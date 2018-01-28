These Two Lines Explain Why The Current Economic, Financial, & Social Systems Are Breaking

by Tyler Durden
Sun, 01/28/2018 - 15:30

Authored by Chris Hamilton via Econimica blog,

Growth isn't about how many, but about how many more.  So, no argument that the world population of 7.4 billion is huge...but if we check under the hood we will find the much vaunted growth is not what we are being sold.

If we just isolate the annual change in the 0 to 55 year global population (minus Africa...explained HERE), we see annual population growth has decelerated by 77% or we are adding 49 million fewer 0 to 55yr/olds annually than we did during peak growth in 1988.  Within a decade, the world under 55yr/old population (excluding Africa) will cease growing and begin an unknown period of depopulation.

In fact, the forward estimates are based on the UN's more "optimistic" medium variant...the reality will almost certainly be lower.  Meanwhile, annual global GDP growth in dollar terms has been wildly gyrating from record growth to unprecedented record declines (chart below).

 

The same data below but in this time in percentage terms.  Annual percentage growth of the 0-55yr/old global population (excluding Africa) has decelerated from +2% annually to just +0.26% in 2018.  Likewise, the annual change in global GDP in % terms is trending lower highs and lower lows.

 

Due to decelerating organic growth among populations of potential consumers, the synthetic version of growth has been substituted.  Interest rate cuts and debt to fuel new capacity for a decelerating (and soon to be declining population) and debt to fuel consumer consumption. 

The result, as the chart below shows, is disproportionate growth of debt versus actual economic growth.

 

And a best guess where this is going...

Declining population of potential child bearing population, declining potential # of new home buyers, car buyers, tax payers, employees...and debt blowing through the roof and deeply negative interest rate policy in effect.

 

The Fed and like central banks of the world want economies to grow at rates far beyond what organic growth supports.  The further the central banks intervene to force populations whose growth is decelerating (and resultant potential economic growth) to overshoot, the longer the duration and severity of the resultant ultimate rebalancing.  

One of the great many flaws of modern day, central bank driven economics is the idea that economic growth is all about increasing capacity or production. 

Simply put, it doesn't matter how many widgets or how efficiently you can make them if there is a decelerating growth and soon an outright declining quantity of potential buyers on the other end.

PrintCash Jan 28, 2018 3:36 PM Permalink

The giant Ponzi scheme that our economy and debt load has become is running out of Ponzi participants to keep the scheme moving upwards and onwards.

LawsofPhysics PrintCash Jan 28, 2018 3:40 PM Permalink

WRONG.  There are plenty of participants (almost 8 BILLION), unfortunately they are all fucking broke, AND there laws of Nature and physics are coming back in full force.  After all, you can only piss down a person's back so long before they figure that it isn't rain.

as the saying goes

"Full Faith and Credit"

faith is being lost in a fucking hurry and the consumable calories that are required for a decent standard of living are in fact finite.

hedge accordingly.

YUNOSELL PrintCash Jan 28, 2018 5:01 PM Permalink

They need constant growth for the simple reason that you cannot 'unwind' or 'taper' a Pnzi. You need constant inflows to pay the claims on real assets made before your claims on real assets will become due, and there are now a helluva lot more claims than there are real assets. Whey else would they need constant 'QE' or 'Economic Stimulos' or whatever else they want to call it for an entire decade other than keeping the illusion up that 'all the gold is safe at Fort Knox'?

I'm amazed they could keep the illusion going this long since 2008. Central Banks now are in the 'bank run' management business now.

LawsofPhysics Jan 28, 2018 3:37 PM Permalink

Chart porn in a fucking casino!  I use to love you analysis hambone, but it is totally irrelevant now.

Say it with me...

GLOBAL CURRENCY COLLAPSE

 

My tribe and I are prepared, are you and yours?

wisehiney Jan 28, 2018 3:45 PM Permalink

Granny paid a few hundred into social security and medicare during her working years.

Then drew social security for 35 years.

And also lived in a nursing home for the last five years.

At least she did not have to live with me.

But I do not expect such a good deal for me from SS and medicare. 

aqualech Jan 28, 2018 3:57 PM Permalink

Wrong....the Central Banks are not trying to force growth.  They see the writing on the wall for the as far as insolvency of this ponzi scheme is concerned and are trying to maximize indebtedness while the current political system is still in place.  This coming New World Order be comprised of them having a lien on EVERYTHING.

directaction Jan 28, 2018 3:59 PM Permalink

It’s about time, a step in the right direction.

Earth can’t support 7.5 billion humans.

The populations must quickly get down to a few hundred million people at most. 

Quantify Jan 28, 2018 4:20 PM Permalink

The stock market is not the government. There are some actual producers in it. And with the government off their back they should be more profitable. There are reasons it could crash but if Obama's actions didn't crash it, Trump's shouldn't.

Bureau of compliance Jan 28, 2018 4:28 PM Permalink

So what's fueling africa's growth? White do-gooders. My veterinarian went to africa to teach

Masai tribesmen modern animal husbandry. He said you can't take 3 steps without running into a missionary or

some other NGO giving away freebies. With no reason to work, all they do is fuck.

Not helping I think.

 

 

 

 

besnook Jan 28, 2018 4:39 PM Permalink

the demographics argue for a gold standard. that is the only economic system that would naturally take into account a falling population. my guess is the gold hording nations have figured this out.

JibjeResearch Jan 28, 2018 4:42 PM Permalink

The race to the bottom is creating markets in Africa.  The year 2040 is when the African markets reach mainstream as projected by many researches.  By then the globalization has taken place, and we will be seeing living standard of each regions redistributes its level of advancement.

My research believes in this order: USA, EU, China (+ the surrounding nations), India(+ the surrounding nations), S. America, Africa.

Central Asia and the Middle East nations will be the link nations.

I don't see the EU breaking up.  I see them solved the immigration issues and become a stronger EU based on the Euro.  This Euro will give EU a better chance at being second or third place using GDP numbers. 

India will moved forward by the strength of its population in numbers.

 

 

steve2241 Jan 28, 2018 5:47 PM Permalink

 "Simply put, it doesn't matter how many widgets or how efficiently you can make them if there is a decelerating growth and soon an outright declining quantity of potential buyers on the other end."

Hence, the reason for the immigration policies of the Democrats in the United States.