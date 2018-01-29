Bond Bloodbath Sparks Biggest Stock Drop Since September

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 01/29/2018 - 16:02

Worst day for stocks and bonds in 6 weeks...

Worst day for S&P in 5 months...

Did bonds just spoil the stock market's fun?

 

Ugly overnight in Chinese stocks...

After Friday's manic melt-up in US equities, Monday was a disappointment with China weakness sending futs lower overnight, the standard cash-opening ramp failed and a weak close... (month-end?)

 

 

Not even Trannies managed to cling to gains...

 

Was That The Plunge Protection Team? Or a well-timed Maxim acquisition headline

 

VIX spiked early and did not reverse - closing at its highest since August...

 

 

 

Notably, while upside vols were higher today, downside vols jumped more as perhaps the levered long buying panic has shifted to seeking protection...

 

VIX remains notably divergent...

 

Energy, Utes, Tech, and Financials took a dive today...

 

 

Ugly day for some individual stocks...

WYNN (Steve Wynn sex abuse blowback)

CAT (declining incremental margins)

Airlines saw no bip-buyers...

AAPL (iPhone X order slashed according to Nikkei)

And as AAPL slides, FANGs rally...

 

Bonds bloodbath'd again today... worldwide.

5Y Bunds saw yield move positive for the first time since Dec 2015 today...

 

Which helped push 5Y TSY Yields over 2.50% to their highest since April 2010...

 

The curve steepened on the day but we note the belly underperformed the longest-end...

 

Also notable is the pattern of post-Asia-close bond-buying returns...

 

 

The Dollar rebounded - most since October - briefly but once it tagged Trump's rescue bid highs, it rolled over for the rest of the day

 

Cryptos were lower on the day but remain notably higher post-Friday's close...

 

The Dollar's modest gain was enough to spook commodities which were all lower today...

 

 

Finally, we noted that investors can now earn 35bps more yield on a 2Y Treasury note than on the S&P's dividend yield - the most since Aug 2008...

Tags
Business Finance

Comments

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 6
D.r. Funk Jan 29, 2018 4:03 PM Permalink

We got a breach on Sub 11 vix
breach on bullshit vix

Are you motherfucks gonna piggyback-surge a 300 dow following state of union?

==
SUB 11 VIX fabricated forced operation
==
3% DRAWDOWN LAPSE closer to reaching that point of elimination
==
ADDITIONAL FORGED LEG not gonna convince me [it] can go forever
==
PROGRAMMED ATH PSYOP ' cant go forever '

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 0
Keltner Channel Surf D.r. Funk Jan 29, 2018 5:01 PM Permalink

Here’s the thing, Funk:  Most here agree re: the Fed’s ‘moral hazard’ & annoying counterfactual crap that mutes potential growth.

Still, before you burn yourself out, it’s time to admit defeat, no shame, no crime:  as a ‘2007 Permabear’ you now have NO reasonable chance of every being made whole, or being proven ‘correct.’

Read the following:  http://www.priceactionlab.com/Blog/2018/01/stock-market-permabears/

Given SPY is up > 100% in total return over the 2007 highs (2013 breach), a 50+% decline would be needed for bears like you to theoretically break even, but ONLY if you perfectly shorted an immediate top now.   Not very likely.  There’s also little chance average investors making monthly 401(k) contrib’s w/ matches will EVER regret not listening to you for the last decade.

Now, DON’T MISUNDERSTAND, this is a TOTALLY separate question from whether we should allow non-elected global Keynesians to control everything, codify counterfactual good fortune, whether we’d have recovered quicker without meddling - you won’t get much argument from ZH-ers.

So, it’s time for a neutral, non-emotional assessment:  this once-in-a-century equity run came about ONLY through the confluence of two events:  a) global Keynesians using ‘new’ measures simultaneously; b) a once-in-a-century crisis that naturally required a long recovery, allowing their meddling to continue without the wage inflation that normally crashes it down.  

No conspiracy needed, we can look into the books of pension funds and see they were NOT big NET sellers of stocks, simply because they found alternative yields too low, and a damn jawboning ‘put’ was provided, against many smart folks’ better judgment.  Case closed.

I’m convinced all our time would be better spent in education/pressure on the hazards of the current CB mandates, ‘special’ tools, etc., than trying to find a global ‘conspiracy’ of secret buying that’s futile, given we have NO MAJOR PENSION FUND STOCK DUMPING EVIDENCE to net it against.  Without that, we’d be up 1000% from 2007, can’t you understand?

Now, dammit, relax, and try to learn about these unique times, then get involved, when the opportunity arises, in a more constructive manner than baying daily at the moon.

Best of luck.

Vote up!
 22
Vote down!
 1
Keltner Channel Surf Jan 29, 2018 4:05 PM Permalink

Yesterday, a 3.0% 10-yr seemed so far away
Now it looks as though it's on the way
Oh, I believe in yesterday

Suddenly, I’m not half the trader I used to be
There’s a shadow hanging over me
Oh higher yields came, suddenly

Why she had to hike?  I don’t know, she wouldn’t say
My duration’s far too long
Now I long for yesterday  

Yesterday, POMO was such an easy game to play
Now I’ll actually have to earn my pay
Oh, I believe in yesterday

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Snaffew Jan 29, 2018 4:12 PM Permalink

Tyler has to switch that cliffhanger video from stallone to ace ventura when the weight of the raccoon caused the harness to fail---that was epic!

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Ricki13th Jan 29, 2018 4:14 PM Permalink

Bonds finished well off their highs 10y which was at 2.73 and stocks wasn't able to recover. Going forward if UST continue its sell off then stocks will follow. The true breaking point for equities and ultimately the economy is 2.95% yield on the 10 year.   

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 2
wmbz Jan 29, 2018 4:19 PM Permalink

I got a little weak in the knees when I realized that there was a - minus and not a + plus by the 177 on the DOW.

I do understand that, into each life a little rain must fall, but good lord not a damn down pour! It is going to be okay though I have faith in the "market". We shall overcome.

Go Stawks! DOW 30,00 or bust!

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 3
LaugherNYC Jan 29, 2018 4:25 PM Permalink

CAN YOU CUT IT OUT???

"The worst day in 6 weeks!!!!!"

EMERGENCY! EMERGENCY!! WILL ROBINSON!!! WILL ROBINSON!!!!

The 10 year is still below 3%??? The stock market still has a 26K handle???

 

These moves hardly qualify as "Bloodbaths" - can you dial down the hysteria?

My client asked me what to do back in Sept 16... I told him to max up his leverage at a 1.40 10-year, that the 10 year would double before it went lower than that again. So, he did, and here we are. Could see it coming a long mile away.

 

THIS isn't a blood bath. Dow 15K would be a bloodbath. A 4% 10-year would be a bloodbath. Have you ever actually SEEN a bloodbath, snowflake? How about ONE DAY with 10 different handles for the 10-year? Jesus, is everyone a snowflake nowadays???

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 1
runningman18 LaugherNYC Jan 29, 2018 4:56 PM Permalink

Oh shut the fuck up.  You know full well ZH is saying it is a "bloodbath" in COMPARISON to the past few months of the relentless bull market bubble. And you know this shit is not going to last forever.  The bubble is going to burst eventually.  Tracking sudden stock moves that are contrary to the longstanding trend is important in tracking when the bubble burst might happen.  An unprecedented yield spread, price to sales ratio, dollar drop, etc. is not something that should be dismissed like we are back in 2006 when all the idiots thought the housing market was invincible.  The only snowflakes I see are fags like you that freak out whenever someone suggests the equities party is going to end.      

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
null Jan 29, 2018 4:26 PM Permalink

So, folks sometimes take a break from being long USD, but they always return.

You can dress it up any way you want but everyone “wants” to be long USD, especially those insisting how inferior it is, them especially.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
squid Jan 29, 2018 5:24 PM Permalink

wake me up when the 10Y passes 3.

That will be worth watching.

 

The thing is, WTF did everyone expect? FED is selling bonds into the market and fed.gov refuses to balance so you'll need to convince investors to parts with their cash....and that's not going to happy below 3.

 

So, either fed.gov balances....ha, ha, ha, ha......sorry,

FED stops selling bonds,

FED starts buying bonds again.

 

My money is on 2 first followed by 3.

 

Thoguhts?

 

Squid

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
U4 eee aaa Jan 29, 2018 5:54 PM Permalink

So is this a PPT induced head fake?

I notice Mr. Market is taking the stocks out one at a time behind the woodshed and shooting them. In a normal market that would be one of the signs of a late stage bull