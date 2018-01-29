Israeli Leaders Outraged Over Polish Nazi War Crimes Bill

A new Polish law that would make it illegal in Poland to suggest that the Polish government and people bore responsibility for the crimes committed on their land during the Holocaust has outraged Israeli leaders, according to the Financial Times.
Poland's lower house voted to approve the law on Friday through a series of changes that would make it a crime punishable with up to three years in jail to accuse the Polish nation or state "publicly and against the facts" of being "responsible or complicit in" Nazi war crimes.
As many Americans will remember, President Obama inadvertently sparked a minor diplomatic crisis back in 2012 when he referred to a "Polish death camp" instead of a "Nazi death camp" while conferring the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Jan Karski, a hero of the Polish resistance.
Obama's phrasing elicit a vehement denunciation from former Polish PM Donald Tusk. Initial White House apologies were rebuffed while Polish politicians demanded that Obama "correct the record".
Concentration camps like Auschwitz were built on Polish land by the Nazis following the German invasion and occupation of Poland in 1939.
Though the law must still be approved by Poland's upper house of Parliament and its president, it has already provoked an outraged response from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who described the law as "baseless" and suggested it was tantamount to an official denial of the Holocaust.
"One cannot change history and the Holocaust cannot be denied. I have instructed the Israeli Ambassador to Poland to meet with the Polish prime minister this evening and express to him my strong position against the law," Netanyahu said.
In a sign of the sensitivities surrounding the issue, Yair Lapid, the son of a Holocaust survivor and head of Israel's centrist Yesh Atid party became embroiled in a heated row on Twitter with the Polish Embassy in Israel after he tweeted that the law "tries to deny Polish complicity in the Holocaust."
אני מגנה בכל תוקף את החוק החדש שעבר בפולין המנסה להכחיש את מעורבות אזרחים פולנים רבים בשואה.— יאיר לפיד (@yairlapid) January 27, 2018
אף חוק פולני לא ישנה את ההיסטוריה, פולין הייתה שותפה לשואה. מאות אלפי יהודים נרצחו על אדמתה מבלי לפגוש קצין גרמני אחד.
Your unsupportable claims show how badly Holocaust education is needed, even here in Israel— שגרירות פולין (@PLinIsrael) January 27, 2018
The embassy responded by saying his claims were "unsupportable" and showed "how badly Holocaust education is needed, even here in Israel."
Patryk Jaki, Poland’s deputy justice minister, who proposed the legislation, said that the bill was not “against Israel”, but aimed to “properly point out the perpetrators”. The reaction in Israel was “proof of how necessary this project is”, he added.
Mateusz Morawiecki, Poland’s prime minister, said that Poland and Israel had agreed in 2016 to oppose any attempts to distort Jewish or Polish history, either by downplaying the suffering of Jews during the Holocaust or by using “erroneous terms such as ‘Polish death camps’”.
Polska i Izrael w 2016 wydały wspólne oświadczenie, w którym sprzeciwiają się wszelkim próbom wypaczania historii narodów żydowskiego lub polskiego przez negowanie lub umniejszanie ofiary Żydów podczas Holokaustu lub stosowanie błędnych terminów takich jak "polskie obozy śmierci"— Mateusz Morawiecki (@MorawieckiM) January 27, 2018
"Auschwitz-Birkenau is not a Polish name, and Arbeit Macht Frei is not a Polish phrase," he tweeted, referring to the slogan ‘work sets you free’ on the concentration camp’s entrance.
The Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem said the law was "liable to blur the historical truths regarding the assistance the Germans received from the Polish population during the Holocaust."
"Restrictions on statements by scholars and others regarding the Polish people's direct or indirect complicity with the crimes committed on their land during the Holocaust are a serious distortion," the center said in a statement.
Poland's foreign ministry insisted the law would not impede "freedom of research" and "discussions on history or artistic activity."
Comments
No doubt Israel is anxious about anybody who dares to doubt this religious story of the holocaust, as the whole nation is built on a sham (and induced guilt).
The holocausthandbooks.com are extremely well researched works, showing the black propaganda winning it form real scientific research. We all believed it and only since 1988 (Zundel trial) was there some forensic research done: the trials were tribunals and kangaroo courts.
Amazing to see how prof Carlo Mattogno and Germar Rudolph dare to continue doing their work. Respect for those who dare to do what was necessary: showing the technical, chemical, physical impossibility of the holocaust. Mattogno's latest book on the Commandant of Auschwitz showed how he was tortured and made to confess, what he called, huge numbers of deaths (they wanted 5,6,7 million...). They held his family to ransom.
There were crimes and atrocities, but not to the extent as we have to believe in (load of sadistic, vicious fantasies are not real but good to use for extortion and getting Israel).
In reply to How can you be complicit in… by Tallest Skil
> WW2 was in fact holocaust of Slavs (Polish, Russian, Belarussian, Ukrainian) etc. where the majority of casulaltes are not Jews (3 mln of them had polish citizenship!). It was not only Jewish!
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Holocaust_victims
Poland lost almost 17% of their population during WW2! Germany never paid any repeartions for this mass murdering.
Can you believe? Each 6 Pole was killed - not during military operations but mostly civilians were just killed by Germans to wipe out the whole country.
> It's very bad thing that Germans tried with success to make their hands clean. First they changed the names: from Germans to Nazi (such never existed). Now they are trying to tell everyone that Nazis were Polish. It's too much!
I'm realy curious why Jews are supporting German propaganda. The reason is once the head of Jewish Congress Organization in USA (Singer) told that Poland will be blackmailed and till the time they pay 65 mld $ for them. " Israel Singer, General Secretary of the World Jewish Congress stated that "More than three million Jews died in Poland and the Polish people are not going to be the heirs of the Polish Jews. We are never going to allow this. (...) They're gonna hear from us until Poland freezes over again. If Poland does not satisfy Jewish claims it will be "publicly attacked and humiliated" in the international forum."
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/World_Jewish_Congress#cite_ref-139
That's the hidden reason why former victim (Jews) and former killer (Germans) are going hand to hand...
In reply to Maybe Poland was the true… by eforce
Knowing how well people in the US and Europe in particular know History of Poland and Germany I would bet using the term
1) "..... polish death camp ......"
versus
2) "..... German death camps in Poland ...."
makes a hell of a difference how the reader interprets the information. I bet on test with the following question,
"Who constructed the polish death camps in Poland ?"
a) Poland
b) Germans
c) Martians
d) No way to know from given
I put my $1000 on "A".
The same game is played with the terms "Nazi" and "Fascist". If one says,
"..... Nazi camp guard shot ...."
gives the impression that some group called "Nazi" of unknown nationality fired the shot. However if I say,
" "..... German camp guard shot ...."
all is clear. This clarity was and is willfully shaded so as to put all the blame on some abstract sub-group that on its own was running the show in Germany. Lets just call it what it is "Bullshit"
Germans started the war. Germans built concentrations camps to use the labor in their factories while the German boys and girls were busy fighting, burning cities/villages and frying people in barns full of locals.
Hence there were no "Polish death camps" Israel, there were only "German death camps" Mr. Netanyahu :-)
https://www.globalresearch.ca/on-israels-little-known-concentration-and…
I bet Israel still has them, as the Palestinians know all too well.
Indeed, the death camps in Poland were German made and run. And as such, should be named like that. There was support by the Polish people and the underground army for the Jews in Poland but next to that there was also plenty of collaboration by Poles with the nazis. As in many places in Europe. That part should not be swept under the carpet.
In reply to Knowing how well people in… by LA_Goldbug
" also plenty of "
See this is the issue. How do you define "plenty" ? The Zionists keep scream about their PRECISE number of jews killed. But the Poles get slapped right and left with .... with WORDS that paint nearly the WHOLE country as being guilty for WW II and Jews own work in putting their own people in the ground. This is all a fine comedy once you dig into the details of this history.
What about nagging Norway for their collaboration (Ah, they must have paid enough), how about Denmark or the splendid collaboration of the Western Ukrainians with Germany who today are the Biggest Hitler lovers in Eastern Europe ???? Silence. Nadda. Nothing. But Poland is none stop being hit with this crap and it is 2018 !!!! Where were these freedom loving Zios in 1995 or 2000 ? Silent because otherwise the Poles would have been spooked from joining the Labor Camp called EU.
In reply to Indeed, the death camps in… by Joe A
