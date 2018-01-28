These Two Lines Explain Why The Current Economic, Financial, & Social Systems Are Breaking

Authored by Chris Hamilton via Econimica blog,
Growth isn't about how many, but about how many more. So, no argument that the world population of 7.4 billion is huge...but if we check under the hood we will find the much vaunted growth is not what we are being sold.
If we just isolate the annual change in the 0 to 55 year global population (minus Africa...explained HERE), we see annual population growth has decelerated by 77% or we are adding 49 million fewer 0 to 55yr/olds annually than we did during peak growth in 1988. Within a decade, the world under 55yr/old population (excluding Africa) will cease growing and begin an unknown period of depopulation.
In fact, the forward estimates are based on the UN's more "optimistic" medium variant...the reality will almost certainly be lower. Meanwhile, annual global GDP growth in dollar terms has been wildly gyrating from record growth to unprecedented record declines (chart below).
The same data below but in this time in percentage terms. Annual percentage growth of the 0-55yr/old global population (excluding Africa) has decelerated from +2% annually to just +0.26% in 2018. Likewise, the annual change in global GDP in % terms is trending lower highs and lower lows.
Due to decelerating organic growth among populations of potential consumers, the synthetic version of growth has been substituted. Interest rate cuts and debt to fuel new capacity for a decelerating (and soon to be declining population) and debt to fuel consumer consumption.
The result, as the chart below shows, is disproportionate growth of debt versus actual economic growth.
And a best guess where this is going...
Declining population of potential child bearing population, declining potential # of new home buyers, car buyers, tax payers, employees...and debt blowing through the roof and deeply negative interest rate policy in effect.
The Fed and like central banks of the world want economies to grow at rates far beyond what organic growth supports. The further the central banks intervene to force populations whose growth is decelerating (and resultant potential economic growth) to overshoot, the longer the duration and severity of the resultant ultimate rebalancing.
One of the great many flaws of modern day, central bank driven economics is the idea that economic growth is all about increasing capacity or production.
Simply put, it doesn't matter how many widgets or how efficiently you can make them if there is a decelerating growth and soon an outright declining quantity of potential buyers on the other end.
Comments
Africa huh? That's where the future is? Yeah we're cooked
sub Sahara Africa has 300 million middle class!
they have minerals, resource fertile land. China has spent billions generating friendships and infrastructure.
America has , well murdered more people
In reply to Africa huh? That's where the… by JimmyJones
Really spent a lot of time there have you...lol. The Chinese aren't winning any friends in Africa.
In reply to sub Sahara Africa has 300… by ptolemy_newit
The SYSTEMS are not breaking. They're already broken, paving the way for imminent catastrophe.
In reply to Really spent a lot of time… by Quantify
The giant Ponzi scheme that our economy and debt load has become is running out of Ponzi participants to keep the scheme moving upwards and onwards.
WRONG. There are plenty of participants (almost 8 BILLION), unfortunately they are all fucking broke, AND there laws of Nature and physics are coming back in full force. After all, you can only piss down a person's back so long before they figure that it isn't rain.
as the saying goes
"Full Faith and Credit"
faith is being lost in a fucking hurry and the consumable calories that are required for a decent standard of living are in fact finite.
hedge accordingly.
In reply to The giant Ponzi scheme that… by PrintCash
Uh, right. Ponzi schemes (exactly what frauds like social security, Medicare, and most pension funds have become) require growth in population increases, ie new participants. When people decide to pro create at ever decreasing levels, pop goes the scheme.
In reply to WRONG. There are plenty of… by LawsofPhysics
I have a good idea. Why not let hordes of mongrels into your country to help balance the books!
In reply to Uh, right. Ponzi schemes … by PrintCash
They are brought in to cause problems. So the government can claim to fix it by taking guns and stamping out free speech. Examples: Europe, Australia and Canada.
But there are 86 million armed Americans that might have an issue with that plan.
LOL..
In reply to I have a good idea. Why not… by Rubicon
They need constant growth for the simple reason that you cannot 'unwind' or 'taper' a Pnzi. You need constant inflows to pay the claims on real assets made before your claims on real assets will become due, and there are now a helluva lot more claims than there are real assets. Whey else would they need constant 'QE' or 'Economic Stimulos' or whatever else they want to call it for an entire decade other than keeping the illusion up that 'all the gold is safe at Fort Knox'?
I'm amazed they could keep the illusion going this long since 2008. Central Banks now are in the 'bank run' management business now.
In reply to Uh, right. Ponzi schemes … by PrintCash
Not sure what you mean by "consumer calories", but calorie is a unit of energy and energy (on this planet) is as finite as the sun, which for practical purposes is in fact infinite. It is surface area and rate of production that are limited (carrying capacity).
In reply to WRONG. There are plenty of… by LawsofPhysics
he has Cognitive Dissidence. he appearently believes two opposing viewpoints as true
In reply to Not sure what you mean by … by Blue Steel 309
My friend. How long are we expected to Hedge ???
In reply to WRONG. There are plenty of… by LawsofPhysics
you sound like an idiot saying all 8 B are involved in the money system lol. your friends reply is true and yours is bullshit
In reply to WRONG. There are plenty of… by LawsofPhysics
you sound like an idiot saying all 8 B are involved in the money system lol. your friends reply is true and yours is bullshit
In reply to WRONG. There are plenty of… by LawsofPhysics
Chart porn in a fucking casino! I use to love you analysis hambone, but it is totally irrelevant now.
Say it with me...
GLOBAL CURRENCY COLLAPSE
My tribe and I are prepared, are you and yours?
Perhaps better hedged than most .. but can anyone say they are prepared for something with so much inherent complexity not the least of which, is that something of this magnitude has no historical precedence ?
In reply to Chart porn in a fucking… by LawsofPhysics
Fool faith and credit?
Hey Andy, love the precipatation the country is getting, should be another good growing season for my tribe and I!
In reply to Fool faith and credit? by VWAndy
We actually had some real rain the other day. We sure needed it. Thank heaven for small favors.
In reply to Hey Andy, love the… by LawsofPhysics
If you and I should ever cross paths Im thinkin it would be a very good day.
I meant that in the good ways only. I always been a big fan of your posts.
In reply to Hey Andy, love the… by LawsofPhysics
Granny paid a few hundred into social security and medicare during her working years.
Then drew social security for 35 years.
And also lived in a nursing home for the last five years.
At least she did not have to live with me.
But I do not expect such a good deal for me from SS and medicare.
No nursing homes for me. When the time comes, I'm gonna deny the medical profession some big Medicare bucks by using the .40 Smith & Wesson that I always carry on me at a time of my own choosing.
In reply to Granny paid a few hundred… by wisehiney
Those in fixed income will pay dearly in 2030... It'll be sad. They just need to look in the mirror for blames.
In reply to Granny paid a few hundred… by wisehiney
This is highly deflationary.
Better get yourself some of those long tbonds.
Debt isn't.
In reply to This is highly deflationary… by wisehiney
deflationary does not necessarily mean lower interest rates. there is a metric called default risk...
In reply to This is highly deflationary… by wisehiney
Wrong....the Central Banks are not trying to force growth. They see the writing on the wall for the as far as insolvency of this ponzi scheme is concerned and are trying to maximize indebtedness while the current political system is still in place. This coming New World Order be comprised of them having a lien on EVERYTHING.
It’s about time, a step in the right direction.
Earth can’t support 7.5 billion humans.
The populations must quickly get down to a few hundred million people at most.
Its the corruption thats unsupportable. It does not scale up well past a certain point.
In reply to It’s about time, a step in… by directaction
Squiggly line horse shit
The stock market is not the government. There are some actual producers in it. And with the government off their back they should be more profitable. There are reasons it could crash but if Obama's actions didn't crash it, Trump's shouldn't.
So what's fueling africa's growth? White do-gooders. My veterinarian went to africa to teach
Masai tribesmen modern animal husbandry. He said you can't take 3 steps without running into a missionary or
some other NGO giving away freebies. With no reason to work, all they do is fuck.
Not helping I think.
r-selected proto-humans are what they are. "Aid" in Africa is certainly poison for the rest of the world. The road to hell...
In reply to So what's fueling africa's… by Bureau of compliance
the demographics argue for a gold standard. that is the only economic system that would naturally take into account a falling population. my guess is the gold hording nations have figured this out.
Decentralization is the future .. , the gold standard never survived; however, having some gold/silver is a good idea.
In reply to the demographics argue for a… by besnook
The race to the bottom is creating markets in Africa. The year 2040 is when the African markets reach mainstream as projected by many researches. By then the globalization has taken place, and we will be seeing living standard of each regions redistributes its level of advancement.
My research believes in this order: USA, EU, China (+ the surrounding nations), India(+ the surrounding nations), S. America, Africa.
Central Asia and the Middle East nations will be the link nations.
I don't see the EU breaking up. I see them solved the immigration issues and become a stronger EU based on the Euro. This Euro will give EU a better chance at being second or third place using GDP numbers.
India will moved forward by the strength of its population in numbers.
It's almost as if some(body, thing, or group) planned an epic failure on so many fronts. But why?
"Simply put, it doesn't matter how many widgets or how efficiently you can make them if there is a decelerating growth and soon an outright declining quantity of potential buyers on the other end."
Hence, the reason for the immigration policies of the Democrats in the United States.