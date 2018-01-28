One Baltimore Neighborhood Has The Highest Vacancy Rate In America

The implosion of America’s inner cities is creating the real “shitholes,” and should be on everyone’s radar - not Haiti. In Baltimore, Maryland, decades of deindustrialization and 50-years of democratically controlled leadership has turned the city into a failed liberal experiment, with a homicide rate on par with Venezuela, a country that is suffering from an economic collapse.
In 2017, Baltimore’s population crashed to a 100-year low, as Baltimorans have finally discovered that the gentrification narrative by Kevin Plank, Johns Hopkins, and the University of Maryland Medical Center could be a distant pipedream. The fact is, the millennial generation is quickly leaving as violent crime has turned Baltimore into America’s most dangerous city.
Breaking down the racial wealth divide in Baltimore, the figures are truly shocking. When it comes to education, health, and wealth inequalities, Baltimore has the most extensive gaps in the United States. African Americans make up a majority of the total population coming in at 63 percent of 614,000.
But according to JPM, one-third of African American households have a net worth of zero. To make matters worse, the unemployment rate for African Americans is three times the rate of white workers, despite the garbage propaganda from the Trump administration declaring record low unemployment figures for African Americans.
Why do we need to know the structural backdrop of Baltimore? Well, because, it would better help us understand why the vacancy rate of one Baltimore neighborhood is the highest in the United States.
According to 24/7 Wall St., the report analyzed the 30 highest vacancy rates in U.S. Zipcodes from the housing market data company called Attom Data Solutions. Those 30 communities are situated in 20 inner cities across the United States.
24/7 Wall St finds similarities between all high vacancy rate locations:
Many have not participated in the nation’s economic recovery — areas that continue to experience the economic malaise of the Great Recession. They are characterized by shrinking populations, jobs loss, low home values, and underwater mortgages.
The report names Zipcode 21223, a West Baltimore community as the highest vacancy rate in the United States coming in at 17.3%. Interesting enough, this is the same area where the American drama series ‘The Wire’ was filmed.
Like most neighborhoods with high vacancy rates, the area has suffered from population loss and declining property values over the last several years. The population of ZIP 21223 fell from 25,270 in 2012 to 25,127 in 2016, a 0.6% decline. Over the same period, the median home value in the zip code fell from $86,500 to $69,500, one of the largest drops in real estate value of any neighborhood.
A bulk of the vacant buildings resides in Zipcode 21223. However, the U.S. Census Bureau says there are as much as 46,800 vacant structures throughout the city. Simply, the city is shrinking...
JPM details the phenomenon behind vacant structures and homicides:
There is no shortage of theories to explain it—a dearth of jobs and opportunities, poor schools, underinvestment in public services. The plight of the city’s most vulnerable residents mirrors that of cities across the country.
As residents began leaving Baltimore in the 1950s, public investment followed them to the suburbs. While the city’s population has dropped, the surrounding counties have grown by leaps and bounds. And along with the people came investments in roads, schools, and businesses, leaving far fewer resources for the core city.
In November, we documented how one neighborhood in Zipcode 21223 was under lockdown, as one citizen said, “Police Declared Martial Law.”
And apparently police been standing on corners like this the last two days pic.twitter.com/y9Qrd2TSRe— Pulla (@KINGDACEO) November 17, 2017
15 @BaltimorePolice vehicles on Schroeder alone and dozens more on surrounding blocks. All the officers are just sitting in their cars. pic.twitter.com/M9zCCltdzK— Baltimore BLOC (@BmoreBloc) November 19, 2017
To sum up, the situation in Baltimore is only going to get worse as the city continues to shrink. As JPM demonstrates high vacancy rates leads to more violent crime. The situation is critical in Baltimore, can the city avoid a collapse before 2020?
Looney
In reply to wait until snap dries up… by TheBigCluB
"The population of ZIP 21223 fell from 25,270 in 2012 to 25,127 in 2016..."
They haven't moved out (they can't afford to move,) they've been shot.
More likely that 143 people were murdered in that four-year period.
In reply to … by Looney
"The plight of the city’s most vulnerable residents mirrors that of cities across the country..."
Correction...
The plight of the city’s most vulnerable residents mirrors that of DIM-RUN cities across the country..."
In reply to "The population of ZIP 21223… by . . . _ _ _ . . .
Do you think that paying unfit people to breed vast numbers of unemployables might be to blame?
In reply to "The plight of the city’s… by wee-weed up
They should elect Democrats to fix this mess.
In reply to Do you think that paying… by Stuck on Zero
The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness by Michelle Alexander
I believe the criminal justice system has been used once again in a
manner that effectively re-creates caste in America. Our criminal justice system
functions more like a caste system than a system of crime control.
For those who find that claim difficult to swallow, consider the facts. Our
prison system has quintupled for reasons that have stunningly little do with crime.
In less than 30 years, the U.S. penal population exploded from around 300,000 to
more than 2 million.
The United States now has the highest rate of incarceration
in the world, dwarfing the rates of nearly every developed country, including
highly repressive regimes like China and Iran.
In fact, if our nation were to return to the incarceration rates of the 1970s—a
time, by the way, when civil rights activists thought that imprisonment rates were
egregiously high—we would have to release four out of five people who are in
prison today. More than a million people employed by the criminal justice
system could lose their jobs. That is how enormous and deeply entrenched the
new system has become in a very short period of time.
In reply to Do you think that paying… by Stuck on Zero
Don't know whether that is reality, but a strong correlation does exist with the precipitous decline in violent and nonviolent crimes since the 1990's.
In reply to The New Jim Crow: Mass… by shocktherapy
Funny how that works. People who commit alot of crime tend to go to jail more often than people who take advantage of an offered free education, get a job, and dont do crime. In fact you could narrow that down to children of unwed mothers who do alot of crime tend to go to jail more often than people who do no crime. In fact, in baltimore, where most people who are children of unwed black mothers who do alot of crime go to jail more often than white people who do no crime. Must be the justice system.
In reply to The New Jim Crow: Mass… by shocktherapy
"Funny how that works. People who commit alot of crime tend to go to jail more often than people who take advantage of an offered free education, get a job, and dont do crime."
Oh you mean like the financial crisis !
or
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/06/10/joe-bidens-niece-avo…
Joe Biden’s Niece Avoids Jail After Pleading Guilty to Stealing $100,000 with Borrowed Credit Card
or
https://bulletin.represent.us/menendez-corruption-mcdonnell/
Politicians are avoiding jail time for corruption due to Supreme Court ruling.
Corrupt politicians everywhere are breathing a sigh of relief this afternoon as the corruption trial involving Senator Bob Menendez (D, NJ) has ended in a mistrial.
This means that, for now, Menendez will not face prison time or any form of punishment, and he gets to keep his job in the Senate. It also means that politicians can continue their pay-for-play schemes without worrying about anti-corruption and bribery laws as the legal system has shown these laws to be more impotent than ever.
or
https://www.thedailybeast.com/americans-to-nsa-lie-to-us-some-more-plea…
Americans to NSA: Lie to Us Some More, Please
We cherish our freedoms? Value our privacy? Sort of. But the polls show we value our safety. So most of us don’t mind being lied to.
In reply to Funny how that works. People… by johnQpublic
Bravo. And, correct. TY
In reply to The New Jim Crow: Mass… by shocktherapy
Eugenics bad. Dysgenics good.
In reply to Do you think that paying… by Stuck on Zero
Keep voting democrat.
In reply to Eugenics bad. Dysgenics good. by Semi-employed …
So we have rappers who are attacking the POTUS and not addressing the management that has left generation after generation down in Baltimore, it goes to show how these people love the sweet taste of shit and that the democrats and the rap industry are feeding these peoples' heads full of lies they want to hear.
There is nothing anyone can do for these cities as the people there won't do anything, that is the perfect part of the democrats plan, make these people stupid, make them needy, make them dependent. Mission accomplished.
I'm watching some bullshit commercials on TV about life resumes, about some hard-luck story as a hiring close. And I'm thinking, the truth is these people are illiterate and uneducated, they lack the skills to re-certify continuously for the duration of their careers, and to make matters even more comical? the same fucks that didn't educate them the first time want more money to job train these same stupid fucks chanting rap nonsense.
The kindest thing is to send in lots of cheap dope.. dope that will let these fools finish the path they set out upon unknowingly, but lack the character and the courage to address and change.
If they haven't already it's time to get out of Baltimore, that is the definition of failure.
In reply to "The plight of the city’s… by wee-weed up
Votes For Food Program
( Picture a late 1950's style, bold poster of a white liberal hack uprightly shaking the hand of a nappy headed black thug. )
In reply to wait until snap dries up… by TheBigCluB
And everyone knows it is because the poooolice kilt Freddie Gray.
90% of Baltimore slums have no roofs or windows....so there's a valid reasn for vacancy...stop being racist
In reply to And everyone knows it is… by pparalegal
It is explained very well by genetics.
In reply to 90% of Baltimore slums have… by max2205
Garbage propaganda from the Trump admin..
All the blacks I know have jobs...
They just do not live in Baltimore.
You just declared your ignorance. Millions of young black men refuse to work. That's why 10% of young black males have a criminal record.
In reply to Garbage propaganda from the… by TrajanOptimus
ignorance is bliss. The Caste System is the system Most ZHers complain about. Coming to a neighborhood near you !
The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness by Michelle Alexander
I find that when I tell people that mass incarceration amounts to a New Jim Crow, I am frequently met with shocked disbelief. The standard reply is: “How can you say that a racial caste system exists? Just look at Barack Obama! Just look at Oprah Winfrey! Just look at the black middle class!” The reaction is understandable. But we ought to question our emotional reflexes. The mere fact that some African Americans have experienced great success in recent years does not mean that something akin to a caste system no longer exists. No caste system in the United States has ever governed all black people. There have always been “free blacks” and black success stories, even during slavery and Jim Crow. During slavery, there were some black slave owners—not many, but some. And during Jim Crow, there were some black lawyers and doctors—not many, but some. The unprecedented nature of black achievement in formerly white domains today certainly suggests that the old Jim Crow is dead, but it does not necessarily mean the end of racial caste. If history is any guide, it may have simply taken a different form. Any honest observer of American racial history must acknowledge that racism is highly adaptable. The rules and reasons the legal system employs to enforce status relations of any kind evolve and change as they are challenged
In reply to You just declared your… by Blue Dog
Jim Crow Laws would clean up the problem.
Zero tolerance for Blacks and Guns.
Lynchings in the USA over seven decades killed a fraction of blacks killed by blacks in one decade in Chicago.
In reply to ignorance is bliss. The… by shocktherapy
Coming to a neighborhood near you !
The Deep State: The Fall of the Constitution and the Rise of a Shadow Government by Mike Lofgren
Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions recently took a giant step backward in history and in basic principles of justice, and now he wants to drag the rest of the nation with him. The object of his strange nostalgia is the practice known as civil asset forfeiture, under which police confiscate private property from people they suspect of being drug dealers or other criminals.
The key word is "suspect." Police agencies have long exploited loopholes in criminal law and procedure to seize cash, cars and other property without ever winning a criminal conviction or even, in some cases, filing a charge. In the past, police have simply taken property from travelers at airports or on highways after searches. In an outrageous reversal of American criminal justice standards, the owners bore the burden of proving their innocence in order to recover their assets.
An opioid epidemic is ravaging parts of this country. President Trump has declared it a public health emergency. Last year, overdoses killed some 64,000 people. It's being compared to the AIDS epidemic of the 1980s and '90s. The face of the opioid epidemic has been mostly white, and that's because we have seen a massive increase in drug overdoses among young white adults, often in rural areas.
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2013/08/04/survey-number-of-whi…
A new “economic insecurity” survey found that for the first time since 1975, “the number of white single-mother households living in poverty with children surpassed or equaled black ones in the past decade.”
According to details from a RANK survey that the Associated Press revealed last week, the increase in households led by single white mothers was due to “job losses and faster rates of out-of-wedlock births among whites. “
“White single-mother families in poverty stood at nearly 1.5 million in 2011, comparable to the number for blacks,” the survey found. “Hispanic single-mother families in poverty trailed at 1.2 million.”
In reply to Jim Crow Laws would clean up… by any_mouse
Overdoses killed 64,000 people. Those were self-inflicted. WTF??????
In reply to Coming to a neighborhood… by shocktherapy
In reply to ignorance is bliss. The… by shocktherapy
In reply to ignorance is bliss. The… by shocktherapy
Sure prostitution and drug dealing are jobs....of a sort.
In reply to Garbage propaganda from the… by TrajanOptimus
In reply to Garbage propaganda from the… by TrajanOptimus
In reply to Garbage propaganda from the… by TrajanOptimus
it is amazing that everyone wants to skirt that issue when you look at white flight and then the collapse..
pc blinders are such a hypocritical farce.
In reply to Baltimore is a nigger run… by Jack McGriff
fuck baltimore. if the population is declining, that means the fucks are moving somewhere. somewhere is what we will read about in 2020 or beyond, as the fucks continue to spread their useless filth.
In reply to Baltimore is a nigger run… by Jack McGriff
They are "Moving to Opportunity" thanks to your federal government, specifically HUD. What were once crime-free Baltimore suburbs aren't any longer. It's like a doctor that finds a treatable form of colon cancer, who not only refuses to treat it but deliberately spreads it to the brain of the patient. Just evil. That is all.
In reply to fuck baltimore. if the… by just the tip
Ain't the skin color that makes a shit hole. It's the ideology.
In reply to Baltimore is a nigger run… by Jack McGriff
The Democrat Slave Plantation is more about corruption and criminal culture than ideology - and white Dems are just as bad in this regard.
In reply to Ain't the skin color that… by Kidbuck
It's the skin color, unless you believe in paint-job theory.
In reply to Ain't the skin color that… by Kidbuck
I could show you some data that says otherwise...but hey, live in your world and I will populate reality.
In reply to Ain't the skin color that… by Kidbuck
And the bad behavior.
In reply to Ain't the skin color that… by Kidbuck
Gee whiz; turns out "there goes the neighborhood" hit the nail squarely on the head, eh?
Who would have thought shithole people make shithole neighborhoods? A real conundrum, isn't it?
Shocked, absolutely shocked.
I live in one of the poorest areas of ny state. Its all white. There is no crime.
In reply to Gee whiz; turns out "there… by True Blue
Only in America. We have black areas in England, but nothing like approaching that. The main problems are the crime rate, broken families, no jobs and the pointless war on drugs.
Haiti and most of the entire Dark Continent are far worse, and always have been far worse. DNA, DNA, DNA.
In reply to Only in America. We have… by To Hell In A H…
This is going to sound weird but having Neanderthal DNA is a plus. They had bigger brains and it was passed along in genetics. Asians have 20% more than other races, Africans have none.
https://geneticliteracyproject.org/2015/02/23/why-do-asians-have-twenty…
https://www.thecut.com/2017/05/genetics-intelligence.html
In reply to Haiti and most of the entire… by Dancing Disraeli
In reply to Only in America. We have… by To Hell In A H…
Perfect, free rent to White guilt ridden SJW, they can open art galleries, coffee shops and music stores. Instant real world lessons to be learned the hard way.
The "artist" types are leaving in droves. Sure there are plenty left around, but aside from the truly hard-core leftist nutjobs, these kids pack up right around age 27 (plus or minus 4-5 years) and start realizing the lifestyle their parents lived in the burbs wasn't so bad after all.
In reply to Perfect, free rent to White… by booboo
Tons of Homeless, and Tons of vacant Homes.. has to be some kind of a Link in there somewhere
shame everyone is to Stupid to see it
If you budget for completely rehabbing those dwellings every 10 years or so, then yeah, you can match up the homeless with those houses.
In reply to Tons of Homeless, and Tons… by Dragon HAwk
Put the homeless in the vacant homes.
Problem solved!
In reply to Tons of Homeless, and Tons… by Dragon HAwk