress.
In reply to Gowdy for AG by IntercoursetheEU
ha
ha
you're really funny.
Perhaps on his death bed filled with regrets he will spill the beans about the forrestal.
FIFY
In reply to "McStain could not be… by Son of Loki
Not likely, McCain has followed the dark side to the left which is only interested in how they look to the leftist media and more importantly to the leftist elitists in the deep state.
Fuck him and the leftist wankers who suckle at the teat of treason
In reply to "McStain could not be… by Son of Loki
Which left, the national socialist left or the Demoncraps left ?
Choose any party you want, you'll get left guaranteed.
In reply to Not likely, McCain has… by headhunt
We the people demand a release of every document ever marked classified! An informed voter must exist in a republic! What have you got to hide hideous government?
In reply to Sneaky Obama Expanded… by davatankool
Tray,
The glasses are too big and why the long face.
Indeed, the mirrored sunglasses, as in house of mirrors ...
What we have here, is a failure to communicate, now you take Luke here, he wants it, he gets it ...
Pickin it up here boss,
You shake that tree Luke ..
I'm shakin that tree boss, I'm a shakin it ..
Fuck ..
In reply to Tray,… by roadhazard
You rang?
In reply to Indeed, the mirrored… by Giant Meteor
Give Trey Gowdy a gun and a badge, in fact several . and some Deputy's - problem solved
I wish Trump had appointed Trey as AG instead of the Swamp Creature Sessons.
In reply to Give Trey Gowdy a gun and a… by Crazy Or Not
It will be so sweet watching heads explode all across the country when this memo is released.
Everytime I see that lying frauds faggoty face, I want to punch him. What pisses me off even more is how many cuckservatives fall for his bullshit. Swamp through and through.
His job is to run interference and give the impression that "something it being done about it". He would consider actual results and convictions a massive failure, and so would his handlers.
I'd suggest hemp rope, but Sessions would arrest me in lieu of the criminals.
Most corrupt nation in history
Whoaaaaa, I wouldn't go that ....
Yeah you're right ..
But seriously, it's a tough call. There is a lot of competition ..
In reply to Most corrupt nation in… by max2205
Hillary set this whole thing up and had her blackmailed henchmen pull it off?
Get the fuck Outta here.
Drumph is getting in peaches any fucking day now ;)
Leak it or release it.
The slow drip continues before the dam breaks.
no truth. no justice. no peace. bitches..
Goudy is just another mouth, with no action and continuing disappointment. They're a club and their employer's (the ever getting the shaft taxpayer) aren't in it.
" The president’s speaker’s bureau had just received an offer from Renaissance Capital to pay the former president $500,000 for a single speech in Russia. "
when one thinks about that being about 20 minutes of work, ol' slick is a helluva hi-priced hooker.
hope they all burn.
A "third rate" dossier...misrepresented to obtain a FISA warrant to spy on the Trump campaign and then leaked to the third rate fake news MSM by Obama hold over double agents after losing text messages... Shocking.
This is ultimately a Republican vs Democrat shitshow.
The real battle is the shadow government vs the elected government, irrespective of whether the Red or Blue retards are in charge.
I guess its a start, though. Unravel the FBI, CIA and NSA, anything short of that is a pony show.
You state the obvious.
In reply to This is ultimately a… by Brazen Heist
Quit the big tease routine already. The country deserves to know the facts now. The president has already said he wants the memo declassified. Release the memo!
Release the fucking thing or lose all credibility.
That is the only choice you have.