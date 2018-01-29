Message From Planet Japan: The Good Times Never Last Forever

Authored by Simon Black via SovereignMan.com,
After having traveled to more than 120 countries in my life, the only person I know who’s been to more places than I have is Jim Rogers.
Jim is a legend– a phenomenal investor, author, and all-around great guy.
(His book Adventure Capitalist is a must-read, chronicling his multi-year driving voyage across the world.)
Some time ago while we were having drinks, Jim remarked that he occasionally tells people, “If you can only travel to one foreign country in your life, go to India.”
In Jim’s view, India presents the greatest diversity of experiences– mega-cities, Himalayan villages, coastal paradises, and a deeply rich culture.
My answer is different: Japan.
To me, Japan isn’t even a country. Japan is its own planet... completely different than anywhere else in ways that are incomprehensible to most westerners.
(Watch my friend Derek Sivers explain it to a TED audience here.)
On one hand, this is a culture that strives to attain beauty and mastery in even mundane tasks like raking the yard or pouring tea.
Everything they do is expected to be conducted to the highest possible standard and precision.
They start the indoctrination from birth; Japanese schools typically do not employ janitors and instead train children to clean up after themselves.
Later in life, the Japanese salaryman is expected to practically work himself to death (or suicide) for his company.
Obedience and collectivism are core cultural values, and the tenets of Bushido are still prevalent to this day.
One of the most remarkable examples of Japanese culture was the aftermath of the devastating 2011 earthquake (and subsequent tsunami) in the Fukushima prefecture.
It was the worst natural disaster in Japanese history, causing nearly as much damage as the atomic bombs over Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945.
Yet rather than panic and pillage, the Japanese sat patiently outside of their ravaged homes waiting for direction from the local authorities.
Then again, this is also the place that brought us ‘Hello Kitty,’ and where men have to be admonished to not grope young girls on the subway.
The Japanese paradox also applies to its economy, which has effectively been in stagnation for nearly 30 years.
Japan’s government debt is more than 1 QUADRILLION yen (over $10 trillion) and more than twice the size of the entire economy.
This debt is so large that in the 2018 budget that was just released last month, the government reported that it will take more than 40% of tax revenue to make debt payments this year.
Despite such gruesome figures, however, there is no panic here on Planet Japan.
The government has told everyone to not worry, and that seems to be good enough.
Banks and investment funds continue to plow their depositors savings into government bonds– which, by the way, carry NEGATIVE interest rates.
In other words, investors are loaning money at rates which are less than zero to a government that’s so heavily indebted it has to spend 40% of its tax revenue just to make debt payments.
This is pure insanity. But on Planet Japan, it’s perfectly normal behavior to engage in ritualistic financial suicide.
It wasn’t always this way.
After being demolished by the Allies in World War II, Japan set out to rebuild itself.
And the growth that came out of the next several decades was so astonishing that it became known as the economic miracle.
Japan ultimately became the world’s second largest economy after the United States.
And there certainly was cutting edge technology and productivity that contributed to that success.
Back then, some of the most popular consumer products in the world like Nintendo’s original game console, or the Sony Walkman, were Japanese.
And Japan’s production efficiency was the envy of the world.
But underpinning all that growth, especially during the later part of the boom in the 1980s, was a tidal wave of paper money.
Japan’s central bank was growing the country’s money supply at a dangerously unsustainable rate.
And, as with most cases where central banks conjure too much money out of thin air, the Bank of Japan created a dangerous asset bubble.
With so much money in the system, the prices of nearly everything– stocks, real estate, etc. skyrocketed.
The asset boom made people feel very wealthy, and that the good times would last forever.
They didn’t. Japan’s Nikkei 225 stock index finally peaked at nearly 39,000 points on December 29, 1989.
And over the next few years, the giant economic bubble rapidly deflated as the central bank gradually ‘tightened’ the money supply and raised interest rates.
Within two years the Nikkei 225 had lost half of its value. Within a few years more it had fallen to as low as 8,000.
Even today, nearly THIRTY YEARS later, Japan’s stock market is still 40% below its all-time high.
During the boom, some Japanese investors and businesses were astute enough to trade some of their overvalued yen for undervalued foreign assets while they still had the chance.
They bought real estate in California, businesses in Europe, etc. These investments ensured their prosperity even after the Japanese market collapsed.
But most Japanese kept all of their eggs in one basket. And they still haven’t recovered their losses.
There are very interesting lessons here. Namely– the good times NEVER last forever.
Markets never simply go straight up. There are always inevitable corrections.
Problem is, most folks tend to believe that market corrections will be very short lived, as if asset prices will fall 20% or 30% and then be right back to where they were before after a year or two.
Few of us can imagine the value of their retirement accounts collapsing– and NEVER recovering.
But Planet Japan shows us that the market can crash– and stay in the gutter– for DECADES…
… and that, when asset prices are at all-time highs, a prudent person ought to consider taking some money off the table and seeking undervalued alternatives.
* * *
Comments
The one thing the Japanese have going for them is their homogeneity. No matter what kind of natural or financial disaster befalls them, they will suffer through it as ONE people... ONE family. Were anything similar to occur in the fantasyland of the miscegenated West, chaos would rule. You'd have every different racial and religious group going after the other for blame and turf.
Neither radiation, giant oil slicks, or debt, the likes of which the planet has never seen can slow these fuckers down..
The Japanese rock..
It's the 'Be Happy' part that gets sticky.
I read the headline as "Planet Janet." Go figure.
In a nation with an average IQ of 108 and a single race, disaster can be mitigated easily.
In a nation that has slipped into the 90s in the past two decades and massive intolerance and religious fervor, disaster is the opening volley.
Poor Europe. We're going to miss you.
Japan will be labeled 'too big to fail.' Japan is the template. Now I understand why Cheney said deficits don't matter. It's because if the money itself is fiction then the deficit by extension is fiction also. They'll just reset everyone under a new umbrella system.
So we are all Japan. By design.
It just hit me.. Puerto Rico is very similar homogeneity wise (less the radiation, earth-quakes and shit) One has culture, class, ingenuity...the other? none of the above...
Puerto Rico also has very high corruption, much higher than Japan.
Per the must-read book "Why Nations Fail," we should expect that PR will NEVER recover from their fiscal crisis followed by the hurricane damage. The only way to fix PR would be to remove ALL the people, institutions, and laws/regulations and repopulate it with a new, honorable people, honest institutions, and just laws. Keep only the land, in other words.
Don't worry PR will recover by moving everybody to Orlando.
"please don't worry, we are here to help"
Japan’s government debt is more than 1 QUADRILLION yen -
- JAPAN owes the money to themselves, FRED Charts, Federal Reserve St. Louis, capture this kind of data, Japan is not PIIGS, not Portugal, Ireland, Italy, Greece, Cyprus, or Spain. Luxembourg has a problem with huge deposits in it's bank system from foreign entities. USA has $34 Trillion in Foreign Property/Assets Ownership.
- January 2015, my data pulled from BEA or Treasury:
Japan 2002 = $260 B, then 2013 = $1,023 B, Today $1238 B (2015)
External Loans and Deposits of Reporting Banks in Relation to the Banking Sector for Japan (DDOI10JPA156NWDB)
2015: 6.24 Percent,
Germany & Japan trade imbalance was large part of cause for Nixon Shock/Smithsonian Agreement.
I was just commenting on another thread how the party has gone on forever in Japan. Sorta. I just figured they are waiting for everyone to die before they blow the whole thing up.
It certainly SEEMS thats the plan anyway.
Yeah. I think they instinctively know that Fukashima was a lethal blow. Eat, drink and be merry, for tomorrow we peel and die.
I think the jap econ will hold on longer than the health of the people.
Maybe they know something that we don't. We need to find out what it is.
Schoolgirl panty vending machines.
Now there's a solid investment.
Their blind obedience also stifles their creativity and ability to problem solve. If you are conditioned to always appeal to authority from birth it gets difficult to truly think for yourself and question situations/data.
I stifled the urge to vomit when he said his buddy urges people to visit India, home of the corpse-ridden Ganges and designated shitting streets
If you think designated shitting streets is repugnant than you'll want to stay away from the public beaches.
Who owns that Central bank?
The same private share holders of all the other planets Central Banks?
Do they collect that 40%?
Who owns you?
30 years in the toilet and they still have a lot of debt to flush. Of my friends who are Chinese, Indians, and Japanese, The Japanese are the oddest. Americans think that Japanese and Chinese are about the same. They're wrong. The Chinese are more like Americans than like the Japanese.
Apparently you don't know any Koreans! Being in science I know more Asians than you can imagine.
They don't like to discuss sensitive issues openly. We just flap our lips.
I was there recently and I'm surprise they're not doing better due to the amount of tourists there. People fill up suitcases prior to leaving. Even I packed a suitcase full.
The diversity I'd like avoid from India is the bacteria and virus you can contract and not including the shots you need before you go there.
You can eat undercooked chicken skewers, raw fish and meat in Japan. Try that in India w/o getting sick...
A quadrillion is one thousand trillion.
But what is the peak? Had you sold venezuelan or Zimbabwe stock for cash you would have lost everything.
Debt can be restructured and despite some short term pain, things can get moving again. It's the productive capacity of the people that is important. Money is simply a yard stick. If the yard stick is broken, get a new one.
Simon says go play tummy sticks with Jim Rogers. Ya big jew gayboy.
Japan’s my favorite place on the planet. The people are generally reserved, yet friendly and helpful. The country could give Singapore lessons in cleanliness. Cultural and historic attractions are everywhere. The transportation system is clean and reliable. Not much to not like about Japan.
The myth promoted by the central banks that a major currency cannot fail is accepted as fact by many people however, the rapid demise of either the yen or the euro is all that will be needed to reveal the truth. When a major currency fails it will remind people everywhere that our system of fiat money is held together only by faith in the system and a prayer.
Japan's public debt, which stands at around 250% of its GDP is the highest in the industrialized world. In the future, Japan's debt can only be addressed by printing more money and debasing the yen. The article below explores how when Japan crumbles it will be felt across the world.
