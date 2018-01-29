Trump To McCabe: "Ask Your Wife How It Feels To Be A Loser"

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 01/29/2018 - 16:35

In a conveniently-timed leak and narrative-shifting moment, NBC news reports 'sources' have confirmed that President Trump, referring to his wife's Clinton-sponsored failure to win state office, asked former FBI acting director McCabe: "ask your wife how it feels to be a loser."

As a reminder, in 2015 McCabe’s wife had run for state office in Virginia.

She accepted nearly $500,000 in donations to her campaign from the super PAC of Clinton ally and former Virginia governor Terry McAuliffe.

She lost her race by just over 2,000 votes.

In the past, Trump had also reportedly asked McCabe how he voted in the 2016 election and repeatedly made public references to campaign donations his wife had received from an ally of Hillary and Bill Clinton.

According to NBC News, the day after President Donald Trump fired James Comey, he became so furious watching television footage of the ousted FBI director boarding a government-funded plane from Los Angeles back to Washington, D.C. that he called the bureau’s acting director, Andrew McCabe, to vent, according to multiple people familiar with the phone call.

Trump demanded to know why Comey was allowed to fly on an FBI plane after he had been fired, these people said. McCabe told the president he hadn’t been asked to authorize Comey’s flight, but if anyone had asked, he would have approved it, three people familiar with the call recounted to NBC News.

The president was silent for a moment and then turned on McCabe, suggesting he ask his wife how it feels to be a loser...

McCabe replied, "OK, Sir."

Trump then hung up the phone.

Both the White House and the FBI declined to comment on the call.

*  *  *

One wonders whether the 'three sources' aware of the call were in the room? (which seems odd that Trump would say those things in front of anti-Trump operatives remaining in The White House) or if these were 'eavesdropped' sources thanks to improperly-attained FISA warrants.

Of course, all of this comes after McCabe stepped down today (or was pushed) and ahead of expectations that the deep-state-exposing memo may be voted for release this evening.

DownWithYogaPants steve2241 Jan 29, 2018 6:14 PM Permalink

Don't forget how they beat Jesse Trentadue to death during questioning because he resembled John Doe #2 of the Oklahoma City bombing that they then later said did not exist!  They beat him tio death then notified the family that he had committed suicide and oh by the way we will cremate him right away with your permission.  They did not allow that.  Photos of his corpse showed extensive bruising - from a supposed hanging.  Then when they questioned another guy for the same John Doe spot they beat HIM to death too!  Suicided.  It appears to happen pretty often at the hands of the FBI.   

The FBI is the United State's secret police. No better than a gestapo.

Corbett Report – Requiem for the Suicided: Kenneth Trentadue    - includes Corbett report Youtube video

jcaz onewayticket2 Jan 29, 2018 5:33 PM Permalink

So, what you're saying is..... Given that the "rank and file" have AT LEAST as much access to info that the common man does,  we should forgive them for not wanting to do the right thing, collecting an easy paycheck and not finding a REAL job????

Sorry, dude- I've walked out of better jobs on lesser principals.

If they're stupid enough to stay onboard at this point,  they all deserve to burn.

When you clean out a swamp, you kill a few innocent frogs- just how it is.

BTW, I've noticed that when ALL of these pieces of shit leave or are forced out, then it's ALL about their pensions for them-  shows you right there what they're REALLY concerned about.......

JSBach1 Gaius Frakkin'… Jan 29, 2018 5:10 PM Permalink

If only if was that easy...

 

Rumor has it that Trump has tasked Ivanka with trying to find a replacement for General Kelley...

"Trump told a friend “I’ve got another nut job here who thinks he’s running things,” with regard to Kelly ... the president remarked: “This guy thinks he’s running the show.”

(Didn't he say something similar before firing Bannon...?)

http://www.ibtimes.com/ivanka-trump-looking-john-kellys-replacement-whi…

http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5299523/Ivanka-trying-replaceme…

https://www.inquisitr.com/4749628/ivanka-trump-secretly-conducting-sear…

 

 

 

lincolnsteffens aardvarkk Jan 29, 2018 6:20 PM Permalink

It is a big inter agency swamp. Congress, the fraudulent legal system including lawyers that haven't a clue how to protect a clients Constitutional Rights, Justice Dept., the international banking cartel, the mainstream media and on and on. Don't discount the willingness of the ordinary citizen to retreat into his hobbit hole and watch TV rather than take even the simplest of measures.