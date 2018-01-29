Trump "Erupted In Anger" Over DOJ Refusal To Release FISA Memo: Report

Over the weekend, and ahead of what may be an imminent release of the notorious FISA memo, we reported that President Trump allegedly broke off with the Department of Justice last week by calling for the release of the four-page "FISA memo" purportedly summarizing widespread surveillance abuses by the FBI, DOJ and Obama Administration.
As the WaPo detailed then, the President's desire was relayed to AG Jeff Sessions by White House Chief-of-Staff John Kelly last Wednesday - putting the Trump White House at odds with the DOJ - which said that releasing the classified memo written by congressional republicans "extraordinarily reckless" without allowing the Department of Justice to first review the memo detailing its own criminal malfeasance during and after the 2016 presidential election.
And now, we have some additional information on how Trump's furious disagreement with the DOJ evolved.
According to a Bloomberg report, Trump "erupted in anger" while traveling to Davos on Air Force One when he learned that a top DOJ official - Associate Attorney General Stephen Boyd - sent a letter, warning that it would be “extraordinarily reckless” to release the classified 4-page FISA memo written by House Republican staffers, and that it would undercut the Russian collusion probe.
For Trump, the letter was "yet another example of the Justice Department undermining him and stymieing Republican efforts to expose what the president sees as the politically motivated agenda behind Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe."
Ultimately, Jeff Sessions' job may be on the line depending on whether the FISA memo is kept secret:
Trump’s outburst capped a week where Trump and senior White House officials personally reproached Attorney General Jeff Sessions and asked White House Chief of Staff John Kelly to speak to others -- episodes that illustrate Trump’s preoccupation with the Justice Department, according to two of the people.
Trump warned Sessions and others they need to excel at their jobs or go down as the worst in history, the two people said.
After Trump’s strong reaction on Air Force One over the Boyd letter, White House officials, including Kelly, sprang into action again, lashing Justice Department officials Thursday over the decision to send the letter, according to the people.
Furthermore, according to Bloomberg while Trump insist he isn’t preparing to fire Wray, Sessions or other senior officials, "the DOJ's decision to send the Boyd letter to the House Intelligence Committee last week has intensified Trump’s concern that his own department is undercutting him, several people familiar with the matter said."
The president is frustrated that Justice Department officials keep getting involved in issues related to the probe when they don’t need to, leading him to wonder if anyone was trying to protect people implicated in the Nunes memo, according to one person familiar with the matter.
In a separate striking development, today FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, who has been blasted by Trump and other Republicans, stepped down and will be on leave until he retires sometime in the spring, just hours before the FISA memo's contents may be publicly disclosed.
Republicans had criticized McCabe’s involvement in aspects of the Trump probe and the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s email practices, even though his wife had accepted donations from Democratic political organizations for an unsuccessful election bid in 2015.
Trump’s anger was exacerbated by reports last week that the president had wanted to fire Mueller last June. The New York Times reported Thursday that the pressure to fire Mueller was averted after White House counsel Don McGahn made clear he would resign before carrying out such an order
As reported earlier, the House Intelligence Committee plans to vote Monday evening on whether to release its classified memo, which contains allegations of counterintelligence surveillance abuses against at least one Trump campaign aide. If the panel votes to release it, it would fall to the White House, perhaps with the advice of intelligence agencies, to decide whether some of the contents are too sensitive and need to be redacted.
Three House lawmakers who have read it said the memo claims FBI officials didn’t provide a complete set of facts in requests made to a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act court to obtain a warrant or warrants on Carter Page, a Trump campaign associate.
And the punchline: the memo claims important details were left out that might have kept a judge from issuing a surveillance warrant, or possibly two, targeting Page, according to the lawmakers, who asked for anonymity to describe the sensitive document. Those include its claims that investigators were relying partly on an unverified dossier put together by an opposition research firm that hired a former British spy, Christopher Steele -- work that was funded by Trump’s opponent, Hillary Clinton, and Democrats.
House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes and other Republicans have also blasted the FBI over thousands of text messages sent between the two anti-Trump FBI officials, Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, who criticized Trump in their exchanges. Some Republicans were angered when the bureau said it had lost some of the texts before the Justice Department’s inspector general announced Thursday that the missing texts had been recovered with forensic tools.
One almost wonders why Trump is so "paranoid" that the deep state is out to get him when - not only do we get we hints of that every single day - but we may be just one memo release away from confirming all of the president's worst fears.
Comments
Was FBI Deputy McCabe the First ‘Victim’ of the Classified FISA Memo?
Oh boy...this is going to get good...I hope. McCabe stepping down should shine even more light on how critical this memo is to release. It is truly scary the level that corruption has reached. Trump should be pissed. His people around him seem to be ZERO help. I bet Trump feels like he is on the beach head in a world war 2....like Omaha Beach where the Nazis are bunker-ed in way up high and just showering bombs and machine gun fire...and it feels like there is no hope to conquer this shit mountain.
.
Stay strong Donald. We see what is going on.
In reply to Was FBI Deputy McCabe the… by davatankool
The 'corruption' has been there all along - since the day Billy Jeff took office in 1993. Vince Foster, FBI files, the rapes, you name it.
What was missing then was the access to alternative information and the speed at which it now disseminates.
Will the outcome however, be different this time...?
In reply to Oh boy...this is going to… by takeaction
I told everyone the other day that Trump was just grandstanding and got downvoted very badly. I laugh last and loud and best.
People forget that Trump is an actor from a Bad Reality TV show. You can't trust a word that comes out of his mouth. He's NOT angry. Just ACTING.
He only gets excited about Israeli massacres of children and Apartheid Walls a la Israeli.
In reply to … by Consuelo
It's gotta be tough for Trump to stomach since he's spent so much time in the business world that isn't 100% staffed by sniveling shitbags and useless buttplugs.
In reply to I told everyone the other… by stizazz
Business world has quite a few sniveling shitbags and useless buttplugs...work a corporate staff gig and see...and the top guy is always surrounded by them...look at GE under the last few CEO...Welch and Immelt...
In reply to It's gotta be tough for… by The_Juggernaut
I erupted in anger the other day when I dropped my car keys.
In reply to Business world has quite a… by rtalcott
I erupted in anger over a woman failing to do over 55 in the left lane on the highway and then failing to signal later on when she had to get to the right lane for her exit.
In reply to I erupted in anger the other… by knukles
I think I ran that woman over.
In reply to I erupted in anger over a… by JimmyJones
Bless you my son.
and 10 points to your score card.
In reply to I think I ran that woman… by Ben Tornilloed
Folks, Just remember Recently Thump REFUSED to Fully release the Juicy JFK DOCS still Hidden from the Public Sheeple to view.
Probably all the ones that had "smoking Gun Info" were Heavily to Fully REDACTED.
WHY Donald, WHY ????????????
In reply to … by SilverDOG
Do not release if it will jeopardize any legal proceedings against any of the usual suspects. Otherwise go for it.
In reply to Folks by BaBaBouy
Release the Kracken Memo
In reply to Do not release if it will… by two hoots
Well he probably figured at this point, everybody already knows what happened .. and it sure as hell wasn't what the "Warren Commission" said happened. Besides, we're on to new and bigger (if not better) lies. New Deep State (monkey) business to be done !
In reply to Folks by BaBaBouy
Fire Associate Attorney General Stephen Boyd.
Then get his emails and phone records to see which asshole he was trying to cover for.
In reply to … by SilverDOG
I saw a sign on the back window of a pickup, placed on the driver side that said "If you can read this sign you are in the wrong lane." I guess to be seen and read as he passed them on the right.
In reply to I erupted in anger over a… by JimmyJones
And it appears everyone just laughs at Trump as if he's a buffoon who dropped his keys into a puddle.
Doesn't seem able to DO anything but theatrics.
In reply to I erupted in anger the other… by knukles
If it weren't for the sniveling shitbags and useless buttplugs in the business world, I wouldn't have my career. I'd still be working for somebody else, at a wage equivalent to or within 25% or so percent of the median household income. Instead of working for myself for about 3x that figure.
People at Fortune 500 companies often spend more than 8 hours a day in internal meetings. They hire me to do their jobs, but on a project basis, so in a week or so of work I bill my rate, which comes to a month or more of what I'd be making if I were on staff. They love it and are delighted to pay because part of the services covered by the fee are that I can tell people the truth regardless of their hierarchical status, and I'm willing to take the blame even if it isn't really my fault.
In business you figure out what people actually need, instead of what they say or think they need, and then you charge them a price that makes you both happy to keep doing business together.
In my line of work, the more dysfunctional the business world becomes, the more lucrative for me.
In reply to Business world has quite a… by rtalcott
Smeagle is that you, both of you I mean.
In reply to If it weren't for the… by swmnguy
You are a liar.
In reply to If it weren't for the… by swmnguy
You are a liar.
In reply to If it weren't for the… by swmnguy
You are a liar.
In reply to If it weren't for the… by swmnguy
You are a liar.
In reply to If it weren't for the… by swmnguy
You are a liar.
In reply to If it weren't for the… by swmnguy
You are a liar.
In reply to If it weren't for the… by swmnguy
You are a liar.
In reply to If it weren't for the… by swmnguy
You are a liar.
In reply to If it weren't for the… by swmnguy
You are a liar.
In reply to If it weren't for the… by swmnguy
Hmmmmm, seems personal, but did it bare repeating TWENTY FUCKING TIMES !?
Btw, I know it was closer to nine. I was utilizing a little known tactic, "truthful hyperbole." Still, it seems just typing, "you're a liar" , without a modicum of effort at explanation, as far as I can tell, is really bad form. I mean, it's akin to , "and your mother wears combat boots!" or, "your sister's a whore!" ..
For Christ sakes man, FIGHT dammitt, FIGHT!
In reply to You are a liar. by Hipower
It was 9. Don't stretch the truth today, Trump is on a rager.
In reply to Hmmmmm, seems personal, but… by Giant Meteor
IBM Under Rometti
In reply to Business world has quite a… by rtalcott
There are still some people holding out hope that Jeff Sessions has some kind of positive value.
But, seriously. How long are we supposed to wait for arrests while the loot and bribes get further and further obfuscated through more layers of offshore trusts and such? 2 years? 3 years?
I think not! Drain the swamp and hang 'em high!
In reply to It's gotta be tough for… by The_Juggernaut
I think Muller is holding a Indictment over his head. I think that is about to come to an end.
In reply to There are still some people… by MagicHandPuppet
Mueller has nothing but trump's rants and he wants to spin some kind of obstruction issue out of it, now that it is fairly obvious "Russian collusion" was just batshit crazy democrat style tin foil hattery
How about Hillary's tech guy? Or Hillary herself? That was some real obstruction.
In reply to I think Muller is holding a… by JimmyJones
The Mueller game will come to an end soon. Top heads are starting to roll. Won't be long before the White House will start firing people in Justice, FBI and elsewhere that have been trying to through the President under the Bus. Last year looked like the White House was losing but massive house cleaning coming soon.
In reply to Mueller has nothing but… by Vilfredo Pareto
I used to like him, but as AG, Jeff Sessions has proved to be a useless stick-in-the-mud who thwarts Trump at every turn. He needs to be fired.
In reply to There are still some people… by MagicHandPuppet
Of course he has value ..
Value to whom, on the other hand, remains to be seen ..
In reply to There are still some people… by MagicHandPuppet
Agreed !
He will bring reality to bear...
In reply to It's gotta be tough for… by The_Juggernaut
it's a good thing, then, that career government employees are not sniveling shitbags or useless buttplugs.
In reply to It's gotta be tough for… by The_Juggernaut
Please proceed with caution before believing anything that comes from the infamous Fake News source, The Washington Compost!
In reply to I told everyone the other… by stizazz
Trump "Erupted In Anger" Over DOJ Refusal To Release FISA Memo: Report
My response: Anger is a poor choice of words. Rather, President TRUMP exorcised RIGHTEOUS INDIGNATION over the matter.
There is a very big difference between ANGER and RIGHTEOUS INDIGNATION with the later being honored and accepted by GOD. ANGER is SATAN's choice.
#RELEASETHEMEMO and #RELEASETHETEXTS
In reply to Please proceed with caution… by MagicHandPuppet
The manchild erupts in anger then rants impulsively. There is nothing that resembles the restraint of righteous indignation
In reply to Trump "Erupted In Anger"… by GUS100CORRINA
I take it you were on the plane with him...
In reply to The manchild erupts in anger… by Vilfredo Pareto
https://www.sott.net/article/375725-Wikileaks-Council-on-Foreign-Relations-controls-most-all-mainstream-media
In reply to Please proceed with caution… by MagicHandPuppet
maybe so, but I liked the Trump vs Soros article better.
In reply to https://www.sott.net/article… by earleflorida
Yea, but like a broken clock, you were absolutely lying ... but accidentally got a few data points correct.
Downvote? Who would waste a click on an ignorant but somehow narcissistic creep ... okay, some would, but still, grow up, liar.
In reply to I told everyone the other… by stizazz
oh Stizzy,
Trump's gonna show you some Real Fire & Fury!
if the cokeheads and fentany lovers in mexico can't clean themselves up then erect a stupid wall.
And you seem the one to be getting your pants wet talking about children massacre. What's you game Stizzy?
Hello, Trumpus Maximus is outing the pedos & human traffickers.
In reply to I told everyone the other… by stizazz
Six, the cokeheads and fentanyl lovers are in the US. That's why the entrepreneurs in Mexico bother to bring said substances into the US. If the demand were in Mexico, they'd either be bogarding their stash their, or hell; 'Merkins would be smuggled said drugs into Mexico.
Unless and until 'Merkin junkies clean themselves up right here in the USA, somebody is going to get them their fix, given enough simoleons to make it worth the time and risk. Or until Americans decide to quit funding their own repression and make all drugs legal and diverting the prison and policing money to the public health system to deal with the people who can't handle their high.
So, which pedos and human traffickers have been outed? I haven't seen any yet, except the usual run of perverts one can find in a nation of 320,000,000. Certainly no more in the past 13 months than in the previous 13 years or so.
In reply to oh Stizzy,… by SixIsNinE
You said "simoleons"...
Are you Daffy Duck?
;)
In reply to Six, the cokeheads and… by swmnguy
Trump, Overfed Genius
Trump the Merciless, Emperor of Earth Golf,
Ivanka, Princess of Consumerist Ecstasy,
Stormy Daniels, First Concubine of Anatomical Stretching,
Kellyanne, an escaped med school cadaver,
profit, power, gain and grab,
we all live in the Psychedelic Circus
known as America.
In reply to I told everyone the other… by stizazz