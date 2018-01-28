Asia Is About To Be Hit By The “Worst Oil Tanker Spill In Decades”

The Sanchi disaster is even worse than many initially expected, according to a chilling new report published by Britain's National Oceanography Centre that shows the ship's cargo - the equivalent of nearly 1 million barrels of ultra-light crude, plus its own fuel - snaking across the East China Sea into the northern Pacific, according to a series of visualizations created by Reuters.
The Panama-registered vessel burst into flames after colliding with a cargo ship off the east coast of China while on its way to South Korea. The disaster, which took place in the East China Sea, is the worst oil spill since Exxon Valdez.
The Sanchi tanker and a cargo ship collided 260km (160 miles) off Shanghai on Jan. 6. Afterward, the tanker - which burned for a week before exploding and sinking - then drifted south-east towards Japan.
At the time, the Iranian press reported that all 32 crew members - 30 Iranians and two Bangladeshis - died in the accident. The tanker was carrying 136,000 tonnes of ultra-light crude. The always-credible Chinese media claimed that no oil slick had formed.
Authorities have had trouble pinning down how big the spill is, as it changes by the day amid strong ocean currents. But concerns are growing about the potential impact to key fishing grounds and sensitive marine ecosystems off Japan and South Korea, which lie in the projected path of the oil, according to Britain’s National Oceanography Centre.
"An updated emergency ocean model simulation shows that waters polluted by the sinking Sanchi oil tanker could reach Japan within a month," the center said a report posted on Jan. 16. "The revised simulations suggest that pollution from the spill may be distributed much further and faster than previously thought, and that larger areas of the coast may be impacted."
According to Reuters, which examined the data, first, the toxic ultra-light crude would probably dissolve, forming a poisonous plume under the sea surface. However, it remains unclear how long condensate would stay in the water, with South Korean officials believing it would most likely evaporate.
However, the heavy fuel used to power the ship could wind up washing ashore, as depicted in the map below...
...During the first two weeks after the accident, the pollutants would likely linger in the water near the wreck...
...By day 25, some of the light crude could reach smaller islands off souther Japan. The Kuroshino Current runs directly though this part of the Pacific, which is rich with marine life, including numerous coral reefs that could suffer irreparable damage because of the spill...
...By day 40, the particles spread north toward South Korea and Kyushu island. Some could reach further along Japan's western coast...
...Two months after the wreck, pollutants could have drifted to the southern coast of Jeju island in South Korea, home to protected marine areas...
...By day 100, the pollutants will have mostly concentrated in the waters between Japan and South Korea. But some pollutants could drift out along Japan's western coast into the North Pacific.
The condensate involved in the Sanchi oil spill is different from the heavy oil involved in most oil spills. It is low density and considerably more explosive than regular crude. Condensate is used to create products like jet fuel, petrol, diesel and heating fuel...
Better not eat raw fish any more.
Eat pussy instead. Oyster may be safe, depending in the catch.
we are going to have a fine mix when the oil hits fukushima..
humans don't have shit on the lemming..
In reply to Better not eat raw fish any… by HRClinton
My thoughts exactly. Once it gets to Fukushima bay, will make a nice mixture. Light that shit on fire and watch it bring down every skyscraper in Japan.
In reply to we are going to have a fine… by TheBigCluB
Japan seems to be getting it one tragic disaster after another. Karma?
In reply to My thoughts exactly. Once it… by HominyTwin
.
In reply to Japan seems to be getting it… by auricle
Japan can't seem to catch a break. It's one disaster after another, must be some kind of bad karma. Does Pearl Harbor ring a bell. Maybe when the oil spill meets the radio-active water off the coast of Japan, it will create Godzilla.
In reply to When do Godzilla and Mothra… by The Gun Is Good
Definitely bad karma, but it can't be for Pearl Harbor, as Fat Man and Little Boy took care of that.
In reply to Japan can't seem to catch a… by zorba THE GREEK
They have racial purity. The banksters can't destroy their sovereignty via immigration, so they are using chemical means.
In reply to Definitely bad karma, but it… by Laughing.Man
I thought they had ships that could at least recover the surface oil and lessen the impact of the spill.
In reply to When do Godzilla and Mothra… by The Gun Is Good
They do....for a fee.
In reply to Japan can't seem to catch a… by zorba THE GREEK
IIRC, the problem was that the collision occurred during a storm; even SAR couldn't reach them.
In reply to Japan can't seem to catch a… by zorba THE GREEK
Hopefully the oil and the radiation neutralize each other.
In reply to we are going to have a fine… by TheBigCluB
yeah .. i am sure it wont become a sticky toxic radioactive nightmare.. it will all just go away..
In reply to Hopefully the oil and the… by researchfix
Cooking fish won't get rid of chemical poisoning.
In reply to Better not eat raw fish any… by HRClinton
Excellent, radioactive AND oily plastic filled tuna. We know how to really screw up the Pacific! Was a US naval captain sailing at the time?
In reply to Better not eat raw fish any… by HRClinton
F.ck the Japs - perhaps they may want to focus on plugging the radiation hole called Fukushima! Which, by the way, is washing up on the entire west coast of the US.
The Oilympics in Japan coming soon!!
In reply to F.ck the Japs - perhaps they… by DavidFL
general electric reactors..
they bring good things to life..
like fvkin Godzilla
In reply to F.ck the Japs - perhaps they… by DavidFL
I think fuck Zionist Israel would be more appropriate, they did fukashima
In reply to F.ck the Japs - perhaps they… by DavidFL
Sum Ting Wong?
Use military aircraft to set the oil alight! It will burn well. Otherwise it's going to take a lot of fairy liquid to disperse. How about getting Proctor & Gamble to sponsor the clean-up?
Procter & Gamble seems a bit too risky, Bob.
This is a proper job for Slick Willie. He'll be cleaning up for years to come, anyway, and Hillary's tide pods will come in handy.
In reply to Use military aircraft to set… by BritBob
Does this model account for bio-degradation or is it simply a dispersion analysis based on the assumption that the oil will remain unaffected in the ocean?
There are plenty of marine microorganisms that can metabolize hydrocarbons and even plastics. Here is an interesting fact: 99% of all the plastic that has washed into the sea since the advent of plastics has already vanished, broken down by ultraviolet light, wave action, and microbial decay.
Here is another interesting fact: Every year, more petroleum enters the ocean through natural seeps than has been lost in all tanker accidents in history combined. The reason it does not accumulate in the oceans, producing a permanent worldwide oil slick, is because it is metabolized and photolized by natural processes.
Oil spills are dramatic, unfortunate events that are damaging to local ecosystems, but they are in no wise "irremediable." The ocean, atmosphere, and biosphere of the earth have effective natural means of processing hydrocarbons and conveting them eventually into harmless CO2 and water.
some kind of scientific link (empirical data) please.... moar so on non-biodegradable plastics please.
In reply to Does this model account for… by GooseShtepping Moron
Here is one article which itself contains links to many others on the subject.
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2017/07/28/plastics-yet-again/
In reply to some kind of scientific link… by earleflorida
I call bullshit on 99% of all plastics are gone. Are you saying the documentation of huge floating islands of garbage (mostly plastic) in the ocean are fake? Even your link doesn't dispute it, it merely points out that the plastics become small pellets. But they are still there. As for the oil dispersing on its own eventually that is true, but only after a great deal of carnage to wide ranging (not just local) eco-systems. It sounds like you're getting your information from the global corporation ministries of truth.
It is also true that if we had a nuclear war the earth would eventually recover, but only long after mankind ceased to exist. As Carlin so aptly put it (paraphrasing), the earth doesn't give a shit about plastic and other pollutants. It will be just fine. Humans, however, should.
In reply to Does this model account for… by GooseShtepping Moron
Um, I don't know what you read or didn't read, but the article in the link agrees exactly with what I said. Here is the source of the 99% number, directly from Science magazine.
http://www.sciencemag.org/news/2014/06/ninety-nine-percent-oceans-plast…
In reply to I call bullshit on 99% of… by LetThemEatRand
Japan does not like nuclear anymore, going back to oil.
"The disaster, which took place in the East China Sea, is the worst oil spill since Exxon Valdez."
Not.
Deep Water Horizon (2010) was the worst spill into water. Gulf War oil spill (1991) was the worst on land.
This shit is ridiculous. The natural seeps off Santa Barbara continually feed oil into the ocean, there are ecologies that DEPEND on it. If there was ever an “environmental” argument for not exploiting offshore oil it would be because it starved out these ecosystems.
Funny how these individual releases are touted as being catastrophic to the planet, but same planet is still oceanically tooling along after several thousand ships including gobs of tankers were sent to davey jones’ locker in WWII.
if you want reefs saved how about getting people to quit fishing them with explosives???
New appointed COO of tepco ,Une Too Loo said " This is a good thing" surely the oil sheen will help dissipate the low level amounts of radiation that escape our safety measures when the sunami struck.
Hey, if all that Fukushima radiation has proved to be harmless, I'm sure this won't cause any problems either.
A spill here a spill there a nuke here a nuke there, pretty soon the whole planet is pretty Fucked up.
Enjoy !
HA HA HA....
WINNING....
He's going to release the memo!!!
Love the Crude life.
Charts do not take into account the oil eating bacteria.
japan can't catch a break.
at a time like this, i am reminded of the words of joseph hazelwood, captain of the aformentioned exxon valdez.
i said i wanted a tanqueray on the rocks, not a tanker on the rocks.
This looks more of a sabotage then a stupid accident...
Hard to believe a tanker would not have radar and basic alerts...
It's official. God hates Japan
I think it was done by us navy seals to
Discourage those who want to sell oil to NK
We cook our fish in oil, right?
Good thing they didnt have a pipeline, then it would have been really bad.