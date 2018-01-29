Bond Bloodbath Sparks Biggest Stock Drop Since September

Worst day for stocks and bonds in 6 weeks...
Worst day for S&P in 5 months...
Did bonds just spoil the stock market's fun?
Ugly overnight in Chinese stocks...
After Friday's manic melt-up in US equities, Monday was a disappointment with China weakness sending futs lower overnight, the standard cash-opening ramp failed and a weak close... (month-end?)
Not even Trannies managed to cling to gains...
Was That The Plunge Protection Team? Or a well-timed Maxim acquisition headline
VIX spiked early and did not reverse - closing at its highest since August...
Notably, while upside vols were higher today, downside vols jumped more as perhaps the levered long buying panic has shifted to seeking protection...
VIX remains notably divergent...
Energy, Utes, Tech, and Financials took a dive today...
Ugly day for some individual stocks...
WYNN (Steve Wynn sex abuse blowback)
CAT (declining incremental margins)
Airlines saw no bip-buyers...
AAPL (iPhone X order slashed according to Nikkei)
And as AAPL slides, FANGs rally...
Bonds bloodbath'd again today... worldwide.
5Y Bunds saw yield move positive for the first time since Dec 2015 today...
Which helped push 5Y TSY Yields over 2.50% to their highest since April 2010...
The curve steepened on the day but we note the belly underperformed the longest-end...
Also notable is the pattern of post-Asia-close bond-buying returns...
The Dollar rebounded - most since October - briefly but once it tagged Trump's rescue bid highs, it rolled over for the rest of the day
Cryptos were lower on the day but remain notably higher post-Friday's close...
The Dollar's modest gain was enough to spook commodities which were all lower today...
Finally, we noted that investors can now earn 35bps more yield on a 2Y Treasury note than on the S&P's dividend yield - the most since Aug 2008...
If I were you, I would be upset. Fortunately, I'm not.
Here’s the thing, Funk: Most here agree re: the Fed’s ‘moral hazard’ & annoying counterfactual crap that mutes potential growth.
Still, before you burn yourself out, it’s time to admit defeat, no shame, no crime: as a ‘2007 Permabear’ you now have NO reasonable chance of every being made whole, or being proven ‘correct.’
Read the following: http://www.priceactionlab.com/Blog/2018/01/stock-market-permabears/
Given SPY is up > 100% in total return over the 2007 highs (2013 breach), a 50+% decline would be needed for bears like you to theoretically break even, but ONLY if you perfectly shorted an immediate top now. Not very likely. There’s also little chance average investors making monthly 401(k) contrib’s w/ matches will EVER regret not listening to you for the last decade.
Now, DON’T MISUNDERSTAND, this is a TOTALLY separate question from whether we should allow non-elected global Keynesians to control everything, codify counterfactual good fortune, whether we’d have recovered quicker without meddling - you won’t get much argument from ZH-ers.
So, it’s time for a neutral, non-emotional assessment: this once-in-a-century equity run came about ONLY through the confluence of two events: a) global Keynesians using ‘new’ measures simultaneously; b) a once-in-a-century crisis that naturally required a long recovery, allowing their meddling to continue without the wage inflation that normally crashes it down.
No conspiracy needed, we can look into the books of pension funds and see they were NOT big NET sellers of stocks, simply because they found alternative yields too low, and a damn jawboning ‘put’ was provided, against many smart folks’ better judgment. Case closed.
I’m convinced all our time would be better spent in education/pressure on the hazards of the current CB mandates, ‘special’ tools, etc., than trying to find a global ‘conspiracy’ of secret buying that’s futile, given we have NO MAJOR PENSION FUND STOCK DUMPING EVIDENCE to net it against. Without that, we’d be up 1000% from 2007, can’t you understand?
Now, dammit, relax, and try to learn about these unique times, then get involved, when the opportunity arises, in a more constructive manner than baying daily at the moon.
Best of luck.
In reply to We got a breach on Sub 11… by D.r. Funk
235 new highs, 204 new lows. How strange is that?
Is that mix of Highs and Lows? a "Titanic", a "Hindenburg" or a "Clinton"
In reply to 235 new highs, 204 new lows… by E.Shackle.Ton
S&P, a classic wedge on the 15min today. It tanked off the lower wedge point. Classic move!
Bonds finished well off their highs 10y which was at 2.73 and stocks wasn't able to recover. Going forward if UST continue its sell off then stocks will follow. The true breaking point for equities and ultimately the economy is 2.95% yield on the 10 year.
In reply to CAN YOU CUT IT OUT???… by LaugherNYC
How is a 177 drop in a market over 26,400 a bloodbath?
wake me up when the 10Y passes 3.
That will be worth watching.
The thing is, WTF did everyone expect? FED is selling bonds into the market and fed.gov refuses to balance so you'll need to convince investors to parts with their cash....and that's not going to happy below 3.
So, either fed.gov balances....ha, ha, ha, ha......sorry,
FED stops selling bonds,
FED starts buying bonds again.
My money is on 2 first followed by 3.
no reason to buy bonds until qt ends. you will be fighting the fed the same way as people who were trying to short bonds between 2009-2014. its a losing battle. bond yields will keep grinding higher
In reply to wake me up when the 10Y… by squid
When Release the Memo hits the Street, it could make a DC shutdown look like a Sunday picnic.
I haven’t owned a Treasury bond or note in over 20 years. I bought some 7 years today at 2.65%.
I haven’t owned a Treasury bond or note in over 20 years. I bought some 7 years today at 2.65%.