Economic Collapse: Will Cryptocurrency Save The Financial System?

Authored by Federico Pieraccini via The Strategic Culture Foundation,
In the second article of my three part series, I addressed how we got to the current state of this financial chaos. In this last article, I explain where we are heading and how cryptocurrency could be the last chance to create a sustainable economic system.
Where to go from here?
If trust and sustainability were the two conditions that allowed for the transition from physical gold to paper currency, it is from this basis that we must start to analyze where we are going and what effects the next economic crisis could have.
In 2008, confidence in central banks saved the global economy. But as Mario Draghi said, the bazooka of quantitative easing was fired and a second hit during a crisis would have proved ineffective. The reason is complex and must be clearly explained. Most people are paid in a currency deposited in the bank, because that is where one keeps one’s currency, able to withdraw it at any time. But in the event of an economic crisis, priority is given to the banks, whatever remaining liquidity being for the customers. The reason why there was no bank run in 2008, which would have led to the collapse of the global banking system, lies in the trust that ordinary people continued to place in the financial system, courtesy of what the corporate-controlled media told them.
The problem concerns the next financial crisis and how the world population will react. The path already seems to be traced, especially in geopolitical terms. Countries like China and Russia have created their own alternative banking and financial system to escape dollar sanctions; but they have also begun to de-dollarize by accumulating gold and using different payment methods to the US currency. In the same way, the desire to escape from a centrally controlled financial system, and the attendant need to remain anonymous, has produced a technological evolution known as cryptocurrency, much as the need to quickly communicate and globally exchange data in real time produced the Internet. Both evolutions find common roots in the American security services. The Internet stems from a DARPA project, and blockchain was outlined in NSA documents back in 1996.
It is easy to imagine that governments and central banks have been caught flat footed by the birth of the cryptocurrencies, but it would be better not to underestimate nations that have been ruling the world for decades and have their finger on the pulse. Although Washington's aggressive foreign policy has accelerated de-dollarization, one must consider the reason why cryptocurrencies have not been declared illegal.
Let us go back for a moment to the devastating effects of the loss of the gold standard. Looking at a chart, it is easy to see how the start of world debt coincided with the end of the dollar being linked to gold. This has led to an increase in inflation, calmed only by false economic data and a powerful financial manipulation by central banks in collusion with each other. Purchasing power has plummeted and the average person has as a result become impoverished.
When the ordinary person is overwhelmed by debts and sees his purchasing power steadily declining over the years, while continuously being told by the media that the exact opposite is happening, dissatisfaction and frustration increases to a point of passing a tipping point.
In the US in 2008, the burden of the bailout fell on the shoulders of ordinary citizens. Once bitten, twice shy.
People are placing less and less trust in the media and the banks.
From Gold to Money to Crypto.
In this sense, we can perhaps understand why bitcoin and blockchain technology have been able to prosper in complete freedom. It is conceivable that the project reflects an evolving world in which paper money disappears in favor of the digital one. How this transition could take place, and why some nations devoted to de-dollarization will find themselves in a privileged position compared to economies entirely tied to the dollar is a matter open to debate. The possible economic-shift must be considered real and probable for the sustainability of many nations, accompanied by the inevitable technological change and the need to anchor the global economy back to real values. The natural passage is a return to physical gold or to virtual gold, precisely the block chain and the value we bring with it.
We should not underestimate the power of central banks and their plans to invent their own cryptocurrency as a mean to perpetuate their Ponzi scheme.
What will make the main difference in the future is what backs up these virtual currencies.
For example, Russia and China have accumulated many tons of gold and diversified their assets, dumping USD in exchange for tangible goods. A Crypto-Yuan or Ruble will eventually be valued more than an empty crypto-dollar without any counter-value. In a not to long distant future, Yuan and Ruble will be backed with gold or other financial assets like bitcoin while new virtual currencies will continue to perpetuate their empty value as with fiat currency. No surprise that with the next financial crisis, fiat money will pour into gold and crypto market looking for a safe haven from the devaluing dollar.
In the next couple of years we can expect central banks such as those of the US, Europe and Japan develop their own crypto-currency and start pushing conversion from fiat money into their crypto, advancing their project of keeping the system centralized. We should not exclude drastic measures, such as banning non-state-actor cryptos, from governments when central banks start realizing having lost their competitive edge on currency manipulation.
The last straw will be related to US military power trying to enforce the use of USD. In a scenario of steady economic and military decline of power, the US will find itself unable to force certain countries to use their currency, therefore losing its main weapon to create chaos in the world to advance its geopolitical goals. Without the dollar as the main world reserve currency, Washington will be forced to reconcile with the rest of the world, understanding that the unipolar moment is over and the neoliberal hegemonic planes to rule the world are forever gone.
No. Cryptocurrencies are fucking ponzi schemes! Without new bag holders buying in, the token dies.
Plus, how can you run a business accepting crypto when the price fluctuates 5-10% a day?? Thats insane. You wouldn't stay in business!
Yep, kids in their mom's basements will save us. At least that's what they say. They'll rule the world because the strongest militaries in the world will pay them trillions in gold for their sets of 1s and 0s.
In reply to No. Cryptocurrencies are… by lester1
Besides, cryptos are backed by fiat money. And fiat money will be the cause of the coming financial disaster looming on the horizon.
So no Cryptos won't save the financial system. I wish it would.
In reply to Yep, kids in their mom's… by ThinkerNotEmoter
It's convertible not backed. In fact one can convert cryptos into more alternative currencies than gold or maybe even fiat if you consider the number of cryptos that must be bought with btc or similar
In reply to Besides, cryptos are backed… by stizazz
As a thought experiment, imagine there was a base metal as scarce as gold but with the following properties:
- boring grey in colour
- not a good conductor of electricity
- not particularly strong, but not ductile or easily malleable either
- not useful for any practical or ornamental purpose
and one special, magical property:
- can be transported over a communications channel
If it somehow acquired any value at all for whatever reason, then anyone wanting to transfer wealth over a long distance could buy some, transmit it, and have the recipient sell it.
Maybe it could get an initial value circularly as you've suggested, by people foreseeing its potential usefulness for exchange. (I would definitely want some) Maybe collectors, any random reason could spark it.
I think the traditional qualifications for money were written with the assumption that there are so many competing objects in the world that are scarce, an object with the automatic bootstrap of intrinsic value will surely win out over those without intrinsic value. But if there were nothing in the world with intrinsic value that could be used as money, only scarce but no intrinsic value, I think people would still take up something.
(I'm using the word scarce here to only mean limited potential supply)
-Satoshi Nakamoto 2010
In reply to It's convertible not backed by overbet
Bitcoin is more than a bubble, it is a Psy Op to herd the gullible sheeple to their electronic meadow for the final fleecing and the end of freedom as we know it. "Greed is god", to paraphrase Gordon Lizard in the Wall St sewer and Potemkin Village (idiot) USSAN "economy" of war and fraud by the Zero 1% and nobody knows that better than a Rothschild wolf shepherding his flock of fools to their electronic doom and their inevitable slaughter. Buy more Blipcoin$ by all means! The banksters love it. First the Blip and then the chip! They see this as their last real chance (apart from blowing up the planet) to hold onto their "exorbitant privilege" and free lunch; the evil Saudi Mercan IOU Pentacon Protection Racket petroscrip fiat filth, euphemistically known as the USSAN dollah.
Is everybody in, the show is about to begin.
Contrary to the usual hubris and arrogance of Western banksters and so-called €conomist$ the future of money is being decided by those countries that actually have physical reserves and resources and the military power to control them. For Russia and China "reserves and resources" does not mean the unpayable debt that so-called Western capitalists imagine "wealth" to be as they continue to impoverish their hostage nations with their anti capitalist cant that has turned the so called Western "democracies" into impoverished welfare ruins over run by Soros' migrant hordes to distract the masses from the real enemy among them. One gets it or one doesn't as the case may be but the Anglozionazi centric world is already a thing of the past.
That future does not include a "global reserve currency" style Fedcon slash Blipcoin owned by the money changers and globally imposed as the Pentacon Kissinger Saudi Mercan IOU petroscrip toilet paper dollah was, whatever about being imposed on USSAN and Europeon debt slaves only too happy to exist in their cashless, electronic gulags "all watched over by machines of loving grace" as they jab their electro thingies In lieu of using a brain to "purchase" their Latte dumbass I'm a moron five buck starschmucks zio piss "coffee". In a world of NSA slash CIA hacking gone mad, run as these criminal enterprises are by murderous thugs and sociopaths, how the hell can an unknown App like Blipcoin suddenly be "wealth" and how in God's name can gold be purged from human DNA after 3000 years functioning as real money simply because the shamanic Satanic banksters in the West and the Pedophile Politburo in Natostan ghetto Brussels no longer have any and the brain dead Millennials with their prosthetic blinking plastic gizmo brains, never managed to grasp what in fact real money is? The simple answer is that actual physical money such as gold can't be purged and replaced with fiat or blips or BS and try as the globo mob might it won't get purged and in the end when the electricity inevitably goes out the surviving Millennials will wake up and go belly up when their "survival" Apps no longer bring home the bacon.
Shlomo Satoshi say big tank from refuge of his Bitcon Temple. May the Blip be with you, o smartphoner!
What can go wrong....will!
In reply to As a thought experiment,… by The_merovingian
I think that the answer lies in a TRUE gold-backed Currency. Fiat or crypto. How can we see circulation BIG enough to do the trick is the question. I am totally stupid about these things.
In reply to Besides, cryptos are backed… by stizazz
.
In reply to I think that the answer lies… by Fed-up with be…
I traded crypto for gold and silver. It's valuable stuff.
In reply to Yep, kids in their mom's… by ThinkerNotEmoter
here comes a new generation of suckaz...
https://www.facebook.com/SuccessResourcesUK/videos/10156180900732320/
In reply to Yep, kids in their mom's… by ThinkerNotEmoter
Please enlighten me. How does it die if it's a being actively used? No bag holder reqired at least no more so than the guy you gotta trade an ounce with. The bag holders will be those without cryptos
In reply to No. Cryptocurrencies are… by lester1
Well.. how would the price go up if new people aren't using it ??
In reply to Please enlighten me. How… by overbet
Against the cost of goods and service which are also price in depreciating currencies
In reply to Well.. how would the price… by lester1
Go back and re-read my first post.
In reply to Against the cost of goods… by overbet
No. Cryptocurrencies are fucking ponzi schemes! Without new bag holders buying in, the token dies.
They're very new of course wider adoption is needed but those aren't bag holders those are trailblazers that have been and will cintinue to be rewarded.
Plus, how can you run a business accepting crypto when the price fluctuates 5-10% a day?? Thats insane. You wouldn't stay in business!
You can minimize this risk now. Why wonuldnt you expect to see companies start popping up willing to buy this risk? Again it's new but it's not going anywhere. Right now you put part of the risk on the buyer via fees
In reply to Go back and re-read my first… by lester1
It's obvious that you don't understand blockchain and the cryptocurrencies that power them. And it appears you are altogether unfamiliar with the concept of a paradigm shift and seemingly (laughably) intent on remaining in yours. Good luck with that.
In reply to No. Cryptocurrencies are… by overbet
I can't say I have great in depth knowledge of how crypto-currencies "work", by which I mean: I've never bothered examining a chunk of blockchain data in a hex editor and stepped though each field and mapped out how all the data fits together, but then, even if I had - and I'll bet you haven't, either - that wouldn't necessarily give me much more insight into whether BTC or any other particular crypto would continue to attract speculator interest, which is all that's (currently) driving these moonshots. And it is speculation, because these "currencies" aren't currently being used (much) as media of exchange.
What I can say, is that judging from what other people around here have averred, transactions in BTC are too slow for it to be used as an everyday currency, and, as the block chain continues to grow with every single transaction, unlikely to get any faster.
Maybe one of BTC's competitors will win out in this regard. The problem is, there appear to be hundreds of them. You can make the argument that there are hundreds of fiat currencies, too, but that's a poor rebuttal as each fiat has an intrinsic value arising from citizens willing to exchange goods and services for them so they can discharge their governments' demands for tax.
Gold and silver, despite being dogs from an investment point of view (since their peak in 2011 at any rate) at least have intrinsic value beyond their possible monetary use, and are unique in the sense that they're atomic elements, which are themselves finite in number.
The same cannot be said of Rare Maff. Rare Maffs - somewhat ironically - be not remotely unique at all. To paraphrase the infamous Mathman, "that shit's everywhere! Costs $5 to dig out of the numbersphere!"
In reply to It's obvious that you don't… by oljw00
They are NOT "using" it, they are speculating fiat for more fiat gains; e.i. hoping to pass the hot potato before it gets cold.
In reply to Well.. how would the price… by lester1
how? they'll just create new currencies out of thin air like cryptocurrencies were.
In reply to Please enlighten me. How… by overbet
The big three precious metals bullion dealers all take Bitcoin.
In reply to No. Cryptocurrencies are… by lester1
>>>
In reply to No. Cryptocurrencies are… by lester1
You are a product of inbreeding lolz!
Do some research Bwahaha ahahahahah
In reply to No. Cryptocurrencies are… by lester1
No. Cryptocurrencies won't save the financial system, Cryptocurrencies will replace the financial system.
It will only be 2-5 years from now for an operationally total takeover.
In reply to No. Cryptocurrencies are… by lester1
I don't know where to start with this article in terms of retard level.
In reply to No. Cryptocurrencies are… by lester1
Well, if it's at the "retard" level and you don't even know where to start, then it is prudent for me to quickly move forward to higher level comments than sub-retard.
In reply to I don't know where to start… by Panic Mode
When it comes to money, it DOES NOT MATTER who or what it is backed by. What matters most is who controls the supply. This is why DECENTRALIZED crypto with a limited supply does not need to be backed by anything.
Decentralized, yet able to be manipulated by futures markets on wall street?? Lol
In reply to When it comes to money, it… by GodSpeed_00
Man you're on a retard roll. What currency or commodity doesn't fit the description? Ill wait some extra time for your answer because I don't think there is one. I especially appreciate your ending your dead wrong post with an intended sarcastic lol
In reply to Decentralized, yet able to… by lester1
Incorrect.
A crypto backed by nothing but "greater fool theory" will soon be overtaken by a crypto backed by gold/silver as a store of value.
Jesus, look at the volatility of these coins up down 30/40% in a day or so.......hardly the basis for sound business transaction or sale of goods.
In reply to When it comes to money, it… by GodSpeed_00
Why would a "gold-backed" crypto be any more trustworthy than Tether?
In reply to Incorrect… by wattie
I would choose gold backed for obvious reasons.
In reply to Why would a "gold-backed"… by Citxmech
Wrong!
Research all the metal standards on past history. They all fell.
Crypto only needs support, and this support is the people. The volatility of the coin reflects the age of the coin.
In reply to Incorrect… by wattie
They did not fall, they were abandoned because some folks wanted to circumvent God's law that "by the sweat of your brows, shall you eat", simple.
Gold is the policeman that keeps you honest, and compels you to be industrious, enterprising, and productive. Don't blame gold for doing its duty superbly, blame the "free lunchers".
In reply to Wrong!… by JibjeResearch
They fell because of weakness and greed of mankind, aka the fiat money pushers and the ruling elites. Governments love overspending and thus hate gold, which ultimately just reveals the financial misdeeds, sins, mal-investments, overspending and the fraud that fiat-debt currencies are.
"Gold is my archenemy" - Paul Volker.
In reply to Wrong!… by JibjeResearch
It doesn't matter at the moment, because people are used to having money backed by nothing. Come the galloping inflation, people may prefer money backed by something. Right now, there is no pressure to move away from fiat, but unbacked cryptocurrency might struggle, if there is a gold-backed version available for use, once the Zimbabwe effect begins to make a difference.
I know which one I would prefer: what would you like? Money backed by gold, or money backed by......nuffink?
In reply to When it comes to money, it… by GodSpeed_00
Money, or crypto, backed by hard working, honest Africans is obviously the solution. ZimCoin is the future. All Hail ZOG!
In reply to It doesn't matter at the… by OverTheHedge
That's what we have had all my life. Money backed by Nothing but popular agreement. Popular Agreement is the true term of trade in any transaction . Potatoes for Cabbages or whatever. Not very efficient though but It will Always work to some degree outside of a warzone.
In reply to It doesn't matter at the… by OverTheHedge
Gold Backed cryptos are coming out but be careful. In any jurisdiction where the gold is stored the national government reserves the right to confiscate the gold.
Remember Governments always have the biggest guns and they get to interpret laws however they want.
In reply to It doesn't matter at the… by OverTheHedge
Correct!
Decentralized blockchain crypto gives the average people the power. The people validate the value of that crypto.
The future is decentralized blockchain.
In reply to When it comes to money, it… by GodSpeed_00
My nearly one-hundred pounds of silver has been considered wealth for at least 5000 years. Good.
Nothing against your AG, but try to go shopping with it, or leave the country in a SHTF situation.
Speaking of a "SHTF Life"... even though it's true that "Possession is nine 10ths of the Law" in good times. But in bad times, it's ten tenths. And the guys having "Possession" are the ones with the most firepower: large, organized groups. Not a situation I'd want to get my family into (with delusional dreams of Frontier life in the 21st century), but to each his own.
In reply to My nearly one-hundred pounds… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
If you have enough gold, firepower is not your problem. Sure you've heard of the "golden rule", he who has gold, rules.
In reply to Nothing against your AG, but… by HRClinton
Try going shopping with dollars when the SHTF.
In reply to Nothing against your AG, but… by HRClinton
How much spread you think you'd pay exiting that? Don't forget time energy fuel to deliver it. Metal is pretty but nearly useless for money
In reply to My nearly one-hundred pounds… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Metal is collateral and I have used it as such. It's very important.
In reply to How much spread you think… by overbet
Same here...and I have accepted it as collateral (8 K worth!).
In reply to Metal is collateral and I… by Silver Savior
Lugging around heavy ass silver these days is antiquated.
Its pretty throwback.
But then I remember all the science-denying, flat earther retards here on ZH and it makes sense.
In reply to Same here. by UmbilicalMosqu…
I love your knowledge of history.
In reply to How much spread you think… by overbet
correct!
Your 100lbs of silver worth a lot more 5000 years ago!
In reply to My nearly one-hundred pounds… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
You confuse value and price.
In reply to correct!… by JibjeResearch