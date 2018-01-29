US, Turkish Troops Headed For Military Showdown In Syria

Two days after we reported that Turkey valiantly demanded that US forces vacate military bases in the Syrian district of Manbij, when Turkey's foreign minister Melet Cavusoglu also said that Ankara is calling upon the US to cease any and all support to Syrian Kurdish forces and militias, not surprisingly the US refused, and on Monday a top American general said that US troops will not pull out from the northern Syrian city of Manbij, rebuffing Ankara demands to withdraw from the city and risking a potential confrontation between the two NATO allies.
Speaking on CNN, General Joseph Votel, head of the United States Central Command, said that withdrawing US forces from the strategically important city is "not something we are looking into."
Last week Turkish troops crossed into Syria in an push to drive US-backed Kurds out of Afrin. As part of the Turkish offensive, which is grotesquely code-named ‘Operation Olive Branch’, president Erdogan warned that the offensive could soon target “terrorists” in Manbij, some 100km east of Afrin.
“With the Olive Branch operation, we have once again thwarted the game of those sneaky forces whose interests in the region are different,” Erdogan said in a speech to provincial leaders in Ankara last week. “Starting in Manbij, we will continue to thwart their game.”
But not if the US is still there, unless for the first time in history we are about to witness war between two NATO members. And the US has no intention of moving.
Colonel Ryan Dillon, spokesperson for the US-led coalition, told Kurdish media on Sunday that American forces would continue to support their Kurdish allies – despite Erdogan’s threats.
“Turkey knows where our forces are in Manbij, and what they are doing there, and why they are there –to prevent any kind of escalation between the groups who are in that area,” Dillon told Rudaw TV. “The Coalition will continue to support our Syrian Democratic Forces in the fight against ISIS. We have said this all along, and we have said this with the Kurdish elements of the SDF. We will provide them equipment as necessary to defeat ISIS."
However, in an apparent miscommunication, US NatlSec Adviser H.R. McMaster said a day earlier that the United States would no longer provide weapons to YPG fighters or the Democratic Union Party (PYD) – sending mixed messages about Washington’s relationship with the Kurds.
US army vehicles north of Manbij city, in Syria's Aleppo province
The latest Turkish offensive in Syria has further strained the already contentious relationship between Washington and Ankara. A White House spokesman remarked last week that the operation "risks conflict between Turkish and American forces" in Syria. In an unprecedented step, last week the Turkish presidency went so far as to correct the White House readout of the phone conversation between Trump and Erdogan, explicitly accusing Trump of lying.
The Afrin campaign follows Erdogan’s vow to “strangle” the US-backed Border Security Force (BSF) in Syria. As discussed previously, the US-led coalition announced in January that it would help create the 30,000-strong BSF, half of which would be comprised of the Kurdish-dominated SDF.
Meanwhile, confirming that Turkey has no intention of backing down, and if anything will keep pressing on assuring an armed confrontation with the US is inevitable, Jenan Moussa with Arabic Al Aan TV, reports that "a huge story is developing right now." Namely, that a big Turkish army convoy including APCs drove thru HTS controlled Idlib in Syria heading towards AlEis, a rebel controlled frontline with Syrian gov forces &allies. Turkish army convoy was escorted whole time by Al-Qaeda linked HTS group."
1/ Huge story developing right now. Big Turkish army convoy including APCs drove thru HTS controlled Idlib in Syria heading towards AlEis, a rebel controlled frontline with Syrian gov forces &allies. Turkish army convoy was escorted whole time by AlQaeda linked HTS group. @akhbar pic.twitter.com/1cdRYwu8xC— Jenan Moussa (@jenanmoussa) January 29, 2018
4/ I just made this map. Have a look at it in order to better understand the situation. The Turkish army convoy has stopped around Kafr Halab. The Russians are bombing &Syrian regime is shelling area around Al-Qammari. The convoy is intended for Al-Eiss so it can't pass. @akhbar pic.twitter.com/XzkdudigKR— Jenan Moussa (@jenanmoussa) January 29, 2018
5/ Here is another video of the Turkish army convoy when it was still driving earlier through Idlib before the Russians started bombing the route. I am just sharing it so you know how big this convoy is. @akhbar pic.twitter.com/iaOBR8Se0Q— Jenan Moussa (@jenanmoussa) January 29, 2018
And some additional starting details, according to Moussa, who notes that Russian planes were in the sky as the Turkish convoy drove through HTS controlled Idlib province. They even bombed 15 KMs away from the convoy. "So big question now: Is the Turkish convey moving with the approval or in defiance of the Russians?"
For now the answer appears to be no:
Seems for now the Russians are not going to allow the Turkish army convoy to pass. I am hearing from one source on the ground that the convoy will go back in the direction of Turkey. I am in touch with sources on the ground in Idleb & will update as news develops.
Due to nearby Russian bombing &Syrian shelling, witnesses on the ground now say that the Turkish military convoy has basically turned off its lights and is waiting in the area. We are trying to find out if they will turn back or continue advancing despite warnings.
Will Erdogan be crazy enough to start a regional battle against both the US and Russia at the same time on Syrian soil, or will Russia flip and side with Turkey in its "defensive offensive" yet as it careens to a military confrontation with US troops? We expect to find out in the immediate future.
Get ready to rumble!...
Turkey has been a problem for a long time. For the Shock'n'Awe campaign they withdrew permission for our troops to invade Iraq from Turkey at the last second, forcing us to come up with a new strategy on the quick. I know, I was there. NOW they are acting out of their racist hate against the Kurds, who have been staunchly loyal to us. I'm glad THIS President won't turn a blind eye to our allies the Kurds.
In reply to Get ready to rumble!... by Able Ape
Remind me why the Obama-Clinton-Kerry team invaded Syria to begin with.
wtf are we doing there?!
Also, Calls to Senator McStain's office went unanswered.
In reply to Turkey has been a problem… by Edgarson
Now There Is A War I Can Root For...
In reply to Remind me why the Obama… by 847328_3527
America's Syrian Nightmare made in IsraHell.
In reply to … by Sir Edge
Conceived in srael... but the screenwriting is all "made in America," as the plot is one only a Hollow-wood talmudic kabbalist could design. And production is right in the heart of the staggering Samson who is being taken down now... as we speak.
A cabal of traitors in the heart of DC... aided by a gaggle of fifth columnists right on these pages - has been tasked to make the bizarre plot line go live. And as always... there are no 'accidents'... the contradictory messages coming outta of mouths of Nerikan command are a purpose... so that when the very first American blood is spilled at Manjib... it will seem to have been a hurtful 'mishap'... rather than the preconceived moment when the gates of hell are at last open upon a place in the world which had 'insouciantly' considered itself immune to such a fate forever.
All predictable... and predicted. They laughed... they jeered... till their own blood stained those tears.
In reply to America's Syrian Nightmare… by stizazz
"for the first time in history we are about to witness war between two NATO members"
I hate being old, because it seems like people are getting ever more ignorant... Second NATO war maybe. The first was Turkey vs Greece in Cyprus 1974.
In reply to Conceived in srael... but… by BobEore
Get a grip people Us forces actually near the conflict would be low 1000? It's the Israeli Kurds.. are fuck it, read this for a better understandings
https://elijahjm.wordpress.com/2018/01/25/ankara-extends-the-olive-bran…
Unless the US is going in with 50,000 (minim) are not really fighting,, just proxing
In reply to "for the first time in… by WernerHeisenberg
Cyprus was on Henry Kissinger's watch. A slippery character, that guy....
Him and Nixon. It is important to remember that this era was when the money printing went into high gear.The sixties and the Vietnam war were very inflationary. Then '72 came along and Nixon dumped the US gold standard, and the little guy has been getting screwed ever since. No one had the balls to challenge the Central Banks until France sent a cruiser to New York and said," Here's the paper. I want physical instead." That was the end of the Bretton-Woods post war agreement, which included a gentlemen's agreement that although there was a gold window, no one would actually ask for the stuff.
Nothing will grow in that area without the water from the snowpack in the Turkish mountains. It's the water we are talking about here...H2O.
In reply to "for the first time in… by WernerHeisenberg
Put on Pay for View.
In reply to America's Syrian Nightmare… by stizazz
Not even Trump will stop it.
In reply to Remind me why the Obama… by 847328_3527
"We" are not there. These are CIA contractors and their controllers are traitors to the US government.
In reply to Remind me why the Obama… by 847328_3527
The US need to GTFO. But Trump is doing a good job of ensuring NATO doesn't stick around too much longer
In reply to Remind me why the Obama… by 847328_3527
Only one reason, make money for the Anglo-Zios.
In reply to Remind me why the Obama… by 847328_3527
Pipelines for their cronies
In reply to Remind me why the Obama… by 847328_3527
The Kurds may have been "staunchly loyal" to us, but we sure as hell have sold them down the river at every opportunity.
Incidentally, did you invade Iraq because of your masters' "racist hate" against Arabs, or were you just helping them out in their geostrategic ambitions?
In reply to Turkey has been a problem… by Edgarson
In reply to The Kurds may have been … by BigJim
In reply to The Kurds may have been … by BigJim
In reply to Ba... Ba... Baaaa... Ba... by Sir Edge
"Turkey has been a problem for a long time."
Seems to me the US has been a problem for a long time.
In reply to Turkey has been a problem… by Edgarson
There was no US when Turkey began being a problem.
In reply to "Turkey has been a problem… by NIRP Diggler
Turkey has been a problem?
According to the Turks:
The YPG is the armed wing of the Democratic Union Party (PYD), which is the political wing of the PKK in Syria. They share the same leadership…the same budget, the same arsenal, the same chain of command from the Kandil Mountains in Iraq, and the same pool of militants. So the PYD/YPG is actually not a “PKK-affiliated” group, it is a sub-geographical unit of the same organization….
Knowing that the YPG and the PKK are effectively equal, and legally not wanting to appear to be giving arms to a terrorist organization, the U.S. military already asked the YPG to “change the brand” back in 2015. U.S.
Special Forces Commander General Raymond Thomas said during an Aspen Security Forum presentation on July 22, 2017 that he had personally proposed the name change to the YPG.
“With about a day’s notice [the YPG] declared that it was now the Syrian Democratic Forces [SDF],” Thomas said to laughter from the audience. “I thought it was a stroke of brilliance to put ‘democracy’ in there somewhere. It gave them a little bit of credibility.” (Hurriyet)
https://www.counterpunch.org/2018/01/29/washington-widens-the-war-in-sy…
[It would seem that the USA has been a much bigger problem in the Mideast and Syria.]
In reply to Turkey has been a problem… by Edgarson
some silly westerner jihadi hoes are willing to snuffle up any old bafflegab of agit-prop from their fave jihadi superstar! Anything that aids their bizarre quest to speed up the moment when their world... and unfortunately, everybody else's near to them
In reply to Turkey has been a problem?… by rwe2late
Sickening. The human race is incorrigible.
In reply to "it would seem that"… by BobEore
The Kurds are just in an unfortunate situation where they live between two countries that don't like them. They're looking for whatever help they can get, rather than being staunchly loyal. Likewise for the US they help serve a purpose. No president cares about anyone in the desert
In reply to Turkey has been a problem… by Edgarson
Interesting timing with "The Memo" release vote. I don't believe in coincidences.
Looks like Armageddon is not far away, distance wise.
Long 10,000 SPF.
In reply to Interesting timing with "The… by LetThemEatRand
Just ask yourself what is in Tel Avivs best interest........ Answer a partitioned Syria and Iraq, and a Kurdish homeland to give the Arabs someone to play whack a mole with. There for thats how they will deploy their ground troops (US army).
Nothing would make Tel Aviv happier than a Sunni/Shiite/Kurdish royal rumble....
In reply to Looks like Armageddon is not… by espirit
Turkey is led by Donmeh.
Oded Yinion plan rides again.
In reply to Just ask yourself what is in… by gatorengineer
J00minati proxy force A vs. J00minati proxy force B
In reply to Turkey is led by Donmeh… by Deathrips
"Turkey is led by Donmeh."
Link please?
In reply to Turkey is led by Donmeh… by Deathrips
Ergün Poyraz Musa'nın Çocukları, (Children of Moses)
but you would have to be able to read Turkish as it has not been translated makes the case for the leaderships' antecedence in the crypto jewish sect which arose from the self-proclamation of jewish messiah (and subsequent apostasy) of the tsvi in 1666 ...
but whether factual or not, what matters is that indeed, the Ankara regime does take its orders from the HQ of the russo-talmudic mafiyas in the s e Med. As I documented in June/July of 2016... the actual coup d' etat leading to that status of puppet regime took place less than a month before the phony coup of July of that same year -when Srael and Russia joined in a tactical alliance to take over that government and pursue the plan which would ultimately lead to the demise of the west.
And that plan is going live.... now
In reply to "Turkey is led by Donmeh."… by Mustafa Kemal
Hey Bob, is that all your own work, or did Mr Shepard help? It's certainly verbose enough to be yours, but it turns out to be much more lucid. Good stuff.
(If you don't get the reference to Mr Shepard, you don't deserve your screen name).
In reply to Ergün Poyraz Musa'nın… by BobEore
Re your namesake:
http://jewwatch.com/jew-leaders-ataturk.html
Talat Pasha was a 33rd degree freemason AND head of the freemasons of the entire Middle East:
http://jewishracism.blogspot.com.tr/2013/09/i-have-found-many-more-sour…
In reply to "Turkey is led by Donmeh."… by Mustafa Kemal
In reply to "Turkey is led by Donmeh."… by Mustafa Kemal
+ for the donmeh...for those interested wayne marsden @ strategic culture has a great overview of the history
In reply to Turkey is led by Donmeh… by Deathrips
"In this current crisis, the military industrial complex is not the solution to our problem. The military industrial complex is the problem" - Ronald Reagan
In reply to Just ask yourself what is in… by gatorengineer
And that got him shot...
In reply to "In this current crisis, the… by YUNOSELL
The military industrial complex doesn't make money if they can't sell their weapons, they need to continually create the need for their products they produce...enter endless conflicts and wars. They get rich while the American solder gets dead. By the way, Turkey wouldn't stand a chance against us. And they wouldn't be foolish enough to try; Unless we drew them into it (but I don't think Israel has a problem with Turkey).
In reply to "In this current crisis, the… by YUNOSELL
Gatorengineer, my opinion also. As long as the Arabs have each other to fight with, Israel will be safe. When the Arabs unite is when Israel will have a problem. And I always believed that the middle east will eventually become united and have one leader who will lead the charge on Israel. Don't know if this will ever happen, but I always believed it will. And if that does happen, at that time I believe the US will have given up on Israel. But I think in the end, Israel will be victorious.
In reply to Just ask yourself what is in… by gatorengineer
In reply to Looks like Armageddon is not… by espirit
Armageddon you say, nope. Turkey does not have any nukes to hit the US with. Putin is pulling troops as the Truks enter. No matter what Putin will not assist.
The US actions show that Turkey had to act and really should have acted at least 10 months ago. Now the US has taken positions and the best the Turks can do is take the city and surround the US bases with their own occupying troops. All the Kurds will have to be driven out or killed - otherwise the US will keep feeding them support and Turkey will have a continuous rebel force attacking and retreating to US ground. If left alone the US would have encouraged greater number of Kurds to take territory and the US would keep increasing the number of troops. Soon there would be a US protected Kurdistan right along the border and pressuring to take Turkey land.
In reply to Looks like Armageddon is not… by espirit
RIPS & WTFRLY hit the nail on the head.
The U.S. is just there by proxy, as are the Turks.
Too many players will lead to the fog of war.
In reply to Armageddon you say, nope. … by Blankone
In reply to Interesting timing with "The… by LetThemEatRand
In reply to No prob, they have the enemy… by nmewn
In reply to Not only did they attach the… by LetThemEatRand
In reply to We should make a video game… by nmewn
In reply to How about Call of Doody? … by LetThemEatRand
In reply to How about Call of Doody? … by LetThemEatRand
In reply to Interesting timing with "The… by LetThemEatRand