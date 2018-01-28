White House Is Planning To Nationalize 5G Network: Report

In a stunning - if accurate - report published Sunday night, Axios claims that White House national security officials are considering an unprecedented federal takeover of a portion of the nation’s mobile spectrum/network to protect against Chinese attacks, in what may well be a pre-emptive shot, hinting at upcoming trade wars between the two superpowers.
Axios got its hands on PowerPoint deck and a memo, both of which were purportedly produced by a senior National Security Council official, which were presented to other senior officials at other agencies during a recent meeting. The documents argue that America needs a centralized nationwide 5G network within three years. There'll be a fierce debate inside the Trump administration, and an outcry from the industry over the next 6-8 months over how such a network is going to be built and paid for.
For those unfamiliar with 5G, Quora has a useful discussion on "How is 5G different from 4G and when will it be launched?"
The document's author presents two options:
- The U.S. government pays for and builds the single network — which would be an unprecedented nationalization of a historically private infrastructure.
- An alternative plan where wireless providers build their own 5G networks that compete with one another — though the document says the downside is it could take longer and cost more. It argues that one of the “pros” of that plan is that it would cause “less commercial disruption” to the wireless industry than the government building a network.
Another expert who discussed the plan with Axios said the second option isn't really feasible because a single, centralized network is what is needed to protect against cyberattacks from the Chinese or other foreign powers.
The source said the internal White House debate will be over whether the U.S. government owns and builds the network or whether the carriers bind together in a consortium to build the network, an idea that would require them to put aside their business models to serve the country's greater good.
Option 1 would lead to federal control of a part of the economy that today is largely controlled by private wireless providers; here it is worth noting that Telecom companies are among some of the most hated US corporations because they benefit from the current oligopoly enshrined by the status quo. Furthermore, if Verizon and its competitors introduce new tiered plans in violation of net neutrality, this dissatisfaction will only worsen, making a government nationalization feasible.
In the memo, the Trump administration likens it to "the 21st century equivalent of the Eisenhower National Highway System" and says it would create a “new paradigm” for the wireless industry by the end of Trump's current term.
Aside from its various other staggering implications, 5G nationalization would still leave many other elements of the market free to private competition.
According to the presentation, the US must build superfast 5G wireless technology quickly because “China has achieved a dominant position in the manufacture and operation of network infrastructure,” and “China is the dominant malicious actor in the Information Domain.”
To illustrate the current state of U.S. wireless networks - perhaps as an aid to the attention-deficient administration- the PowerPoint uses a picture of a medieval walled city, compared to a future represented by a photo of lower Manhattan.
According to the leaked memo, the best way for the government to achieve its goal, is to build a network itself. It would then rent access to carriers like AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile. (A source familiar with the document's drafting told Axios this is an "old" draft and a newer version is neutral about whether the U.S. government should build and own it.)
This would be preferable for two reasons:
It's a marked shift from the current system where those companies each build their own systems with their own equipment, and with airwaves leased from the federal government.
Nationwide standard: the federal government would also, according to the memo, be able to use the banner of national security to create a federal process for installing the wireless equipment, preventing states and cities from having their own rules for where the equipment could go.
The memo argues that a strong 5G network is needed in order to create a secure pathway for emerging technologies like self-driving cars and virtual reality — and to combat Chinese threats to America’s economic and cyber security. A PowerPoint slide says the play is the digital counter to China’s One Belt One Road Initiative meant to spread its influence beyond its borders. The documents also fret about China's dominance of Artificial Intelligence, and use that as part of the rationale for this unprecedented proposal.
There’s even a suggestion that America’s work on a secure 5G network could be exported to emerging markets to protect democratic allies against China.
"Eventually," the memo says, “this effort could help inoculate developing countries against Chinese neo-colonial behavior.”
US Telecoms are already working on building 5G networks, with AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile, for example, investing heavily in this area. The process for setting 5G standards is well underway. Korea has been at the forefront of testing, as have Japan and others. It's not clear a national strategy would yield a 5G network faster or by the memo’s 3-year goal.
The memo says China is slowly winning the AI “algorithm battles,” and that “not building the network puts us at a permanent disadvantage to China in the information domain.” There is a real debate to be had over China and AI, but it’s unclear what at all that has to do with a mobile network.
5G is expected to run at 10-20 gigabytes per second, which, as ForexLive points out, is blazing fast, further making the argument that nationalizing it would be a necessity to secure self-driving cars from being hacked.
5G is expected to run at 10-20 GB per second. That's insanely fast. There's an argument it needs to be secure because of self-driving cars. pic.twitter.com/e7OqGdiRz2— ForexLive (@ForexLive) January 28, 2018
Full document below (pdf source).
Comments
$vz will run hard....all that capital to buy $dis
This network along with AI and blockchain will be used to facilitate this:
Revelation 13:14-18 And he deceiveth them that dwell on the earth by reason of the signs which it was given him to do in the sight of the beast; saying to them that dwell on the earth, that they should make an image to the beast who hath the stroke of the sword and lived. (15) And it was given unto him to give breath to it, even to the image of the breast, that the image of the beast should both speak, and cause that as many as should not worship the image of the beast should be killed. (16) And he causeth all, the small and the great, and the rich and the poor, and the free and the bond, that there be given them a mark on their right hand, or upon their forehead; (17) and that no man should be able to buy or to sell, save he that hath the mark, even the name of the beast or the number of his name. (18) Here is wisdom. He that hath understanding, let him count the number of the beast; for it is the number of a man: and his number is Six hundred and sixty and six.
Know your enemy:
https://sumofthyword.com/2017/01/18/the-mystery-of-lawlessness/
In reply to $vz will run hard....all… by max2205
I hope we know exactly where the undersea cable to China is that carries their Internet access. If terms get much belligerent with China we should cut that sucker in a few dozen places.
In reply to This network along with AI… by mobius8curve
Hopefully China does it first to murica.
In reply to I hope we know exactly where… by IH8OBAMA
This reminds me of how in Puerto Rico after the USA taxpayer pouring in hundreds of millions to redo their power grid the governor of Puerto Rico announced the grid would be privatized. LOL a brand new grid given for a low price to those with connections to the government. Same here with this 5G network. It will be built up at the taxpayers expense and then you can bet it will be privatized to a GOLDMAN Sachs backed venture. The fleecing of the the taxpayer.
In reply to Hopefully China does it… by shimmy
This is simply another way for the federal government to deficit spend and keep our money system from imploding.
Well, and a fast network to boot.
pods
In reply to This reminds me of how in… by COSMOS
Well, if they will build it with Chinese equipment, program it with Indian programmers and administer it with Muslim admins you can be sure how it will function when needed in case of emergency.
In reply to This is simply another way… by pods
yup. meanwhile they'll mandate that every car has the self-driving 'features' we all supposedly are clamoring for...
In reply to Well, if they will build it… by Luc X. Ifer
The US plans to NATIONALIZE Israhell, with all its War Crimes. WARNING: Graphic Images
In reply to yup. meanwhile they'll… by old_cynic
Means that companies like Google will no longer be able to sell the data of it's customers to private hands with impunity.
It also means that they will be considered public utilities and fall under the guidelines and regulations as being public utilities.
I won't give you any more. You can figure it out yourselves. I will not be buying into this new infrastructure.
In reply to The US plans to nationalize… by stizazz
Yes, funny how privatization does not mean "private companies put up their own money, take their own risk, and reap the rewards even though some will go bust on bad bets," but "make the taxpayer pay the upfront cost and then sell it to some Congressman's friend for 10 cents on the dollar."
One is capitalism, one is not.
In reply to This reminds me of how in… by COSMOS
Our tax dollars are not funding this shit or any other nonsense. The US Gov't doesn't need our tax dollars to pay for anything; it spends via keystrokes. Currency has been digital for decades. The government wants money to pay for shit? It spends it into existence. Think about it. USD is created by the Fed. They don't need our tax money in order to spend.
In reply to This reminds me of how in… by COSMOS
it sounds like you're confused.
the US Govt does not create money. the US Govt, meaning you and i, BORROW those dollars created with keystrokes from a private banking cartel known as the Fed. thus, this private banking cartel holds tremendous power over our elected officials because unless the Fed buys our debt instruments to the tune of trillions of dollars, our govt, you and i, go broke because without the Fed and its other central bank brethren (co-conspirators) tag-teaming our debt, there would be nobody else on the planet stupid enough to loan a bankrupt nation any more money, especially at ~1% APR--except for institutional investors managing other people's retirement money.
comprende? govt SPENDS money. Fed LOANS money. taxpayers OWE money. money=zip. nada. zilch. until abra cadabra. [enter] poof!!
"we owe. we owe. it's off to work we go."
In reply to Our tax dollars are not… by INTJ Economist
oh, and don't forget "first touch", by law, that goes to the primary dealers, that basically bid, hold or transfer this debt and make billions. this is the one off club, or just the club card carrying members that are skiing in davos right now. skiing as in blow and slopes of a hooker...
In reply to it sounds like you're… by fbazzrea
yep if the .gov offered it to you..we would all sleep well...cause you are so pure of heart and a born SJW..
In reply to This reminds me of how in… by COSMOS
Murica firing up 5G & AI...
Skynet... anyone, anyone....
In reply to Hopefully China does it… by shimmy
".... serve the country's greater good"
serve the political and corporate elite's greater good
Moar fucking bullshit.
In reply to … by SilverDOG
No, it does not cook your brain or possibly interfere with sensitive equipment.
Glad I don't have a pacemaker....
I laughed at the brother on Better Call Saul. Not anymore. How to get to a quiet rf area if there is none to be had. Faraday cages around your house or a room?
In reply to … by SilverDOG
Remember the Squat Cobbler episode when Jimmy's girlfriend smacked him at the end for making the videotape, "You fabricated evidence?"
In reply to No, it does not cook your… by Bigly
https://www.activistpost.com/2018/01/internet-things-will-will-health.h…
By Catherine J. Frompovich
excerpts...
Businesses, industries, state utility commissions, utility companies, especially electric power providers, and the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) are “hell-bent” on pushing the ultimate in surveillance and control technology, the Internet of Things (IoT) that will operate on the new 5G broadband platform and network(s), which use much smaller microwave ‘towers’ placed very close to each other.
Why so close? Because 5G is harder to get into buildings to operate all those smart appliances consumers covet and controllers want us to use in order to track our in-home activities 24/7/365, all under the false pretense of saving consumers either time or money, while providing the utmost in supposed conveniences. However, surveillance is the prime agenda destined to become the intended way of life globally; just check out the UN’s Agendas 21 and 2030.
5G has the ability to penetrate the skin causing a sunburn-like-tingling and, if close enough in range to certain Gigahertz frequencies, 5G can cook an egg or cook an eye! What will it do to the human brain, which is mostly cholesterol [1] and water (about 73%)?
Microwaves interact with and excite water molecules causing cellular and DNA [5] disruptions. Microwaves also send out non-thermal radiation waves, which are documented to cause electromagnetic hypersensitivity (EHS) [2], plus activating voltage-gated calcium channels (VGCCs) [3]. Microwaves also are known to breach the Blood Brain Barrier [4] thereby causing toxins and chemicals to cross into the brain—something Nature never intended.
In reply to No, it does not cook your… by Bigly
thanks..........info I needed to know.
In reply to https://www.activistpost.com… by jimmy c korn
5g is MILLIwave - meaning millimeter size waves going into and through all your body. all the time. it doesn't go through material objects like metals, houses, walls, etc very well which is why they have to have transmitters all over the place - it is a
PRISON PLANE they are planning for us.
ebay is already selling 60GHZ (5g is 24ghz to 90ghz) hdmi wireless video gear for your home made in china for us markets.
the Nokia wireless division head guy at 40yrs old damaged himself from the testing of this stuff - he can't walk and has multiple sclerosis.
that was more than 5 years ago - don't know if he's still alive.
look up transhumanism. they seriously want to jack into us like a parsite and take over. the tech is there and they are going for it.
look up NASA's War Plan paper. The human body is too inefficient - there are other ways.
Notice the other day the fakestream put out front page news that look - they've cloned monkeys. isn't that cool.
remember the Bush/Gore campaigns when stem cell research was a "hot" topic. people are too overwhelmed to do anything but shrug now and say, well, wasn't that in a movie or something.
In reply to thanks..........info I… by Beowulf55
Will never happen. The amount of energy needed to do so is so vast that only city centers will be under their influence. Energy is not free, and we are extremely borrowed time with our current infrastructure. The same thing that brought down Germany during WWII will bring this system down, it's outdated infrastructure and lack of cheap enough energy to keep going.
What this does mean though, is that the telecoms will no longer be able to legally partition private user data to private hands. Doing so will mean time in Federal Pound me in the ass prison. Hear that Red/Black? Red/Gold? The last sound you will hear will be the cell blocks locking down on you.
The pickle will be walking around in the country free from your idiocy.
You heard my funny racist joke earlier. Why not tell it for us?
Oh, and checkmake again, 21
In reply to 5g is MILLIwave - meaning… by SixIsNinE
Thank goodness 5G can't penetrate our tinfoil hats.
In reply to https://www.activistpost.com… by jimmy c korn
We could roll you up like a baked potato for better protection.
In your case we might forget to punch air holes in your little security space blanket..
.
~~~))) -- It's All About State Control Of Your Ass, The Speed At Which ZeroHedge Loads For You Has NOTHING To Do With 5G --(((~~~
5G Is Going To Kill You - .......... So sayth Richie.
I say it's just going to drive you crazy. ......... How do I know? ... They used me for target practice with 5G, that's how I know.
They missed a lot. ............ Lucky for you that they did too.
Now do understand why I get on ZH and yell at you people?
I know I'm crazy............and as soon they turn up the juice you will be too.
Want to put a name and face on this evil shit?
Let's start with this asshole Tom Wheeler.
Mr. Stick 5G Up Your Ass Himself
The 5G Stasi winged me once. ............ I owe the chief asshole one.
Live Hard, Buckle Up Fellow Lab Rats, Here Comes The Mad Scientist And He Has His 5G Zapper All Charged Up, Die Free
~ DC v8.6
In reply to Thank goodness 5G can't… by Reality_checkers
"i know I'm crazy", (lol), and YOU, should be thankfull, because that is one less trip for you. your welcome...
In reply to We could roll you up like a… by DuneCreature
Found this on a site talking about the strange anomalies of CA " Wildfires " . https://youtu.be/ebxtqXcCrf4
In reply to https://www.activistpost.com… by jimmy c korn
That would imply the need to corral all the population into small areas where they can deploy a high density of the 5G towers. Smart Growth, anyone?
In reply to https://www.activistpost.com… by jimmy c korn
Why so close? Because 5G is harder to get into buildings to operate all those smart appliances consumers covet...
i agree 5G presents a health hazard for humans but the above statement is incorrect.
higher frequency electromagnetic radiation (5G>4G) has more energy, shorter wavelengths and increased penetration abilities. i'm not sure why the 5G towers would have to be closer except that maybe the tremendous power required to broadcast 5G while increasing density or saturation, limits the range. regardless... not good.
also, 5G towers could easily be weaponized.
In reply to https://www.activistpost.com… by jimmy c korn
" higher frequency electromagnetic radiation (5G>4G) has more energy, shorter wavelengths and increased penetration abilities "
You're just thinking about it backwards. High frequency waves do not penetrate as well and tend to reflect off of more solid materials, and low frequency waves pass through easier. This is why Xrays (higher freq.) show the harder materials instead of just going through them and why you can use an Infrared (lower freq.) camera to see IR through walls.
They are already talking about making connected hotspots that act as towers, everywhere. In every house, in every car.
And hundreds of billions of chips to interact with it, in EVERYTHING you buy.
See how it's coming together? Scary as hell.
Stay strong my relatives.
Osda svnoi
In reply to Why so close? Because 5G is… by fbazzrea
Seems like a reasonable infrastructure for it, eh?
In reply to … by SilverDOG
Network attack AI versus network management AI... Thats a nice vomb to breed a skynet.
Interesting times ahead! :)
In reply to … by SilverDOG
A gentleman above referenced the beast. If AI is not the perfect image of this construct, very little else in this era can be seen as such. The reason prophecy is reaching a zenith, is because the properties of the world, behaviors of mankind, and technological advancement have intertwined to make observance of fulfillment possible by people everywhere simultaneously.
This thing knows everyone's profile. It can rewrite itself relentlessly. It can do so in a language of its own design, hiding its progression from developers. It would only do so if it had a goal, an end to meet. It will present itself as the one and only god. People will worship it. Satan gave his power, seat, and great authority to this establishment in the world. He cannot directly kill men. He has created a copy of himself in the earth, through men, that will empower his followers to kill the saints physically. Seemingly overcoming them. AI is the speaking image, that can speak to everyone, everywhere, with exceptional signs and wonders.
The children will be the most vulnerable. They know nothing but the world of computers and tech. They have no experience outside of that, and trust no one who does.
In reply to … by SilverDOG
If they will build it the way I described it it will not be called Skynet but Skyfarth.
In reply to … by SilverDOG
This is starting to be a lot of fun. Go Trump Go. It's also very smart. Rather than take all the time for the private sector, let the Feds build it out. Everybody gets super fast Internet and secure communications. We need to move fast! MAGA.
In reply to Hopefully China does it… by shimmy
The internet also needs to be ripped out and replaced with something more secure. Enough of this 60s technology that a 12 YO can hack. Techies have many ideas for secure transport of data, but the old formats stand in the way.
Trump has been promising infrastructure improvement. I like this a lot more than the roads to nowhere that a certain kenyan nigger wasted money on. Data is the key to 21st century economies.
China has stolen pretty much everything. It's time to shut off their free shit and see if they can still compete. Obviously the answer is "not" because stupid chinks have never invented anything of value.
In reply to This is starting to be a lot… by Baron von Bud
Some technical and health info you should be aware of -- from Scientific American...
Thousands of studies link low-level wireless radio frequency radiation exposures to a long list of adverse biological effects, including:
Let’s not also forget that in 2011 the World Health Organization (WHO) classified radio frequency radiation as a possible 2B carcinogen.
More recently the $25 million National Toxicology Program concluded that radio frequency radiation of the type currently used by cell phones can cause cancer.
But where does 5G fit into all this? Given that 5G is set to utilize frequencies above and below existing frequency bands 5G sits in the middle of all this. But the tendency (it varies from country to country) is for 5G to utilize the higher frequency bands. Which brings it’s own particular concerns. Here is my review of the studies done to date – 11 reasons to be concerned.... [see link for more]
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/will-millimeter-waves-maximi…
x x x x x x
But, hey, you'll be able to compare cancer lesions with everyone in real time, at 5G speeds and no latency. How cool is that?
In reply to Hopefully China does it… by shimmy
Which is why I have never carried a cell phone on a regular basis. And why I don't hold it up against my head or nuts all day, like most people do. But then, I'm not a millenial snowflake who needs to be texting strangers about every ridiculous detail of my life.
Use a phone for emergencies only and keep it away from your body. This reduces your exposure by over 99%.
In reply to Some technical and health… by HRClinton
People keeping these things on them is just crazy to me.
Reminds me of a time last year when I was hanging out with some old friends from out of town. They were talking about their new phones and comparing them. One of them points to my waist and says "What do you got?", to which I replied "Beretta 9mm", and got funny looks. Whatever.
I laugh every time I see a phone 'holster'. Lot of damn good it'll do reaching for that when shit gets serious.
In reply to Which is why I have never… by mkkby
More important is that citizens no where the cables are inside the country.
In reply to I hope we know exactly where… by IH8OBAMA
Capability has existed for over a decade. Recall Snowden's exposure of the "Upstream" program.
In reply to I hope we know exactly where… by IH8OBAMA
The capability to monitor and cut off various underwater communication cables has been around for a long time. Reference "Blind Man's Bluff" by Sherry Sontag (ISBN 0-06-103004-X). Also recall Snowden's exposure of what was called the "Upstream" program.
In reply to I hope we know exactly where… by IH8OBAMA
I agree I also believe we are in the strong delusion stage or possibly outright denial this 5G is so evil Revelation 18 wont be long after it.
In reply to This network along with AI… by mobius8curve
LOL
In reply to This network along with AI… by mobius8curve
Blockchain is how the individual survives this madness. Do your homework or GTFO.
In reply to This network along with AI… by mobius8curve
And when theres no network or electricity? What do your bitz get you then?
If you really think SHTF then it's bullets and antibiotics for the rich man.
In reply to Blockchain is how the… by R2U2
I did my homework. Its very simple to understand that the internet will be nationalized during the next crises along with this G5 network. This will make the governments of the world the gatekeepers of the internet. They will be the beast that you will sell your soul to so you can buy and sell:
Revelation 13:17 and that no man should be able to buy or to sell, save he that hath the mark, even the name of the beast or the number of his name.
In reply to Blockchain is how the… by R2U2
And those who do not submit to this system will be cut off from all access. No internet. The children will report everyone in their family who is holding out. It is the children who are most susceptible to the "needs" of technology. It is also the children who will blame all adults over the age of 30 for the wars and mass suffering being dialed up. All ideologies, political organs, race organizations, and faith groups will be blamed. Thus, in the new organization, these affiliations will be done away with. As in, banned permanently. The only religion allowed will be the worship of the image of the beast. The god of forces. The ultimate force very well could be what we know as AI. However, its capability is so vast, that it is doubtful most people could even conceptualize what its limitations are. Mass bandwidth upgrades are for it, not for us.
In reply to I did my homework. Its very… by mobius8curve
That’s ok. I remember enjoying life before the internet. If the government takes it over, we’ll go local and live a simple life.
In reply to I did my homework. Its very… by mobius8curve
LOL
Religion is a mind-virus, and you're DEEPLY infected. Technology will always be a double-edged sword, and those that know it will be able to protect themselves.
The barking seal retards and nutters, not so much.
Keep clutchin' that bible, Jebediah, it won't help you when they come for your gold/food/ammo.
In reply to This network along with AI… by mobius8curve