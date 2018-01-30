FBI Director Wray "Shocked To His Core" By FISA Memo, McCabe 'Removed' Next Day, More Heads To Roll: Report

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 01/30/2018 - 06:09

FBI Director Christopher Wray was allegedly "shocked to his core" after viewing the four-page FISA memo Sunday night - hours before asking Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe to step down, according to journalist Sara Carter. 

FBI Director Christopher Wray

Hannity sat down once again with journalist Sara Carter, whose sources say McCabe may have instructed FBI agents to alter their "302" forms - the paperwork an agent files after interviewing someone: 

Carter: What we know tonight is that FBI Director Christopher Wray went Sunday and reviewed the four-page FISA memo. The very next day, Andrew McCabe was asked to resign. Remember Sean, he was planning on resigning in March - that already came out in December. This time they asked him to go right away. You're not coming into the office. I've heard rep[orts he didn't even come in for the morning meeting - that he didn't show up.

Hannity: A source of mine told me tonight that when Wray read this, it shocked him to his core.

Sara Carter: Shocked him to his core, and not only that, the Inspector General's report - I have been told tonight by a number of sources, there's indicators right now that McCabe may have asked FBI agents to actually change their 302's - those are their interviews with witnesses. So basically every time an FBI agent interviews a witness, they have to go back and file a report. 

Hannity: Changes? So that would be obstruction of justice? 

Carter: Exactly. This is something the Inspector General is investigating. If this is true and not alleged, McCabe will be fired. I heard they are considering firing him within the next few days if this turns out to be true

Carter said that McCabe "quitting" is just the beginning, and that more resignations will be coming.

As we reported yesterday, McCabe was "removed" from his post as deputy director, "leaving the bureau after months of conflict-of-interest complaints from Republicans including President Trump." Several media outlets reported that McCabe is using his remaining vacation days to go on "terminal leave" and that his official retirement from the agency won't happen until March, allowing him to collect the full pension.

And as we noted last week, FBI Director Wray threatened to resign after being pressured by AG Jeff Sessions.

Around the time of the reports of his impending retirement, McCabe had spent several marathon sessions answering questions from Congressional committees behind closed doors.

It was expected that McCabe would hang on until early March, when he would become eligible for his full pension. It's unclear why he's choosing to step down early.

McCabe's accelerated resignation may a sign that Trump appointee Christopher Wray - who succeeded James Comey as FBI Director - is finally cleaning house. 

According to Axios, McCabe may be leaving in anticipation of the release of an inspector general's report on how the FBI handled the Clinton email investigation.

 

Comments

CuttingEdge natxlaw Jan 30, 2018 6:26 AM Permalink

Odds on Rosenstein still having a job (and pension) before Trump releases the memo?

Extreme doesn't come close.

And (allegedly) the entire 7th floor of the Hoover building are a cabal, so I imagine Wray has been treated like a mushroom feeding on bullshit since he turned up - can't wait for his first public statement (probably 5 minutes after the memo goes hot in the public domain). May be quite emotional (although he still looks like a dipstick for putting up with the shite).

 

And Rip Van Sessions? His top tier is just as corrupt. Wakey, wakey Grandpops.

 

Get prepared, guys. Plenty of popcorn and alcoholic beverage will henceforth be consumed all round this establishment and others, methinks. If nothing else, the head explosions may put those since election night completely in the shade.

new game Killtruck Jan 30, 2018 6:20 AM Permalink

justice needs to starts with a tad moar than stepping down. ted bundy will you please step back and mind your own business.

i mean COME-THE-FUK-ON. arrest this cocksucker and perp walk the fuker to jail. wtf, mamby pamby cocksukers

overbet Killtruck Jan 30, 2018 6:33 AM Permalink

Treason with benefits from the taxpayer. His oath to you: I will do everything within my power legal or illegal to void your vote and not only will I not be arrested for my crimes, you will pay me retirement benefits for the rest of my life. It that doesnt chap your ass

nmewn Killtruck Jan 30, 2018 6:35 AM Permalink

Director Wray: "Welp, I guess I better go read this damned memo everybody's going nutz about."

(Three-hours-later...the phone rings in McCabes office)

"McCabe! Get your ass in here, now. Just wtf have you, Strzok, Page, Preistap, Baker and Comey been up to? You can't take a political opposition research paper into a court of law in order to get a warrant to spy on your political opponents! Have you people lost your friggin minds?! Get in here!!!" 

Its a slow grind to get it all going in one direction but once in motion, it grinds everything and everyone in its path in-to-the-dust. And make no mistake, the Deep State wants to survive, it will destroy anything that threatens it's existence or it's authoritah.

Congratulations to all, we now have a fully operational Death Star under our command.

Moar popcorn ;-)

Cautiously Pes… Jan 30, 2018 6:16 AM Permalink

Shocked to his core you say....

Yeah, I bet he was just all torn up inside over learning about the well known to everyone else FBI corruption.  Has this dolt been living under a rock somewhere?  

You know what?  I would like to have a chance to 'shock' him to his core.  And many others like him.

Hkan Jan 30, 2018 6:17 AM Permalink

Just how far will "cleaning the swamp" go?

Deep state remains will still be left. Identify and get rid of all of them giving US chance of new start.

Marge N Call Jan 30, 2018 6:19 AM Permalink

Treason is NOT hyperbole in this instance. Of course the MSM will do everything to ignore/minimize this whole affair, but it is TREASON nonetheless. We need a lot more than resignations from these evil fuckers, we need them to rot in jail or die.
Think about it people: if we, as the serfs, were suspected of treason, we would be droned to death in two seconds without due process. The headline from the MSM would read "Terrorist Droned, Public is Safer Now".
Time to die you maggots.

Ar15ak47rpg7 Jan 30, 2018 6:20 AM Permalink

Hang em all and hang them high. “Secret FISA” courts, “Behind Close Doors Meetings”, “Unnamed Sources”...it’s no damn wonder the FBI / CIA / And DOJ are out of control. Any person who touched that GPS Fusion report should be fired and charged with obstruction and should do time

koaj Jan 30, 2018 6:23 AM Permalink

Shut down the FBI while you're at it...it's become a joke. We always knew it was a partisan political weapon...but now that knowledge is commonplace. The bootlickers (red state trump fans) dont trust the FBI. Time to go guys

LickItUp Jan 30, 2018 6:25 AM Permalink

If he's so "shocked to the core," why did he allow that traitor to keep his golden parachute pension? Same with Lois Lerner over at the IRS.

vegas Jan 30, 2018 6:29 AM Permalink

Let us down? Are you fucking joking? These fuckers should be hanged; and it makes me ask again, how many other "tainted" investigations that railroaded thousands of others are there in the fucking closet that nobody knows about? These people are traitors.

 

joeyusa Jan 30, 2018 6:35 AM Permalink

FBI DIRECTOR HAD TO WAIT TO READ MEMO BEFORE FIRING THIS TRAITOR TO THE AGENCY- ALL HE HAD TO DO WAS WATCH HANNITY FOR THE LAST YEAR- 

buzzsaw99 Jan 30, 2018 6:37 AM Permalink

only the fbi can tamper with evidence, pervert justice, subvert the gubbermint, plot overthrows.  it would be a crime for anyone else but not them.

Vageling Jan 30, 2018 6:39 AM Permalink

Sure. But... What about Priestap? Billy boy is sure evading flak. And what's with this feigned being shocked bullshit? Everybody is so damned shocked.... Yeah, right. And pigs can fly. Without Musk's help that is.