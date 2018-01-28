The Return Of Sumptuary Laws? Dutch Cops To 'Undress' Youths Wearing "Clothes Deemed Too Expensive For Them"

If you thought America's civil asset forfeiture laws were horrific, police in The Netherlands will literally take the short off your back...
The Independent reports that police in the Dutch city of Rotterdam have launched a new pilot program which will see them confiscating expensive clothing and jewellery from young people if they look too poor to own them.
Officers say the scheme will see them target younger men in designer clothes they seem unlikely to be able to afford legally – if it is not clear how the person paid for it, it will be confiscated.
The idea is to deter criminality by sending a signal that the men will not be able to hang onto their ill-gotten gains.
"They are often young guests who consider themselves untouchable. We're going to undress them on the street, "says Rotterdam police chief Frank Paauw.
As Climateer recently noted, this appears to be the return of 'Sumptuary Laws'
In ancient Greece: "A free-born woman may not be accompanied by more than one female slave, unless she is drunk; she may not leave the city during the night, unless she is planning to commit adultery; she may not wear gold jewelry or a garment with a purple border, unless she is a courtesan; and a husband may not wear a gold-studded ring or a cloak of Milesian fashion unless he is bent upon prostitution or adultery."
Agents are specially trained to eventually recognize the exclusive coats of suspects of criminal activities with a trained eye.
"We regularly take a Rolex from a suspect. Clothes rarely. And that is especially a status symbol for young people. Some young people now walk with jackets of 1800 euros. They do not have any income, so the question is how they get there ", says Paauw.
But, as The Independent reports, critics have attacked the idea saying it is a “slippery slope” towards racial profiling.
City ombudsman Anne Mieke Zwaneveld told AD: “We realised that [they] do not want to create the appearance that there is ethnic profiling but the chances of this happening are very large.”
She said it would be very legally difficult to prove officers were justified in taking people’s coats in the middle of the street:
“It is not forbidden to walk around in the street. In addition, it is often unclear how such a piece of clothing is paid and how old it is.”
Jair Schalkwijk,a spokesman for a national anti-profiling organisation Control Alt Delete, believes the policy is against a previous promise by police not to target people who look like “typical criminals”.
FFS, retard to the roof. They are too chicken to challenge the ASBO behaviour but instead they label any young with designer clothes who are the trouble ones.
yay, mao suits for everyone
It's bound to become even worse: Dutch 'liberal' party D66 wants to basically nationalize every's body and unless you specifically opt out, your body will be parted out for organs after your death.
"All your organs are belong to us." Welcome to neo-communism!
Perhaps D66 should add one more "6 "to their name? (/sarc)
Organ donation is interesting.
One: it can only be done if you are alive
Two: anesthesia cannot be used
So give that some thought.
I'm not a doctor, so you're probably right about that but either way: basically your organs are property of the Dutch government unless you specifically opt out: https://nltimes.nl/2016/09/14/new-organ-donor-law-voted-due-mps-tardine…
"All Dutch over the age of 18 will be sent a organ donation form twice. If you haven't responded by the second time, you will be registered as "no objection", which can still be changed at any time, according to NOS.
If you are registered as a "no objection" at the time of your death, your organs are available for donation unless your family or next of kin objects. The next of kin must be able to demonstrate that you really did not want to be an organ donor, you just never opened the mail, for example." (emphasis mine)
Proposed "Solution": Always keep your organs at a point where they are not worth harvesting.
There goes the health industry.
like in china. the execution bus is followed by the organ bus.
So what are they going to do with these coats? Give them to charity? Easy to see that won't work. Throw them out? That's pretty stupid too. Just give them to rich people that probably could afford it. Yeah that's great! WTF?
Sell them cheap at charity shops.. er... wait.
I suppose the police could sell them on if they've been tagged with a "sold with police approval!" branding iron.
This is the most ridiculous thing I've heard.
Trust the fucking Europeons to go full retard. They're all "open arms to all migrants, yeah, as many as you like, our society's ability to assimilate and subsidise them is infinite" one minute, and then they flip into full-blown fascism the next.
"So what are they going to do with these coats?"
Sell them to the same thrift store the homies bought them from. You could probably recycle them a dozen or more times. Think of the profits! Better than stealing underpants.
The Netherlands must be broke so the state is just taking your shit
Feels like the end of the Roman Empire
If the profile fits...
Hows about ... if someone looks suspicious then the police actually do some POLICE WORK and find the crime they are guilty of? Perhaps a little old fashioned of me, I know. I mean, these guys could have killed someone and stolen all their money and all the cops are going to do in retaliation is take their clothing??? Plus, there's a million reasons why someone might be innocent of wearing expensive clothes but in this environment the cops won't give a shit. Instead of criminalizing stupid shit, how about the police solve real crime?
"We were taught to disrespect the law." That is exactly what is happening here.
Problem: To hard to solve real crimes.
Proposed solution: Criminalize innocent stuff and book that instead because it is easier.
How about you sack all the incompetents and give the jobs to competent people? You're not going to stop any real crime if you just hire a bunch of dumb-asses and get them to charge stupid shit.
Good time for the good people to push back too? "You mean I can't afford xxx? Why not? I work hard. The govt should be ashamed to admit that they let me work so hard and yet get so little in return." We all know where this shit is headed so it is time to cut them short.
If there are 10,000 low level refugee criminals how will the police be able to afford to put each individual under sufficient surveillance until they figure out what they are guilty of?
Taking their clothes seems pretty desperate though. Talk about civil forfeiture lol.
One nice thing about this is Europeans thought ghettos and ghetto types was an american problem. They were much too enlightened and progressive and superior to the USA for those things to develop lol. Now they have to rethink their prog theories.
In reply to Hows about ... if someone… by PT
"...how will the police be able to afford to put each individual under sufficient surveillance until they figure out what they are guilty of?"
That's the opposite of how it was meant to work.
What you describe is usually refered to as tyranny.
How about confiscating weaves from black 'women', who look too negroid to grow straight hair!
Lemme fetch the popcorn and Hofbräu!
From innocent till proven guilty -to- if you 'look' guilty you are guilty!
Relax. This will only be applied against the Dutch, so the police can’t be called racist.
The Bling Patrol!
Fashion police.
The libtards will start chanting #AllCoatsMatter
Je suis coats
What if their step-mother bought them something nice?
What if it was a donation from a charity organization?
Would they have the receipts on them?
What if they bought it at a donation-based thrift store?
What if it's a good knock-off?
...
Many years ago, I needed something to wear to my first job interview.
I went to a thrift store, to which people donated old clothes.
I found a Hugo Boss wool/cashmere sportcoat worth about $800 in perfect condition... for $7.
Since I didn't have a job, or the receipt on me as I went to the interview, it would, under these conditions, have been confiscated (and I probably would not have gotten the job.)
What if we enjoy the show?
..and what if you actually read the article?
"– if it is not clear how the person paid for it, it will be confiscated."
What if you develop some morality?
I'm probably asking too much.
With my many examples above, how would any of them be proveable, on the spot.
What if you go whine in your mom's lap, snowflake!
BTW, your cheapo dandy story doesn't stick.
Then why not make a convincing argument instead of relying on unfounded (and incorrect) ad hominem?
It's amazing that you think you can change my point of view with an insult and a down-vote.
I don't give a fuck about your point of view and I didn't downvote you.
I don't even have a view on this, except that it makes for a great show on LiveLeak:
"gimme dose weaves, ma'am!" "hey busta, hand over dem gold chains!" and "Mustapha; down wid dem Versace pants! Now! Yes; right here!"
Now give mom her laptop!
Wow. That's an excellent come-back. /s
And you are a liar, as well.
Not only did you down-vote me, you up-voted yourself.
hahahahaha - pathetic
" I don't evenhave a view on this, except that it makes for a great show on LiveLeak "
Who's the snowflake, bitch?
It is also quite telling that you can make up a story in your own head about who I am and then proceed to advance your tripe based on those false assumptions.
I swear, ZH is full of intellectually knife-wielding gun-fighters these days.
I know of many Ramen-eating broke-ass musicians with $2000 guitars.
Is saving up for something special, something you've wanted for a long time, be it a nice pair of shades or a pretty watch or a high-end bike, something that the poor are no longer able to do without being penalized by the government?
Re-assess and prioritize.
"What if..."
Questions are a danger to you and a burden to others.
Selfishness is no good reason not to ask them.
I think it is funny! Go ahead, hit these punks where it hurts, and take away their ill gotten gains! Brilliant! Or tell them they can go home where they risk losing a hand for theivery.
The Dutch still cut people's hands off? Damn, that's nuts!
Jair (Iair) is a common Jewish name. Never heard of a Dutch named Jair.
The Jews are behind the Invasion.
http://www.theoccidentalobserver.net/category/jewish-support-for-multic…
Some kikes down voted me. That's good.
Dumb, lazy, racist, hypocrite = Libtard.
Ok. Have you ever met a Dandy? You know, an Edwardian?
If you see a nigger in two tone suede wingtips in a two color suit with a grey cardigan, Fuck that nigga up!
Actually you couldn't. You wouldn't even see him.
The trick is to wear a mohair vest. Could be bright pink, red, don't matter. Wool works.
You wanna Beau Brummel your nasty ass into anywhere? Wear pants that fit you fucking fuck. Go with the Oxford shirt. Tuck it in. Do something crazy and wear a cardigan or a vest. Fuck shiny. You want soft and kitten. Half windsor tie. Fit jacket. I guarantee you this: if you pick out your own clothes people do not fuck with you.
Wear anything old. Always wear something old, unique. They had colors before you were born you have never seen.
If your clothes fit people will step out of your way. Shit. Just to get on here I have to sit in some stained ass hanes underwear and I have fritos crumbs in my pubes and get fucking drunk and puke on myself.
This ain't TSA. TSA is for all you niggaz in Pro Wear that walk funny. That's a disability to me. Oh, I blend in. I blend. But it makes me fucking sick and I want to puke on all the ugly, un-dignified assholes who's life is gone tick tock tick tock.
My kitten is better dressed than 99 percent of human beings. It's how you live in your skin and if you have an eye for catching birds. That's all. Don't cost nothing.
Remember: you are other people's mirror. If anyone looks at you they see... whom? They see their own reflection. There you go.
Here's 1920 world series folks waiting to watch the game :https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/thumb/f/fd/Ebbets_Field_…
Motherfuckers were dressed up to be in public at an event. Now look at y'all: 2016 World's Series: https://cdn.fansided.com/wp-content/blogs.dir/251/files/2016/10/9608727…
You all look like niggers.
Free Rolex? Yeah, this definitely will not be abused. "You don't have a receipt for that $6000 watch? Thanks!" How do they know who can afford what, anyway? Are they all under surveillance all the time like we are? In fairness to the police, I guess they needed to get creative with the "perks" to retain the "good apples!" And why should I care? I go for the whole "grey man" look, and dress like a poor scumbag anyway.
I see what is happening here. The little thugs laugh in their face. Cops get no respect. And it worked so well the last time. Expensive cars, that was. Then you check some big league black soccer player and it became racism. Imposed outcry and all. So, yes... Let's try it again! Muppets. And statically, we all know what types it'll mostly be. That's too much reality so politics is already drawing the race card.
Why solve the root of it when you can solve the symptom? All morons. Shouldn't his police ass according to policy be sticking his ass up in a mosque, sucking their dick? Yeah... Great minds at the police. Stop doing that first. You're undermining yourselves bowing down to them. Cucks. Snatching clothes and watches won't help you.
With the opposition shouting "racial profiling" you already get the idea who these 'usual suspects' are. They come from backgrounds where image and "honor" is important. The police putting them in their underwear makes these thugs look ridiculous and losing face in front of their peers. Since they don't respect Dutch laws and Dutch culture, why should the Dutch respect these thugs?
Edit: What we should be more worried about is that today the Dutch Senate will vote over a proposal to make organ donation after death mandatory unless you opt-out. It will be a close call.
PS. The rational behind this proposal is that there are too few organ donors. I have an idea, ban the tax on inheritance and then see how much the organ donations will increase.
The world is plunging back into the horrors of the Dark Ages. Just like with America's civil forfeiture laws! Evil tyranny and grave injustice perpetrated by the state.
The horrors of the dark ages never went away, they simply moved to dark places like the Middle East and Africa where slavery is still legal. So sorry you thought the pablum you were fed is true history and the true present, no, it is not.
Plenty of places where horrors thrive, where people are beheaded or hung (in Saudi Arabia and Iran) where little girls undergo FGM (many African countries) so they can be considered a good wife.
You hate which state? The European state? Oh, if you think it is bad in Europe, or the US, there are many places that are worse. I dare you. Go ahead and travel to LIberia or Mumbai or why not visit Venezuela? See, when you talk about the horrors of the state your claims fall on deaf ears because your claims are made out of ignorance and have no grounding in the real world.
So shallow. If Europe were returning to the dark ages, as you claim, you would be someone's wench and wouldn't be allowed access to the interwebs. That still may happen depending on which side prevails in Europe. I have to say, with regard to Western Europe, it isn't looking good. It looks like Western Europe will turn Muslim within ten years. Be happy that Hungary and Poland are holding the line because at least you will have some place to flee to when become a refugee.
"Oh, if you think it is bad in Europe, or the US, there are many places that are worse."
So what? That's not the point.
Those other countries don't make a spectacle out of 'spreading freedom and democracy' under the tenets of their constitution.
The west holds itself to a higher standard, or pretends to. But it acts just like any of these other backwards nations.
"...and wouldn't be allowed access to the interwebs."
Gutenberg might disagree. Saying that internet freedom is not being limited by the west is naive. It is more subtle now, but is based on the same ideological principles of control and manipulation.
FYI, slavery still exists in EVERY western nation. As far as being somebody's wench, don't tell me that every British citizen is not the police/surveillance state's bitch.
Moroccan drug dealers, that's who they are targeting.
Exactly, we are in a programme to rehabilate Dutch youth and the scene ain't pretty.
Southern Pays Bas is a shithole, wouldn't want any kid in that environment.
Filthy little muslim rats, driving scooters, messing up our society. Undress them, beat m up en deport them. This is a good start.
Civil asset forfeiture by another name. Those 1800 dollar jackets will be resold for cash.
"But, I have a receipt! See here!". Book 'em Dano! He stole that receipt too!
Hang them by their feet and beat them
Trumptard boner at the thought of naked young boys in the streets.