FBI Texts Discuss "Destroying Evidence", Scramble To Find Hard Drives: Report

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 01/29/2018 - 17:16

During a Sunday exchange between House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte and Fox News's Maria Bartiromo over recently released FBI text messages, Bartiromo asked if there were any unreleased texts between two anti-Trump FBI agents referring to destruction of evidence.

Goodlatte gave a guarded response to Bartiromo's question, however he did mention an "earlier investigation led by former director Comey" in which evidence was destroyed - including by people working for former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton: 

Bartiromo: After the election, they talked about this "secret society," did they also talk about destroying evidence? I'm told there are some texts that haven't been released yet about "we gotta get our hands on the hard drive" or "we gotta get our hands on the thumb drive." 

Goodlatte: Well there's certainly a lot of questions about things we do know about with regard to the earlier investigation led by former director Comey where evidence was destroyed before anybody outside of the FBI could get a look at it. Including evidence destroyed by people working for the Democratic presidential candidate.

Goodlatte's comment about "evidence destroyed by people working for the Democratic presidential candidate" was likely in reference to Clinton aide Justin Cooper - who was involved in setting up Hillary Clinton's personal server, and told the FBI that he smashed Hillary Clinton's cell phones with a hammer at least twice: 

Longtime Bill Clinton aide Justin Cooper, who helped set up the private email account that Hillary Clinton used as secretary of state, was the person usually responsible for setting up her new devices and syncing them to the server. Top aides Huma Abedin and Monica Hanley, as well as another person whose name is redacted, also helped Clinton set up her BlackBerry.

According to Abedin and Hanley, Clintons old devices would often disappear to parts unknown once she transitioned to a new device.

Cooper, according to the report, did recall two instances where he destroyed Clintons old mobile devices by breaking them in half or hitting them with a hammer. -Politico

 

Meanwhile, as we reported on Sunday, the DOJ is withholding over 85% of the text messages between Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, having submitted just 7,000 of the 50,000 recovered by the department. This does not include emails on personal devices, which the two anti-Trump investigators referred to over their FBI issued mobile phones. 

In a January 19 letter from Assistant Attorney General Stephen Boyd to Congressional investigators, the DOJ said that they would not be providing "purely personal" text messages.

"The department is not providing text messages that were purely personal in nature," Boyd wrote. "Furthermore, the department has redacted from some work-related text messages portions that were purely personal. The department's aim in withholding purely personal text messages and redacting personal portions of work-related text messages was primarily to facilitate the committee's access to potentially relevant text messages without having to cull through large quantities of material unrelated to either the investigation of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's use of a personal email server or the investigation into Russian efforts to interfere with the 2016 presidential election."

Furthermore, special counsel Robert Mueller was allowed to review the batch of texts and make redactions as he saw fit.  Between the 85% of text messages Congressional Investigators don't get to see, Mueller's redactions, and now - an alleged scramble within the FBI to destroy evidence, one has to marvel at how hard the swamp is resisting being drained. 

navy62802 Jan 29, 2018 5:19 PM

The memo is just the beginning. This is a multi-front assault on the conspirators. Don't forget, Congress also has Fusion GPS bank records, too.

Frito navy62802 Jan 29, 2018 5:51 PM

I think this is the only way it can be done. These people cannot be fired or arrested directly, even if they were obviously guilty of crimes. To do so would be painted as a partisan political move. Instead, they will be lead into making, and repeating, public statements that can be proven to be lies with hard evidence (that has already been collected). The evidence of their duplicity must be so obvious that no one can deny it and be any more credible than Bahgdad Bob.

grekko Frito Jan 29, 2018 6:14 PM

In the Karate Kid, they called it the Crane Technique.  Here we'll call it the Flynn Technique.  We have their words documented.  Give them a 10 hour grilling by honorable FBI guys and catch them lying to the FBI when they get tired and confused.  QED!  Payback is a mother-f#cker!

tyberious Jan 29, 2018 5:20 PM

The swamp is deep. This is really on the the CIA's, GHWB and NWO shoulders.

WJC and HRC would remained country bumpkins had the not been involved with running drugs for GHWB, CIA and Skull and Bones aka NWO members.

south40_dreams Jan 29, 2018 5:20 PM

This FBI/DOJ treason was orchestrated and funded from outside of the US, this is bigger than just a takedown of a president, this is a takedown of the constitution and America itself.

Chupacabra-322 south40_dreams Jan 29, 2018 5:49 PM

 

  • Six U.S. agencies created a stealth task force, spearhead by CIA’s Brennan, to run domestic surveillance on Trump associates and possibly Trump himself.
  • To feign ignorance and to seemingly operate within U.S. laws, the agencies freelanced the wiretapping of Trump associates to the British spy agency GCHQ.
  • The decision to insert GCHQ as a back door to eavesdrop was sparked by the denial of two FISA Court warrant applications filed by the FBI to seek wiretaps of Trump associates.
  • GCHQ did not work from London or the UK. In fact the spy agency worked from NSA’s headquarters in Fort Meade, MD with direct NSA supervision and guidance to conduct sweeping surveillance on Trump associates.
  • The illegal wiretaps were initiated months before the controversial Trump dossier compiled by former British spy Christopher Steele.
  • The Justice Department and FBI set up the meeting at Trump Tower between Trump Jr., Manafort and Kushner with controversial Russian officials to make Trump’s associates appear compromised.
  • Following the Trump Tower sit down, GCHQ began digitally wiretapping Manafort, Trump Jr., and Kushner.
  • After the concocted meeting by the Deep State, the British spy agency could officially justify wiretapping Trump associates as an intelligence front for NSA because the Russian lawyer at the meeting Natalia Veselnitskaya was considered an international security risk and prior to the June sit down was not even allowed entry into the United States or the UK, federal sources said.
  • By using GCHQ, the NSA and its intelligence partners had carved out a loophole to wiretap Trump without a warrant. While it is illegal for U.S. agencies to monitor phones and emails of U.S. citizens inside the United States absent a warrant, it is not illegal for British intelligence to do so. Even if the GCHQ was tapping Trump on U.S. soil at Fort Meade.
  • The wiretaps, secured through illicit scheming, have been used by U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe of alleged Russian collusion in the 2016 election, even though the evidence is considered “poisoned fruit.”