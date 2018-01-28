The Jeff Bezos Empire In One Giant Chart

With a fortune largely tied to his 78.9 million shares of Amazon, the net worth of Jeff Bezos continues to be on the rise.
In November, Bezos became only the 2nd man in history to amass a 12-figure net worth and has surpasses Bill Gates as the world's richest man...
Visual Capitalist's Jeff Desjardins previously showed how Bezos built Amazon from scratch, but, after making more headlines today along with Jamie Dimon and Warren Buffett, today’s infographic focuses on the extent and reach of Jeff Bezos and his Amazon Empire...
Courtesy of: Visual Capitalist
ALL STREAMS LEAD TO AMAZON
Jeff Bezos makes investments and acquisitions through multiple vehicles:
Amazon makes acquisitions and investments that relate to the company’s core business and future ambitions. This includes acquisitions of Whole Foods ($13.7 billion in 2017), Zappos.com ($1.2 billion in 2009), Twitch.tv ($970 million in 2014), and Kiva Systems ($780 million in 2012). It also includes investments in everything form failed dot-com company Kozmo.com (2000) to Twilio, which successfully IPO’d in 2016.
Bezos Expeditions manages Jeff Bezos’ venture capital investments. Over the years, this venture arm has put money into Twitter, Domo, Juno Therapeutics, Workday, General Fusion, Rethink Robotics, Business Insider, MakerBot, and Stack Overflow. More recent investments include GRAIL, a startup that recently raised over $900 million to cure cancer before it happens, as well as EverFi, an edtech startup.
Jeff Bezos also invests money on a personal level. He was an angel investor in Google in 1998, and has also put money in Uber and Airbnb. (Note: these last two companies are listed on the Bezos Expeditions website, but on Crunchbase they are listed as personal investments.)
Nash Holdings LLC is the private company owned by Bezos that bought The Washington Post for $250 million.
Bezos Family Foundation is run by Jeff Bezos’ parents, and is funded through Amazon stock. It focuses on early education, and has also made an investment in LightSail Education’s $11 million Series B round.
It’s also worth noting that Jeff Bezos is the founder of Blue Origin, an aerospace company that is competing with SpaceX in mankind’s final frontier.
EARLY GROCERY AMBITIONS
While the Whole Foods acquisition is the latest talking point for Amazon, it is certainly not the company’s first foray into the groceries business.
Interestingly enough, the company actually invested heavily in HomeGrocer.com in 1999, a company that delivered groceries from large warehouses to homes. Sales peaked at $1.5 million per day, but unfortunately HomeGrocer couldn’t make it through the Dot-com bust.
This postponed Amazon’s grocery ambitions, but it wouldn’t stop them.
Comments
IE, he truly is Dr. Evil?
POS
In reply to IE, he truly is Dr. Evil? by ACP
Couldn't help but notice that HomeGrocer.com (one of the holdings) is the exact image and color scheme of Webvan.
In reply to POS by USA USA
bezos the new ruler of the world ? smt wrong with this picture ... not sure what
In reply to Couldn't help but notice… by techpriest
In 1997 he listed valued at $438 million he was aged 33 at the time ,that might tell you something,by 2017 he was worth $470 billion despite for most of Amazon's existence it having ludicrous Pe ratios up to 500 to 1 that means for every $100.00 dollars he made 20 cents and for many years he had little or no profit -would that inspire you to buy a $700 share,now he sells Amazon cloud services to the MIC and has media interests.No he is a chosen one always has been.
In reply to bezos the new ruler of the… by Pandelis
But chosen by who?
In reply to In 1997 he listed valued at … by khnum
same people that chose fuckerberg...
In reply to But chosen by who? by Erwin643
No. Just another jew with another convenient adoptee story. Mike Meyers could have been jew, but I don't rate hollywood ethnicity
In reply to IE, he truly is Dr. Evil? by ACP
America used to be a place where success in business was applauded & others aspired to do like-wise.
No longer. Griping, jealous, envious, hateful - the new American way.
So no wonder the US of A is finished; it's all over bar the shouting.
PS Congrats of the shortest "Empire" ever: 1945 to 2021
In reply to IE, he truly is Dr. Evil? by ACP
Let me guess he started in a shed with money from his paper run.
The Amazon River, usually abbreviated to The Amazon . bezos used the largest body of water and exploited the name. Give it back 2 it's rightful owners in SA.
In reply to Let me guess he started in a… by khnum
Lol................ yeah, who is a fronting?
In reply to Let me guess he started in a… by khnum
Cash Flow works, until rates rise.
AMZN is massive short. Just like the Tiki Room at Disney Land
96% mainstream media is owned by only 5 entities, tied to 3 people.
http://projectcensored.org/censorship/media-ma/
R. Ailes has acknowledged that 70% of his ad revenue comes from pharma during off-campaign seasons.
And this is probably THE best description of the breadth and impact of the media cabal:
https://swprs.org/the-american-empire-and-its-media/
"Largely unbeknownst to the general public, many media executives and top journalists of almost all major US news outlets have long been members of the influential Council on Foreign Relations (CFR).
Established in 1921 as a private, bipartisan organization to “awaken America to its worldwide responsibilities”, the CFR and its close to 5000 elite members have for decades shaped U.S. foreign policy and public discourse about it. As one Council member famously explained, the goal has indeed been to establish a global Empire, albeit a “benevolent” one.
Based on official membership rosters, the following illustration for the first time depicts the extensive media network of the CFR and its two main international affiliate organizations: the Bilderberg Group (covering mainly the U.S. and Europe) and the Trilateral Commission (covering North America, Europe and East Asia), both established by Council leaders to foster elite cooperation at the international level..."
Creepy.
Walmart has made some big changes lately. A lot of old management has been fired. Good riddance. At the store level, I have no manager and only one acting co-manager who is only there for now(she's gone) and we are short two assistant managers. We are about to be short three if I have anything to say about it and I do.
The store I work at has never tried to help me because I was hired by corporate as an external and I don't know anyone at my store except for the one guy I hired for backroom. I have a guy in place to keep an eye on things that I can't always see. I see piss poor management but I don't rate with them. They are not sure what I am doing there. Good.
I have been given no respect by some of my department managers and been told some strange things that are along the lines of "This is the way WE do it and what you say is not priority". That does not work for me.
I have been at academy for the last two days and will be for some time but I warned that I would be stopping in from time to time and kind of secretly. Not everyone knows who I am. In the case tonight, after 10 hours of academy rainbows, I had learned that one of my wife's co-workers had a ridiculously poor customer experience and approached my wife about it yesterday. That shit bothers me. I went out of my way to bring the situation up to academy and the determine the course of action that I should I take.
I could have just said to hell with it and that it didn't matter and so fuck off and go home. No. I went to my store and discussed the matter with another member of management as to why I was going request a $20 gift card and met some resistance. I will call what happened disrespect.
I did get the $20 gift card and it is going to matter. I took the extra time to do to take that action when I was not required to do so. I am so sick and tire of piss poor customer service. I had a disaster occur at Arby's yesterday evening when it was my son's birthday and the order got all fucked up. We are talking a roast beef sandwich, curly fries and a soda. I am debating whether or not to contact their corporate about it because most of the time no one cares and you get no response.
I buy from Amazon and Walmart. Amazon does a great job. Some Walmarts don't do a great a job. Brick and mortar vs online is not a fair comparison.
Take of care of the customer!
Jeff ezos, ha NEVER made aprofit.
Amazon is a ZIRP derived ponzi scheme.
Bezo's is desperate., with rates rising and such? Who's going to resell all those ss vans?
Amazon is the greatest company ever. Lowest prices, best selection, and delivered to your door. Thousands of dollars and hundreds of hours saved for me. I bought some stock, and it does nothing but go up. Long live Amazon!
Member for
6 days 2 hours
In reply to Amazon is the greatest… by ZippyZ
That you, Jeff?
In reply to Amazon is the greatest… by ZippyZ
Zippy - you made what appears to be an honest observation and only got 7 down votes? I recently got 40 + for a comment that the ZH pin-heads didn't like. Of course, that's a badge of honour for anyone with half a brain on this site.
I've been a lurker here almost from the beginning, registered for a while and it's sad to see the decline in the standard of ZH comments. All (well, most) of the thoughtful & intelligent posters are long gone. Now, it's just smart-assed, one liners trying to be clever.
Try American Thinker if you want a serious discussion.
In reply to Amazon is the greatest… by ZippyZ
Lex Luthor must die.
I'll take the under , on Bezos committing suicide inside of three years.
Reads like a laundry list of boycottable biznisses. Watch WAPO for his hand and direction. You thought it was ultra liberal fake news before?
what brought the end of the Roman empire is the way it spread itself too thin, Bezos should study history to learn .
Yair but Bezos is dead like the rest of us. I don't understand why people waste their lives on moar past a certain point.
Ego I guess. Me, I'd just pay security to bribe and clear the line up for me at pipeline so I could have the wave to myself.
And then after a few hours hand it back.
It's a wave, it'll be here when I'm dead.
Everything the billionaires own will be dust in 500 years or less.
But they get a page in the english speaking history of the 3rd planet from the sun, one star amongst 400 billion in a
galaxy that is one in 400 billion.
He seems a very able individual. It is a shame to see him lambasted by some on here. Unlike Trump he has come up with original ideas and made a huge success of them. Strangely I only use one of his services, Amazon and only buy Kindle books. I must say they are very efficient as the books ordered arrive within minutes. Good luck to him I say. You may not like his politics but he's better than that twat Zuckerberg.
" It is a shame to see him lambasted by some on here. .."
That's what ZH losers do. It's all they've got. Envy and hate ( and watch out if you're a SUCCESSFUL Jew...
In reply to He seems a very able… by haruspicio
Sorry, that should be 'successful JEW'
In reply to " It is a shame to see him… by Lies All Lies
What traits do Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, the founders and CEOs of Amazon.com, Tesla, and Facebook, respectively, share or have in common? To many people, the first thing they recognize is that each of them is very, very rich.
In our modern world where hype flourishes it is difficult to underestimate the amount of influence each of these individuals wields. In fact, all three of these men seem to be publicity hounds hell bent on hyping their brand in any way they can to enhance their fame and wealth. For more details on the surprisingly important role they play in our lives see the article below.
http://Traits Jeff Bozos, Elon Musk, And Mark Zuckerberg Share html
All that money and he is still a douche