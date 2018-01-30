FBI Director Wray "Shocked To His Core" By FISA Memo, McCabe 'Removed' Next Day, More Heads To Roll: Report

FBI Director Christopher Wray was allegedly "shocked to his core" after viewing the four-page FISA memo Sunday night - hours before asking Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe to step down, according to journalist Sara Carter.
Hannity sat down once again with journalist Sara Carter, whose sources say McCabe may have instructed FBI agents to alter their "302" forms - the paperwork an agent files after interviewing someone:
6) The 302 reveals the content of interview as well as identify ALL PARTICIPANTS. The 1023 outlines who met who, where, when, and why.— TrumpSoldier (@DaveNYviii) January 5, 2018
Carter: What we know tonight is that FBI Director Christopher Wray went Sunday and reviewed the four-page FISA memo. The very next day, Andrew McCabe was asked to resign. Remember Sean, he was planning on resigning in March - that already came out in December. This time they asked him to go right away. You're not coming into the office. I've heard rep[orts he didn't even come in for the morning meeting - that he didn't show up.
Hannity: A source of mine told me tonight that when Wray read this, it shocked him to his core.
Sara Carter: Shocked him to his core, and not only that, the Inspector General's report - I have been told tonight by a number of sources, there's indicators right now that McCabe may have asked FBI agents to actually change their 302's - those are their interviews with witnesses. So basically every time an FBI agent interviews a witness, they have to go back and file a report.
Hannity: Changes? So that would be obstruction of justice?
Carter: Exactly. This is something the Inspector General is investigating. If this is true and not alleged, McCabe will be fired. I heard they are considering firing him within the next few days if this turns out to be true.
Carter said that McCabe "quitting" is just the beginning, and that more resignations will be coming.
As we reported yesterday, McCabe was "removed" from his post as deputy director, "leaving the bureau after months of conflict-of-interest complaints from Republicans including President Trump." Several media outlets reported that McCabe is using his remaining vacation days to go on "terminal leave" and that his official retirement from the agency won't happen until March, allowing him to collect the full pension.
And as we noted last week, FBI Director Wray threatened to resign after being pressured by AG Jeff Sessions.
BREAKING: Andrew McCabe has stepped down effective today as FBI deputy director, multiple sources familiar with the matter tell @ NBC News pic.twitter.com/kLrhDjzq7B— MSNBC (@MSNBC) January 29, 2018
Around the time of the reports of his impending retirement, McCabe had spent several marathon sessions answering questions from Congressional committees behind closed doors.
It was expected that McCabe would hang on until early March, when he would become eligible for his full pension. It's unclear why he's choosing to step down early.
McCabe's accelerated resignation may a sign that Trump appointee Christopher Wray - who succeeded James Comey as FBI Director - is finally cleaning house.
According to Axios, McCabe may be leaving in anticipation of the release of an inspector general's report on how the FBI handled the Clinton email investigation.
.@AriFleischer: "[I] have regularly defended Bob Mueller. I used to defend James Comey on his investigation of Hillary. I can no longer do that. I think the investigation into Hillary has turned out to be a sham...In this instance, the FBI has let us all down." #Hannity pic.twitter.com/e5dhneBhrt— Fox News (@FoxNews) January 30, 2018
Treason.
#hangthesecretsociety
High treason. It's been a year, time to #draintheswamp
In reply to Treason. by Killtruck
Odds on Rosenstein still having a job (and pension) before Trump releases the memo?
Extreme doesn't come close.
And (allegedly) the entire 7th floor of the Hoover building are a cabal, so I imagine Wray has been treated like a mushroom feeding on bullshit since he turned up - can't wait for his first public statement (probably 5 minutes after the memo goes hot in the public domain). May be quite emotional (although he still looks like a dipstick for putting up with the shite).
And Rip Van Sessions? His top tier is just as corrupt. Wakey, wakey Grandpops.
Get prepared, guys. Plenty of popcorn and alcoholic beverage will henceforth be consumed all round this establishment and others, methinks. If nothing else, the head explosions may put those since election night completely in the shade.
In reply to High treason. by natxlaw
Oh dear...another one bites the dust.
A bit close to home, Mr Podesta?
In reply to Odds on Rosenstein still… by CuttingEdge
Back on topic - see how many boxes get ticked after the memo gets aired:
Oops.
In reply to Oh dear...another one bites… by CuttingEdge
More heads to roll? I'll believe it when I see it.
In reply to Odds on Rosenstein still… by CuttingEdge
Well at the very least more forced retirements with full or near full pensions, which you know, is good, so they can purchase cable tv subscriptions in the pen, and buy more twinkies from the commissary ...
In reply to More heads to roll? I'll… by dfwpike
justice needs to starts with a tad moar than stepping down. ted bundy will you please step back and mind your own business.
i mean COME-THE-FUK-ON. arrest this cocksucker and perp walk the fuker to jail. wtf, mamby pamby cocksukers
In reply to Treason. by Killtruck
these guys are our law enforcement? everybody arrested by these traitors should have an appeal
In reply to Treason. by Killtruck
Treason is the only crime specifically name in the Constitution.
In reply to Treason. by Killtruck
Treason with benefits from the taxpayer. His oath to you: I will do everything within my power legal or illegal to void your vote and not only will I not be arrested for my crimes, you will pay me retirement benefits for the rest of my life. It that doesnt chap your ass
In reply to Treason. by Killtruck
Director Wray: "Welp, I guess I better go read this damned memo everybody's going nutz about."
(Three-hours-later...the phone rings in McCabes office)
"McCabe! Get your ass in here, now. Just wtf have you, Strzok, Page, Preistap, Baker and Comey been up to? You can't take a political opposition research paper into a court of law in order to get a warrant to spy on your political opponents! Have you people lost your friggin minds?! Get in here!!!"
Its a slow grind to get it all going in one direction but once in motion, it grinds everything and everyone in its path in-to-the-dust. And make no mistake, the Deep State wants to survive, it will destroy anything that threatens it's existence or it's authoritah.
Congratulations to all, we now have a fully operational Death Star under our command.
Moar popcorn ;-)
In reply to Treason. by Killtruck
Purge the place! Then put on your gas mask Wray and call the fumigators.
Don't let him just retire and disappear damn it!
If you are still "shocked to the core" in DC, you may need another line of work. "Disgusted to the core" yes.
Shocked, my ass. Deeeeepp State journeyman this one is.
In reply to If you are still "shocked to… by Col. Leghorn CSA
taking the lois lerner option: full retirement benefits ..oh the horror
Shocked to his core you say....
Yeah, I bet he was just all torn up inside over learning about the well known to everyone else FBI corruption. Has this dolt been living under a rock somewhere?
You know what? I would like to have a chance to 'shock' him to his core. And many others like him.
Whadya thinkin, cattle prod or taser ?
In reply to Shocked to his core you say… by Cautiously Pes…
Wray appointed by the Usurper?
Pompeo say Binomo will intefere in mid term elections.
https://mobile.reuters.com/article/amp/idUSKBN1FJ0W3#click=https://t.co/5jaMUHoENE
Pompeo needs to be retired too. Enough of this god damn bullshit. Clean house Mr. President.
How is the president of Binomo these days? Tell him I said heh ..
In reply to Pompeo say Binomo will… by Lumberjack
Just how far will "cleaning the swamp" go?
Deep state remains will still be left. Identify and get rid of all of them giving US chance of new start.
Ari knows the memo makes him look like a dick..oh we all know you are one Ari.."I have always defended comey and the fbi"
Treason is NOT hyperbole in this instance. Of course the MSM will do everything to ignore/minimize this whole affair, but it is TREASON nonetheless. We need a lot more than resignations from these evil fuckers, we need them to rot in jail or die.
Think about it people: if we, as the serfs, were suspected of treason, we would be droned to death in two seconds without due process. The headline from the MSM would read "Terrorist Droned, Public is Safer Now".
Time to die you maggots.
Hang em all and hang them high. “Secret FISA” courts, “Behind Close Doors Meetings”, “Unnamed Sources”...it’s no damn wonder the FBI / CIA / And DOJ are out of control. Any person who touched that GPS Fusion report should be fired and charged with obstruction and should do time
Shocked, shocked to find gambling in this establishment. Wray has known for months and now that contain is lost he is shocked. Well I'm not.
Shock and Pshaw! Never has a memo had more puffery than a jam doughnut. It's a 'Murican fan de sickie!
Shut down the FBI while you're at it...it's become a joke. We always knew it was a partisan political weapon...but now that knowledge is commonplace. The bootlickers (red state trump fans) dont trust the FBI. Time to go guys
Another "sources" bullshit news candy offering.
These fuckers in the media just make shit up...and it sells.
If he's so "shocked to the core," why did he allow that traitor to keep his golden parachute pension? Same with Lois Lerner over at the IRS.
Use their pensions and possibility of prison time as leverage to get the small rat to squeal out the big rat.
In reply to If he's so "shocked to the… by LickItUp
You can bet Barry Oshitman is wrapped up in this shitstorm as well ..50 lashes with a 20’ Black Snake Whip will get that little Kenyan turd a talkin’
I'm here for the gangbang.
Soetoro better lawyer up!
#444Prison
Remember this gem? The most transparent admin in history. . .
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=2&v=YtY8gDEWeiM
Told you yesterday McCabe was fired. Now indict him.
Let us down? Are you fucking joking? These fuckers should be hanged; and it makes me ask again, how many other "tainted" investigations that railroaded thousands of others are there in the fucking closet that nobody knows about? These people are traitors.
www.traderzoogold.blogspot.com
resignation? the creep should be charged and, if convicted, lynched like the common criminal he apparently is.
"Shocked to his core" Bullshit!
Give it a break dickhead. More like rotten to his core!
Maybe he also found out that McCabe wears lacy underwear and likes cappuccino lattes.
In reply to "Shocked to his core" … by wmbz
"Shocked to the core" is so fucking disingenuous, it ought to be a crime. Frucking fraud. We don't need theater, we need a working justice system.
FBI DIRECTOR HAD TO WAIT TO READ MEMO BEFORE FIRING THIS TRAITOR TO THE AGENCY- ALL HE HAD TO DO WAS WATCH HANNITY FOR THE LAST YEAR-
Joey, it's called "timing". Think about it and how the release of the memo came after the Davos visit and the state of the union chat.
Think of the narrative. President Sunshine has a.) the Congress, b.) the Senate and c.) all of the American people to talk to this evening.
In reply to FBI DIRECTOR HAD TO WAIT TO… by joeyusa
Hang the GANG OF EIGHT.
After a trial of course.
Military tribunal sounds about right.
only the fbi can tamper with evidence, pervert justice, subvert the gubbermint, plot overthrows. it would be a crime for anyone else but not them.
A little birdie told me....."
The most unbelievable part of this story is that Wray was shocked.....
come on now.....
We are fucked.
'Shocked to the Core'= 'I can't believe I'm the one in charge of stonewalling congress, great'
Sure. But... What about Priestap? Billy boy is sure evading flak. And what's with this feigned being shocked bullshit? Everybody is so damned shocked.... Yeah, right. And pigs can fly. Without Musk's help that is.
Fire his Ass! No pension for that motherfucker!