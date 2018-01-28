Why Europe Must Reject US Blackmail Over Iran's Nuclear Agreement

Authored by 'Moon of Alabama',
The Trump administration has threatened to end the nuclear deal with Iran.
In our last post we argued in detail that the attempt of the European 3, the United Kingdom, France and Germany, to soothe Trump by condemning Iran's ballistic missiles is itself a breach of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and the UN Security Council Resolution 2231.
The University of Alabama endorsed Moon of Alabama's legal reasoning :-). Professor Daniel Joyner, author of several books on international law, non-proliferation and the nuclear deal with Iran, responded to the piece:
Dan Joyner @DanJoyner1 - 6:43 PM - 24 Jan 2018
Replying to @MoonofA
Hi, I enjoyed your post and agree with its analysis.
I examined 2231 in a chapter you can download here:
Iran's Nuclear Program and International Law: From Confrontation to Accord, Chapter 7
I addressed the missile issue at pg. 240, and reached the same conclusion you do.
Ellie Geranmayeh, a member of the European Council of Foreign Relations (a U.S. aligned institution), is also defending the nuclear deal and warns against endorsing its breach. She argues in Foreign Policy that the Europeans should not soothe Trump but take a strong stand against any U.S. attempt to put Iran back into the bad corner:
Some European officials state in private that the best option is for Europe to muddle through in the hope that Trump will eventually shift his position. But muddling through just won’t do. Trump is likely to continue increasing his maximalist demands unless Europe flexes its political muscle.
In order to protect its economic and security interests, Europe must not only reject Trump’s ultimatum — which would be a kiss of death for the nuclear deal — but also push back. Europe should put in place a viable contingency plan if the United States continues backtracking on the deal and let Washington know it’s ready to use it.
The author puts forward a four point plan which would indemnify European companies which are dealing with Iran but threatened by secondary U.S. sanctions:
Put simply, EU officials must tell Trump: If you fine our companies’ assets in the United States, we will reclaim those costs by penalizing U.S. assets in Europe. This would cause a major trade conflict that the Europeans want to avoid by all means. But the option and the precedent exist.
Pressing Iran on the ballistic missile issue leads to a dead end, and possibly a new conflict that is not in European interest. Europe should therefore address that issues on a wider, regional base:
[I]n recent months France and Germany have reportedly both pressed for the EU to introduce new sanctions targeting Iran’s missile program. This approach is unlikely to persuade Tehran to negotiate over its missile program. Nor are such steps likely to gain support from China and Russia as the nuclear-related sanctions did. This is especially true now due to rising U.S.-Iranian tensions and increasing Western arms sales to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Israel. A more pragmatic approach would be for the EU to facilitate a dialogue with all regional powers with the goal of limiting the range of ballistic missiles and their transfer under existing international arms control regimes.
Possibly later this week a U.S. delegation will meet with European diplomats to talk about the way forward. Britain, pressed with a Brexit scenario, is probably the most inclined to follow the U.S. line:
“I’d say there was a pretty wide measure of agreement on the European side about the need to look at what Iran is doing on the ballistic missile front and to work out what we can do collectively to constrain that activity and to make a big difference there,” [British Foreign Secretary Boris] Johnson said at a meeting with [U.S. Secretary of State Rex] Tillerson on Monday. “And we think we can do that; we think we can do that together. But as Rex says, it’s important we do that in parallel and don’t vitiate the fundamentals of the Iran nuclear deal, and we’re sure we can do that.”
Johnson and others are wrong with this.
There is no reasonable case at all to (solely) address Iranian ballistic missiles when Saudi Arabia, Israel and the U.S. (also Pakistan) all have ballistic missiles pointed at Iran. Tehran will rightfully reject any such talks. Addressing Iran's ballistic missiles in the framework of JCPOA and UNSCR 2231 is a breach of the resolution which had lifted all limits on Iran's missile activities. The only chance to talk about ballistic missiles at all is within a much wider framework.
The EU-3 should follow the advice given by Ellie Geranmayeh and prepare for an economic confrontation with the U.S. over the nuclear deal. It is clearly the U.S. which is in breach of the deal and which rejects the UNSC resolution it had earlier supported.
If the Europeans do not hold up the case, Trump will notice that the EU folds even under mild pressure. He will use that experience to push other cases and will attempt to blackmail the EU over and over again.
The involved politicians should also recognize that opposing Trump is a domestic winner in Europe where his approval rates are at a record low. There will be no lack of backing for harder line policies.
Comments
The US task is to destabilize Europe. The US sees its economic competitors in the countries of Europe. And their vassals, of course.
This is very simple: The worse the situation in the EU countries, the greater the flow of capital and brains in the US and the better the situation in the US itself.
Europe is becoming a fertilizer that is destined for the growth and prosperity of the United States.
Why Europe Must Reject US Blackmail Over Iran's Nuclear Agreement
It's called reality. If you want fantasy, then stick to Fox and the Bible, though I suppose the latter is well above your reading level.
Give me a break. Europe needs to pay it's fair share of NATO costs. If they want a real voice in security then they would cooperate for their own security and stop depending on the US. Free Security paid for by the fool Americans. And trade deficits with all Euro Zone NATO leaches.
Fact, what is driving Euro Iran policy is money. Both French and German companies have been loaded down with Iranian contracts from Air Bus, to oil development deals, capital equipment etc. This was done quickly by Iran so that the Euro zone can be used as a political wedge to protect the nuclear treaty/block new US sanctions and to be able to thwart US and Israeli concerns about ICBM development, geopolitical issues etc.
It's about money, and if Europe wants a voice in anything, then pay your fair share of your defense costs or shut up.
The US funds most of Nato because NATO is a US tool. If Europe told the US to fuck off and decided to get rid of NATO and create a European military pact, Trump would whine like the little ignorant bitch he is.
At the start of the glorious Trump era, he made statements with the intent of leaving NATO citing the Europeans didn't pay their fair share. He also made reference to the US trade deficit with the same NATO allies.
However, Trump woke up to the fact it wasn't just NATO allies not paying their fair share for European defense, but the US had also neglected defense investment.
The waste and damage caused by the ZIONIST NEO-CON wars weakened the US and NATO across the board.(the US got nothing in return for bleeding out it's nation in the middle east, it was all planned and programmed in by the Zionist neocons)
The US can't field enough Brigades to kill a bug. Air Force fighters have had such poor preventive maintenance budgets, the air force isn't a reliable force. Every branch of the military is weak and can not conduct global war fighting operation.
Iraq and Syria are token forces, the same for Afghanistan. The US is spread thin all over the world, commitments made to countries such as Australia are being called in. The US deployment to Australia is growing as Australia provides infrastructure cost. Same for Japan, the Japanese pay the cost of stationing two carriers in Japan, the Japanese pay the US to maintain bases in Japan. Japanese logistics personnel and costs of supplies are paid for by Japan.
But the US let them down by not being strong enough to meet US treaty commitments. Now there's global concern from allies to non-align, will the Americans who we've depended on to keep the peace on a global basis be able to perform it's obligations?
Trump wants out of Afghanistan, but because of the political nature of terrorism, an attack on the US mounted from Afghanistan would end his chances of a second term. And Trump despises NATO as well, as many Americans have questioned, and asked the NATO partners to spend their fair share of 2% of their budget on defense. They won't do it, so it is burden and has always been a great burden providing Europe with free defense.
NATO is important to Europe's many different and unique countries military leadership, because two world wars were fought in modern times, the defense NATO provides is a security umbrella which the Europeans thrived until East Germany reunification, that let in all the communist and now look what they've done to you. The other weakness of NATO is too many members and too many obligations. The US shouldn't be tied to defense obligation for all these nations. We can't afford it, but because of the recent whining by Poland and the Baltic states we had to spend more MONEY.
In reply to The US funds most of Nato… by Expat
When have this generation of useful idiot leaders ever demonsyrated putting Europe's interests first?
Iraq? Libya? Ukraine? Russia? Syria? A million muslim migrants?
I'm inclined to think that the only solution is that mooted by Ahmadinejad several years ago, which is to eventually see Israel erased from the map (he did not say that it should be destroyed). After all the entire modern ME map was drawn - without regard for historical tribal relationships - by Britain and France after WW1, with France carving up the northern part including (now) Lebanon and Syria, whilst Britain got Mesopotamia (now Iraq and Kuwait), Jordan and Palestine, also setting up the Saudi kingdom (they also got Libya, it's worth mentioning). In brief: ALL present conflicts trace back directly to c. 1916-18. Ref: the Sykes-Picot Agreement.
Of particular note is the Balfour Declaration extracted from the British Government by Rothschild, who also funded the still nascent political Zionist movement, founded by the Austrian Theodor Herzl about 1885 and ultimately leading to the map showing the beginnings of Israel in 1948, which has "grewed like Topsy" ever since and with no defined borders, because the ultimate plan is Greater Israel from the Nile to the Euphrates - hence the current war, albeit that the Israeli/US mercenary army of ISIS is largely defeated, though Tillerson recently re-affirmed support and/or reviving the remnants in N Syria, thus upsetting Turkey!!
What a mess. I come back to Ahmadinejad's wish to see the map cleansed of Israel per se. What would be wrong with a one state solution and equal rights for all inhabitants - Jews, Moslems, Christians and whomever - perhaps calling the resultant state Canaan, but in any case some undoing of the chaos begun a century ago. All else aside, e.g. oil and bankster interests, the core problem is the artificial Zionist entity which not all Jews support anyway, but which the neocon variety in Washington foment war over, not least against Iran, the only power in the region capable of defending itself and aiding Syria to stay intact, also assisting Hezbollah to defend Lebanon against renewed Israeli invasion. Meanwhile all praise to Vladimir Vladimirovich and the Russian military for defeating the US proxy/mercenary military variously named ISIS, Al Qaida, etc..
That has cut through a huge pile of BS, at the risk of bemusing or antagonizing some people, perhaps a lot ... but wtf.