Russia's "Doomsday Weapon" - Disinformation Or Disaster?

While we agonize over such life and death questions as clumsy men groping women and the crucial need for gender and racial ‘inclusion,’ let me spare a few seconds thought to something really important and scary: Russia’s doomsday nuclear torpedo.
Code-named by NATO ‘Kanyon,’ it’s reportedly something new and terrifying, a ‘third strike’ weapon designed to obliterate the US east and west coasts in a nuclear war. US intelligence seems to think this doomsday weapon is very real indeed.
I just re-watched for the umpteenth time the wonderful, 1964 Kubrick film, ‘Dr. Strangelove’ and marveled anew at how prescient this razor-sharp satire was. In the film, the Soviets admit they ran out of money to keep up the nuclear arms race with the United States. Their answer was to create a secret, automated doomsday nuclear device that would destroy the entire planet in the event of a major war.
Now, the Russians appear to have responded to a new, trillion dollar US program to develop and deploy an anti-missile system that would negate their ballistic missile system: the ‘Kanyon.’ Fact imitates fiction.
This revelation comes just after the Trump administration has also embarked on new programs to deploy an entire new generation of lower yield nuclear weapons that can be used for tactical war-fighting purposes. North Korea and Iran are the evident targets, as well as Afghanistan. But there is now talk aplenty in Pentagon circles about waging a limited tactical nuclear war against Russia. New US bomber and drone programs are being speeded up. War talk is in the air. Military stocks are booming.
‘Kanyon,’ according to the right-wing Heritage Foundation, a cheerleader for military spending, is a mammoth 100-megaton nuclear device carried by an unmanned submarine. This monster weapon is designed to detonate on the US west coast, destroying the ports of San Diego, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. The device is reportedly covered with cobalt, for maximum radioactive effect.
A similar device launched from the Atlantic Ocean would devastate the US East coast, leaving it under a lethal shroud of radiation for generations.
If these reports are true, any hopes that some US generals have of fighting and winning a ‘limited’ nuclear exchange with Russia or China (never mind India) are absurd. But in fact any serious nuclear exchange between the great powers would be a death sentence for the entire planet, wrapping us in a lethal shroud of nuclear winter.
One US intelligence study done of a nuclear exchange between India and Pakistan estimated two million immediate dead and 100 million deaths within weeks. That was from a rather limited nuclear war using first generation weapons. Today’s weapons have ten times the explosive power.
Russia has a large and effective nuclear arsenal. The sharp decline of Russia’s once-mighty conventional military forces after 1991 drove Moscow to place ever greater reliance on nuclear weapons to defend its interests. Russia has also begun introducing modernized nuclear weapons in strategic and tactical versions. China is also slowly developing its nuclear forces to be able to fight a thermonuclear war against the United States and India at the same time.
President Trump, who dodged the draft during the Vietnam War on spurious medical grounds, appears infatuated by military affairs and the panoply of weapons that he commands. In an act of historic irresponsibility, he has brought the US to the edge of nuclear war against North Korea heedless of the dire consequences of even a ‘small’ nuclear war in Asia.
Anyone who thinks a nuclear war can be waged without permanently polluting our planet should be put under psychiatric care. As crazy as this notion sounds, there are some senior US generals who share this view and, most likely, President Trump, the man with the big red button. Russia’s marshals are more cautious. They still see the scars of World War II, in which some 27 million Soviet civilians died, and know what war means.
Perhaps leaks about this Russian monster weapon are clever disinformation spread by Moscow to give the Americans a big scare. Let’s hope so because, if real, they should scare the pants off all of us.
Stupid how you relate nuclear activity in Asia to Russian death toll in ww2
Didn't Dr. Strangelove warn us about this device?
If this is true, we have a "Doomsday Gap" that needs to be closed.
yay, better give MIC another trillion for an anti torpedo defense network.
alternatively, try living in peace with other people.
It is helpful to at least make hint you are in possession of doomsday weapon…
All part of the subtle Russian campaign to break the US economy by driving up MIC demands for money.
Repaying the US for what it did to them, so to speak.
Expect Russian (and Chinese of course) bankers to come in picking over the financial bones of the US after the crash perhaps?
Brilliant! +1
Dr Strangelove doomsday machine
The reason why that device was invented for Dr. Strangelove is that it is the logical end of the thinking already at play in the Cold War.
The logical end of the thinking currently at play is more of a global French Revolution scenario.
Anyway, if the Russians are taking a "successful limited nuclear war" scenario off the table, that's probably a good thing.
Dr. Strangelove was based on Henry Kissinger. Who, it would not surprise me, be the one behind this propaganda, if it is.
Since Fukishisma isn't a big deal, neither should be nuclear war.
/sarc
Ah, I see, it mutated... clever !
I forget now. How many people died from radiation at Fukushima?
A lot of people died from radiation at Fukushima.
People do not die from radiation, they die from cancer and blood diseases. They continue to die in Japan right now, every day. This is classified information, but a sharp increase in people's death from cancer and blood diseases is a well-known fact that is hushed up in the central media.
If you doubt this, you can get a dose of radiation and know this truth personally.
Death comes in many ways.
That radiation is continuing to pour into the Pacific and will do so for probably decades. Anyone who thinks that that is not a serious threat to the ecostructure of the oceans and hence man's ability to feed off them is probably a bit optimistic.
Yup, watch the Japanese in the next decade, they are totally dependent on the oceans for food.
So, this is secret, classified information that only you and some very important CIA types know about?
No lets agonise over this question 73 years after the first nuclear weapon and about 76 years after the first rogue ballistic missile the civilian populations of most of the world, as recently demonstrated in Hawaii and Japan, are still sitting ducks for that technology.
This is despite tens of trillions being spent on 'defense',let alone any new technology.
Oh, get bent Eric.
Want doomsday?
The Russians in black pyjamas hiding under the bed routine has worn off you're right there are real nasty threats right under our noses in our own backyards to worry about.
The Russian Blowfish.
And another thing: whilst hardly being a Trump supported, I am getting very tired of the endless propaganda telling me he is mad. Of course he would press the button, just to see what would happen. Of course he would launch a nuclear attack on anyone who will hold still long enough, just because.
Gadaffi, was mad; Saddam Hussein was mad, Assad is mad, etc, so on and so forth.
Checkmate.
Funny, I just watched Dr Strangelove *again* the other day, still hilarious. Hard to beat Old Buck Turgidson for my favourite.
Doomsdays, giving since 1964...
I knew I was destined to marry my wife when I made her watch Dr Strangelove on our second date and she loved it.
We watched fight club on our fourth date and she loved that too. I’m hanging on to this one.
Dis Info
It's something that could never ever be tested, and if it can't be tested you won't know what bugs it has.
But you could test the submarine by itself unarmed.
Nukes are a very mature technology for Russia.
Combining the two would not be all that difficult for such a nation.
You won't be able track it, you won't be a retrieve it if it goes wrong.
The best you can do is limited testing of individual components under a controlled environment.
It is simply the fusion of two technologies which have both been tested independantly... as far back as 1961. I think that much scarier tech exists by now.
Mmmm No
There has never been a water based terrain hugging sub sonic device.
And it was said to go to the deepest ocean (yeah baby) and to travel 1,000 Km (right) doing 300+ kph (of course). I don't think so, I don't even think Ming from Planet Mongo had one of those.
There are probably a 101 ways to detonate a large nuclear device near a US base or city.
You simply cannot defend yourself against such things.
A missile defense gives you some defense against a Percentage of incoming missiles but not all.
But you can have fishing boats, various ships, subs, drones, light planes etc etc.... all loaded up with a nuclear device.
And of course torpedoes, drone-boats and so on..
There will be no victors in a war - the US and Europe is playing with itself if it thinks it will survive a nuke war with Russia.
>A missile defense gives you some defense against a Percentage of incoming missiles but not all.
Exactly, those remaining after a first strike.
Wake up Tyler this is old news. Putin mentioned this abt 2 years ago as an answer to US ABMs/ It is just MAD, as it has been for the last 50 years, yawn.
Talking of Strangelove what is amazing is that Russian nuclear scientists aka ex nazi nuclear scientists put a proposal identical to the Strangelove scenario to the Russian military. The plan was to put an enormous strontium 90 bomb on board a freighter, which just plodded abt and went boom if radiation levels reached a certain point. The Russian military said yr crazy and canned it. No idea if the Stranglove crew knew of this or just synchronicity.
Finally some warm news.
Russia does not need a high speed torpedo to deliver a bomb underwater from the other side of the planet. They could just load 50 nuclear bombs onto a freighter and cruise it into New York or San Francisco harbor or up the Potomac by remote control.
Putin's Russia never stopped living in the Cold war period.
Russia tells Britain give back the Falklands before telling US what to do.
RUSSIA has told Britain it should "clean its conscience" and give back the Falkland Islands before it criticises them over their involvement in Ukraine. Moscow's ambassador to the UN, Vitaly Churkin made the shocking remarks when responding to his British counterpart Matthew Rycroft at a UN security council meeting in New York. (Daily Express 4 Feb 2017)
How would a map of the world look today if all of the territory lost and gained over the past 180 years reverted to its 19th century status? Quite a ridiculous proposal.
Falklands – Acquisitive Prescription(1 pg): https://www.academia.edu/35552595/Falklands_-Acquisitive_Prescription
And what would Russia look like?
Nothing a few tips and tricks can't solve.
The 5 top tips and tricks for surviving a nuclear holocaust
https://www.aussieadvocate.com/2017/12/11/5-top-tips-tricks-surviving-n…
A simpler solution would be to target the St. Lawrence seaway which serves the interior of North America, an economy which if combined, would make it fourth largest in the world. Access would be through Canada - easy peasy.
St. Lambert would be an easy target, and if destroyed would shut down dozens of states and provinces.
Lake Ontario is littered with US warships trying to do the same in the 1812 war.
Problem is that once the ships get into the St. Lawrence, even if sunk they could detonate and close the whole river. Then again, are there any military boats in the Great Lakes? I've only ever seen one.
Anyhow, it's not like St. Lambert isn't already being targeted by several ICBMs.
Redundancy for the important strategic targets.
This 5000 mile, 100 megaton torpedo is clearly a clandestine first strike weapon with plausible deniability built in.
You obviously don't have much clue about military tactics.
A 'first' strike is designed to knock out your opponents methods of hitting you back with a 'second' strike, missile silos, airfields, submarines etc.
Perhaps you could explain how an explosion on the coast is going to neutralise US offensive assets in the Mid West of the country?
This type of weapon is a 'revenge' strike weapon, launched after the first strike has hit Russia, possibly as part of their second strike maybe later. It is designed to be launched from almost anywhere (probably automatically by the Dead Hand system even from land) and trundle across the ocean and hit unexpectedly, causing panic in anticipation of its arrival and devastation afterwards.
Its primary role, if it exists but other delivery systems definitely do, mines etc, is to make sure that the US is fully aware that it will not escape unscathed from their first strike, should they make one.
Sweet!
I can't wait!
donate to russia to develop even more... I like the idea of thousands of cheap planes or extremely large cruise missiles or sea skimmer planes full of nukes - used as drones to fly low to avoid detection and swarm merica with total destruction.
the fight must be brought to merican soil this time... no more freebees ... merica loves to destroy other parts of the world... Russia and China should ensure destruction of merica in the next global conflict to end the madness..
YES! cant say better. 192-8
That is a given.
Putin, fully aware of the West's love of fighting on Russian land over the centuries, has already said that next time an invading army gets onto Russian land there will be an immediate response on the aggressor's, the US, land. Unlike the past when this was not really possible due to the lack of very long range weapons, it is certainly possible now.
He also has a particularly strong reputation for a politician of keeping his and Russia's word.
israel should also be targeted with merica to take out the evil
Agreed but it would be difficult for them to do a blanket hit as there are so many Russians there. Targetted, yes.
The US also has this habit of having large towns and bigger cities around its military bases.
I love listening to old fucks from both sides, the crazy McCains living in an alternate universe.
Mama nature has the ultimate US doomsday weapon. A Caldera bomb.
Nuclear winter? Many if not most of the top brass and elites don't believe in it and say it's a Cold War psyop relic. Look it up.